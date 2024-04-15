Visit Orlando hosts town hall meetings to hear from Orange County residents

Have thoughts on infrastructure or events in Orange County? Visit Orlando wants to hear from you.

The organization in charge of promoting the region’s tourism industry is hosting six town hall meetings across Orange County to talk with residents as it plans for the next decade.

The meetings, which begin at 6 p.m., start Monday and run through April 16.

“The Town Halls are an important component to achieve resident engagement in all six Orange County Districts,” Visit Orlando said in a statement. “The goal is feedback on elements that need to be developed to improve overall visitor offerings and experiences in Orange County. These could include items such as: infrastructure, facilities, services, attractions & events.”

The meeting schedule is:

— District 1: Monday, April 15, at Gotha Middle School Cafeteria.

— District 2: Wednesday, April 17, at Apopka High School Media Center.

— District 3: Thursday, April 18, at Taft Community Center.

— District 4: Tuesday, April 16, at Timber Creek High Media Center.

— District 5: Wednesday, April 17, at Florida Technical College, Orlando Campus Auditorium.

— District 6: Tuesday, April 16, at Barnett Park, Dolphin Room.

People can RSVP online here.

“Visit Orlando is leading the effort in developing a Destination Tourism Master Plan to inform and guide the creation of a roadmap and 10-year vision for visitor-based economic growth and development for Orlando and Orange County,” the organization said.

“We act as a catalyst and facilitator to this process but do not exclusively own it. The benefit of destination planning is that it connects the dots between the visitor economy, economic development and community well-being. The planned result is a shared vision for a future-proof, livable and valuable destination.”

Co-chairing the Destination Tourism Master Plan Steering Committee are Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Terry Prather, a former SeaWorld Orlando park President.

Visit Orlando said that group of community leaders “will guide the development of this strategy and act as champions throughout the implementation process.”

Visit Orlando, which receives some of the proceeds from the county’s bed tax, has helped make Orlando one of the most visited destinations in the world.