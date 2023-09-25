Another New Hampshire poll finds Ron DeSantis in third place

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to lose ground in the Granite State, landing in third place in another new poll.
The survey from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center, first reported by WMUR, finds DeSantis at 11%, behind former President Donald Trump (45%) and Nikki Haley (15%). Close behind in fourth place is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, with 10% support.
DeSantis has one-third of his support from March, the WMUR write-up notes.
This survey is an improvement from other recent New Hampshire polling.
In an Insider Advantage poll of 850 likely GOP Presidential Primary voters conducted Wednesday, DeSantis was at 8% support, in fourth place.
A University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll, also from this month, found DeSantis in fifth place, with 10%.
DeSantis has focused more on Iowa than New Hampshire in recent weeks, with polls in the Granite State showing him in the 10% range and closer to the pack than the former President.
At times, he’s seemed to struggle to find common ground with voters in New Hampshire, trying to bond through a common love of the Boston Red Sox and angling for an endorsement from Gov. Chris Sununu. Thus far that endorsement hasn’t come through.
DeSantis is at 9% in the Race to the White House average for the state, good for fourth place.
6 comments
My Take
September 25, 2023 at 7:25 pm
To know him is to hate him.
My Take
September 25, 2023 at 7:41 pm
Poor Rhonda. There just aren’t enough Nazis.
Rick Whitaker
September 25, 2023 at 7:59 pm
if a gop ahole like sununu don’t endorse you, you are screwed.
Cheesy Floridian
September 25, 2023 at 8:24 pm
Ron sucks glad people are taking notice
Biscuit
September 25, 2023 at 8:30 pm
My Take, Rick Whitaker, Cheesy Floridian…Please! Your comments…So harsh, so emotional, so… true.
Arf to all of you, a good arf. Good boys. Now, sit. Stay.
Have a beer.
Arf.
Earl Pitts "New Earl" American
September 25, 2023 at 8:49 pm
Good post my Biscuit,
Theres more of us than there is of them. A lot of these _utt hurt lefty posters had our Beloved and Benelovent on line host, F. P. as their private little all leftist echo chamber before a few bold conservatives eased on in in a polite and proper loving way to free them from their dangerous leftist mindless group think echo chamber which was F. P. prior to the arrival of the Bold Biscuit and good ‘Ole Earl.
Biscuit they dont like us but they will all be working for us soon ….. or un-employed. Thanks Boss Biscuit the next 8 years belong to us.
EPA