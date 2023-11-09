Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.9.23

Good Thursday morning.

Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Evan Power is running to be a National Committee member at the RNC’s upcoming annual meeting.

“After meeting with and spending time with my fellow State Executive Committee members we all seem to agree that Floridians are growing tired of winning big elections here in Florida but then seeing that those victories do not carry over to the rest of the country,” said Power. “Florida needs a fighter that will work to bring the successes that we have achieved here in Florida to the Republican National Committee.”

Power has chaired the Leon County Republican Party since 2014, was previously the Assistant Treasurer and Chair of Chairs of the Republican Party of Florida and was a two-time Delegate to the Republican National Convention. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from Florida State University.

“Florida has led the way, and we need to make sure our values are represented at the Republican National Committee. We need to ensure that the RNC is prepared to win across the Country so that we can save our Country from the radical left that is destroying our republic,” he said.

“Florida had one of the most successful conservative election nights in generations in 2022. We have been blessed with effective conservative leadership from local School Boards all the way to the Governor’s Mansion, but all that success does not matter when we allow Democrats to win races nationwide and try to hollow out our country. That is why Florida needs a relentless fighter on the RNC.”

After 40-plus years as CEO, Dominic M. Calabro is synonymous with Florida TaxWatch — a well-respected pillar of state government known as the “eyes and ears” of taxpayers across the state.

A certified tax guru and friend to many, Calabro was recently honored with the prestigious Rhea Chiles Vision Award for extraordinary service to Florida House, the only state embassy in Washington, D.C. dedicated to connecting, celebrating, and championing Sunshine State to the world.

Named after founder Rhea Chiles, wife to former Gov. Lawton Chiles, the award honors individuals whose involvement moved the organization toward expansion, soundness or increased stature.

Calabro, who has volunteered with Florida House since 2005 and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, proudly received the award at a celebration of the organization’s 50th anniversary in the nation’s capital.

But the accolades don’t stop there.

With the release of Florida Trend’s Florida 500, the highly anticipated annual list of the state’s most influential business leaders, Calabro earned the esteemed rank of “Living Legend.” The outlet defines Legends as “people who never shy away from hard work” and claims that “but for their choice to live and excel here, Florida would be a different place.”

And, when it comes to Calabro in particular, we couldn’t agree more. A Legend indeed.

“GOP candidates voice support for Israel and spar over Ukraine in debate” via The Associated Press — DeSantis began the debate demanding that Trump come to the stage and explain why he didn’t wall off the entire U.S. southern border and have Mexico pay for it as he’d promised to do as President.

As the night wound down, DeSantis went a step further, making the unlikely claim that he could keep the promise Trump broke.

DeSantis vowed to build a border wall and have Mexico pay for it, a comment that went unchallenged by moderators or other candidates.

Whether DeSantis will get the chance remains to be seen given the commanding early lead Trump has built in the Republican 2024 Presidential Primary, despite skipping all three debates. But erecting a wall the length of the nearly 2,000-mile border is nearly unthinkable — and the idea that Mexico would fit the bill strains credulity even further.

There has been a lot of talk about how GOP candidates would handle their concerns related to security at the U.S.-Mexico border, but Ramaswamy wanted to shift perspective northward.

The biotech entrepreneur said in Wednesday night’s debate that he’s the only Republican hopeful “who has actually visited the northern border” with Canada, where he said enough fentanyl was captured last year “to kill 3 million Americans.”

Ramaswamy’s final comments onstage at the third presidential debate hinted at far-flung conspiracy theories believed by some far-right Americans, including the idea that Joe Biden isn’t the real President.

“Ron DeSantis again blends into the crowd” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s Governor took the stage in his home state Wednesday night, with an appearance in the third Republican presidential debate and a need to distinguish himself that wasn’t exactly fulfilled during the two hours onstage. Despite the home-field advantage, DeSantis’ main competition wasn’t in the Miami debate hall, but was rallying his faithful at a stadium in Hialeah. And the Governor was again one of the crowd, eclipsed by sharper lines from some opponents and reliant on phrases familiar to those who have followed his campaign trail speeches, delivering a performance that made his social media supporters happy but likely did not close the gap with the former President who leads him in polls.

“‘Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels’: Vivek Ramaswamy suggests DeSantis uses height boosters at GOP debate” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — It evoked a silly mental picture, but that was the point. In the opening minutes of the third GOP presidential debate, Ramaswamy landed a double hit on DeSantis when he jointly referred to the Governor and Haley as “Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels.” Ramaswamy’s reference to a former Vice President in semi-drag attire was meant to suggest DeSantis is part of the so-called “neoconservative establishment” — and doubled a reference to speculation that DeSantis wears lifts in his boots to enhance his height. Ramaswamy delivered the crack after moderators asked DeSantis and Haley what they would have told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Oct. 7 massacre Palestinian terrorist group Hamas committed against Israel civilians.

