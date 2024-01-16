Personnel note: Ballard Partners adds Anthony Williams as it expands to Sacramento

The former Legislative Affairs Secretary to California Gov. Gavin Newsom is joining top government relations firm Ballard Partners.

Anthony Williams joins the firm as it expands its footprint into the Golden State capital, where he will lead an office as Managing Partner.

“We are delighted to have Anthony join us and lead our new office in Sacramento. There are very few people who understand Sacramento as well as Anthony and who are as widely respected there as he is,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard.

“Our office in Los Angeles has achieved remarkable success and now with Anthony’s presence in Sacramento, we intend to become one of the most effective government affairs firms in the state of California.”

Williams recently served as Director of Public Policy for Amazon, and from 2014 to 2019 he served as Director of National Strategy and Engagement at the Boeing Company. In addition to working as Newsom’s Legislative Affairs Secretary for the 2019 and 2020 Legislative Sessions, he served as Policy Director and Special Counsel in the California State Senate from 2010 to 2014.

Williams also served as Director of Government Affairs for the State Bar of California from 2004 to 2007, and Legislative Advocate at the Judicial Council of California from 1994 to 1999. From 2007 to 2010, he was the Founding Partner at Wada Williams Law Group.

“Knowing of the firm’s exceptional national reputation and having seen first-hand the firm’s work in Southern California, I am delighted and honored to join Ballard Partners and open its new office in Sacramento,” Williams said. “Our strong presence in Los Angeles and Sacramento will allow us to provide exceptional service to the firm’s clients here in California.”

Williams currently is a member of the Board of Directors of the California High-Speed Rail Authority and was previously appointed by former California Gov. Jerry Brown and Newsom to terms on the California Fish and Game Commission.

Founded in Florida, Ballard Partners has quickly grown to international prominence over the past decade. After setting up shop in Washington seven years ago, the firm has gone on to open satellite branches in multiple states as well as international offices in Israel, Turkey and Nigeria. The firm expanded into California in late 2022, opening its first office in the Los Angeles metro area.