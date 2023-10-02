October 2, 2023
Vince Nowicki picks up beach support in bid for Pinellas County Commission

Peter Schorsch

nowicki
'We need new blood and fresh ideas on the Pinellas County Commission.'

Local leaders from a variety of Pinellas beach towns are backing Vince Nowicki for Pinellas County Commission, his campaign announced.

Nowicki, a Republican, is running for the District 3 seat currently held by Democrat Charlie Justice.

Nowicki’s latest endorsers include Redington Beach Mayor David Will, Belleair Beach Mayor Dave Gattis, Madeira Beach Mayor Jim Rostek, Treasure Island Commissioner John Doctor, Gulfport City Council members Christine Brown and Ian O’Hara, Redington Beach Commissioner Rich Cariello and former Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks.

Businessman Deveron Gibbons, a board member at St. Petersburg College and Florida A&M University, is also endorsing Nowicki.

“We need new blood and fresh ideas on the Pinellas County Commission,” Will said. “And most importantly we need someone who understands the plight that our beach communities are in with beach nourishment. Our beaches are the life blood of Pinellas County. Vince Nowicki understands that, and he is ready to fight for us.”

Beach communities in the county are facing challenges with beach renourishment projects because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers now requires easements from property owners to complete nourishment projects. Many beachfront property owners have pushed back on the policy.

The latest round of endorsements follow others for the St. Petersburg Republican, including former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, former St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon, School Board members Stephanie Meyer and Dawn Peters, Rep. Berny Jacques, Largo City Commissioner Curtis Holmes, and former St. Pete City Council and School Board member Bill Dudley.

Neither Nowicki nor Justice have yet filed campaign finance reports for the race. Nowicki filed in July while Justice just filed Monday. The first report for Nowicki will be due Oct. 10 while Justice’s first report won’t be due until Jan. 10.

While Nowicki briefly ran for St. Pete Mayor in 2021 before withdrawing from the race, the conservative activist is perhaps best known for his efforts to hold local elected officials accountable. His personal investigation into former St. Pete City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman led to her resignation in September. Nowicki hired a private investigator, who uncovered Wheeler-Bowman was residing outside her district.

He also filed an unsuccessful ethics complaint against Mayor Ken Welch over his appointment of James Corbett as City Development Administrator.

Nowicki said he has also filed a complaint with the IRS against Allendale United Methodist Church, a congregation led by progressive activist Andy Oliver, arguing the church is involved in political campaigns and political fundraising, which would make it ineligible for tax exemption as a religious institution.

The District 3 seat is an at-large seat, meaning it is elected countywide. Republicans hold a voter registration advantage of nearly 17,000 voters.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

