Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.8.24

Good Monday morning.

Breaking late Sunday — “Congressional leaders announce agreement on top-line spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown” via The Associated Press — The agreement largely hues to spending caps for defense and domestic programs that Congress set as part of a bill to suspend the debt limit until 2025. But it does provide some concessions to House Republicans who viewed the spending restrictions in that agreement as insufficient. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday it will secure $16 billion in additional spending cuts from the previous agreement brokered by then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden and is about $30 billion less than what the Senate was considering. “This represents the most favorable budget agreement Republicans have achieved in over a decade,” Johnson writes.

___

The tweet that matters most today:

Honored to have the endorsement of Governor Ron DeSantis in our effort to #KeepFloridaWinning! The Governor has invested millions with the party to register Republican voters and I look forward to continuing that effort. #TeamPower pic.twitter.com/1vxfQyL0Ao — Evan Power (@EvanPower) January 5, 2024

___

The Southern Group celebrates 25 years — One of the top lobbying firms in the capital city is celebrating a milestone anniversary this week. As The Southern Group enters its 25th year — and 25th Legislative Session — the firm will hold a Session kickoff party.

___

Jones Walker is reopening its Tallahassee office, which will be led by longtime lobbyist Marc Dunbar.

The firm’s return to the capital city is a direct result of a successful and long-standing strategic alliance with the Dean Mead law firm, which bid farewell to Tallahassee Jan. 1.

A total of nine attorneys and government relations professionals will join Jones Walker to maximize a larger client delivery platform while continuing to work closely with Dean Mead attorneys, consistent with the strategic partnership that began in 2019. Dean Mead will continue its focus on core clients in the Central, Southwest and Eastern regions of Florida.

“Jones Walker is looking forward to re-establishing itself in the Tallahassee market,” said Jones Walker Managing Partner Bill Hines. “We are pleased to welcome back an exceptionally talented group of professionals and the premier government relations practice in the Capitol region. We are also eager to add esteemed attorneys who will strengthen our tax and litigation practices in Florida.”

Dunbar and Daniel Russell return to the firm’s Government Relations Practice Group as Partners. Jennifer Ungru and Christopher Moya return to the practice as Directors. William Hall III returns to the firm as a Partner in the Litigation Practice Group and Daniel McGinn returns as a Special Counsel in the Tax Practice Group.

“We are excited to rejoin the Jones Walker family and look forward to continuing the successes we experienced when we were last together,” Dunbar said.

Additionally, Peter Dunbar and Martha Edenfield are joining the firm as Special Counsels in the Government Relations Practice Group and French Brown IV is joining as a Partner in the Tax Practice Group.

___

Veteran legislative staffer Earl Jones Jr. is joining The Fiorentino Group as a Principal in their Jacksonville and Tallahassee offices.

“The Fiorentino Group represents the businesses and organizations shaping the future of Florida. I am excited to work alongside the rest of this talented team to strengthen relationships between our clients and decision-makers and achieve positive results for the people who have trusted us as their advocates,” said Jones.

TFG President Marty Fiorentino added, “I am delighted to start 2024 with such a strong addition to The Fiorentino Group. Earl’s experience and relationships in Florida politics will make him a valuable part of our team as we seek successful outcomes for our clients in the 2024 Session and beyond.”

Jones was Chief Legislative Assistant to Sen. Tracie Davis and former Rep. Reggie Fullwood while they served in the state House. He also cultivated strong relationships with elected, appointed, and other community leaders over his 13 years in public service.

“I’m thrilled to know Earl Jones will be joining The Fiorentino Group to continue in the legislative process,” Davis said. “He brings years of experience to the team and his presence will be impactful and positive for our city.”

TFG Managing Partner Joe Mobley added, “After a decade of public service with the Florida Legislature, we are pleased to welcome Earl to the firm. His expertise and relationships will provide tremendous value to our clients and strengthen the coalitions we can build on their behalf.”

___

Feldman Strategies, a progressive strategic communication firm serving public, private and political clients, is adding veteran political strategist Anna Breedlove to its team.

Breedlove is the firm’s first hire since bringing on Emma Thomas one year ago.

Breedlove will serve as associate director.

Breedlove comes to Feldman Strategies from the Kentucky Democratic Party where she served as communications director, helping to craft the party’s messaging for Gov. Andy Beshear’s successful re-election as a Democrat in an otherwise red state.

In the 2022 Midterm cycle, Breedlove served as Deputy Communications Director for Val Demmings’ U.S. Senate campaign.

Breedlove has extensive experience in campaign communications, working stints in the field as well as in digital strategy in some of Florida’s most competitive races. She was a part of the team running former state Rep. Jennifer Webb’s successful flip in House District 69, putting (if only for two years) the district in Democrats’ hands following the departure of former GOP. Rep. Kathleen Peters.

Breedlove also previously worked for the Florida-based digital firm, Statecraft Digital.

Feldman Strategies expects 2024 to be a big year for the firm, with clients ranging from leading labor unions to progressive advocacy organizations. The firm counts among its clients the American Federation of Teachers, the Association of Flight Attendants and Planned Parenthood, among others.

___

Good news about a great person — Shannon Love is joining Tampa Electric, effective today, as a Regional Affairs Coordinator.

___

AshBritt CEO named to Federal Emergency Management Agency National Advisory Council — Brittany Perkins Castillo, Chief Executive Officer, AshBritt, Inc. was appointed to serve on FEMA’s National Advisory Council. The National Advisory Council advises FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on all aspects of emergency management, including preparedness, protection, response, recovery and mitigation for disasters and national emergencies. “I have tremendous respect for FEMA’s mission and for the work of the Council and its members, all leaders in the industry. It is an honor to be appointed to the Council,” Castillo said. Castillo will contribute best practices to the Council from her experience as Chief Executive of AshBritt, along with her prior government and public sector work, across emergency events, including natural and human-made disasters, public health crises, homelessness, and migration.

___

Welcome to the world — Vincent Primrose, son of Paige and Nick Primrose. What a great day to be born!!! Paige is a top fundraiser for CFO Jimmy Patronis and Nick is running for state House. Looking at the latest numbers, Nick raised more than $36K for his campaign during Q4 and has raised more than 280K total between his campaign and his political committee. We’ll have more about Nick’s campaign in this week’s edition of Jacksonville Bold.

___

For your radar — Wolfson Children’s Hospital previews new inpatient behavioral health unit and recognizes the critical support of the Northeast Florida Legislative Delegation.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital previewed its new 20-bed Behavioral Health and Wellness Unit and recognized members of the Northeast Florida Legislative Delegation for their instrumental support in championing critical funding for this effort. The 2023-2024 state budget signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis included a $5 million appropriation to support this new unit, which will reduce wait times for children and adolescents by 50%.

“We are grateful to Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their support of this critically needed resource,” said Michael A. Mayo, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of Baptist Health, which includes Wolfson Children’s Hospital. “We especially want to thank the Northeast Florida Legislative Delegation for their advocacy, which includes the House and Senate sponsors — Rep. Wyman Duggan and Sen. Clay Yarborough — as well as other members of the Delegation, including Rep. Sam Garrison, Chair Tom Leek, Speaker Paul Renner, Send. Tracie Davis and Jennifer Bradley, who each recognized how vital this project is to families in our community and region.”

