Last Call for 2.21.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Legislation to eliminate city and county ordinances imposing local hiring preferences for public works projects is headed to the Senate floor after passing through the Senate Rules Committee.

The bill (SB 742) expands the existing preemption in state law to include projects that use local and state funds, such as the construction of new buildings, roads, sewer and water systems, or utility substations. But it kicked off a pointed debate from critics contending it will suppress wages for contractors and limit opportunities for contract workers in rural areas.

Bill sponsor Sen. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican, defended the measure.

“Sometimes we’re just not going to have the resources in any given community that are able to provide for all of our public works needs,” Grall said. “When we do that (impose local hiring preferences) we drive the cost of living in each and every one of these communities.”

Meanwhile, a proposal to bring runoffs back to Florida Primary Elections was pulled from a House agenda before its first hearing.

GOP Rep. Lawrence McClure, Chair of the House State Affairs Committee, announced immediately after opening his meeting that the bill would not be heard Wednesday. McClure filed the committee bill (PCB SAC 6).

But the bill immediately proved controversial. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican who has carried other election bills, slammed the legislation as a “bad piece of policy.”

As drafted, the bill would call for a first Primary Election in every partisan race in Florida to be held 20 weeks before the General Election. That would mean a state Primary would be scheduled for June 16, 2026, with a runoff held 10 weeks later on Aug. 25.

Another controversial House bill did move forward on Wednesday when the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill (HB 757) that would make it easier to sue journalists and news outlets for defamation.

During the final committee hearing, Milton gun shop owner Chris Smith discussed a lawsuit filed against his business by the law firm that employs Rep. Alex Andrade, the bill’s sponsor.

“The fact that I’m getting sued right now, and this makes it a little easier for his law firm to sue me and win, also kind of hits home that he’s filing the bill,” Smith said.

Andrade, for his part, noted he isn’t personally suing Smith and that the lawsuit in question chiefly surrounds different state laws about the improper use of someone’s likeness in commercial advertising.

Andrade also has repeatedly insisted his bill won’t outlaw name-calling, or even accusing politicians of being corrupt, as those are matters of opinion and not fact.

Quote of the Day

“That gave people some heartburn.”

— Rep. Chuck Brannan, on the removed ‘cultural Marxism’ provision in the history of communism bill.

Tune In

Gators face Alabama in matchup of ranked teams

Included in the Top 25 poll for the first time this season, the No. 24 Florida Gators go on the road to face No. 13 Alabama tonight in a key SEC matchup (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Since losing at Tennessee on Jan. 16, Florida (18-7; 8-4 in SEC) has won seven of eight games, including overtime wins over Georgia and Kentucky to earn a spot in The Associated Press Top 25. Florida has played five games against ranked teams this season, winning their last two. In addition to the Kentucky win, the Gators topped No. 12 Auburn on Feb. 10, 81-65.

One of the keys in Florida’s surge is the play of guard Walter Clayton Jr. who has scored 20 or more points in four of his last eight games. When his three-point shot is falling, the Gators’ offense is at a different level. He made seven three-pointers in the overtime win at Kentucky.

Alabama (18-7; 10-2) sits atop the SEC standings. The Crimson Tide have lost just once at home this season, a Nov. 28 loss to Clemson. All of Alabama’s other losses are to ranked teams Purdue, Creighton, Arizona, Tennessee and Auburn.

The two teams will meet again on March 5 in Gainesville in the penultimate regular season game for the Gators.

