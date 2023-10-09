South Florida lawmakers call for peace in Israel

With scenes of death and destruction in Israel flooding social media and the airwaves, three South Florida Democratic lawmakers are calling for peace.

Death tolls continue to mount for both Israelis and Palestinians as the sudden conflagration that stunned the world continues to ramp up. It began Saturday with a multipronged Hamas attack that involved launching rockets, parading civilian bodies in the street and plucking hostages from their homes.

Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed off Palestinian territory to food and fuel Monday. Hamas, meanwhile, said they would kill an Israeli captive for each unannounced attack on civilian areas, according to The Associated Press.

Sen. Rosalind Osgood, a Democrat representing central Broward County, expressed condolences for all, but referenced “Hamas attacks.”

“In times of unnecessary war, it is the innocent civilians who suffer the most,” Osgood said in a written statement. “I want to express my deepest condolences to the civilians affected by the Hamas attacks. The conflict has taken a toll on the lives of innocent people, causing immense suffering and hardship for families in the region. Together, we must work towards a path of peace and stability for all.”

West Palm Beach Democratic Rep. Jervonte Edmonds was less nuanced in his approach, however, saying he stands with the people of Israel, condemns the actions of Hamas and calls on the international community to pressure Hamas to stop the attacks.

Edmonds’ statement more closely reflected the sentiment found in the proposed resolutions his fellow Palm Beach County lawmakers filed Monday than Osgood’s did.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent life in Israel,” Edmonds’ statement read. “This violence is unacceptable and must end. I stand with the people of Israel and condemn the actions of Hamas, which continues to launch rocket attacks on civilian targets.”

Democratic Sen. Lori Berman and Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron, both from Palm Beach County, filed resolutions (SR 126 and HR 125) expressing solidarity with Israel and outrage over the Hamas attacks.

Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore, who represents southwestern Palm Beach County, said she was heartbroken over the attacks, and praised Israel’s resilience and contributions to modern society, from technology to culture.

“As a representative of my community, I pledge to continue advocating for policies that strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship and promote peace,” Skidmore said in a prepared statement that ran 168 words.

“Let us remember that in times of crisis, we must stand together, show empathy, and strive for a better future for all. My heart aches for the people of Israel, and I express my sincerest hope that they may soon find the security, peace, and stability they so rightfully deserve.”