December 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump trumpets more New Hampshire endorsements, momentum
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A.G. GancarskiDecember 16, 20232min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Insurance Godmothers’ sign Florida Latinos up for Obamacare

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump wants Iowa blowout

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis sees mental institutions as a solution to homelessness

Election 2024 Trump
Some big names back the former President's bid for the 2024 nomination.

Former President Donald Trump rolled out some big backing Saturday in the Granite State, via New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women President Elizabeth Girard, former State Senate President Chuck Morse, State Sen. Kevin Avard, and State Representative Phyllis Katsakiores.

“Enthusiastic crowds of freedom-loving Americans greet President Trump each time he visits New Hampshire and this is just the beginning. The future of our nation is at stake and we need a president who will act in the best interests of the American people,” claimed Girard.

“It’s time for Republicans to rally around a candidate who cannot only win but get the job done for our country,” said Morse. “Which is why I am proud to endorse President Donald J. Trump as our next President of the United States!”

Avard attested that “now is the time for Granite State Republicans to come together, behind one candidate, and declare that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and Make America Great Again.”

“Hardworking Granite State families need a return of the America First agenda to restore prosperity and peace,” claimed Katsakiores.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump wants Iowa blowout

next'Insurance Godmothers' sign Florida Latinos up for Obamacare

2 comments

  • Julia

    December 16, 2023 at 4:33 pm

    I was just paid $7,268 this month while working from my laptop. If you think that’s awesome, my buddy who was divorced and has twin toddlers made over $1,892 in her first month of marriage. Making so much money feels great, especially when other people have to work for far less.
    I work as follows:…………….> > >

    Reply

  • W­w­w.B­i­z­W­o­r­k­1.C­o­m

    December 16, 2023 at 4:33 pm

    I was just paid $7,268 this month while working from my laptop. If you think that’s awesome, my buddy who was divorced and has twin toddlers made over $1,892 in her first month of marriage. Making so much money feels great, especially when other cx02 people have to work for far less.
    I work as follows:…………….> > > dailyincome74.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories