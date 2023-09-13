Ron DeSantis contends a convicted Donald Trump wouldn’t win General Election

During an interview airing on CBS Evening News, Florida’s Governor was blunt about former President Donald Trump’s chances — or lack thereof — of winning the presidency if convicted in any of his upcoming trials.

“I think the chance of getting elected President after being convicted of a felony is as close to zero as you can get,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I didn’t think even before all this, that the former President should have run again. I mean, I think that there’s too many voters (for whom) he’s a deal breaker for them,” DeSantis told Norah O’Donnell.

The comments are the latest example of a Governor who has become more confident in making the case that Trump should not have run for another term given his various legal problems.

“Well, look, I never thought he should run to begin with, even before all these legal cases when he left office in January of 2021,” DeSantis said in August on Boston’s WBZ NewsRadio.

“I think he did a lot of good things, and I give him credit for that,” DeSantis added. “But I never thought it was a good idea for him to run again, because, one, I think we need a candidate who’s going to be able to win a clear-cut victory; two, we need a candidate that’s actually going to be able to deliver on all the things that we’ve been talking about, (and) that requires focus and discipline.”