“DeSantis vows to ‘rein in’ Federal Reserve” via Hadriana Lowenkron and Christian Hall of Bloomberg — DeSantis said that he would “rein in” the U.S. Federal Reserve to steady the economy during the third Republican presidential debate Wednesday. He criticized the Fed’s stewardship during the coronavirus pandemic and questioned its mandate. “I’m also going to rein in the Federal Reserve. They have helped create with their reckless monetary policy what we have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic,” DeSantis said when the debate in Miami turned to the U.S. economy. “They botched it, Congress botched it, both parties are to blame. The Fed should focus on stable prices. They are not an economic central planner for the American people,” DeSantis said.

“‘You’re just scum’: Haley and Ramaswamy tussle onstage.” via Michael Bender of The New York Times — One of the most emotional moments of the Republican debate Wednesday unfolded when Ramaswamy said he wanted to laugh at Haley’s pledge to ban TikTok over national security concerns. Ramaswamy scolded Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, for allowing her adult daughter to use the app, which Ramaswamy defends. “She made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time,” Ramaswamy said. “So, you might want to take care of your family first before preaching to anyone else.” “Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley snapped back. “The next generation of Americans are using it and that’s actually the point,” Ramaswamy continued as a smattering of boos erupted from the audience. “You have her supporters propping her up — that’s fine.” “You’re just scum,” she told Ramaswamy.

“Who won the GOP Primary debate, according to body language” via Joe Navarro for POLITICO — there were certainly a lot of unspoken thoughts and emotions tonight. DeSantis’ awkward smile, Haley’s killer eyeroll, Ramaswamy’s angled eyebrows — I saw a veritable stage play tonight; only the best dialogue was unspoken. Here’s what body language told me about how the candidates are closing out this Primary season. During the first GOP debate, I wrote that DeSantis failed to smile. He seems to have taken that advice to heart. Unfortunately, he fumbled the execution. At the first debate, Ramaswamy looked like he was having a ball, with a supernova smile and big, emphatic hand gestures that grabbed the attention as a feisty newcomer. Tonight, as Ramaswamy took his last shot at drawing daylight between himself and his opponents on a debate stage, it was clear the fun is over.

“Donald Trump rallies supporters at Ted Hendricks Stadium in Hialeah as GOP candidates debate in Miami” via Ted Scouten of CBS News Miami — Trump, speaking to supporters, said Wednesday that he hopes voters will send him back to the White House because “we will never stop fighting to save the America we love.” Trump took the stage at the stadium after the other Republican candidates had begun trying to convince viewers why they should get the GOP nomination and not Trump. The former President, who leads his other opponents in virtually every major poll, has opted for counter programming, speaking at the stadium inside Henry Milander Park.

“A plea to Republican voters: Make this debate matter” via Matt Bai of The Washington Post — There’s a Presidential Primary Debate Wednesday in Miami, hosted by NBC News. Please watch it. For one night, do your civic duty and at least entertain the possibility that you have a choice. Before you altogether resign yourselves to renominating a man about whose character and temperament you harbor misgivings (but would vote for anyway), just give a serious listen to the alternatives. That’s all I ask. I know the polls and the media say it’s over, that Trump is the runaway nominee before a single vote has been cast. I know these debates are painfully boring.

“As he enters third debate, DeSantis has a big Nikki Haley problem” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis has a Haley problem, and it could get worse if he can’t muster a strong performance Wednesday in Miami during the third GOP Presidential Primary Debate. Haley has surged in key early-voting states, surpassing DeSantis or pulling even with him in polls and shattering the narrative DeSantis has promoted that it’s a two-person race between him and Trump. DeSantis still leads Haley in most national polls but has been trending down and the average of recent surveys in New Hampshire and South Carolina show Haley ahead of DeSantis in both states. Most worrisome for DeSantis is a highly regarded recent Iowa poll showing him tied with Haley in that state, where DeSantis has devoted the bulk of his campaign and is banking on a strong showing.

—“Rick Scott says the race for the Republican presidential nomination is over” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Jeanette Nuñez doesn’t ‘necessarily believe’ poll showing Trump leading Joe Biden” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis says Hamas would have taken more hostages if Florida hadn’t sent evacuee flights” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — DeSantis said that Hamas would have taken even more hostages out of Israel into Gaza if his administration had not funded flights to evacuate U.S. citizens out of there after the Oct. 7 attacks. Hamas abducted over 230 hostages in its surprise attack on Israel that day, an assault that lasted over 20 hours across multiple Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip. But Hamas operatives have not conducted further ground attacks on Israel since then, after the Israeli Defense Forces fought back and began encircling the Palestinian territory. At the Republican presidential debate Wednesday evening in Miami, DeSantis criticized Biden and said there could have been more hostages taken if not for Florida’s actions. He offered no evidence for that statement.

“DeSantis 2024: What young Florida voters want you to know” via Lex McMenamin of Vanity Fair — In the last few years, for those covering the intersections of policy, government, identity and movements, it’s been impossible to avoid what’s been happening in Florida. In March 2022, I suggested that the DeSantis administration’s focus on anti-LGBTQ+ policies and young people, exemplified by the passage of his “Don’t Say Gay” law, was part of his soon-to-be-announced presidential campaign strategy. DeSantis is proud of his “war on woke,” despite his current hesitancy to bring it up. Even as that seems increasingly unlikely, DeSantis returning to the Governorship after losing in the Primary would still be an issue for Florida, the third-largest state and the fastest-growing population in 2022.

“Trump looks to upstage the GOP debate with a rally targeting South Florida’s Cuban community” via Adriana Gomez Licon and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press — Trump’s debate counterprogramming tour continued in South Florida before a friendly crowd about a half-hour’s drive from where his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination were engaged in their third debate. Trump’s event was intended to upstage the other candidates. He has cited his commanding lead in the polls for skipping the stage but has also drawn attention to himself with distinctive, simultaneous events. At the rally, Trump referenced the debate happening across town, claiming no one was watching it. Later, he compared his rally to the debate: “I’m standing in front of tens of thousands of people right now and it’s on television. That’s a lot harder to do than a debate.” The stadium where he was speaking has a capacity of roughly 5,200 people.

“What debate? Trump dismisses Republican opponents at rally in Hialeah” via Joey Flechas and Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — “Nobody’s talking about it. Everybody’s watching us,” said Trump onstage in Hialeah, a working-class city across the county where he continued to stake his claim as nominee-in-waiting amid fervent cheers of his supporters during a rally at Milander Park. He dismissively nodded to the other GOP candidates with a jab at DeSantis, who won big in his gubernatorial re-election in 2022. But Trump focused on the scoreboard. “Remember we got 1.2 million more votes than Ron DeSanctimonious,” Trump said, using his typical nickname for the Governor while pledging to win Florida once again. Trump’s figure is about 100,000 voters larger than the rough estimates he’s used before.

“Biden campaign will run Spanish ads targeting South Florida voters during GOP debate” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — With the Republican presidential candidate descending on South Florida, Biden just launched Spanish language ads targeting Sunshine State voters. Video spots targeting Cuban and Venezuelan Americans in the state seek to blunt GOP inroads made in recent elections. Biden-Kamala Harris 2024 campaign officials say the most recent spots speak directly to those who fled socialist dictatorships for opportunity in America. “Whether they are in Miami or Hialeah tomorrow, MAGA Republicans have failed Florida Hispanics and the countless people that have fled their country in search of liberty, democracy and economic opportunity,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s Campaign Manager.

“As DeSantis’ presidential bid lags, unease hangs over Florida’s Capitol” via Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post — The last time they met here, the mood among Republican state legislators was excited and confident. Their Governor was running in earnest for President, and they passed bills giving DeSantis nearly everything he wanted, including more restrictions on education, immigration, abortion and the rights of the LGBTQ community. Given DeSantis’ high poll numbers and huge campaign war chest, many at the Capitol were optimistic that DeSantis could make it to the White House. Half a year later, as those legislators wrap up a Special Session called by the Governor, the buzz is gone. Instead, there’s unease and uncertainty, not just about DeSantis’ future but about how he’ll act at home should his foundering presidential push come to an end. His gubernatorial term lasts through 2026.

“Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress expands to-do list with Ukraine, border” via Lisa Mascaro and Stephen Groves of The Associated Press — Ten days before a potential government shutdown, Congress is no closer to resolving the standoff and is even complicating the issue with Republican demands for border security changes as a condition for further support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. New House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that Republicans do not want to close things down, but he is well aware that his predecessor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker after compromising with Democrats in September to keep federal offices open. “We certainly want to avoid a government shutdown,” Johnson said.

“Speaker Mike Johnson led House passage of Israel aid. But the hard part comes next in confronting Biden” via Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press — What Johnson has shown in his first big test as the House passed a nearly $14.5 billion military aid package to Israel is that the easygoing social conservative is more than eager to lift up the priorities of his right flank rather than reach toward the political center in the name of compromise. By seeking to force the Israel-Hamas war package to be paid for with government spending cuts, something rarely required in emergencies of war or natural disasters, Johnson turned what’s normally an overwhelming bipartisan issue, support for Israel, into one that bitterly split Democrats from Republicans. Biden threatened a veto.

—“Is Congress failing to protect kids online?” via CBS News

“House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her Israel-Hamas rhetoric in a stunning rebuke” via Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press — The House voted late Tuesday to censure Democratic Rep. Tlaib of Michigan, the only Palestinian American in Congress, an extraordinary rebuke of her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war. The 234-188 tally came after enough Democrats joined with Republicans to censure Tlaib, a punishment one step below expulsion from the House. The three-term Congresswoman has long been a target of criticism for her views on the decades-long conflict in the Middle East. The debate on the censure resolution Tuesday afternoon was emotional and intense. Rep. Rich McCormick pushed the measure in response to what he called Tlaib’s promotion of antisemitic rhetoric. He said she has “levied unbelievable falsehoods about our greatest ally, Israel and the attack on Oct. 7.”

