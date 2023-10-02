Ron DeSantis internal poll shows him in third place in New Hampshire

New polling from New Hampshire shows Ron DeSantis in third place with double digit support.

But there is a caveat. The survey is from Public Opinion Strategies, a pollster affiliated with the Governor’s 2024 presidential campaign and the Never Back Down super PAC.

In the survey conducted Sept. 28, the Governor is at 12%. That puts him 6 points behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and 34 points behind former President Donald Trump. But he’s ahead of Chris Christie’s 8% and Vivek Ramaswamy’s 3%, and other candidates further back still.

In another bit of good news for DeSantis, he consolidates support in a hypothetical two-way race in New Hampshire. In that increasingly improbable scenario, DeSantis draws 31% support, 21 points behind Trump.

DeSantis’ favorable rating is better than Trump’s, with the Governor at +33 compared to Trump’s +27. But both candidates trail Haley, who is at a robust +47.

In positive news, DeSantis is the leading second choice, with 19% of respondents selecting him. Haley, at 16%, is next, followed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s 10%.

DeSantis and Haley were seen as winning Wednesday’s GOP presidential debate, with 18% saying the Florida Governor won, and 17% saying the South Carolina Republican prevailed.

The internal survey shows DeSantis doing marginally worse than a public poll released in recent days from CBS News.

With 13% support, DeSantis is ahead of Haley (11%) and Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie (tied at 8%). Meanwhile, Trump has 50% support in the Granite State’s open Primary.

Finishing in double digits is key for DeSantis and other candidates who look to get delegates from the Granite State, which allocates them proportionally for those who finish with more than 10% support during that state’s Primary next winter.

The Race to the White House polling average shows that is possible for DeSantis. He has 10% support by that metric, good for third place behind Haley’s 12% and Trump’s 44%.