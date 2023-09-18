CES 2024: The largest tech event of the year is about to get even bigger

The Consumer Technology Association’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024 is expected to be even bigger than last year’s event, with the show’s footprint, number of attendees, exhibitors and global media all expected to surpass CES 2023.

The banner annual event in Las Vegas scheduled for Jan. 9-12 is expected to be the largest in-person, independently audited tech event in the world.

The Consumer Technology Association expects to welcome more than 130,000 attendees and to host more than 1,000 startups and more than 3,500 exhibitors.

“CES 2024 is growing! The show is on track to surpass the CES 2023 exhibit space, with global companies debuting innovation that will solve our most pressing global challenges,” Consumer Technology Association President and CEO Gary Shapiro said.

“From health care to transportation, smart home solutions, AI advancements and beyond, CES 2024 will shine a light on tech innovation that will change our world for the better.”

Organizers anticipate top tech categories at the event to include artificial intelligence, sustainability, startups, digital health and transportation and mobility.

The West hall will feature more than 300 companies. The West Plaza will showcase self-driving cars, with demonstrations and exhibits.

Global brands who will be exhibiting include Amazon, BMW, Bosch, Caterpillar, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Intel, John Deere, LG Electronics, L’Oreal, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sony, Stellantis and Vizio.

CES 2024 is the most powerful tech event in the world, and as such, is independently audited and follows strict auditing standards set by the UFI Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

Registration for CES 2024 is now open. For more information or to register, visit CES.tech.