“Congressional staffers stage walkout in support of cease-fire” via Nikki McCann Ramirez of Rolling Stone — Over 100 congressional staffers staged a walkout in front of the Capitol, calling on the representatives they work for to endorse a cease-fire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. The staffers held a vigil for the 1,400 Israelis killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel, as well as the more than 10,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s retaliatory siege against the Gaza Strip. “We were horrified by the brutal Oct. 7 attacks on Israeli civilians, and we are horrified by the overwhelming response by the Israeli government that has killed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” Congressional Staff for a Ceasefire wrote in a statement. “Our constituents are pleading for a cease-fire, and we are the staffers answering their calls.”

“After House drama, unified Senate passes Israel resolution, Jewish day school security bill” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — A day after a House Session that featured members accusing two Democratic colleagues of being antisemitic and “evil,” a unified Senate passed a resolution supporting Israel and bills to increase security grants for Jewish day schools and expand sanctions on Iran. “We unequivocally support the right of the state of Israel to exist as a sovereign and independent nation,” said Sen. Lori Berman. “We support the right of the state of Israel to defend itself and protect its citizens from indiscriminate violence and acts of terrorism.” Berman, who is Jewish, said she wrote the resolution on Oct. 7, the day of the Hamas terrorist attacks. Since then, Israel has responded by attacking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, where the initial attack was launched.

“Israeli diplomat makes case against a cease-fire as Legislature votes support for Jewish state” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Miami Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky held a meeting with state lawmakers from which reporters and the public were excluded on the same day the Florida Legislature gave final passage to resolutions expressing support for Israel, a bill funding tighter security measures at Jewish day schools, and approved added sanctions against Iran-linked businesses. “We don’t want war; we didn’t go to war for the sake of war,” Elbaz-Starinsky said. “But people need to understand what it means, the consequences of such a terrible decision [to seek a cease-fire]. It’s compromising the lives of hostages; it’s compromising the ability of Israel reaching its goal of obliterating Hamas. So, it is a very, very sensitive issue — both whatever is going on in Israel and, of course, the international dimension of this work.”

“Florida lawmakers file to ban foreign-made election machines, bolster election security” via Michael Costeines of Florida’s Voice — Rep. Berny Jacques and Rep. Taylor Yarkosky Tuesday co-filed a bill boosting statewide election integrity. “Florida has made tremendous progress when it comes to election security, but our work is not over,” Jacques said in a news release. “This bill further secures our elections by proactively banning foreign interference in our voting system supply chain while also bolstering confidence in our tabulation procedures.” HB 359 would aim to increase election trust by banning all foreign-made election machines in Florida. It also would permit election workers to hand-count ballots at the precinct level.

“Federal judge upholds Florida ban on transgender athletes playing on female teams” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Miami federal judge dismissed a Broward County student’s claims of discrimination as he upheld a 2021 Florida law that bans transgender athletes in public schools and colleges from playing on female sports teams. In a 39-page order, U.S. District Judge Roy Altman said the law, dubbed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, also known as SB 1028, does not violate the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution because its “sex-based classifications are substantially related to the state’s important interest in promoting women’s athletics.” “Today, we were asked whether a law that separates public-school sports teams by biological sex violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment,” Altman said.

“Florida Supreme Court asked to suspend sports betting hours after Seminoles relaunch mobile app” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The group currently challenging sports betting in Florida filed a request asking the state Supreme Court to “immediately suspend” sports betting, hours after the Seminole Tribe relaunched the mobile app to existing customers statewide. Gambling law experts expected the motion, filed by West Flagler Associates and its partners, as the logical next step in one of its two ongoing lawsuits that seek to block the gaming deal between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe. The deal, called a Compact, would give the tribe a monopoly on sports betting in the state and bring in billions of dollars in revenue.

“Lauren Book proposes homeowners’ insurance rebates for low-income seniors” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As uncertainty persists in Florida’s property insurance landscape, Senate Democratic Leader Book has an idea for how to help the state’s less well-to-do seniors keep a little extra cash after paying their yearly bill. Book filed a measure (SB 348) that would give low-income residents older than 65 10% back on the homeowners’ insurance premiums they pay for their primary residence. The proposed program, appropriately titled “Insurance Rebate Program for Low-Income Seniors,” would be available to those with an income less than 200% of the federal poverty level. The federal poverty level in 2023 is $14,580 for individuals and $5,140 for each additional family member.

— 9 a.m. The Senate will convene a floor Session to address a series of issues, including bolstering state sanctions against Iran and providing additional assistance to people affected by Hurricane Idalia. Senate Chamber.

