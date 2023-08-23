Donald Trump ad lumps Ron DeSantis in with Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton

Hours before most Republican presidential candidates debate in Milwaukee, one who won’t be there is trolling Ron DeSantis in a new ad.

Donald Trump’s camp is taking the Governor’s remarks about “listless vessels,” a term DeSantis used in a recent interview to describe some of the former President’s supporters, and equating it to descriptions of Trumpers used by former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden.

The ad, called “Great Americans,” says “Hillary made fun of them” by likening many of them to a “basket of deplorables,” while “Biden called them a threat.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis “degradingly called them listless vessels.”

In an interview with the Florida Standard, DeSantis said that “listless vessels” were deleterious to conservatism.

“If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” DeSantis said.

“You could be the most conservative person since sliced bread. Unless you’re kissing his rear end, they will somehow call you a RINO. So it’s been totally detached from principle in what you actually believe and results. And it’s more about, you know, just what faction you happen to do,” DeSantis added.

The Governor’s camp has said the remarks were meant to be aimed at elected officials supporting Trump. Meanwhile, during a Fox News interview, DeSantis defended the phrasing, pointing to how he delivered on “America First” principles.

“Every Republican voter I’ve ever come in contact with whether they’re strong for Trump, lukewarm or anything in between, wants us to stand on principle when you get elected or if you’re involved in this process. And I think one of the big problems with our party for many, many years is people say they’re going to do certain things and then don’t end up following through,” DeSantis said.

“And so at the end of the day, it’s what are we delivering for the people that have put us into office. And in the state of Florida, I can say that I have delivered more for America First principles than anybody else in the country.”

