Matt Gaetz may still be at war with Kevin McCarthy, but thinks Donald Trump’s support matters more

Even if Kevin McCarthy’s allies want U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz gone, the Panhandle Republican said he boasts the one supporter who matters.

A recent fundraising email from Gaetz’s campaign touted support from former President Donald Trump. The presumptive 2024 GOP nominee for President endorsed Gaetz’s re-election on Truth Social.

“Matt Gaetz has been an unwavering warrior for the MAGA Agenda, but now he faces a battle of his own. Kevin McCarthy has enlisted the help of one of his swamp puppets to take Matt down,” the Gaetz fundraising email reads. “President Trump has joined the fight on Matt’s side…Will you?”

The Trump endorsement dropped over Memorial Day weekend.

“Matt Gaetz is a great representative for the amazing people of Florida’s 1st Congressional District!” Trump posted on May 26.

“Matt is a Warrior for our MAGA Agenda, who tirelessly works to Drain the Swamp, Secure the Border, Support our Brave Veterans and Law Enforcement, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, Stand Up to the Woke Mob, and Fight the Never-Ending Witch Hunts from the Radical Left that are destroying our Country! Matt Gaetz has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Trump’s announcement also came as Gaetz faces a Republican Primary opponent, Aaron Dimmock, whose campaign holds ties to McCarthy. Gaetz led the successful ouster of McCarthy as U.S. House Speaker last year.

McCarthy told POLITICO he played a role in vetting Dimmock and considers him a good challenger to Gaetz in Florida’s most Republican U.S. House district.

But Gaetz’s campaign said Trump’s voice will mean more to GOP voters.

The email described McCarthy as “hell-bent” on taking Gaetz down, though it never mentions Dimmock. Democrat Gay Valimont has also qualified to run in the district.

Gaetz has reason to believe voters in CD 1 will care about Trump’s support. In the 2020 Presidential Election, more than 69% of voters there backed Trump over Democrat Joe Biden. That’s the highest share of the votes Trump received in any Florida congressional district, according to an analysis by MCI Maps.