— 9 a.m. The House Choice and Innovation Subcommittee will receive presentations about the Tallahassee Collegiate Academy at Tallahassee Community College and the Florida Institute for Charter School Innovation at Miami Dade College. Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee will receive a presentation from Lee County Clerk of Court Kevin C. Karnes about a new law dealing with “real property fraud.” Room 404, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. The House Infrastructure and Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee meets for an update on budget requests for the Division of Emergency Management, the Department of Transportation and the Department of State. Room 314, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee will receive presentations about budget requests for the Department of Elder Affairs, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. The House Water Quality, Supply and Treatment Subcommittee meets for updates on underwater cave systems, coral restoration and other programs. Room 404 House Office Building.

“Erika Booth, Tom Keen set to face off in January General Election after House District 35 Primary wins” via Positively Osceola — Osceola County School Board member Booth will face Lake Nona business owner Keen after both candidates received their political parties’ nods to move on to the State House District 35 General Election on Jan. 16, 2024. The seat was vacated by Fred Hawkins Jr. who resigned after accepting the position of President at South Florida State College. In Osceola County, voters chose Booth with 52.29% of the vote, Scotty Moore with 38.32% and Ken Davenport with 9.4%. Keen won with 38.98% of the vote in the Democratic Primary, while Marucci Guzman got 33.01% and Rishi Bagga got 28.01% of the vote. In Orange County, Democrats supported Keen with 35.44% of the vote over Bagga with 34.39% and Guzman with 30.16%. Republicans selected Booth with 48.06% of the vote over Moore with 31.31% and Davenport with 20.63% of the vote.

“Ethics Commission delays hearing for arrested Miami Commissioner pending criminal case” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics & Public Trust agreed to delay a hearing for Miami City Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla while his legal team awaits further details about a separate criminal corruption case that led to his arrest earlier this year. “A number of items have occurred that the Commission is probably aware of,” lawyer Benedict Kuehne, who represents Díaz de la Portilla, told the Ethics Commission. “I’m now trying to navigate the criminal case for which Alex Díaz de la Portilla has made clear he is not guilty and determine how to proceed with that case as well as this case.”

“Some Cuban migrants who couldn’t get green cards are getting surprises in the mail” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — Some Cuban migrants in South Florida who were recently told that the immigration paperwork that allowed them into the U.S. will keep them from becoming permanent residents are getting a pleasant surprise in the mail: humanitarian parole documents, which will allow them to apply for the coveted green cards after all, Miami-area immigration lawyers say. In recent weeks, some recently arrived Cubans with I-220As have gotten unsolicited Immigration and Customs Enforcement paroles delivered to their homes and lawyers’ offices. The lawyers say the parole documents mean those Cuban migrants can now apply for a green card.

“Aventura approves ‘Hero Housing’ initiative to give teachers, police half off on rent” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Living in Aventura could become much more affordable for some educators and law enforcement personnel in the coming years. The Aventura Commission unanimously approved a measure offering 50% rent subsidies for luxury buildings in the city to teachers at a pair of schools in the city, Aventura police officers and police dispatchers. The program, “Hero Housing,” is the brainchild of Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg. Officials say it won’t cost taxpayers a cent. There are also no income requirements since it’s not an affordable housing program. Rather, it’s an incentive Aventura offers developers to attract and retain essential workers in the city. “Aventura is proud to be leading the way,” Weinberg said.

“Great train debate: Fort Lauderdale not giving up fight for New River train tunnel” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A lone voice spoke out this week against the idea that car-centric South Florida will ever embrace commuter rail. “We are not New York City,” local activist Ted Inserra told Fort Lauderdale Commissioners. “We are not a commuter rail community. That is not us. That is not our city. As much as you want us to be New York City, we are not New York City. (We) will stay in our cars forever before we get on a train.” The Commission was in the midst of an ongoing debate over whether it makes more sense to build a bridge or tunnel to get commuter trains over the New River without causing major backups for marine traffic.

“Volunteers blast arrest at Broward School Board meeting” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Schools’ volunteer leaders blasted the recent arrest of a longtime volunteer, saying the district is sending a bad message to those who donate their time to try to improve the school district. The remarks came at the first School Board meeting since Oct. 17, when Debbie Espinoza, whom the district named “Volunteer of the Year” in 2020, was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of disrupting a public meeting. “Longtime volunteers are used to staff and others steering narratives that attempt to undermine or minimize the advisory contributions you claim to value,” Nathalie Lynch-Walsh, who chairs two district Committees, read from a letter she drafted with other volunteers.

“Freddy Ramirez, Miami-Dade’s former Police Director, returning to a new post in ’24” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County’s former Police Director has plans to return to a county position under Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who announced a new administrator to oversee public safety. Ramirez, who shot himself with his police-issued handgun July 23 hours after an encounter with law enforcement in Tampa, is planning to assume an advisory role at the Miami-Dade Police Department helping with the county’s transition in 2025 from an appointed Police Director to an elected Sheriff. Ramirez was the favorite for the Sheriff’s race before the suicide attempt, which left him critically wounded, and he withdrew his candidacy in September. The memo said he’ll return to work in late January.

