November 21, 2023
Social Security-focused PAC backs Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell was the first to call an alarm for the Russioan hack.

Jacob OglesNovember 21, 20234min1

powell
The National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare PAC criticized Rick Scott's record on the programs.

As Democrats hammer U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Social Security, a PAC focused on the issue endorsed one of his opponents.

The National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare PAC endorsed former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the most prominent Democrat challenging Scott’s reelection.

“Florida seniors deserve a Senator who will defend their earned benefits, not threaten them,” said Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee. “In Congress, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell earned a 100% voting record from the National Committee for fighting to protect and enhance Social Security and Medicare.”

Former U.S. Rep. James Roosevelt, a son of former President Franklin Roosevelt, founded the political committee in 1982 . As its name suggests, the committee has been dedicated to preserving the New Deal-era programs of Social Security and Medicare.

The popular programs have notably been at the center of Democratic attacks against Scott, particularly since he issued an agenda before the Midterms targeting long-standing federal programs. His “Rescue America” plan initially called for the sunset and review of all federally funded programs after five years, which President Joe Biden characterized as a threat to Social Security.

Scott eventually revised his plan to make clear he did not feel a need to review Social Security. But political opponents, including the National Committee, said the initial plan showed Scott’s real agenda.

“Senator Rick Scott’s record on these crucial programs could not be worse, including his original proposal to sunset Social Security, Medicare, and other crucial federal programs after five years,” Richtman said. “That is why the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare PAC is proud to endorse Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for United States Senate.”

Mucarsel-Powell welcomed the support.

“The choice in this election couldn’t be clearer: Rick Scott wrote the plan to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block, while I wrote the bill to expand Medicare,” the Miami Democrat said. “Americans work their entire lives so they can have a comfortable retirement — their hard-earned benefits shouldn’t be taken away by self-serving politicians.

“I’m so honored to receive this endorsement and I look forward to protecting Floridians’ Social Security and Medicare benefits in the Senate.”

The National Committee historically has supported mostly Democrats, but also some Republicans, according to spending tracked by Open Secrets. However, the committee has only supported Democrats since the 2014 election cycle.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    November 21, 2023 at 11:12 am

    Debbie needs all the help she can get. No one is taking away your social security. When are the Dem’s going to stop with this nonsense. Of course the country is broke but that is another problem.