Addressing Florida’s pediatric behavioral health crisis has risen as a key focus for members of the Florida Legislature.

Said Garrison, “Working closely with dedicated organizations like Baptist Health, we are taking essential steps toward providing accessible behavioral health services. Together, we’re not just outlining a plan of attack, but actively paving the way for a brighter, healthier future for all.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DaveWeigel: DeSantis last month: “We’re going to win Iowa.” DeSantis today: “We got to win a majority of the delegates. This is a long process.”

—@JaredEMoskowitz: Happy Anniversary to @realDonaldTrump. Today, as President, you showed all Americans why you can never be allowed back into the White House building, not even on a tour.

—@MeghanMcCain: I would rather saw my arm off with blunt glass than vote for Trump.

Tweet, tweet:

The Fabricio girls are excited to return to Tallahassee for the 2024 General Session of the Florida Legislature. pic.twitter.com/qV4gzOZnSG — Tom Fabricio (@TPFabricio) January 7, 2024

Tweet, tweet:

DeSantis supporters are targeting my seat and now I have an opponent. I only have a few days to raise funds before we’re back in session. Please purchase a shirt so I can continue fighting for ALL Floridians! https://t.co/s3TccMSlxX pic.twitter.com/U4MEx7kcu7 — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) January 6, 2024

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

13 years ago we were in Kyrgyzstan, celebrating our first day out of Afghanistan. Today we had lunch with our kiddos. Time passes on but the brotherhood never does. #USMC #SemperFidelis pic.twitter.com/NCDLjrZgDr — John Snyder (@Johnfsnyder) January 7, 2024

—@JimRosicaFL: Please join me in welcoming back Ana @goni_lessan from maternity leave. She’ll start coverage of the 2024 Florida Legislative Session next week, her first Session as the @USATODAY Network-Florida’s state watchdog reporter.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORIES —

“Ron DeSantis’ Jan. 6 position has changed in the last three years” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the immediate wake of the siege of the Capitol, DeSantis sided with the rule of law over the demonstrators who sought to subvert the certification of Biden’s election. “Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law. The Capitol Police do an admirable job and I thank them for their hard work,” he said in a statement.

The riots were used as a justification for so-called anti-riot legislation later that year. Days after the incident at the Capitol, DeSantis suggested there was a connection.

“It doesn’t matter what banner you are flying under. The violence is wrong. The rioting and the disorder is wrong. We are not going to tolerate it in Florida,” DeSantis said.

Though DeSantis said the politically correct things in the immediate wake of the violence, he moved to a much more skeptical position by 2022, claiming that media focus on the events was just a way to “smear” Trump.

“This is their Christmas,” the Governor told reporters about national media interested in anniversary coverage. “It’s not something that I’ve been concerned about in my job because quite frankly it’s not something that most Floridians are concerned about.”

During a July interview with Russell Brand, DeSantis rejected the idea that the siege of the Capitol to block the certification of Biden’s election was an “insurrection,” and said that those protesters were not “seditionists,” but hapless folks who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It was not an insurrection. These are people that were there to attend a rally and then they were there to protest,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis’ State of the State address might be as much for Iowa voters as it is for Floridians” via The Associated Press — The speech kicking off Florida’s annual Legislative Session comes exactly a week before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Presidential Caucuses, and DeSantis has been spending much more time in the Hawkeye State than the Sunshine State in recent weeks. Unlike past years, when DeSantis would spend months forecasting his priorities ahead of the Session, this year he has largely been silent as he woos Iowa and New Hampshire voters. Many of his staff who helped him prepare for the 2023 State of the State address are now in Iowa. “A lot of his team is now on the campaign trail, so you’re managing with a skeleton crew,” former Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes said.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“GOP-led Florida Legislature to open Session with eye on voters in Florida, Iowa” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network-Florida — There’s no doubt that the Iowa Caucuses — coming six days after Florida’s Session opening — are weighing on the Governor. His White House dreams could end that day with a lackluster finish. On Day One of the Session, though, there’s certain to be a show of Republican love for the Governor. The House, for example, will open with its own swipe at Washington, a frequent DeSantis target. House Speaker Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo have teed up their own priorities for the Session. Renner is calling for imposing new limits on children’s access to social media sites, echoing a growing theme that the internet can have, as the speaker said, a “devastating effect on kids.” Passidomo’s signature plan is a “Live Healthy” package of legislation intended to improve access to health care, help meet the workforce needs of hospitals, and divert patients from emergency rooms to more appropriate care settings.

“Bills to watch during Session” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald and Romy Ellenbogen and Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s homeowners insurance market is still in crisis, but after two special Legislative Sessions in 2022 and major reforms last year, lawmakers aren’t expected to make it a top priority this year. Republican lawmakers have filed bills to repeal and overhaul the state’s “no-fault” auto insurance system. This also faces long odds. A legislative proposal would police how kratom products are sold, distributed and labeled, and include financial penalties for those that violate state law. Under proposed legislation filed this year, Florida could lower the legal age for buying rifles and other long guns from 21 to 18 and eliminate a statewide three-day waiting period to buy rifles and shotguns. Although Florida’s 15-week and six-week abortion bans are in legal limbo, lawmakers are poised to consider proposals that could affect abortion in the state.

—“Florida TaxWatch outlines priority issues for state lawmakers” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics

—“Former St. Pete state Senator targets big changes in Tallahassee” via Mark Gordon of Business Observer

“Forget insurance and education. lawmakers obsess over pride flags, pronouns, Confederate statues.” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — I’m not sure whether Tallahassee’s current leadership doesn’t care about addressing serious problems or whether they’re just incapable of doing so. Either way, recent headlines paint a clear picture of Florida politicians once again focusing more on culture wars than problem-solving as next week’s Legislative Session begins. Florida’s homeowner’s rates are triple the national average. The average premium has increased 102% over the last three years and continued to soar after lawmakers promised earlier “reform” that mainly provided relief to insurance companies. Seniors are being squeezed out of their homes. A disturbing number are forgoing insurance altogether. Yet GOP leaders have offered little in the way of insurance legislation this year.

—“Next battle: The Confederate monument bill that supposedly isn’t about Confederate monuments” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union

What Anna Eskamani is reading — “The sheriffs of Nottingham are back in town: A preview of Florida’s 2024 Legislative Session” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Some lawmakers have proposed tax cuts for people who buy private jets. Others want to give tax breaks to owners of vacation homes. And corporations like Amazon, Comcast and Disney are trying to get out of paying income taxes entirely. GOP lawmakers and industry lobbyists are working on bills that would let some companies cut wages for workers and allow other businesses to put high school students on overnight shifts and 40-hour workweeks. Try not to get laid off. Because another bill would make it even harder to qualify for unemployment benefits. Yet another would permit storefront loan companies to jack up their interest rates. And another still would let fintech payday lenders loose on struggling Floridians who find themselves in urgent need of cash.

Dostervision — “Carolina Amesty files suit against Orlando Sentinel” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Amesty filed a lawsuit against the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday, claiming parts of its August story on her family’s university and finances were false and caused “permanent harm to her reputation.” The Sentinel stands by its report, which was headlined, “Rep. Amesty leaves trail of falsehoods, unpaid taxes and bills, records show.” “We have reviewed Rep. Amesty’s lawsuit and it mischaracterizes our reporting, which we will vigorously defend,” said Sentinel Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. “We stand by our stories. Our reporters and editors were meticulous in their research and reporting and also offered multiple times to sit down with Ms. Amesty to hear what she had to say, but she declined. That offer still stands.”

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Orange County lawmakers advance Disney oversight repeal, but bill’s future remains uncertain” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Orange County Legislative Delegation advanced a local bill that would reverse the dismantling of Disney’s self-governing ability. But amid procedural arguments about the bill, it’s unclear what path forward any legislation may have. Sen. Linda Stewart, an Orlando Democrat, sponsored the local bill, saying the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board put in place has proved disastrous. That Board, made up entirely of DeSantis appointees, replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District, whose membership was appointed by Disney as the prime property owner in a taxing district. “It’s not working,” she said. “And we have had 10 months.”

Not sure about this — “Bill would require FDOT to make I-4 upgrades for Brightline” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The latest legislative proposal regarding a rail expansion from Orlando to Tampa would require the state Department of Transportation to preserve a 44-foot wide rail corridor within the right of way of Interstate 4 during future road construction. Sen. Nick DiCeglie filed the bill, which would help facilitate the expansion of Brightline’s train along I-4. “The legislature finds that it is in the strategic interest of the state and the traveling public to extend to Tampa the existing passenger rail service currently terminating in Orlando,” SB 1226 said.

“Proposed legislation would black out traffic enforcement with Chinese-made cameras” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Republicans Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera are proposing identical legislation (SB 1464/HB 1363) that brings new scrutiny to what’s watching activity out on the street. “The bill ensures we have proper transparency and reporting requirements as usage of red light cameras increases across the state,” Busatta Cabrera texted Florida Politics in response to questions about the bill. “We must ensure these programs are in place for the purpose of promoting public safety and not to profit off of hard-working Floridians.” The legislation was filed days before a proposal that would install a speed detection camera system to enforce school zone rules pulls up in front of a Miami-Dade County Commission Committee. According to a proposal due for a Committee vote on Monday, fines would pay for the contracted camera system for speed detection.

What Linda Chaney should be reading — “Poll: 72% of Florida voters oppose bill loosening child labor protections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Most politically engaged Floridians aren’t keen on loosening the state’s decades-old child labor restrictions, new polling shows. A survey commissioned by the nonpartisan Florida Policy Institute (FPI) found that 72% of Florida voters oppose a measure (HB 49) now advancing through the Legislature that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work later and longer hours. Just 19% support the change. Nine percent are undecided. Jacksonville-based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy spoke by phone with 625 registered voters in the Sunshine State from Dec. 16-20. The poll has a 3.5-percentage-point margin of error. Pollsters found opposition to rolling back protections for minor workers transcends party lines.

“Ana Maria Rodriguez, Lindsay Cross seek carbon sequestration task force” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sen. Rodriguez and Rep. Cross are working across the aisle to improve Florida’s carbon footprint. They filed legislation that could create a task force to develop a carbon sequestration program. As defined by the Department of Energy, sequestration involves capturing carbon dioxide from industrial facilities and removing it from the atmosphere, then storing it in other geographic locations. “With an abundance of land and marine resources, Florida can be a leader in carbon sequestration,” Cross said. “This task force will help us identify how we can optimize carbon storage in our natural and agricultural areas for the benefit of our environment, our economy and our food systems.”

— THE SKED —

— 9 a.m. The House Ways & Means Committee meets to consider changes in the homestead exemption for property taxes. Room 404, House Office Building, the Capitol.

— 9 a.m. The Social Services Estimating Conference meets to discuss Medicaid expenditures and managed-care rates. Room 117, Knott Building, the Capitol.

— 10 a.m. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell will be joined by other House Democratic leaders for media availability to discuss the 2024 Legislative Session. Zoom link here.

— 10:45 a.m. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book and Sen. Jason Pizzo hold a media availability. Senate Democratic Office, 228 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.

— 11 a.m. The House Judiciary Committee meets to consider HB 187 from Rep. Mike Gottlieb to create a definition of antisemitism in state law. Room 404, House Office Building, the Capitol.

— 2 p.m. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss transportation revenues. Room 117, Knott Building, the Capitol.

— 3 p.m. The House Health & Human Services Committee meets for an update about international drug reference pricing. Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.

— 3 p.m. The House Infrastructure Strategies Committee meets for an update on land conservation. Room 404, House Office Building, the Capitol.

— THE TRAIL —

DeSantis hits the Sunday shows — DeSantis joined CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation and Fox News’ Howie Kurtz on MediaBuzz. He talked about the border crisis, putting Americans first and how the election is about the future. “One of the reasons I’m running is I think the Republicans, we have a great shot to win. If we frame the issues about the problems facing the country, the failures of the Biden administration, and how we have a great set of ideas to turn the country around. And I’ve shown how that can be done in Florida. I think if we’re re-litigating the past elections if it’s about … Donald Trump or his legal issues, or criminal trials or all that stuff I think it’s going to be a really nasty election.”

To watch DeSantis on Face the Nation, please click the image below:

DeSantis fires up Caucusgoers in Grimes with eight days to go — “[Nikki Haley] was asked yesterday why she said Hillary Clinton was an inspiration to her. And her response was that she never said that. That is a lie. She wrote that in her book.” DeSantis was joined by U.S. Reps. Chip Roy and Thomas Massie to speak with hundreds of Iowa Caucusgoers at McDivot’s Indoor Sports Pub in Grimes, Iowa. After talking about why he is the best candidate to take on Biden and reverse the decline of our country, DeSantis took questions from attendees. “I’ve said, I’ve put a lot of time in here because I think it’s important and I think that Iowa gives you an opportunity to be on the ground and get underneath all the media chatter and just talk to people face to face, and Iowans appreciate that. But anybody saying somehow, like, we’re only doing Iowa, that’s just a flat-out lie.”

“Not-so-great expectations: Nikki Haley and DeSantis aim low in Iowa, set the bar high for each other” via Stephanie Murray of The Messinger — Haley and DeSantis are going to great lengths to keep expectations low for how they’ll fare against front-runner Trump in the first contest of the 2024 Election cycle. They are also trying to set the bar high for one another — through news releases, campaign surrogates and super PACs — with each aiming to blunt the other’s momentum coming out of Iowa. “Haley and DeSantis are in the semifinals and Trump’s already in the finals,” said David Kochel, a veteran Iowa Republican strategist. “All of this is about trying to get to a one-on-one race. They both want it and that’s the whole point of Iowa and New Hampshire, to try and determine who that is.”

—“Kellyanne Conway accuses DeSantis of ‘living in Iowa’, neglecting gubernatorial duties” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Iowa voter’s question at a town hall shows how GOP candidates have avoided taking on Donald Trump” via Jeff Zeleny, Veronica Stracqualursi, Arit John and Steve Contorno of CNN — “Why haven’t you gone directly after him?” Chris Garcia, a voter who plans to caucus for DeSantis, asked during a town hall here on Wednesday. “In my viewpoint, you’re going pretty soft on him.” While DeSantis and Haley have been gradually sharpening their differences with Trump, they have been investing far more in trying to tear down one another, particularly with their respective outside groups spending millions in TV attack ads. Trump’s rivals run the risk of alienating his supporters, many of whom have become even more loyal in the wake of the former President’s legal troubles. Candidates who’ve gone after Trump the hardest, such as former Govs. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, have stalled.

“On Jan. 6 anniversary, DeSantis accuses Democrats of waving ‘bloody shirt’” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis chided Democrats and the media on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by contending they have used the attack as a “bloody shirt” to “impugn” Americans. DeSantis has been repeatedly asked — by the media as well as voters at his campaign stops in the state this week — about Jan. 6. He has called the attack a “riot,” but his comments Saturday on Fox News may mark the first time he has leaned into a term associated with the political battles held in the immediate shadow of the Civil War. “It’s one thing to say, ‘OK you know these things shouldn’t have happened’ but it’s another thing to wave the bloody shirt and try to impugn tens of millions of Americans as a result of that,” said DeSantis, who then smacked Biden for his focus on Jan. 6.

“DeSantis says he’s looking to make ‘credible case’ to remove Joe Biden from Florida ballot” via Kayla Gallagher of The Messenger — “This is just going to be a tit for tat and it’s just not gonna end well,” the GOP presidential candidate warned Friday alongside Rep. Roy. “You could make a case — I’m actually looking at this in Florida now [if we] could we make a credible case” to block Biden from the ballot “because of the invasion of 8 million.” Although DeSantis later added he doesn’t think “that’s the right way to do it.” This is not the first time DeSantis has suggested that Biden be removed from the ballot because he “let in 8 million people illegally, a massive invasion, including from enemies of our country.” The Governor made a similar comment in late December when he warned that the Maine ruling “opens up Pandora’s box.”

“Trump-aligned super PAC hits DeSantis with some scathing Tallahassee billboards” via James Call of USA Today Network-Florida — Make America Great Again Inc. strutted into the state capital Thursday, purchasing billboard space across town ridiculing DeSantis’ performance as Governor and presidential candidate. In a brazen display of confidence in their candidate’s 30-point lead in the Jan. 15 Iowa Presidential Caucuses, the super PAC purchased billboards along the one-mile route between the state capital and Governor’s Mansion and two others along the route from the airport to the capital. The billboards mock DeSantis’ response to rising property insurance rates, his fall in the polls and his reliance on big-money benefactors. Another features a cartoonish DeSantis swinging a golf club and advises, “Get to work lowering our insurance costs, not your handicap!”

— MORE 2024 —

“Trump summons the furies in Iowa” via Barton Swain of the Wall Street Journal — I spoke to many people who regarded the four criminal indictments of Trump as proof that he is the man the left fears most. Jerry Donavan, a machinist from Des Moines, answered my question about the indictments with a question of his own: Why did I think the left wanted so badly to destroy Trump? When I failed to answer, he said, “Exactly.” He conceded that Trump is “kind of a bad guy, kind of an a — hole, really,” but insisted the indictments only prove his point and said he’d “vote for Trump if he was on death row.” Give the Never Trumpers this much: Lately, Trump has turned up the volume on his strongman bombast. His campaign speeches often include the tagline “I am your retribution.”

“Trump’s promotion of debunked election report reveals divisions in his circle” via Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Marianne LeVine of The Washington Post — Trump took to his social media website one day this past week to post a report ridden with falsehoods about fraud in the 2020 Election. And his legal team cited Trump’s post in a brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where he faces charges of obstructing the election. Yet that same day, as Trump and his lawyers promoted the report — which one of his campaign aides wrote, according to people familiar with the matter — others in his campaign started distancing themselves from it. A campaign representative declined to comment, and another campaign aide referred questions to the legal team.

“Trump mocked after claiming magnets don’t work underwater at rally” via Kayla Gallager of The Messenger — “All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets,” Trump declared from the podium in Mason City Friday night. He was criticizing a decision by the Navy to use giant magnets to lift elevators by plane onto an aircraft carrier (floating on the water) — instead of using equipment from Midwestern company John Deere. “Why didn’t they use John Deere? Why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people? Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere,” Trump gushed. Magnets do work underwater. Now social media wags are stuck on a new magnetic political debate.

“Trump takes aim at Haley as Primary enters final phase in Iowa” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Trump’s escalating attacks on Haley both on the airwaves and at his rallies — criticisms she likened Saturday to “a temper tantrum” — captured the turbulent dynamics in the final week before the first votes of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary are cast. Trump slashed at Haley, much as he has DeSantis, for daring to run against him after she said she would not. “Nikki would sell you out just like she sold me out,” Trump said on Saturday. The day before, he accused her of being “in the pocket” of “establishment donors,” and of being a “globalist.” “She likes the globe,” Trump said. “I like America first.”

“The plan to get New Hampshire liberals to vote for Haley” via Ben Jacobs of New York magazine — Not everyone who votes in a Republican Primary is a Republican: Many states have open Primaries where anyone can participate regardless of party affiliation. One of those states is New Hampshire, where unaffiliated voters make up a plurality of the electorate and can participate in the Primary of their choice. If enough of them back Haley, it might just cost Trump the state on January 23. That is what Robert Schwartz hopes to make happen. He’s the leader of a group called Primary Power that looks to push Democratic-leaning independents to vote against Trump in the GOP Primary. His goal is pretty simple. If he can increase the number of unaffiliated voters who cast a ballot in New Hampshire’s Republican Primary just enough, it might cause an upset that could damage Trump’s chances of returning to the White House.

“Influential conservative group launches massive ad and grassroots blitz on behalf of Haley” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — Americans for Prosperity Action, the political wing of the influential and deep-pocketed fiscally conservative network founded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, is launching a new phase in its large ad and grassroots effort on behalf of Haley’s campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. The ad blitz, which was shared first with Fox News on Friday, includes mailers, digital ads and connected TV spots that will run starting this week in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. The campaign will also hit Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, four of the 15 states that hold presidential nominating contests on March 5, which is known as Super Tuesday.

“Haley is testing the limits of big money in GOP presidential politics” via Natalie Allison of POLITICO — Major political financiers who have gotten behind Haley in recent weeks include billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller, Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone, metals mogul Andy Sabin and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, a Democratic megadonor. Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin and Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, have also expressed interest in backing her campaign. It’s a group of people who can buy anything. Except, perhaps, the Republican nomination for President. “It’s like having the best bows and arrows in the age of gunpowder,” said Mike Madrid, a Republican strategist. “That doesn’t mean (big money) is not relevant. You can still do some damage with it. You’d rather have it than not, but it’s not going to win the battle anymore.”

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis backs Evan Power for GOP Chair” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — DeSantis formally endorsed Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Power in his bid for the State Party Chair, as current Chair Christian Ziegler is beleaguered with a sexual assault investigation. DeSantis’ backing marks the latest in a series of high-level endorsements of Power, which includes U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and members of Florida’s congressional delegation, such as Rep. Kat Cammack, Rep. John Rutherford, and Rep. Aaron Bean. “Honored to have the endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis in our effort to Keep Florida Winning!” Said Power on X. “The Governor has invested millions with the party to register Republican voters and I look forward to continuing that effort.”

“DeSantis-led Florida has rejected $11B in federal funding in recent years” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis and state administrators have rejected at least $11 billion in federal funds in the past few years, saying there were strings attached, they “politicized” roads or fought climate change. The programs affected include an expansion of Medicaid, rebates for energy-saving appliances and upgrades, a program to cut motor vehicle emissions, and Summer lunches for children from low-income families. Millions of mostly low-income Floridians could have benefited from the funding, the Governor’s critics say. As the Legislature convenes to build next year’s state budget, federal COVID-19 recovery funds that have fueled tax cuts, road projects and padded the state’s $10 billion rainy day fund are drying up.

“DeSantis misleads about Florida gun law passed in wake of Parkland shooting” via Sarah Rumpf of Mediaite — At the very beginning of the CNN town hall Wednesday evening, DeSantis was asked about gun laws and expressed his support for revoking Florida’s three-day waiting period, arguing that “the background check should be instant.” But this comment misleads about the purpose of that waiting period, one of several reform measures passed in the wake of the Parkland school shooting — as well as about the cause for any delays in conducting those background checks. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the agency that accesses the criminal databases to conduct the background checks, “98% of all transactions are resolved within minutes of being received” — doesn’t that sound like the “instant background checks” DeSantis told the CNN town hall he wanted?

“At Florida’s only public HBCU, students wary of political influence on race education” via The Associated Press — A core mission of Florida A&M University from its founding over a century ago has been to educate African Americans. It was written into the law that established the school along with another college, in Gainesville, reserved for white students. At Florida’s only public historically Black university, some students now fear political constraints might get in the way of teaching parts of their history. A law signed last Spring by DeSantis blocks public colleges from using taxpayer money on diversity programs. It also forbids instruction of theories that “systemic racism, sexism, oppression and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

“New UF report says it’s unclear if fertilizer bans stop pollution. Not everyone agrees.” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — A highly anticipated new report from the University of Florida argues there isn’t enough research to determine whether seasonal fertilizer bans help stop pollution from dumping into Florida waterways. It’s a claim that questions a tool that scores of local Florida governments, including nearly two dozen in Pinellas County, have used for years in an effort to improve water quality. The state-commissioned report by the university’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, born from a lobbying effort by the TruGreen lawn care company, also suggests a widespread, potentially yearslong study is needed to evaluate the effectiveness of fertilizer bans.

Appointed — Brennan Keeler of Hobe Sound to serve on the 19th Judicial Circuit Court.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Vern Buchanan cheers 2 more initiatives becoming law” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A defense budget signed by Biden includes multiple measures introduced by U.S. Rep. Buchanan. He celebrated that as his 31st and 32nd legislative initiatives to become law since his election to Congress. He first won election in 2006 and has now seen legislation signed by four Presidents. The two Buchanan provisions in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) were both inspired by tragic circumstances suffered by constituents. Buchanan in June introduced the Data Recorders Installed in Vehicles Equipped So Armed Forces Endure (DRIVE SAFE) Act, which ultimately became part of the NDAA. The legislation prompts an evaluation of the use of black boxes in military tactical vehicles.

“What’s politically ‘celibate’ UF President Ben Sasse gonna do with his $2.67 million in campaign cash?” via Dan Christensen of Florida Bulldog — When Sasse won his extremely lucrative job as UF president in November 2022, he promised to practice “political celibacy” and avoid partisan politics. “Frankly, I find it super appealing to be able to step back from politics for a time. I would have no activity in partisan politics in any way,” Sasse told the UF Board of Trustees. So, what’s Sasse going to do with the $2.67 million in cash he’s got stashed away in his former Senate campaign committee and his alliterative leadership PAC, Sensible American Solutions Supporting Everyone Inc.? The Federal Election Commission’s guidance is that former campaign committees should wind down or convert to political action committees within two years of the candidate leaving office. But experts say that’s widely ignored by former candidates who tell the FEC they haven’t yet made up their mind about whether to seek election to another federal office.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Can this Miami Latina prove that Florida isn’t out of reach for Democrats?” via Mel Leonor of WUSF — Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell took the stage during Florida Democrats’ annual gathering this Fall to “La Gozadera,” a boisterous party anthem, and paired it with a message about the possibility of a long-awaited statewide victory for Democrats in the Sunshine State. “Floridians, you know it’s true, you have been living in ground zero for attacks against our democracy,” said Mucarsel-Powell, who is challenging Sen. Rick Scott for his seat, one of Democrats’ few pickup opportunities in 2024. She told a cheering crowd 2024 would be the year Democrats “took our state back.” “Rick Scott has never run against a strong Latina like myself. Back home in Miami, they call me ‘DMP,’ which stands for ‘don’t mess with my people.’”

“Geraldine Thompson ‘not deterred’ by Primary challenge from Randolph Bracy” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Sen. Thompson planned to have a quiet Christmas. But after learning former state Sen. Bracy filed to run against her, she devoted much of her holiday break to calling supporters. “I’m running for re-election in Senate District 15,” Thompson made clear, “and I am not deterred by him getting in the race.” Election records show Bracy filed on Dec. 13. But he has not returned calls this week from Florida Politics. Campaign Treasurer Shelby Green confirmed his candidacy.

“In House District 35, Tom Keen has shown he’s ready to represent” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — This Navy veteran is down-to-earth and steadfast in his moderate-Democratic, thoroughly sensible values. He has his eye on Florida’s real needs: Promoting better jobs that pay livable wages. Creating affordable housing solutions that put Florida residents’ needs first. Promoting high-quality education and better access to health care. Fixing the mess made of the property insurance market. Stopping the slaughter that has led to thousands of Florida residents dying of gunshot wounds and COVID-19. In this race, which people all over the state are watching as a potential bellwether for 2024, there’s an easy call. Voters can trust Keen to put their needs ahead of jingoistic partisan antics.

Tweet, tweet:

Ok, the voter suppression Republicans are funding in House District 35 is getting weird and desperate. Vote for Tom Keen! 🗳️ https://t.co/RYeeLmrkhW pic.twitter.com/54ATwVVpXu — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) January 6, 2024

“Appointed by DeSantis, Suzy Lopez shores up support in bid for Hillsborough state attorney” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — As she campaigns, Lopez has sought to set herself apart while touting her background and firsthand courtroom experience. There is the emphasis on her local roots, perhaps as a way to contrast herself with Warren, who came to Tampa three years before he ran for state attorney. Lopez’s grandfather, she said in her campaign speech, came here in 1912 from Spain. She keeps an eye on cases that get media attention. But she also watches lower-profile trials. And occasionally, she’ll do the work typically reserved for new prosecutors. She remains a hearty ally to the Governor. When DeSantis in March came to Tampa to stage an event dubbed “Exposing the Book Ban Hoax,” Lopez provided the venue in the state attorney’s office auditorium.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami-Dade GOP straw poll overwhelmingly picks Trump over DeSantis for President” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Among Miami-Dade County’s most politically engaged Republicans, Trump is far and away the top choice for President. The Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee (REC) conducted a straw poll to determine whom the party would support in Florida’s most populous county. Trump took 53 of 64 votes, an 83% share. DeSantis, meanwhile, placed second with five votes, followed by Haley with three votes and U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, Miami-Dade Commissioner René García and Vivek Ramaswamy with one vote apiece. Neither Díaz-Balart nor García, a former state Senator and Miami-Dade GOP Chair, are running for President.

