Ron DeSantis again claims German antisemitism is as bad as it’s been since Adolf Hitler’s era

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to draw parallels between today’s situation in Europe for Jewish people and the depredations of the Third Reich in Germany.

During a Monday interview on the Mark Levin Show, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate said that antisemitism is as bad as it’s been since the 1940s.

“You look at Germany, they have more antisemitism today than any time since Adolf Hitler. And it’s not because of a lot of the native Germans, a lot of it is done through the immigration that they’ve done to import people that have those views,” DeSantis said, eliding contrasts between the genocidal German government and the Holocaust it perpetrated and the comparative lack of power of those in the streets protesting the Israeli war with Hamas.

DeSantis argued Monday that “what Europe has done over the last 10-15 years is they’ve imported a lot of people who do not want to assimilate into those societies, who do not share the values of those societies, but are bringing their own culture, a foreign culture.”

The Governor has made similar remarks on the campaign trail this month.

During an appearance in Davenport, Iowa, the Republican presidential candidate warned supporters that regarding “what’s happening in Europe, you have more antisemitism in Germany than at any time since Adolf Hitler.”

“Is that just because the native Germans all of a sudden took a turn? No, it’s because of their immigration policies. They’ve imported a lot of people who are bringing that culture and those views with them,” DeSantis contended.

Indeed, he warns that current policy decisions will have far-reaching impacts, saying that “what’s going on in Europe, I think is going to cause them problems for the next 50 years.”

During that Iowa appearance, he lauded Arabic countries for not taking in Gaza refugees.

“Very few countries are as dumb as we are on some of this stuff. You know, it’s like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, all them, they’re not accepting any Gaza Palestinian Arabs from the Gaza. They’re like, ‘No, we’re not doing it because they’re concerned about how that can impact their country.’ So they don’t even, they don’t even contemplate it,” DeSantis said.