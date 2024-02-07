Kat Cammack endorses Nick Primrose in open HD 18 race

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack has picked a favorite in an open state House race in North Florida.

The Gainesville Republican is endorsing Nick Primrose in House District 18.

“Nick has been a huge advocate for economic growth in Northeast Florida and he has a proven track record of fighting against big government mandates,” Cammack said.

“Nick believes in keeping Florida free and protecting the God-given individual liberties of Floridians. He will stand up for Florida’s small businesses by reducing burdensome, expensive red tape and is a vocal supporter of my REINS act, the largest regulatory reform initiative in decades. Nick has my full support for Florida State House District 18 because I am confident he will get the job done.”

Primrose jumped into the race last March and faces fellow Republican Kim Kendall in a Republican Primary. No other candidates are currently filed for the open seat.

Current state Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, a St. Johns Republican, cannot seek another term due to term limits.

Primrose embraced Cammack’s support.

“I am honored to receive an endorsement from Congresswoman Kat Cammack,” he said.

“I have had the tremendous privilege of seeing her success in promoting economic development, defending small businesses, protecting our military heroes, and advocating for government accountability in Washington. Cammack continues to push for the removal of red tape and government regulation and also embraces her agricultural roots by being at the front of the fight for Florida’s farming and agriculture community. She stands firm in her conservative values and fights for the interests of all Floridians in our Nation’s capital.”

Primrose over the course of 2023 raised more than $202,000 in his campaign account while an additional $77,000 came into the Friends of Nick Primrose political committee. In comparison, Kendall collected nearly $51,000 for the official campaign account while the committee Friends of Kim Kendall collected another $50,000.