“Tens of thousands of people had data compromised in St. Lucie County Tax Collector hack” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The amount of sensitive data accessed by a hacker group from the St. Lucie County Tax Collector’s network is greater than initially thought, Tax Collector Chris Craft confirmed. Since Craft’s Office stores no sensitive data locally, he and his team initially thought the most sensitive data taken was limited to a small number of driver’s licenses that may have been scanned and temporarily stored when the hack took place. However, further forensic investigation has found that more than 22,000 individuals likely had their driver’s license numbers taken and about 1,000 people’s Social Security numbers were vulnerable, Craft said.

“Coral Gables Mayor files defamation lawsuit against local radio station” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago has filed a defamation lawsuit against a local Spanish-language radio station, claiming his reputation was damaged by comments its host and a City Commissioner made about an ethics inquiry into the Mayor’s purported familial financial ties to a trailer park at the center of the city’s battle to annex a nearby unincorporated enclave. The lawsuit, filed in late December, alleges that “Actualidad 1040 AM” radio host Roberto Rodriguez Tejera and Commissioner Ariel Fernandez “falsely” claimed during an on-air segment in February that Lago was the subject of a Miami-Dade Ethics Commission investigation for a potential conflict of interest.

“‘I’m gonna kill your children’: South Florida man threatened Eric Swalwell and his family” via Julius Whigham II of the Palm Beach Post — A South Florida man is facing federal charges after authorities alleged that he left a series of threatening voice mails last month at the Washington, D.C., office of a U.S. Congressman. Michael Shapiro, 72, of Greenacres was arrested on one count of knowingly transmitting a threat of violence. During a court hearing in West Palm Beach, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart set Shapiro’s bond at $250,000 and ordered, among other conditions, that Shapiro surrender his passport, have no contact with the alleged victims and that he participates in a mental health assessment. Shapiro was declared indigent and was appointed an attorney from the federal public defender’s office, court records show.

“What are ‘smart traffic lights’ and why are they coming to Palm Beach County?” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Relief may soon be on the way for gridlocked Palm Beach County motorists. Smart traffic lights are coming and County Commissioner Gregg Weiss says the sooner the better. “I have been pushing for this for years,” Weiss said. “They are incredibly important to addressing traffic flow.” Smart traffic signals, also known as intelligent traffic lights, have sensors that detect the volume and velocity of approaching traffic. As vehicles approach, technology is used to control the lights and intelligently route vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The county engineer’s office has already received approval to launch a pilot program in Palm Beach Gardens that will feature smart, synchronized signals at five intersections along Hood Road from A1A to Alton Road.

“Company owned by Miami City Manager’s in-laws has received over $440K in city contracts” via Daniel Rivero and Joshua Ceballos of WLRN — Early last year, when Miami City Manager Art Noriega wanted to remodel parts of his office at City Hall, his office picked a familiar salesperson from a familiar company to provide new furniture — in contracts worth more than $37,000. The salesperson: Noriega’s wife, Michelle Pradere-Noriega and her company, Hialeah-based Pradere Manufacturing. Pradere-Noriega’s husband was appointed City Manager less than four years ago. In that time, her family company has been awarded over $440,000 in city contracts for new office furniture and furniture assembly, according to public records obtained by WLRN. Ethics experts say the contracts could raise potential conflicts of interest because of Noriega’s high-ranking position in the city and may violate state ethics laws.

“Prosecutors: Miami man indicted in $8.5M short-term rental scam with thousands of victims” via NBC 6 — A Miami man is one of two who has been indicted in a massive short-term rental scam that defrauded thousands of victims across 10 states and raked in more than $8.5 million, authorities said. Shray Goel, 35, of Miami, and Shaunik Raheja, 34, of Denver, were charged Wednesday with multiple fraud counts in connection with more than 10,000 reservations linked to nearly 100 properties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. Goel was arrested in Florida on Dec. 27 and released on bond the next day, authorities said.

“2 indicted in $8.5 million nationwide Airbnb/Vrbo scam that allegedly defrauded thousands of victims and discriminated against renters” — A federal grand jury has indicted two men on federal fraud charges that allege a double-booking, bait-and-switch scam run through online property rental platforms — primarily Airbnb — that brought in more than $8.5 million through misleading listings and fraudulently canceling reservations, which included discrimination against Black people, the Justice Department announced. The superseding indictment alleges that Goel and Raheja owned and operated a short-term property rental business that they used to defraud Airbnb, Vrbo and guests renting properties through those platforms. The business operated under various names, including Abbot Pacific LLC.

“‘The house Lomelo built’ in Sunrise is gone” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It was a City Hall like no other, built for a politician like no other. There it stood, in the vast flat reaches of west Broward: Sunrise City Hall, built in 1979. The scene of one scandal after another and untold political brawls and conflicts of interest throughout the 1980s, it was the main base of operations for John Lomelo, who ran the city with an iron hand and dominated Broward politics for nearly two decades. Lomelo also did business at Bobby Rubino’s rib joint on Oakland Park Boulevard and at his favorite watering hole, the Banana Boat Lounge, but that’s another story. The wrecking ball finally arrived this week and leveled City Hall to the ground, demolishing the lone symbolic reminder of the rough-and-tumble Lomelo era. A modern new City Hall next to the old one will be dedicated on Saturday, Jan. 20.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Seminole County seeks ex-lawmaker’s personal bank records as it tries to recoup legal fees” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole County leaders are pushing to obtain the personal bank records of ex-state lawmaker Chris Dorworth in an effort to establish his liability for $432,000 in legal fees his River Cross development firm owes the county. A year ago, a judge ordered River Cross to pony up the fees to repay much of what Seminole County spent defending itself against a failed lawsuit brought by the development firm. But the firm’s bank records showed a balance of just over $300, and Dorworth, who has said he is the sole investor in a proposed River Cross development in Seminole, told the Orlando Sentinel in November he is not responsible for the debt.

“onePulse sheds employees, website and social media pages amid surprise Dec. 31 shutdown” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — After raising millions but making only halting progress to build a memorial in honor of the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, the onePulse Foundation has quietly folded as it works to redistribute its programs and pay off debts. onePulse spokesperson Scott Bowman said the nonprofit organization ceased all of its normal operations on Dec. 31. While the onePulse Board had announced in November its intention to dissolve, no date had been disclosed previously. Yet by the start of the new year, the charity had shed most of its nine-member staff and deleted its social media pages and the contents of its website, which once touted awe-inspiring designs for a memorial and museum.

“Could Orlando’s proposed disorderly conduct ordinance be used to target the homeless?” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Anne Linkletter has slept on the streets of Orlando for months as she awaits housing, finding a place on sidewalks, under overpasses and anywhere she feels safe. She said she and others who live similarly worry an ordinance under consideration by Orlando’s City Council could be used to deny unsheltered people this small bit of refuge. The ordinance clarifies what is “disorderly conduct,” specifically noting that a person who “walks, stands, sits, lies or places an object in such a manner as to intentionally block passage by another person” would be in violation. It was unanimously voted forward last month by the City Council, who is scheduled to vote on whether to enact it on Monday.

