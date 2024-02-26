Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump Jr. to hold town hall in Pensacola

Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will hold a town hall together in Pensacola Tuesday.

PublicSquare announced that it will host an event at Palafox Wharf Waterfront. The event shows an increasing close alliance between the Fort Walton Beach Republican and with the Trump family. Gaetz has been a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

But it also comes as rumors grow Gaetz could run for Governor in 2026. While he dismissed such talk just last week, he did so while criticizing a proposal to end winner-takes-all Primaries in state races.

The town hall will take place a day before members of Congress are expected to return to Washington. If lawmakers cannot reach a deal on the budget, a federal shutdown could take place as soon as Friday.

Gaetz has pushed for the Republican House to take a hard conservative line on spending. Last year, he successfully led the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy during similar talks.

Meanwhile, buzz has grown around Gaetz as a national figure who may even have presidential ambitions.

Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, has remained a popular figure in the same hard-right wing of the party, promoting an “America First” foreign policy embraced by Gaetz.

The influence of the Trump family within the Republican base could hold significant sway in 2026, especially if Trump returns to the White House.

The event will also feature PublicSquare founder Michael Seifert, and will likely cover the work of the company, which aims to connect conservative businesses and consumers.

That could be notable in its own way, as the company also served as a major voice at the Republican Party of Florida’s Sunshine Summit last year. That high-profile event brought most of the presidential candidates on the Republican side to Orlando in October, including Trump.