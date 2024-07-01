Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.1.24

Good Monday morning.

The campaign against an amendment decriminalizing abortion today launched ads and websites trying to reach English– and Spanish-speaking audiences. The message in any language is that Amendment 4 is more extreme than it seems.

Vote No On 4 kicks off its first ad campaign with a video titled “Not What It Seems.” The two-minute spot calls the proposed constitutional amendment in November dangerously vague.

“Bait and Switch. Sleight of Hand. Smoke and Mirrors. All deceptions that make one thing seem like another,” a narrator states. “Like Amendment 4, an ‘abortion’ amendment that’s much more extreme than at first it seems.”

The Florida Supreme Court in April approved ballot language for a measure that would reverse a ban on abortions six weeks into pregnancy that went into effect in Florida in May. While supporters have presented the proposed constitutional amendment as a return to Florida law before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, critics allege the measure goes much further.

“Amendment 4 was deceptively written to allow abortions throughout the entire pregnancy, even when the baby can feel the pain of the procedure, and to make abortion the only medical procedure that can be performed on a minor without a parent’s consent,” said Vote No On 4 Florida President Dr. Mary J. O’Sullivan, Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Miami Medical School.

“By allowing any so-called ‘health care provider’ — not just doctors — to determine fetal viability and approve late-term abortions, Amendment 4 essentially gives abortion clinics a rubber stamp to approve abortions in the third trimester, up to and including the last month of pregnancy.”

Associated Industries of Florida released a bulk endorsement covering nearly every state Senate and House contest on the ballot this year.

“AIF is proud to put its support behind candidates who share our principles of prosperity and free enterprise and will fight for Florida’s business community in the Legislature to lower costs for Floridians,” said AIF President & CEO Brewster Bevis.

“We’re excited to share this list of endorsements, which builds on our earlier endorsements of some of our most powerful advocates in key races, including Tom Leek in SD 7, Stan McClain in SD 9 and Keith Truenow in SD 13. With absentee ballots for Florida’s Primary hitting mailboxes soon, AIF’s endorsements let voters looking to support individuals who are committed to helping our state’s businesses thrive know who they can feel confident supporting.”

The new wave of Senate endorsements mostly features sitting lawmakers. However, a handful of non-incumbents are on the list, including former Senate President Don Gaetz in Senate District 1 and Rep. Randy Fine in Senate District 19.

The bulk of the House list is likewise incumbent lawmakers with a handful of new names mixed in for the open seats, such as Republicans Sam Greco in House District 19 and JJ Grow in House District 23.

AIF’s Center for Political Strategy, launched last year to ensure pro-business candidates — both Republican and Democrat — are elected to the Florida Legislature, played an integral role in this year’s endorsement process.

Through the Center, candidates for state Senate and House races were interviewed regarding their motivations for seeking office, priorities if elected, and stances on issues important to Florida businesses. This helped to determine who would be the most effective and reliable advocates for the business community if elected.

“With the business community seeing an increasing number of concerning bills being filed each Legislative Session, AIF’s Center for Political Strategy is putting a greater emphasis on recruiting and actively supporting legislative candidates who will strongly advocate for Florida’s job creators, regardless of their political affiliation,” added Bevis. “These endorsements are a direct reflection of that work that is already well underway.”

—@BarackObama: Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth, who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.

—@JohnMorganEsq: I’m Irish … we all have bad nights. I’ve had more than one. This Irishman is sticking with the man we know, love and trust. Character matters. The most consequential President since FDR … who was confined to a wheelchair chair all 4 terms. Wisdom matters.

—@DamonLinker: If Biden stays in, the Dems will be running a test: Is anti-Trump sentiment sufficiently powerful that even a man who clearly should no longer be President can prevail against him?

—@LMower3: DeSantis‘ latest judicial appointment is a lawyer who defends insurance companies. She also advocated for the legislation last year making it harder and more expensive to sue insurance companies.

—@BeauBabien: Can’t believe it’s already been two years with the exceptional team @GT_Law, it has been an exciting journey. Looking forward to finally catching up with old friends in the Governor’s Office to talk business!

“A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Joe Biden’s debate performance” via Steve Peoples of The Associated Press — DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and Biden Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez held a Saturday afternoon call with dozens of Committee members across the country, a group of some of the most influential members of the party.

They largely ignored Biden’s weak showing Thursday night or the avalanche of criticism that followed.

Multiple Committee members on the call described feeling like they were being gaslighted — that they were being asked to ignore the dire nature of the party’s predicament. They said the call may have worsened a widespread sense of panic among elected officials, donors, and other stakeholders.

Instead, Harrison offered what they described as a rosy assessment of Biden’s path forward. The chat function was disabled, and questions were not allowed.

“I was hoping for more of a substantive conversation instead of, ‘Hey, let’s go out there and just be cheerleaders,’ without actually addressing a very serious issue that unfolded on American television for millions of people to see,” said Joe Salazar, an elected DNC member from Colorado, who was on the call. “There were a number of things that could have been said in addressing the situation. But we didn’t get that. We were being gaslit.”

Many donors, party strategists, and rank-and-file DNC members publicly and privately say they want the 81-year-old Biden to step aside so the party can select a younger replacement at the Democratic National Convention in August.

However, Biden’s closest allies insist he remains well-positioned to compete against Trump and have not indicated they will push him to end his campaign.





“48 hours to fix a 90-minute mess: Inside the Biden camp’s post-debate frenzy” via Lisa Lerer, Shane Goldmacher and Katie Rogers of The New York Times — The 48 hours after the debate were a frenzied campaign within a campaign to save Biden’s suddenly teetering candidacy, a multiday damage-control effort to pressure and plead with anxious Democratic lawmakers, surrogates, activists and donors to stand by the President. The all-hands efforts, from Wilmington to Washington, showed the depths of the damage Biden did to his re-election campaign in a mere 90 minutes. His campaign has been criticized as insular and insistent, so the burst of activity signaled that the debate fallout had turned into a real crisis that spun those in his orbit into a frantic battle mode. Their efforts appeared to have successfully slowed the tide of prominent Democrats calling for Biden to step aside.

“‘I understand the concern’: Biden seeks to calm nervous donors after debate flop” via Lauren Egan and Myah Ward of POLITICO — At a pair of fundraisers, the President acknowledged his poor debate performance and addressed The New York Times editorial board calling on him to drop out of the race. But he argued that “voters had a different reaction” to the debate, a point his campaign has asserted in the days since the President’s meltdown. “I understand the concern after the debate,” Biden said at a Saturday evening reception at the home of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy. “I get it. I didn’t have a great night, but I’m going to be fighting harder.” In the days since Biden’s disastrous debate performance, his campaign has tried to ease nerves among skittish donors who are worried about the viability of the President’s candidacy and have even been willing to entertain the idea of replacing Biden at the top of the ticket.

“Major Democratic donors ask themselves: What to do about Biden?” via Theodore Schleifer, Kenneth P. Vogel and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — There were discussions with political advisers about arcane rules under which Biden might be removed from the ticket against his will and replaced at or before the Democratic National Convention, according to a person familiar with the effort. A Silicon Valley donor planning to host an intimate fundraiser featuring Biden this Summer decided not to go through with the gathering because of the debate. Another major California donor left a debate watch party early and emailed a friend with the subject line: “Utter disaster.” The crisis in the donor class could not come at a worse moment for Biden. Trump has outraised him in each of the last two months, erasing the President’s once gaping financial advantage and opening one of his own.

—“Black men helped power Biden’s 2020 Georgia win. Some are wavering.” via Maeve Reston of The Washington Post

“Donald Trump Super PAC says it took in nearly $70 million in May” via Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — The original super PAC supporting Trump’s presidential campaign plans to report that it raised nearly $70 million in May, and that it will spend a further $100 million through Labor Day. The super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., is preparing an advertising blitz focused on a handful of key states in the Rust Belt and the Sun Belt, where several polls show Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, leading Biden. The memo was written by the group’s chief executive, Taylor Budowich. The burst of fundraising it describes is on track with the surge that the Trump campaign has said it experienced after Trump was convicted last week in a Manhattan courtroom on 34 counts of falsifying business records intended to conceal a hush-money payment to a porn star in 2016.

“To woo Trump, VP contenders show off their rich friends” via Michael C. Bender and Theodore Schleifer of The New York Times — During his 2016 campaign, Trump orchestrated a takeover of the Republican Party in part by blasting wealthy political donors as the root of corruption and delivering a populist message that appealed to working-class voters. Eight years later, one of his key decision points in choosing a running mate is connections to the superrich. As the end of the selection process approaches, with an announcement expected in the next two weeks after months of suggestion and misdirection, Republican hopefuls are looking to convince Trump that they have the financial backing behind them that could help swing the race. There are other factors that could make for a good match. Trump is said to be considering candidates with discipline on the campaign trail, who will not steal his precious spotlight and would fare well in a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Memo reveals Trump’s plan to slash the size of the GOP platform” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Trump’s top advisers are planning to drastically scale back and simplify the official platform of the Republican Party. The memo — signed by Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, Trump’s two lead advisers — described their efforts to pare down the platform “to ensure our policy commitments to the American people are clear, concise and easily digestible.” It dismissed past platforms as needlessly “textbook-long” documents shaped by “special interest influence” that had left the party and its nominee open to attacks from Democrats. “Publishing an unnecessarily verbose treatise will provide more fuel for our opponent’s fire of misinformation and misrepresentation to voters,” the memo read. “It is with that recognition that we will present a streamlined platform in line with President Trump’s principled and popular vision for America’s future.”

“Nikki Haley warns Trump to prepare for younger rival, renews call for cognitive tests” via John McCormick of The Wall Street Journal — “They are going to be smart about it: they’re going to bring somebody younger, they’re going to bring somebody vibrant, they’re going to bring somebody tested,” she said. “This is a time for Republicans to prepare and get ready for what’s to come because there is no way that there will be a surviving Democratic Party if they allow Joe Biden to continue to be the candidate.” Haley said Biden’s presence in the White House presented a risk for the nation following his debate appearance because his performance projected weakness. “Our enemies just saw that they have between now and Jan. 20 to do whatever it is they want to do,” she said about next year’s Inauguration Day.

“Republicans slowly rev up poll monitoring operation ahead of election, but questions remain about its scope” via Adam Edelman and Jane C. Timm of the Miami Herald — National and state Republican Party officials are slowly revving up recruitment and plans for what they say will be an “unprecedented” Election Day army of 100,000 poll workers, monitors and lawyers. A Republican National Committee official said the organization has already recruited “tens of thousands” of people to serve in these roles and has hired paid election integrity directors in 13 states, including in key battlegrounds, to oversee volunteers. Weekly trainings are underway, the official said, as the party doubles down on one of Trump’s pet issues, election integrity, five months out from the 2024 vote.

“Florida Democrats look to abortion referendum for help but may not find it” via Sabrina Rodriguez of The Washington Post — On a recent weekday morning, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the leading Democratic candidate to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, corralled health care workers in front of Jackson Memorial Hospital and made the pitch that has become central to her campaign: Floridians should vote to protect abortion rights in a referendum in November — and if they care about that, they should vote for her, too. “Access to abortion is on the ballot this November,” Mucarsel-Powell, a former South Florida Congresswoman who lost her seat to a Republican in 2020, told the crowd that had assembled to watch her accept the endorsement of the local and state chapters of the Service Employees International Union.

“Abortion rights groups argue Florida is trying to throw up barriers to amendment” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Abortion-rights groups in Florida are locked in a battle with the state over the cost of a ballot measure that would overturn the state’s six-week ban. The fight is over a seemingly obscure fiscal impact statement estimating the cost to the state for passing the proposed constitutional amendment. It highlights how both pro-abortion rights and anti-abortion forces are clawing for every inch of ground ahead of a campaign that will see tens of millions of dollars spent across the country’s third-largest state. And, abortion-rights activists say, it shows how the state’s Republican leaders are trying to defeat the November ballot measure at every turn. “They almost always put up as many procedural obstacles as possible,” Anna Hochkammer of the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition said. “They try and make these processes as expensive and complicated as possible, and this is another example of that tactic.”

“Ron DeSantis’ Florida ‘Freedom Fund’ off to slow fundraising start” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Florida Freedom Fund has brought in only $10,000 in the five weeks of fundraising activity ending June 21, 2024. “From up and down-ballot races to critical amendments, we’re steadfast in our mission to keep Florida free,” DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske told POLITICO. Steadfastness aside, the $2,000 a week fundraising pace simply won’t be enough to counter the high-dollar campaigns for recreational pot and rollbacks of legislative restrictions on abortion, as seen currently by the ban on the procedure after the sixth week of pregnancy that went into effect earlier this year. Anti-weed stakeholders and anti-abortion faith leaders have a long way to go to match the money in favor of the citizens’ initiatives.

“Matt Gaetz taps top aides for senior roles on re-election campaign” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — The workload and travel schedule Gaetz put upon himself is nothing less than exhausting, but the popular Congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District is now adding another big move on his plate — putting together a re-election campaign. The Floridian has learned that Gaetz has put together his tight-knit campaign against former Rep. Kevin McCarthy-supported “DEI-loving Aaron Dimmock,” whom he recently kneecapped for supporting the division, equity and inclusion initiative. “Team Gaetz is proud to announce our campaign is staffed up and ready for total victory! We are excited to crush BLM supporter, DEI-loving Aaron Dimmock, and send him packing back to his home in Missouri where he belongs,” said Joel Valdez, Gaetz’s newly-appointed Campaign Manager.

“Bowen Kou sues Florida Senate Republicans over ‘racist’ attack ads” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The legal action came after flyers hit mailboxes in Senate District 13 showing the Chinese American candidate’s picture and a headline asking “Why are Chinese donors flooding Bowen Kou with cash?” On the back side of the mailer are outlines of the states where donations came from, along with an area pointing to an outline of China. Disclosures indicate the ad was paid for by the FRSCC, which notably endorsed state Rep. Keith Truenow, a Tavares Republican, for the open SD 13 seat. Notably, the ad calls the race a “Lake County state Senate race,” identifying the county where Truenow lives. Still, the district also covers much of west Orange County, including Kou’s Windermere home.

—”Common Sense America urges Florida to address Chinese influence, warns of infiltration in state Senate” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice

“Pinellas Park leaders back ‘right Representative’ Lindsay Cross for re-election to HD 60” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A host of current and former Pinellas Park elected officials and local community leaders are backing Rep. Cross for re-election to House District 60. The incumbent Democrat is facing a credible challenge from Republican Ed Montanari, a current St. Petersburg City Council member with significant name recognition from his nearly nine years on the dais. The group of endorsers are sticking with Cross, though, saying she has a track record of delivering results for their town. “Pinellas Park needs Representative Lindsay Cross back in the State House. From bringing back money for Pinellas Park water and infrastructure projects to supporting our thriving industry,” City Council member Tim Caddell said.

—”Possible ghost candidate in Miami Beach State House race raises questions” via Jim DeFede of CBS News

DeSantis’ net worth jumps 50% — DeSantis’ net worth rose from $1.17 million in 2022 to $1.77 million in 2023, according to new financial disclosure forms filed with the state. The jump in net worth primarily stems from book sales — last year, the Governor was paid $625,500 by HarperCollins Publishers, which published “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” and also received $160,000 from Premiere Collectibles Books, which sells signed copies of the book at an upcharge.

“Florida arts groups left in the lurch by DeSantis veto of state funding for theaters and museums” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — The Coral Gables Art Cinema will be short more than $100,000 this year. About $150,000 has suddenly disappeared from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra’s budget. The Miami New Drama also has an unexpected $150,000 budget hole. Across Florida, arts groups are scrambling after DeSantis unexpectedly vetoed $32 million in arts funding on June 12, eliminating all state grants for those organizations in a move that advocates say will devastate arts and culture in the Sunshine State. “What baffles me is that Florida has been trying to attract business from New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, and what message are we sending if we cut funding to our cultural organizations?” said Michel Hausmann, artistic director and co-founder of the Miami New Drama in Miami Beach. “Are you going to attract people to a state where arts and culture aren’t valued? They are the lifeline of a city.”

“DeSantis approves new requirements for out-of-state license applicants that worry Board of Medicine members” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Filed by Sen. Jay Collins, SB 1600 helps out-of-state licensees with what Senior Assistant Attorney General and Board legal counsel Donna McNulty described as “squeaky clean” licenses. But as Board member and Pensacola pediatrician Patrick Hunter lamented at a BOM meeting: “If you’re not squeaky clean it’s a hard stop.” Some in the health care industry pushed to have the bill vetoed. There are 59,144 doctors with active in-state licenses in Florida today and another 23,389 doctors with active out-of-state licenses. Medical doctors practicing in Florida can get licensed through examination or endorsement. SB 1600 eliminates the section of the statute regarding licensure by endorsement and creates a new universal endorsement statute that applies to medical doctors and a dozen-plus other medical professionals.

