November 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Iowa Republicans not sold on Ron DeSantis’ Hamas response
In Israel, Ron DeSantis inches closer to an

A.G. GancarskiNovember 1, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Debuting today: The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine — featuring the Golden Rotundas to honor the Florida lobby corps

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis among least popular Governors in America

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio warns of sleeper cell terrorists crossing Mexican border

Israel US DeSantis
Fewer than 1 in 10 Iowans believe the Florida Governor is the best bet to deal with the current threat.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has messaged heavily around the state response in the weeks since Hamas attacked Israeli citizens. But new polling from a key early state in the presidential race suggests that message may be hitting deaf ears.

The Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26 shows that just 9% of likely Hawkeye State caucus participants believe the Florida Governor is the best bet in the GOP field to address the situation in the Middle East.

To put that number in perspective, that’s a little more than half of the 16% of Iowans who say they support his presidential run.

Iowans seem more comfortable to have foreign policy handled by people with proven records in the executive branch.

Former President Donald Trump is seen as the best option by 52% of respondents, while former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley is regarded as the strongest by 22%. Each of those numbers exceeds their performance in the overall poll, which finds Trump at 43% and Haley tied with DeSantis in second place at 16%.

“Just 34% of DeSantis’ own supporters say he would be best at handling the war, while 32% of his supporters say Trump would be best, and 18% name Haley,” the Register notes.

DeSantis, the only military veteran in the field and one who served in the Middle Eastern theater, has advised caution as far as active American involvement in what he said would be a “blunder” of a war. He has described American troops deployed to the region as “sitting ducks” and has pressed President Joe Biden to explain the strategy, thus far to no avail.

He also has made comments critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, describing the public as “very disenchanted” with the Likud regime, with the Hamas attacks a “big problem” for them.

DeSantis has been sharply critical of Hamas also, saying that if those “barbarians had their way, they would try to do a second Holocaust in our time,” describing the Oct. 7 terror attacks as the “personification of evil.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis among least popular Governors in America

nextDebuting today: The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine — featuring the Golden Rotundas to honor the Florida lobby corps

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories