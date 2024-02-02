Ron DeSantis delivers on puppy promise to First Family

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ family was the first one to raise children in the Governor’s Mansion in decades, and it turns out the party of five is now a six-pack, with a new addition this week.

But the latest arrival is a little different, with four legs and a wagging tail, notes First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“Excited to welcome the newest addition to the family! We rescued her from the animal shelter and named her Liberty (The Free State of Florida was a bit long!),” she posted to social media.

Here’s hoping the new dog doesn’t associate the insurance ads all over television with her name being called.

In recent months, the Governor talked about how his family wanted a dog, an acquisition obviously complicated by his presidential campaign and the potential uncertainty of where they might live in 2025.

During an interview last month with Iowa’s KCCI, Ron DeSantis revealed that he and Casey haven’t figured out what breed of puppy would best suit their daughter, Mamie, who got a “toy doggie on a leash” as she is “practicing” for a real dog, expected to be procured a “year from now.”

DeSantis said then it was a “safe assumption that our kids are going to be helping us raise another puppy.” The timetable obviously moved up.

DeSantis had previously suggested the new dog would have to wait until he was elected President.

“I know that the one thing that we will do is we will procure ourselves a doggie for the kids because they’ve been asking for one. And so that would be probably the opportune time to be able to do it. And I think that that would be a lot of fun for them,” DeSantis said in Ankeny, Iowa.

However, he also said the Governor’s Mansion had a “big yard” and that if the First Family got a dog, it could “run around” and “have a lot of fun.”