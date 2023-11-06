Last Call for 11.6.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

On Tuesday, Joe Biden’s re-election campaign swings by Florida.

According to a news release from Biden-Harris 2024, a suite of campaign surrogates will be in Miami to offer a prebuttal to a pair of high-profile GOP events set for Wednesday.

The guest list: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, state Sen. Shevrin Jones, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

The Biden campaign says the group will be “slamming MAGA Republicans’ extreme ‘Florida Blueprint,’” which purportedly includes “higher costs, an economy rigged to the rich and powerful, and fewer freedoms.”

The Biden-Harris event comes a day ahead of the third debate in the Republican Presidential Primary. Five candidates will take the stage in Miami on Wednesday: Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Amb. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Front-runner Donald Trump is once again skipping the debate stage to hold a rival event. This time, the former President will headline a campaign rally in nearby Hialeah, a majority Hispanic community where Republicans have made significant inroads over the past decade.

The Biden-Harris 2024 event is set for 12:30 p.m. Location details are available with an RSVP.

The GOP presidential debate, held at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday. It will be broadcast on NBC television networks and digital platforms. Trump’s rally begins at 5 p.m. at Ted Hendricks Stadium. The former President is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Evening Reads

—“Is the battle for Florida lawmakers’ support swinging from Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Florida Dems push for their own agenda in this week’s special session, but it may or may not go anywhere” via Diane Rado of the Florida Phoenix

—”GOP-controlled Legislature rejects bills on affordable housing, property insurance, Medicaid expansion” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Morale down, cronyism up after DeSantis takeover of Disney World government” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press

—”Endorsing DeSantis is a risky move for Kim Reynolds” via Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch

—”Why antisemitism led a DeSantis ally to jump to Trump” via Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker

—“The Israel-Hamas war reveals how colleges lost their way on free speech” via Fabiola Cineas of Vox

—”‘An existential threat to American higher education’” via Adam Harris of The Atlantic

—“NarcoFiles: Dozens of DEA agents face risk of exposure in Colombian cyber leak” via The Miami Herald

Quote of the Day

“Please, with all that is in you, do not show up with our Property Appraiser looking for a handout.”

— Sen. Corey Simon, addressing Georgia-Pacific.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Lawmakers are moving fast on Special Session bills to boost funding for the Family Empowerment Scholarship and My Safe Florida Home programs. Sounds like Remedies all around.

Fort Lauderdale-based hemp-extract company Just CBD is suing the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services over recent product seizures. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson deserves a Bring It On for not flinching.

Irish bookie BoyleSports says Republican primary bettors are flocking to Trump. It’s up to you whether they get a Winning Horse or Bad Beat.

Tuesday is Election Day in Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Homestead and Surfside. It’s also Primary Election Day in Central Florida’s HD 35. Go ahead and pre-order a few All Nighters in case one or more goes down to the wire.

Florida gas prices keep falling. How low can they go? Grab your local station owner a Limbo and find out.

Tune In

