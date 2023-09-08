September 8, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Miami-Dade lawmakers to chair 4 House committees in 2024 Legislative Session
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/08/22-Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, answers questions on the Election Administration bill, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 8, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House Education & Employment Committee assignments foretell more school culture wars

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jimmie T. Smith: Making military service more appealing to American youth

HeadlinesInfluence

House names Select Committee on hurricane recovery, resiliency

FLAPOL030822CH047
Daniel Perez and Demi Busatta Cabrera will keep their committee leadership posts. Alex Rizo and Tom Fabricio are the new Chairs of two other panels.

Four state Republican Representatives from Miami-Dade will Chair committees in the Florida House during the 2024 Legislative Session.

Their share of panel leadership posts — 12% of 34 non-joint committees — is commensurate with the county’s share of the state population.

Atop the list is Speaker-designate Daniel Perez of Miami, who will continue to serve as House Rules Committee Chair, a position normally held by future House Speakers.

House Speaker Paul Renner — who doled out this year and next year’s committee assignments — was Perez’s immediate predecessor in the role. Perez takes over as Speaker in November 2024.

Rep. Linda Chaney of St. Petersburg will similarly keep her position as Vice Chair, and Plantation Rep. Mike Gottlieb will stay on as the ranking Democratic member.

Two other Representatives from South Florida, though none from Miami-Dade — Democratic Reps. Christine Hunschofsky and Kelly Skidmore — will remain on the committee as well.

Hialeah Rep. Alex Rizo is taking over as Chair of the Choice and Innovation Subcommittee. Sebring Rep. Kaylee Tuck is departing the panel to instead chair the new Select Committee on Health Innovation with Coral Gables Rep. Vicki Lopez as Vice Chair.

Jacksonville Beach Rep. Kiyan Michael will serve as Rizo’s second in command in the Choice and Innovation Subcommittee, while Tampa Rep. Susan Valdés will hold the ranking minority seat.

Four other Miami-Dade lawmakers — Democrat Kevin Chambliss of Homestead and Republicans Fabián Basabe of Miami Beach, Alina Garcia of Miami and Juan Porras of Miami — will join 11 other non-ranking members of the panel.

Miami Lakes Rep. Tom Fabricio is taking the reins of the Ethics, Election & Open Government Subcommittee following the departure of its prior Chair, fellow Miami-Dade resident Juan Ferandez-Barquin.

Fernandez-Barquin left the Legislature in June to serve as the county’s appointed Clerk of Courts. Fabricio was not part of the subcommittee during the 2023 Session.

Webster Barnaby of Deland will serve as Vice Chair. Kissimmee Rep. Kristen Arrington is the Democratic ranking member.

Again, four others from Miami-Dade — Porras, Rizo and Democrats Ashley Gantt and Felicia Robinson — will serve on the subcommittee too, alongside 11 other non-ranking members.

The all-South Florida leadership of the State Administration and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee will go unchanged, with Coral Gables Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera serving as Chair, Islamorada Rep. Jim Mooney in the Vice Chair seat and Robinson holding the ranking Democrat post.

Republican Rep. David Borrero of Sweetwater is part of the 15-member group, as is Jervonte Edmonds from nearby West Palm Beach.

Interim meetings for the 2024 Legislative Session begin 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. Members have until Jan. 5 to file bills for consideration. The first day of Session is Jan. 9.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmie T. Smith: Making military service more appealing to American youth

nextHouse Education & Employment Committee assignments foretell more school culture wars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories