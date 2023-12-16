Donald Trump trumpets more New Hampshire endorsements, momentum

Former President Donald Trump rolled out some big backing Saturday in the Granite State, via New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women President Elizabeth Girard, former State Senate President Chuck Morse, State Sen. Kevin Avard, and State Representative Phyllis Katsakiores.

“Enthusiastic crowds of freedom-loving Americans greet President Trump each time he visits New Hampshire and this is just the beginning. The future of our nation is at stake and we need a president who will act in the best interests of the American people,” claimed Girard.

“It’s time for Republicans to rally around a candidate who cannot only win but get the job done for our country,” said Morse. “Which is why I am proud to endorse President Donald J. Trump as our next President of the United States!”

Avard attested that “now is the time for Granite State Republicans to come together, behind one candidate, and declare that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and Make America Great Again.”

“Hardworking Granite State families need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace,” claimed Katsakiores.