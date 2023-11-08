Jeanette Nuñez doesn’t ‘necessarily believe’ poll showing Donald Trump leading Joe Biden

Jeanette Nuñez is dousing cold water on CNN polling showing Donald Trump leading Joe Biden.
During an interview on “Fox & Friends First,” Florida’s Lieutenant Governor (who has been increasingly prominent while the Governor has been campaigning out of state this year) said the survey was questionable at best.
“Well, I don’t know that we necessarily believe any poll from CNN,” Nuñez said, eventually going on to call polling a “snapshot in time.”
During a follow-up question, the LG doubled down on her apparent doubt that Trump was ahead of Biden in not just that national poll showing Trump leading Biden, 49% to 45%, but also in recent New York Times/Siena College swing state polling in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“We’ll see how those polls continue to flip back-and-forth. I think that we’ll see a lot of ebb and flows in this campaign,” Nuñez said.
Ironically, the same NYT/Siena poll shows DeSantis leading Biden in six swing states.
DeSantis has lauded the Lieutenant Governor, saying she has done a “great job” and would “offer continuity” if he ends up going to the White House in 2025.
For her part, Nuñez has toed the DeSantis company line, including regarding Trump, which is no small feat considering the shifts in rhetoric in recent years. For example, in 2022 she downplayed the idea that there was a rift between Trump and the Governor as “made-up animosity” and a “media obsession.”
The LG was not a Trump supporter in 2016, backing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and unleashing a fiery tweet.
“Wake up Florida voters, Trump is the biggest con-man there is,” she posted at the time, adding “#nosubstance #anti-Israel #supportsKKK VOTE Marco Rubio #RUBIO.”
That social media swipe was deleted when she was picked to be DeSantis’ running mate in 2018, a wise move given DeSantis’ reliance on Trump’s star power to win the Primary and the General Election that year.
The LG’s evolution on Trump has taken many forms, and her skepticism about polls is noted given a new University of North Florida survey of the 2026 race for Governor shows her with an anemic 2% support.
To put that in perspective, First Lady Casey DeSantis leads the hypothetical field with 22% support. U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds and Gaetz have 9% support in the survey, followed by Attorney General Ashley Moody (6%) and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (3%), leaving Nunez in sixth place.
