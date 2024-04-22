April 22, 2024
Groundbreakings this week to launch 110 new affordable housing units in St. Pete
affordable housing, 3D rendering, glowing yellow traffic sign

Janelle Irwin TaylorApril 22, 2024

One project will prioritize housing for local teachers and city workers.

Two groundbreakings this week will officially kick off construction on 110 new affordable housing units in St. Petersburg.

On Tuesday, elected officials from St. Pete and Pinellas County will be on hand to break ground on the Bayou Court Apartments, located at 4201 6th St. S. The site will be home to 60 affordable units.

Then on Friday, officials will also appear for a groundbreaking of Innovare, a downtown complex set to open in St. Pete’s Innovation District, located at 850 5th Ave. S. There, 50 affordable units are planned. 

The Tuesday groundbreaking will be at 10:30 a.m., and the Friday event at 10 a.m. The Friday event will feature a future resident who has faced homelessness.

Bayou Court Apartments will be located next to Lakewood Elementary School and will offer first dibs to local school and city employees. Units will also be available to individuals and families earning between 50% and 120% of the area median income.

The developer on the project is Gravel road Partners.

Innovare is already fully leased, many of the tenants formerly unhoused or at risk of homelessness. The affordable housing complex will also serve as the new headquarters for Volunteers of America Florida, the project developer whose mission is to help struggling individuals and families get back on their feet through programs aimed at personal healing and providing stable housing.

Both projects have received financial support from the city and county as part of the Advantage Pinellas Countywide Housing Compact, which prioritizes community projects that prioritize affordable housing through either rentals or home ownership.

The compact has been in place since 2018 and, according to its website, has helped thousands of individuals and families obtain affordable housing.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

