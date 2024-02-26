February 26, 2024
Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump Jr. to hold town hall in Pensacola
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a Niceville rally for Matt Gaetz. (Image via Jim Little/PNJ.com)

Jacob Ogles

donald jr gaetz
Both figures loom large in the America First wing of the party.

Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will hold a town hall together in Pensacola Tuesday.

PublicSquare announced that it will host an event at Palafox Wharf Waterfront. The event shows an increasing close alliance between the Fort Walton Beach Republican and with the Trump family. Gaetz has been a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

But it also comes as rumors grow Gaetz could run for Governor in 2026. While he dismissed such talk just last week, he did so while criticizing a proposal to end winner-takes-all Primaries in state races.

The town hall will take place a day before members of Congress are expected to return to Washington. If lawmakers cannot reach a deal on the budget, a federal shutdown could take place as soon as Friday.

Gaetz has pushed for the Republican House to take a hard conservative line on spending. Last year, he successfully led the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy during similar talks.

Meanwhile, buzz has grown around Gaetz as a national figure who may even have presidential ambitions.

Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, has remained a popular figure in the same hard-right wing of the party, promoting an “America First” foreign policy embraced by Gaetz.

The influence of the Trump family within the Republican base could hold significant sway in 2026, especially if Trump returns to the White House.

The event will also feature PublicSquare founder Michael Seifert, and will likely cover the work of the company, which aims to connect conservative businesses and consumers.

That could be notable in its own way, as the company also served as a major voice at the Republican Party of Florida’s Sunshine Summit last year. That high-profile event brought most of the presidential candidates on the Republican side to Orlando in October, including Trump.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

3 comments

  • VD

    February 26, 2024 at 10:53 am

    Howler Monkeyd in 3, 2, 1.

    Reply

  • Bill

    February 26, 2024 at 10:55 am

    A confederacy of dunces. I can’t think of a reason why anyone would go to be honest but I guess the maga types like that stuff.

    Reply

  • Margaret Chrisawn

    February 26, 2024 at 11:00 am

    I cannot imagine a more reprehensible and outright slimy collection of individuals gathered together in a single place, including the attendees in addition to the major “headliners.” This would be the perfect opportunity for Karma to appear in a cloud of pyrotechnics.

    Folks might want to recall the recent crash and burn of FloriDumb’s Fat Little Fascist on the national stage. The idea of Gaetz in that same position is mind-boggling but will undoubtedly eclipse Not-America’s Governor’s abysmal performance entirely.

    Reply

