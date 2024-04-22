Last Call for 4.22.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

As the sun sets in Florida this evening, the state is celebrating a landmark achievement: The Florida Solar for All Coalition has landed a $156 million award from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Solar for All grant program.

The Coalition, made up of the Solar and Energy Loan Fund, Solar United Neighbors, and The Nature Conservancy in Florida, is poised to use the grant to expand solar access and affordable energy to thousands of low- to moderate-income families.

This step marks the largest investment in solar in Sunshine State history, promising to slash Floridians’ utility bills by millions while spurring job creation in communities throughout the state.

“We are incredibly proud to announce this historic grant from the EPA. This is a tremendous opportunity for Florida, allowing us to finally ensure that access to the economic and environmental benefits of solar power becomes a reality for all, especially low-income and working-class families who can benefit the most. For too long, the clean energy transition has left many behind,” said Duanne Andrade, Executive Director of the Solar and Energy Loan Fund.

“We’re excited to get to work to harness the power of one of our state’s most abundant resources — the sun — to create a cleaner, brighter and more sustainable future for Floridians.”

SELF, the coalition’s lead applicant, was founded in 2009 as the nation’s first green nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI) and has financed over 3,400 sustainable and climate-resilient property improvements and new developments, creating over $40 million of economic development activity, and leveraging over $100 million in total projects.

“We’re ready to get to work,” said Heaven Campbell, Solar United Neighbors’ Florida Program Director. “This investment will help more families save money and take control of where their energy comes from.”

“Particularly in those schools up there, the inmates run the asylum … The minute there’s repercussions, you will start to see a change in behavior.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on anti-Israel campus protests in the Northeast.

The Orlando Magic will try to split the first two games of their NBA playoff series in Cleveland against the Cavaliers tonight in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series (7 ET, Bally Sports Florida).

The Magic dropped game one on Saturday 97-83. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 30 points in the win. Three other Cavs scored in double figures. Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 24 points while Franz Wagner added 18. The game was never close. Cleveland led 33-26 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 12 by halftime. By the time the fourth quarter began, the Cavaliers were up by 15 and cruised to the win.

The two teams split four games during the regular season with each team winning one game on the opponent’s home court. That’s the hope for the Magic. If they can win tonight, they will steal home-court advantage for the series. The Magic are not dealing with any injuries, giving head coach Jamal Mosley the full use of his roster.

The Magic will have to shoot the ball better to win. Cleveland limited Orlando to 32.6% from the field including eight of 37 from three-point range. Magic guard Jalen Suggs missed a dozen shots from the field, including six from beyond the arc. Among all Magic players, only Banchero shot better than 50%.

Also tonight:

6:50 p.m. — Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays

7:20 p.m. — Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves

