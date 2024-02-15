Last Call for 2.15.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Legislation crimping the state’s hemp industry, currently the second biggest in the country in terms of agricultural area allotted to the plant, was unanimously passed by the Senate to a round of applause.

Sen. Colleen Burton’s bill (SB 1698) proposes several material changes to what the sponsor calls an “unregulated market” and a “continuation” of work begun by the Legislature in 2023.

These include a ban on currently commercially available and federally legal products, along with a cap on delta-9 THC, which could negatively affect the 487 growers and roughly 10,000 retail outlets in the state. An identical version of the bill (HB 1613) is also moving through the House.

A Senate committee also advanced the chamber’s version of legislation that bans minors under 16 from having social media accounts. But an amendment tacked onto the bill differentiates it from the legislation OK’d by the House earlier this Session.

Before advancing the bill (SB 1788), the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee approved an amendment to the legislation that effectively ties the issue directly to proposed regulations with online porn distributors. Age requirements for pornography and other material deemed harmful to minors haven’t drawn opposition from lawmakers on their own. But an all-out ban on anyone age 16 and younger from opening or keeping social media accounts has many lawmakers concerned about parental rights.

Other action Thursday included the introduction of a House committee bill that would place new regulations on large-scale fantasy sports betting.

The bill (PCB COM 24-01) would regulate fantasy sports operations with prize payouts of more than $1,500 per season or more than $10,000 per year. It would ban platforms from offering direct bets on sporting events in addition to the competitive fantasy games. Ads for casinos with “depictions of slot machine-style symbols, cards, dice, craps, roulette or lotto” would also be banned.

The Gaming Control Commission would be in charge of enforcement, which would have the power to investigate and audit companies offering fantasy sports. If violations are found, the commission could issue a fine of up to $5,000 per incident and $100,000 in total in addition to revoking the license.

Another bill (PCB COM 24-02) would impose a license fee of $500,000, with an annual renewal fee of $250,000.

“They talk for regulation on one side, and they want no accountability on the other side of their mouth. And so they have decided to come for our kids.”

— Sen. Erin Grall, on her legislation banning minors from social media.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is starting to think book challenges have gone too far. Maybe he’s late to the party, but it’s never too late to order him a Tequila Mockingbird.

Rep. Alex Andrade is getting heated about his defamation bill, and he’s started resorting to name-calling. A Pink Faced Liar might help him cool down.

New regulations might make your next fantasy football season a little less exciting, but you could always spice the league up with some themed cocktails … right?

Seminoles seek signature win vs. Duke

There is no disputing that the ACC is down this year. Other than North Carolina, Duke, and Virginia, no other teams are assured of a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

Entering this weekend, Florida State (13-11; 7-6 in ACC) sits in seventh place in the conference standings, and the closest thing the Seminoles have to a signature win is a victory over Colorado, now ranked #19 in The Associated Press poll.

On Saturday, Florida State hosts #9 Duke (19-5; 10-3) in Tallahassee (2 p.m. ET, ESPN). A victory over the Blue Devils would qualify as a signature win and a significant boost to the Noles’ chances to play in March Madness. A loss, however, would put Florida State behind the eight ball.

With six regular season games remaining after Saturday, Florida State will not face one of the top three teams in the conference until the ACC Tournament. Only two of the final six opponents have a winning record in the conference — both North Carolina State and Pittsburgh are 7-6 entering the weekend.

Saturday’s matchup is the only game between FSU and Duke this season. Last year, the Seminoles lost their lone game against the Blue Devils, falling 86-67 in Durham, NC. In 52 previous meetings, Duke has won 41 times. Florida State’s .212 winning percentage in the series is the worst in school history against an opponent with more than 10 games played.

Also tonight:

6 p.m. — NCAAW: Syracuse Orange @ Miami Hurricanes

6 p.m. — NCAAW: Florida State Seminoles @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

6 p.m. — NCAAW: Ole Miss Rebels @ Florida Gators

7 p.m. — NCAAW: JU Dolphins @ North Florida Ospreys

7 p.m. — NCAAW: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles @ Kennesaw State Owls

7 p.m. — NCAAW: Stetson Hatters @ Queens University Royals

7 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ Buffalo Sabres

7 p.m. — Colorado Avalanche @ Tampa Bay Lightning

7 p.m. — NCAAM: Temple Owls @ Florida Atlantic Owls

