Ron DeSantis delivers on puppy promise to First Family

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ family was the first one to raise children in the Governor’s Mansion in decades, and it turns out the party of five is now a six-pack, with a new addition this week.
But the latest arrival is a little different, with four legs and a wagging tail, notes First Lady Casey DeSantis.
Here’s hoping the new dog doesn’t associate the insurance ads all over television with her name being called.
In recent months, the Governor talked about how his family wanted a dog, an acquisition obviously complicated by his presidential campaign and the potential uncertainty of where they might live in 2025.
During an interview last month with Iowa’s KCCI, Ron DeSantis revealed that he and Casey haven’t figured out what breed of puppy would best suit their daughter, Mamie, who got a “toy doggie on a leash” as she is “practicing” for a real dog, expected to be procured a “year from now.”
DeSantis said then it was a “safe assumption that our kids are going to be helping us raise another puppy.” The timetable obviously moved up.
DeSantis had previously suggested the new dog would have to wait until he was elected President.
“I know that the one thing that we will do is we will procure ourselves a doggie for the kids because they’ve been asking for one. And so that would be probably the opportune time to be able to do it. And I think that that would be a lot of fun for them,” DeSantis said in Ankeny, Iowa.
However, he also said the Governor’s Mansion had a “big yard” and that if the First Family got a dog, it could “run around” and “have a lot of fun.”
Excited to welcome the newest addition to the family!
We rescued her from the animal shelter and named her Liberty (The Free State of Florida was a bit long!) 😊 pic.twitter.com/tNFk05LxOg
— Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) February 2, 2024
Elmo
February 2, 2024 at 9:11 am
That poor, poor dog is a political prop. Let’s hope he treats the dog better than he treats women and minorities.
Dont Say FLA
February 2, 2024 at 9:20 am
Damn. Elmo beat me to “that poor dog.”
Only reason a Rhonda type would give a child a puppy is so they can threaten to take it away.
I am sure that dog will be Tweeting to Elmo just as soon as it can learn to type.
Impeach Biden
February 2, 2024 at 9:20 am
How is the dog a political prop? You know Biden has one that has bitten people numerous times. Is that an indication that Biden is weak and his dog is undisciplined?
Pam
February 2, 2024 at 9:58 am
I remember when our kids got their first dog. Many happy memories and a great experience for the whole family.
Sometimes we need to put politics aside – especially when children are involved!
Wishing the DeSantis family many years of joy together!
Impeach Biden
February 2, 2024 at 9:59 am
Thank you Pam.