September 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Miami Beach mayoral candidate unveils slew of endorsements in advance of Nov. 7 election
Michael Góngora’s conversations about the Miami Beach city attorney job may have broken the law.

Anne GeggisSeptember 27, 20236min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

There’s always a Florida angle: FEMA aid and agriculture are quiet victims in government shutdown battle

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Lincoln Project says Wednesday’s debate won’t feature tough questions

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott split on advancing budget deal

gongora_crop
A number of elected Miami Beach leaders, past and present, are endorsing former Miami Beach City Commissioner Michael Góngora.

Three sitting Miami Beach Commissioners are among a plethora of elected leaders, present and past, throwing their weight behind Michael Góngora in the upcoming mayoral election.

The current Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser, a Miami-Dade County School Board Member, two former Miami Beach Mayors and three former Miami Beach Commissioners are also backing Góngora, a lawyer by trade who has also served on the Miami Beach Commission dais.

He has three competitors for the job up for grabs on Nov. 7: Former Democratic state Rep. Michael Grieco, Miami Beach City Commissioner and federal lawyer Steven Meiner, and former HBO and MTV executive Bill Roedy. But a slew of leaders, the Miami Beach police union and other groups say that Góngora is the best for the job.

The current Mayor, Dan Gelber, is term-limited in the role.

“Michael has a profound understanding of the city’s unique challenges and opportunities, making him the right choice to lead Miami Beach into a prosperous and harmonious future,” said Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Miami Beach Commissioner for Group 1, who has also been Góngora’s colleague on the dais.

More recent arrivals to Miami Beach City Hall are also backing him.

He will be a unifying leader on the City Commission,” said Commissioner Alex J. Fernandez, who was elected the year Góngora left the Commission. “He understands that being Mayor means more than just holding office — it means listening to the concerns of the everyday people who place their trust in us and effectuating positive change for them.”

Other endorsers Góngora unveiled for his first round of endorsers are:

— Miami Beach City Commissioner Laura Dominguez, elected in 2022 to represent Group 2.

— Miami-Dade Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia.

— School Board Member Lucia Baez-Geller, representing District 3.

— Former Miami Beach City Commissioner Deede Weithorn.

— Former Miami Beach Mayor Matti Bower.

— Former Miami Beach Mayor Norman Ciment.

— Former Miami Beach City Commissioner Saul Gross.

— Former Miami Beach City Commissioner Victor Diaz

Norman Braman, owner of one of the state’s largest car dealerships.

— Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police.

— LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.

— CWA Local 3178, Communications Workers of America.

“I am proud to receive endorsements from such critical supporters in my campaign for Miami Beach Mayor, which reinforce our shared commitment to the future of our city,” Góngora said in a prepared statement. “As your next mayor, I promise to work day in and day out to find creative and effective solutions for the challenges we face in our community.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThere’s always a Florida angle: FEMA aid and agriculture are quiet victims in government shutdown battle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Here’s why tonight’s GOP debate doesn’t matter
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more