“Calling it ‘ridiculous,’ some of Central Florida’s local leaders quit over new disclosure law” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Dozens of local elected officials in Central Florida and across the state are resigning from their leadership posts because of a new law that requires them to report more details of their finances, including any assets worth at least $1,000. “I would have to list my wife’s wedding ring,” said Randy Holihan, who recently left his volunteer seat on the Belle Isle City Council. “I would be putting out in the public world just about everything I have in my house … It’s ridiculous, and it’s all because I sit on a Board and volunteer my time.” In fact, Holihan is among four Council members in Belle Isle who resigned from the seven-member Board within the past six months citing the disclosure law enacted by the Florida Legislature last May. It requires elected officials of a municipality to fill out the same extensive financial disclosure forms that the Governor, state lawmakers, County Commissioners, sheriffs and others in higher offices have had to submit for decades.

“City hopes improvement project will ‘breathe new life’ into Port Orange’s Down Under area” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — One of the fastest growing parts of Port Orange — the Down Under area — is set to undergo major improvements that officials hope will enhance and beautify the area, transforming it into a new “destination.” For the past few years, the city has tried moving ahead with ideas to improve the area, a popular spot that’s home to five businesses. According to city spokesperson Mike Springer, the “current plan provides an estimated cost of more than $5 million for the design and construction of the improvements.” The city last month renewed its lease agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation, which allows the city to use the property located under the east side of the Dunlawton Bridge, until 2033.

“Brevard County grants for Cocoa Beach running events will be reconsidered after Commission kerfuffle” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Despite harsh words and a hostile atmosphere, there is now a chance the Brevard County Commission could give grant money to two major sports events in Cocoa Beach this coming year. Although the Commission this past month voted against funding the events, grants for those events will be reconsidered at the Jan. 9 Commission meeting. Commission Chair Jason Steele has said he is attempting to play peacemaker between event organizer Mitch Varnes and District 3 Commissioner John Tobia who has led the opposition to funding the Cocoa Beach Triathlon and Duathlon and the USA Beach Running Championships, both of which are major tourism draws for the county each year.

“Volusia County Council advances moratorium that would stall proposed fuel facility” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Council members voted 5-2 to advance a proposal to put a development moratorium in place that would effectively stall the construction of a fuel storage and distribution facility near Ormond Beach. Neighbors of the proposed site have been fighting for months to stop the development of the facility due to concerns over safety, traffic and property values. The moratorium still needs another vote before it can be put in place. A final hearing, originally scheduled for Jan. 16, has been moved to Feb. 6. The fuel site, proposed for 874 Hull Road, is in an area zoned for heavy industry. During the moratorium, Volusia County staff could draft new rules on what’s permitted in that category.

— LOCAL: TB —

First in Sunburn — Sheriff Chad Chronister to seek another term — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chronister is announcing he will seek another term as Sheriff. Since his appointment in 2017, Chronister worked to help transform the area’s largest law enforcement agency into a modern, proactive and more responsive organization. During Chronister’s watch, crime has significantly reduced, with increased accountability and transparency; he also developed addiction, education, and vocational programs for inmates to reduce recidivism. “As your Sheriff, my efforts to protect the prosperity of our community by ensuring law and order prevails will always be relentless,” Chronister said in a statement Monday morning. ​

“Tampa’s Mayor promised 10,000 affordable homes. She isn’t close.” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — Again and again, Mayor Jane Castor returned to a familiar promise as Tampa residents felt the tightening grip of skyrocketing rents and steep property prices: Her administration would add 10,000 affordable homes to the city’s inventory by the end of 2027. She touted progress in meetings and interviews, at ribbon cuttings and on the campaign trail. During her successful re-election run this Spring, she repeated claims that her administration was more than halfway there. “We’re already up around or past 6,000,” she said in a February radio appearance. “And so, we have no doubt we’re going to exceed that goal.”

“Will Republicans take on Hillsborough County constitutional officers?” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times — Here was the threat circulating in Hillsborough County political corners in 2023: Democratic incumbents in comfortable countywide jobs such as property appraiser, court clerk, elections supervisor and tax collector should watch their backs. The Republican Party planned a run on those seats in hopes of a sweep, the talk went. Thus far, the only one of those Democratic constitutional officers to face a Republican challenge is longtime Elections Supervisor Craig Latimer, first elected in 2012 and unopposed for two elections after that. His opponent, Seffner real estate agent and election integrity skeptic Billy Christensen, is a political newcomer and first-time candidate, not a local heavy hitter.

“St. Pete Beach lawsuit claims city illegally skipped Special Election” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — A group of St. Pete Beach residents has sued the city, saying its response to the resignation of four City Commissioners last month was an illegal attempt at “bypassing the democratic process.” In addition to sidestepping a Special Election, the lawsuit alleges, city officials used an “inconsistent, biased and tainted” method to fill the vacancies with appointees who will now likely decide a series of critical issues. By March, with four elected Commissioners now gone, their appointed replacements are expected to vote on two major resort proposals and could also address beach renourishment and the hiring of a new City Manager.

“Judge dismisses call for retrial over alleged juror misconduct in Maya case” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — A Sarasota County judge dismissed allegations of juror misconduct that Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital claimed were grounds for a new trial in a civil case that ended in a $261 million damages award. Judge Hunter Carroll made the ruling from the bench after an interview of jury foreman Paul Lengyel, whom hospital attorneys accused in court documents of multiple instances of misconduct, including bias against their client, improperly filling out juror questionnaires and conducting his own research into the case. Lengyel served on a six-person jury that on Nov. 9 found that All Children’s in 2016 falsely imprisoned and battered Maya Kowalski.

“Why people don’t have to pay anything for electricity in this Florida community” via Nicolás Rivero of The Washington Post — In this Florida development, no one pays an electricity bill. It’s not because of subsidies, but by design: All of the 86 homes built or planned in Hunters Point, a residential development about an hour south of Tampa, boast 14 solar panels and a 12-kilowatt-hour home battery in the utility closet. Hunters Point is the first residential development in the world to get a LEED Zero Energy certification, which means the entire community produces more electricity than it consumes. This style of construction offers a model of sustainable building in an era of climate change.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Deegan outfoxed and outshined City Council on Confederate monument question” via the Florida Times-Union — In dismantling Jacksonville’s last remaining Confederate monument, and doing so without input from the City Council, Mayor Deegan relied on a potent and controversial tool that has been a cornerstone of executive power in the city for decades: the Office of General Counsel. The city’s charter vests the General Counsel with the ability to issue legally binding interpretations of local ordinances, resolutions and the charter itself, a vast power that since the dawn of City Hall’s modern consolidation era has often placed the unelected General Counsel at the center of local controversies. But as General Counsel controversies go, this is a tame one.

“Laura Street Trio fight reveals downtown dysfunction, need for reform” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — In the latter half of Mayor Lenny Curry’s second term in office, Lori Boyer’s job security as the head of downtown Jacksonville’s development agency was in greater jeopardy than even she may have realized. In the fourth floor C-suite in City Hall, with Boyer and her Board Chair present, as well as Curry and his top officials, developers clammed up. Some complained more generally about downtown, or about other developers, but it seemed like no one was willing to air out a direct criticism of Boyer — except one: Steve Atkins. Atkins, the owner of the star-crossed Laura Street Trio, let fly some pent-up grievances about the Downtown Investment Authority.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Lee County GOP will vote to condemn Cape Coral City Council’s controversial stipends” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — A Lee County GOP Chair hopes Cape Coral City Council members will listen to the party after doubling their own wages in a breach of “public trust” and reverse their $340,000 decision. The Committee will vote on a resolution that would “condemn profiteering by the Cape Coral City Council,” with Michael Thompson, the Chair of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee, backing it. “Mayor (John) Gunter is going to have a hard time getting re-elected and you can quote me on that, and so is every other single member of the City Council over there if they don’t take recourse on their actions and take it back and allow the proper protocol to play out,” he said.

“Judge rules against city of North Port in 3-year-old public records lawsuit” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A circuit court judge has ordered North Port to produce social media posts from former North Port City Commissioner Chris Hanks in a three-year-old public records battle. To date, the city of North Port has spent $9,524 in legal fees, rather than fulfill a public records request from resident Stephanie Gibson to see the contents of Hanks’ Facebook page, as well as his Facebook messages. Gibson asked for the records as part of a larger request involving documents related to the Sproat Workplace investigation into the conduct of former City Manager Peter Lear.

“Naples Proud Boy Christopher Worrell sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol attack” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — An East Naples man connected to the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection who eluded authorities days shy of his original sentencing will spend 10 years in federal prison, a judge ruled. Worrell, 52, will remain jailed in Washington, D.C., for the immediate future. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth announced the prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.

— TOP OPINION —

“Why the media hates DeSantis” via Rich Lowry of POLITICO — If DeSantis flames out in Iowa, much of the political press will probably be at least a little sad that it doesn’t have him to kick around anymore.

The Governor has had the most comprehensively negative media coverage of any presidential candidate in memory. If the press had a love-hate relationship with Trump in 2016, it has a hate-hate relationship with DeSantis in 2024.

The Governor’s coverage won’t be the main reason, if current trends hold, that he loses, but it will be a factor. The lesson is that even a staunch conservative who can expect routinely hostile or skeptical coverage can’t afford to get in a place where almost nothing complimentary is ever written or said about him.

Usually, the enemy of my enemy is my friend, but in this case, the enemy of my enemy is a standoffish politician who’s falling in the polls and doesn’t like me very much — so, screw him.

It might be said that the DeSantis campaign couldn’t have gotten worse coverage if it tried, but it basically was trying, certainly at the beginning.

The campaign set about trying to generate free media exclusively via interviews with conservative outlets that conservatives trust. The problem is that cordial interviews lose their interest quickly. Interactions with mainstream organizations reach a different audience, have the potential of generating fireworks and got talked about in the conservative media, too.

It’s impossible to imagine any collaboration between DeSantis and a national media outlet — neither side would have any interest in doing it.

Perhaps a surprise is lurking in Iowa, and DeSantis shocks the world by over-performing. If so, he’ll probably get about 18 hours of positive coverage — if he’s lucky.

— OPINIONS —

“Americans are far too pessimistic about the future” via Fareed Zakaria for The Washington Post — The U.S. economy grew an astonishing 5.2% in the third quarter of 2023, and the International Monetary Fund expects growth for last year to be 2.1%, which is substantially better than in other advanced Western economies. Inflation is dropping sharply; real wages are up, and manufacturing employment is experiencing a boom. The world sees what Americans do not. The United States is now viewed more favorably than China in 22 of 24 countries. When asked who contributes to peace and stability around the world, the United States or China, the margins are huge in crucial Asian countries. In Japan, it is 79% to 14%; in South Korea, 74% to 13%; and in India, 70% to 33% — all in Washington’s favor. The truth is the United States has the power and capacity to tackle today’s crises — perhaps even more so than it had in the past. But it needs to regain a sense of perspective and, above all, regain confidence in its own enormous strengths.

“Want to understand 2024? Look at 1948.” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — In the era of modern consumer confidence data, there has never been an economy quite like this recent one — with prices rising so high and unemployment staying so low. But just a few years before the consumer sentiment survey index became widely available in 1952, there was a period of economic unrest that bears a striking resemblance to today: the aftermath of World War II, when Americans were near great prosperity yet found themselves frustrated by the economy and their President. If there’s a time that might make sense of today’s political moment, postwar America might just be it. Many analysts today have been perplexed by public dissatisfaction with the economy.

“Did the media fail DeSantis?” via Nick Catoggio of The Dispatch — DeSantis had a clearly defined media strategy when he entered the race. He cold-shouldered mainstream outlets, provided access to friendly right-wing platforms, and engaged in a sort of influencer “arms race” with Trump aimed at dominating the social media conversation on the right. The problem with that strategy is that it was destined to make an already unsympathetic press corps that much more unsympathetic to him. If there’s a criticism to be made of legacy media in how they’ve covered DeSantis 2024, it’s a banal and familiar one: They’ve gotten sucked into horse-race drama instead of focusing on substantive differences between the candidates. It’s not so much that the press refused to show “sympathy” for the Governor as that his ongoing organizational struggles and failure to launch among Republican voters were so spectacular that they blinded reporters to everything else about him, good and bad. And perhaps that blinded Republican voters as well.

“Disney says it’s a $40B benefit to Florida. Is it?” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — You may have seen that Disney wound down the year by trying to spit-shine its image. Using TV ads that featured small-business owners who thanked Disney for doing business with them, the PR campaign was basically meant to remind everyone how valuable the theme park empire is to Florida. I wasn’t surprised Disney made the publicity play. The company was tired of being a punching bag for DeSantis, who has all but accused theme park execs of wanting to molest children. What did surprise me, however, was how national media just immediately parroted Disney’s claims that it was a $40 billion economic force without even asking questions. Or for any proof.

— ALOE —

“Can Florida’s corals survive climate change? Fate of one small reef may hold the answer” via Alie Skowronski of the Miami Herald — When marine scientist Ian Enochs jumped into the water at Cheeca Rocks, a small reef in the Florida Keys known for vibrantly colorful corals, what he saw shook him to the core. “Literally everything was white,” said Enochs, a research ecologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Miami. “It does not look normal at all, it’s just like a different reef.” It was July, still early in what would become the hottest Summer on record in South Florida, and Enochs was witnessing a mass event bleaching — a telltale trouble sign that corals are struggling in abnormally hot ocean waters. “The flesh, the tissue [of the soft corals] were just falling off them,” Enochs said, “They were literally falling apart before our eyes.”

“The AI Advantage: How you can use Meta’s AI tools to get ahead” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — We connected with Meta representative Jim Cullinan to learn more about the tools available: “AI is expected to make a bigger impact than the internet and Meta has been investing in AI for over a decade. The company just released its Meta AI tools recently to help people and businesses communicate and discover new information across its apps.” How is Meta using AI to help small businesses? “Meta AI can be used by small businesses in many different ways to respond and connect with customers or to create the most impactful advertisement to reach existing or new customers.” How is Meta addressing concerns about AI? “Meta understands the public’s concerns about AI, which is why the company supports government regulation that nurtures innovation while providing guardrails for potential issues.”

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.