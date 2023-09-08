Miami-Dade lawmakers to chair 4 House committees in 2024 Legislative Session

Four state Republican Representatives from Miami-Dade will Chair committees in the Florida House during the 2024 Legislative Session.

Their share of panel leadership posts — 12% of 34 non-joint committees — is commensurate with the county’s share of the state population.

Atop the list is Speaker-designate Daniel Perez of Miami, who will continue to serve as House Rules Committee Chair, a position normally held by future House Speakers.

House Speaker Paul Renner — who doled out this year and next year’s committee assignments — was Perez’s immediate predecessor in the role. Perez takes over as Speaker in November 2024.

Rep. Linda Chaney of St. Petersburg will similarly keep her position as Vice Chair, and Plantation Rep. Mike Gottlieb will stay on as the ranking Democratic member.

Two other Representatives from South Florida, though none from Miami-Dade — Democratic Reps. Christine Hunschofsky and Kelly Skidmore — will remain on the committee as well.

Hialeah Rep. Alex Rizo is taking over as Chair of the Choice and Innovation Subcommittee. Sebring Rep. Kaylee Tuck is departing the panel to instead chair the new Select Committee on Health Innovation with Coral Gables Rep. Vicki Lopez as Vice Chair.

Jacksonville Beach Rep. Kiyan Michael will serve as Rizo’s second in command in the Choice and Innovation Subcommittee, while Tampa Rep. Susan Valdés will hold the ranking minority seat.

Four other Miami-Dade lawmakers — Democrat Kevin Chambliss of Homestead and Republicans Fabián Basabe of Miami Beach, Alina Garcia of Miami and Juan Porras of Miami — will join 11 other non-ranking members of the panel.

Miami Lakes Rep. Tom Fabricio is taking the reins of the Ethics, Election & Open Government Subcommittee following the departure of its prior Chair, fellow Miami-Dade resident Juan Ferandez-Barquin.

Fernandez-Barquin left the Legislature in June to serve as the county’s appointed Clerk of Courts. Fabricio was not part of the subcommittee during the 2023 Session.

Webster Barnaby of Deland will serve as Vice Chair. Kissimmee Rep. Kristen Arrington is the Democratic ranking member.

Again, four others from Miami-Dade — Porras, Rizo and Democrats Ashley Gantt and Felicia Robinson — will serve on the subcommittee too, alongside 11 other non-ranking members.

The all-South Florida leadership of the State Administration and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee will go unchanged, with Coral Gables Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera serving as Chair, Islamorada Rep. Jim Mooney in the Vice Chair seat and Robinson holding the ranking Democrat post.

Republican Rep. David Borrero of Sweetwater is part of the 15-member group, as is Jervonte Edmonds from nearby West Palm Beach.

Interim meetings for the 2024 Legislative Session begin 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. Members have until Jan. 5 to file bills for consideration. The first day of Session is Jan. 9.