“Ancient Miami River site declared landmark. But developer can still build on it” via Andres Viglucci of the Miami Herald — Miami’s historic preservation Board unanimously designated part of the site of an ancient indigenous village on the Miami River as a protected archaeological landmark — but the decision may have little practical effect on developer Related Group’s plans to build a tower over it. And precisely how Related will handle expected archaeological discoveries at the newly designated site, still occupied by an office building, may not be known for months or even years. The Board’s 6-0 vote at Miami City Hall came six months after it acted under intense public pressure to begin drawing up protections for the lot, at 444 Brickell Avenue.

“Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo tells Trump he wants a street to be named after former President” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Bovo announced during a rally held by Trump his intention to name an avenue after the Republican presidential candidate in the largely Hispanic city. Trump held a rally at the Ted Hendricks Stadium while other candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 participated in a debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Wednesday. “You always kept your promises to this great nation, and next week I would be asking the Council to be able to authorize a name street after you, Donald Trump Way,” said Bovo, holding a street sign next to Trump that said “President Donald J. Trump Avenue.” Trump said, “It was an honor, a great honor, I didn’t know that.”

“Monique Worrell responds to DeSantis claim to Supreme Court her suspension ‘political question’” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Worrell reiterated her call to be reinstated by the Florida Supreme Court, pushing back against DeSantis’ claim that the Florida Senate rather than the court has the authority to decide. The response filed in a brief by Worrell’s lawyers said the Supreme Court has decided on the validity of suspension orders by Governors in the past. It further warned that accepting the argument made by lawyers representing DeSantis would be “contrary to well-established precedent.” “That position should give this Court great pause,” Worrell’s legal team argued.

“Volusia Council to seek $4.5M from state in Ormond Beach fuel facility fight” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County will seek several million dollars from the Legislature as part of efforts to stop a fuel storage and distribution facility from coming to Ormond Beach. Deputy County Manager Suzanne Konchan said this week that the county government plans to seek an appropriation from the state government of $4.5 million to go toward an alternative location for the facility. The County Council also voted on other fuel-facility-related items this week. Konchan said the county will work with one of their lobbying firms and is working with Rep. Tom Leek’s Office on the request.

“Flagler County Sheriff’s Office receives $354,896 federal grant to fight hate crimes” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received $354,896 to combat hate crimes in the county thanks to a 2023 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Program federal grant. Flagler County has had only four reported hate crimes since Sheriff Rick Staly took office in 2017, according to the Sheriff’s Office. One took place in 2018 and three took place in 2022, the Sheriff’s Office stated. “One hate crime is one too many,” Staly said in a phone interview. “This allows us to get ahead of it instead of waiting for it to get out of control. We won’t tolerate hate crimes in Flagler County.”

“Ormond sends controversial Tomoka Reserve project back to Planning Board” via Clayton Park of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The City Commission ordered developers of the controversial Tomoka Reserve project to take their plans back to the Ormond Beach Planning Board for further review. The developers were seeking city approval to build a new 272-home gated community on the former 18-hole golf course in the heart of an older non-gated community called Tomoka Oaks off Nova Road. Some of the 547 homes at Tomoka Oaks date back to the early 1960s when the Sam Snead signature course opened. After three hours of public comments from citizens, city planning staff, attorneys and experts, the City Commission voted 5-0 to send the project back to the Planning Board after imploring the developers to “significantly” reduce the number of homes.

“Freebies, deals, events honor military members for Veterans Day 2023 in Orlando” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and many Central Florida businesses are honoring former and current service members with deals and specials. Here are ways to take advantage of meals, deals and discounts that honor veterans and active-duty military personnel this holiday. Many establishments require an ID or DD-214 form as proof. The City of Ocoee hosts a Veterans Day Ceremony to honor all who served in the armed forces. The ceremony will feature remarks from retired Lt. Col. Yolonda Frazier, who served for 30 years in the U.S. Army. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at 125 N. Lakeshore Drive in Ocoee.

“Anna Paulina Luna is looking into Bay Pines whistleblower complaints” via Justin Garcia and Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — A Florida state representative is seeking answers about whistleblower complaints from current and former employees of a veterans cemetery in Pinellas County. Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said her office has for months received complaints about operations at Bay Pines National Cemetery. “We have worked to engage the leadership on these issues but have been underwhelmed at the response,” Luna wrote in an email to the Tampa Bay Times. “As such, we will indeed work with the oversight departments at the VA — and anywhere else in the federal government — to ensure our veterans get the care they earned and deserve.” The Times reported this month that Doug Maddox, former director of Bay Pines cemetery, had been permanently transferred to Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell following sexual harassment claims from female employees earlier this year. Two female employees told the Tampa Bay Times in July that Maddox created a hostile work environment for them, saying he bullied employees and made demeaning comments about women. One woman said he also made inappropriate comments to widows who were making plans to bury their husbands. She filed a federal complaint in 2022.

