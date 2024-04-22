April 22, 2024
Ruth’s List endorses Geraldine Thompson in SD 15 Democratic Primary
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/8/24-Sen. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, asks questions on answers questions on CC/CS/HB433 a bill dealing with employee regulations, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesApril 22, 2024

FLAPOL030824CH026
The group said it will back her against a Primary challenge from Randolph Bracy.

In a battle between two experienced lawmakers, Ruth’s List Florida picked a favorite in a key Central Florida Senate race.

The top Democratic group endorsed state Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s re-election in Senate District 15.

“It’s difficult to put into just a few words the impact that Geraldine Thompson has had on Central Florida communities and the state of Florida as a whole,” said Christina Diamond, CEO of Ruth’s List Florida.

“For over four decades, she has been a tireless fighter and champion for children and families, and a pillar for women and girls to look up to as a legislative and local community leader. Ruth’s List is so proud to support her once again to help send her back to the Florida Senate.”

The Windermere Democrat faces a Primary challenge from former state Sen. Randolph Bracy, an Orlando Democrat. Bracy served four years in the Florida House and six in the Florida Senate before making an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2022. He filed last year to challenge Thompson, who represents a new district including portions of Bracy’s old jurisdiction.

Thompson welcomed the support of Ruth’s List, one of the most influential groups in Democratic politics in Florida. The group is dedicated to electing pro-choice women to office.

“I am honored to earn (the) Ruth’s List endorsement in my re-election campaign for Florida Senate District 15,” Thompson said.

“As Floridians’ fundamental freedoms remain under attack in our State Capitol, Ruth’s List’s work has never been more vital to our state’s future. Ruth’s List has a distinguished track record of empowering, supporting and electing women leaders who will protect every woman’s right to make her own reproductive health care choices. I am proud to stand with them in the fight for Florida’s future and look forward to working with their team to ensure the voices of pro-choice Democratic women are heard and represented in the Florida Senate.”

The group cited Thompson’s history as an educator and a leader of the Women’s Legislative Caucus and Orange County Legislative Delegation, as well as her efforts to found the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture. On issues, the group noted Thompson’s positions fighting gun violence, improving public schools and seeking a living wage for all Floridians.

Thompson has a fundraising advantage in the early going.

Thompson though March raised more than $21,000 in her campaign account to seek re-election. Bracy through the quarter has raised $2,100.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

