Gov. DeSantis activates Florida State Guard ahead of tropical storm-like weekend weather

Gov. Ron DeSantis is activating the Florida State Guard to help localities deal with harsh weather this weekend.

In a Friday letter to State Guard Director Mark Thieme, DeSantis said to mobilize “whatever number” of guard members is necessary to handle the coming tropical storm-like conditions expected to sweep the state.

“The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida’s preparation for and swift response to severe weather,” the Governor said in a statement. “We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend.”

The rough weather anticipated to begin in South Florida and roll upward toward the northern parts of the state through Sunday is due to low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, according to WBPF Chief Meteorologist Chris Martinez.

Strong wind gusts of tropical storm force — 35 to 50 mph — are likely to start Friday along with coastal flooding and on-the-water conditions dangerous for boaters, the West Palm Beach-based news outlet said. Isolated tornadoes may also occur.

According to Winter Park-based WESH, parts of Central Florida will be under a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat, with tornadoes being the biggest concern starting Saturday and continuing through Sunday morning.

Areas higher up in the state, including North Florida and the Big Bend, are projected to experience similar downpours and gusts through Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The Florida State Guard is to assist the Florida Division of Emergency Management (DEM) and other state agencies ahead of the weather impacts. DeSantis also directed DEM to prepare flood response and prevention equipment and instructed Floridians to plan accordingly.

DeSantis called for bringing back the State Guard, which disbanded in the late 1940s, in early December 2021 as a supplemental force to the National Guard in hurricane, natural disaster and other state-specific emergency response operations.

He pitched it as a force unencumbered by the federal government that could be nimbler and more versatile than the 12,000-member Florida National Guard. And unlike the Florida National Guard, the State Guard answers solely to the Governor.

The force graduated its first troops in July. One month later, it conducted its first storm recovery effort in 76 years following Hurricane Idalia.

Thieme is the third person to serve as State Guard director in less than a year and a half, after retired Marine Lt. Col. Chris Graham, who died by suicide last October, and U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Luis Soler, who quit earlier this year for “personal reasons.”