“Pasco approves controversial textbook by financial guru Dave Ramsey” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Pasco County high school students will learn about personal finance with the help of a controversial textbook, despite the protests of more than 50 parents and other county residents. The School Board on Tuesday again approved using the materials by internet financial advice personality Ramsey, following a recommendation from an independent hearing officer. James Robinson, a former lawyer for the Pinellas County School Board, found nothing wrong with the book’s content or the way district officials arrived at their proposal to use it. The Board first adopted the book in July, prompting a challenge.

“Tampa leaders enthusiastic about possible Brightline expansion into Tampa” via Jada Williams of ABC Action News — Florida’s recently launched high-speed rail, Brightline, could zip its way into Tampa in the future. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spent the day Monday riding the Brightline from South Florida to Orlando and met with the high-speed rail leaders about making Tampa the next stop. The area proposed for the Brightline station is in Ybor City. Mayor Castor told ABC Action News that the route is already laid out from Orlando to Tampa. It would go down the middle of I-4. If a stop comes to Tampa, Mayor Castor said it would model the station in West Palm. Mayor Castor adds that it would bring much more than just a new mode of transportation to the city. Brightline’s latest stop in Orlando opened in September. A round trip from Orlando to Miami costs about $100 for a base ticket and takes about three-and-a-half hours.

“Jacksonville City Council, Mayor, sheriff all botch no-bid contracts” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville City Council’s Finance Committee scrutinized a $300,000 no-bid contract for lobbying and grant-writing services that Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration provided a firm that had also hosted an event for Deegan’s mayoral campaign, a decision that was, most charitably, imprudent. Some of the most vocal Council critics either supported or benefited from noncompetitive grants slipped into the city budget at the last minute, similarly imprudent payouts that required dipping into city reserves to fully cover. All of this makes the city look ridiculous. The Council was frustrated at the public scolding it received this Fall for signing off on noncompetitive grants for its own colleagues and for a charter school founded by a prolific Republican campaign donor, so it leapt at the chance to tarnish Deegan.

“‘This is child pornography”: SR School Board candidate takes book concerns to Sheriff’s Office” via Brittany Misencik of the Pensacola News Journal — Despite never formally challenging the book, Santa Rosa County School Board District 2 candidate Jennifer Tapley has taken her concerns over the district’s purportedly sex-charged school library books to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, asking for more accountability from the local School Board and media specialists. An edited video obtained by independent newsletter Popular Information, appearing to be deputy bodycam footage, portrays Tapley with another Santa Rosa County citizen handing off a manila envelope containing a young adult fantasy novel “Storm and Fury” written by New York Times bestseller Jennifer Armentrout to a sheriff’s deputy on Oct. 25.

“‘An honor’: Bay Sheriff Tommy Ford wins LeRoy Collins Lifetime Achievement Award” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News-Herald — Ford says getting formally recognized for his law enforcement career is humbling. During the Association of Florida Colleges’ annual meeting and conference last week, Ford was announced as the winner of the 2023 LeRoy Collins Lifetime Achievement Award. Gulf Coast State College nominated him. The award is given to those who have attended a state college and made exceptional impacts at the local, state and national levels. “It’s certainly an honor to have been nominated,” Ford said. “I’ve always felt a strong connection to the Gulf Coast, having attended there. … I just really believe in the state college and the community college system.”

“School Board passes plan to address 4 struggling elementary schools for next year” via Lillian Lawson of The Gainesville Sun — Some struggling elementary schools in Alachua County may see major shifts and changes in the coming years after the Alachua County School Board approved a series of proposals that could start as early as next year. Among the changes are calling for external parties to run two elementary “F” schools and having year-round schools for two others. The Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the district’s application for the state’s Year-round School Pilot Program established by House Bill 891, which allows the Florida Department of Education (DOE) to aid school districts in creating a year-round school program for low-performing elementary schools.

“Blueprint Board members fired up regarding ‘text-gate’ drama, city attorney’s resignation” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — After disparaging text messages from a top city staffer became known, a city of Tallahassee attorney’s abrupt resignation continues to reverberate through the Florida capital city’s political landscape. This week’s Blueprint Board meeting was the latest flashpoint when some elected Commissioners said they wanted to bring civility back to City Hall, Blueprint public meetings and backdoor communications that are public records based on Florida’s Sunshine laws. Some members of the Intergovernmental Agency Blueprint Board, made up of both City and County Commissioners, wanted an official statement of decorum to be drafted while others swatted down the idea.

“Collier County Schools plan on banning or restricting nearly 400 books from libraries” via Kendall Little of the Naples Daily News — Collier County Public Schools officials plan to restrict almost 400 books that their media specialists believe violate Florida HB 1069. The books range from classics to popular movie and TV adaptations. More than 300 titles are being banned from school libraries and nearly 100 titles will either be restricted to certain grade levels or will need parent permission to read. The Collier School District placed advisories on 115 books earlier this year but had not removed any from school libraries. Now, 313 books are being removed. It’s important to note that the majority of books in this list are being banned from high school libraries for students aged 14 to 18.

