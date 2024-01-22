Personnel note: Melissa Langley Braude named Partner at The Fiorentino Group

Melissa Langley Braude has moved up to Partner at top Northeast Florida lobbying firm The Fiorentino Group.

A Jacksonville native, Braude joined the firm in 2014 to lead fundraising operations and quickly advanced to support lobbying efforts in Jacksonville and Tallahassee, becoming a Principal before her promotion to Partner this week.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Melissa as a Partner,” said TFG president Marty Fiorentino. “She has consistently demonstrated the strategic acumen and unwavering commitment to her community that define a Fiorentino Group leader. I have no doubt she’ll continue to be an invaluable asset to our firm.”

Melissa graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She is also involved in community service as a member of the Rotary Club of South Jacksonville and serves on the Board of Directors for The Allison Brundick Haramis Foundation, also known as Angels for Allison, a nonprofit that works to provide financial support to parents who have lost a child.

“Melissa is an indispensable member of The Fiorentino Group,” said Allison Carter, Chief of Staff to House Speaker Paul Renner. “I’ve watched her career blossom year after year in the legislative process as she has become a trusted advisor to her clients, colleagues, and elected officials alike. It’s exciting to see her many talents being recognized at TFG and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”

The Fiorentino Group is a full-service government relations and business development firm with offices in Jacksonville and Tallahassee. The firm represents some of the largest interests in Jacksonville as well as multiple Fortune 500 companies. It also routinely ranks in Florida Politics’ list of the top 25 lobbying firms in the state.