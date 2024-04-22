Groundbreakings this week to launch 110 new affordable housing units in St. Pete

Two groundbreakings this week will officially kick off construction on 110 new affordable housing units in St. Petersburg.

On Tuesday, elected officials from St. Pete and Pinellas County will be on hand to break ground on the Bayou Court Apartments, located at 4201 6th St. S. The site will be home to 60 affordable units.

Then on Friday, officials will also appear for a groundbreaking of Innovare, a downtown complex set to open in St. Pete’s Innovation District, located at 850 5th Ave. S. There, 50 affordable units are planned.

The Tuesday groundbreaking will be at 10:30 a.m., and the Friday event at 10 a.m. The Friday event will feature a future resident who has faced homelessness.

Bayou Court Apartments will be located next to Lakewood Elementary School and will offer first dibs to local school and city employees. Units will also be available to individuals and families earning between 50% and 120% of the area median income.

The developer on the project is Gravel road Partners.

Innovare is already fully leased, many of the tenants formerly unhoused or at risk of homelessness. The affordable housing complex will also serve as the new headquarters for Volunteers of America Florida, the project developer whose mission is to help struggling individuals and families get back on their feet through programs aimed at personal healing and providing stable housing.

Both projects have received financial support from the city and county as part of the Advantage Pinellas Countywide Housing Compact, which prioritizes community projects that prioritize affordable housing through either rentals or home ownership.

The compact has been in place since 2018 and, according to its website, has helped thousands of individuals and families obtain affordable housing.