“Marco Island spent $727K for rescinded vacation rental registration program” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island spent almost $727,000 on a nullified single-family home rental registration program. The city bought software, hired full-time employees, bought vehicles, hired an attorney and spent thousands of hours in manpower to implement a program voters approved in August 2022. “That $727,000 is gone. It was flushed away on a promise that this was not going to cost taxpayers a dime, not only not a dime, it wasn’t going to cost taxpayers a penny. That was false,” Vice Chair Jared Grifoni said after Assistant City Manager Casey Lucius presented the cost analysis to the City Council. Voters approved a registration requirement for Marco Island single-family homeowners who rent their properties for less than 30 days at a time.

“Selby Foundation grants scholarships for DeSoto County students attending SFSC” via The Arcadian — The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, Inc. provides a $6,000 grant for students attending the South Florida State College (SFSC) DeSoto Campus in Arcadia. After a matching donation from the SFSC Foundation, the scholarship funding is bumped to $12,000, according to an SFSC news release. “So many of our community members are ready to move forward with their education and, yet, feel they cannot afford it,” SFSC DeSoto Campus Director Asena Mott said. “The generosity of the Selby Foundation makes this possible. It’s going to turn regrets into possibilities, and that is the start of making our community better.” The scholarships will be up to $1,500 for full-time students.

“Once No. 1, Sarasota drops again on U.S. News & World Report’s best cities to retire list” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota landed in the Top 20 places to retire in a U.S. News and World Report this week and was ranked as one the best cities in the country for retiree living, falling in ranking for a second year in a row. Landing in the 18th-best city for retirees for 2024, Sarasota scored an overall score of 6.8 out of 10 according to the report. The largest factor in its declining ranking could be the steady decline in housing affordability around the region. This year’s report noted that Sarasota’s median home price remains slightly higher than the national average at $387,630, which comes into play for many retirees on limited budgets and incomes.

“Why voters are so down on the Biden economy” via Peter Coy of The New York Times — Economists, meet Sara. She is in her early 50s, white, an office manager who lives in South Carolina and a Republican who is unenthusiastic about Trump. When she thinks about the country’s direction right now, she’s most worried about the economy. And whom does she blame for the economy?

“Politicians in Washington, D.C., collectively. They have lost sight of how we live and work as middle-class people. We can give free Narcan to whoever we want to in the parking lot of McDonald’s because they’re OD’ing, but we cannot get diabetic medication to those kids who did not choose to be diabetic. People are losing their jobs and can’t afford health care, and you’re going to legislate whether or not somebody can read a book?”

There is a lot to unpack in that angry paragraph, which came from a focus group of 13 Republican voters who are looking at candidates other than Trump.

On diabetic medication, for example, there’s actually good news. The Inflation Reduction Act capped the cost of insulin for Medicare recipients at $35 a month. Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi have cut prices for patients of all ages.

But the part I want to focus on is what Sara and other Americans who aren’t economists mean when they use terms like economy, inflation and unemployment.

Pollsters have long observed that voters who are unhappy in general will tend to express unhappiness in every answer and not attempt to make fine distinctions.

“People will default to the most pessimistic view: Sure, I can find a job, but it doesn’t pay a damn thing,” Michael Murphy, a Republican strategist in the Never Trump camp, told me.

“Republicans can’t figure it out” via Ronald Brownstein of The Atlantic — Even as many Democrats have been driven to a near panic by a succession of recent polls showing Biden’s extreme vulnerability, the party in yesterday’s elections swept almost all the most closely watched contests. The results extended the most striking pattern from the 2022 Midterm Election when Republicans failed to match the usual gains for the party out of the White House at a time of widespread public dissatisfaction with the President. Democrats, just as they did last November, generated yesterday’s unexpectedly strong results primarily by amassing decisive margins in urban centers and the large inner suburbs around them.

“‘Mean Girls’ adaptation trailer inspires mixed reactions” via Lola Fadulu of The New York Times — In the trailer, large pink-and-white block letters make clear to viewers that “this isn’t your mother’s Mean Girls.” Though the movie is positioned as “a new twist” on the original film, it still appears to include certain key moments, including the “Jingle Bell Rock” dance scene and the infamous pink “Burn Book” full of rumors and gossip about students at the fictional North Shore High School. The reactions to Wednesday’s trailer, which was posted across social media platforms, were mixed. It quickly became clear that the original film’s army of fans, who have re-watched, meme-ified and made costumes in homage to “Mean Girls” over the years, felt the adaptation would have a lot to live up to.

Best wishes to former Gov. Bob Graham, as well as Molly Curry, former First Lady of Jacksonville, Macy Harper, Tristan Wood of City & State, and Dana Young, CEO of VISIT FLORIDA.