“‘Illegal alien’ worries drive DeSantis to nix farmworker housing bill” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As affordable housing continues to challenge policymakers, DeSantis has nixed a push for agriculture employers to house workers. The Republican Governor vetoed legislation (SB 1082) that would have preempted any local restrictions that would inhibit housing construction for workers on agricultural land. DeSantis, in a veto letter, signaled a concern that the policy would spur hiring undocumented workers at Florida farms. “The bill’s terms apply to legal migrant farmworkers, but the bill does not include the means to enforce this limitation and could pave the way for housing of illegal alien workers,” DeSantis wrote. “Additionally, local governments have the ability to establish uniform guidelines and standards through their zoning ordinances which best suit each agricultural community.”

“PACE loans expanded for energy efficiency, wind resistance improvements to homes” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — With hurricane season underway, a low-cost loan program was just expanded allowing property owners to better prepare homes for storms. Acting on one of the last bills on his desk from the 2024 Legislative Session, DeSantis signed SB 770 modernizing the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program. PACE loans allow property owners to improve their homes and finance the cost through property tax assessments. Starting in July, the loans will be available for air sealing, replacing windows, and making building modifications to increase the use of daylight.

>>>From Pasco Tax Collector and former state lawmaker Mike Fasano: “Big thank you to Gov. DeSantis for signing the PACE, consumer protection bill. The new law will go a long way in protecting our homeowners of Florida when getting a PACE loan for their home.”

“DeSantis signs updates to Florida stormwater regulations” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Developers in Florida will now need to comply with stricter stormwater regulations. DeSantis signed legislation (SB 7040) updating environmental statutes with several standards recommended by the Department of Environmental Protection. Many new standards don’t apply to many grandfathered projects that already had stormwater management plans approved by the state. The legislation lays out practices for developers to demonstrate compliance with the law. Applicants seeking permits from the state must provide reasonable assurance through modeling, calculations and supporting documentation that satisfy the provisions of the revised rules.

“Legislation signed permitting disabled veterans to roll with military license plates of their choice” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Disabled veterans in Florida can soon celebrate their military branch on license plates instead of just their injury. DeSantis signed a legislative package (SB 736) that updates some rules for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Among the changes is an update to the policy for disabled veterans, who, under current law, can get a “DV” license plate for free, with applications responsible for renewal fees down the road. Those red, white, and blue plates have been popular, with 97,994 adorning Florida vehicles as of January 2023. But putting one of those on a car precludes use of several other military-themed plates pressed by the state.

“Public school chaplains, other education laws take effect Monday” via Jay Waagmeester of Florida Phoenix — HB 931: Volunteer school chaplains — volunteer chaplains must pass a background check — the law specifies no other qualifications. Applicants must submit their name and religious affiliation to the school for public disclosure. The bill faced pushback on the grounds of religious indoctrination from the ACLU, Interfaith Alliance, and National Education Association. HB 1291: Prohibits identity politics in teacher prep programs — Teacher preparation programs in Florida may not include instruction on “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.” HB 49: Lessening child labor restrictions — minors aged 16 and 17 will be allowed to work more than six consecutive days in a week.

“Harsh Florida law sees more Black kids tried as adults than white kids” via Shirsho Dasgupta, Clara-Sophia Daly and Devon Milley of the Miami Herald — In 2011, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded that Florida’s “expansive” law played a major factor in making the state a “clear outlier” nationally in the rate of children tried as adults. At the time, roughly one in 10 children in the juvenile system were tried as adults. Black kids make up a disproportionate — and growing — share of the children whose cases have been moved to adult court, according to the most recent 15 years of data available. The share of children transferred to the adult system who were Black has steadily ticked up from around 58% in 2008 to roughly 65% in 2022. Because children and teens are still developing reasoning skills, they are inherently less responsible for their behavior than adults, several psychologists said. Serving time in an adult prison, with its more punitive approach, can also harm their development and have a lasting impact on their ability to re-enter society.

“Gaetz probes Miami federal court over potential ‘unethical pressure’ targeting Judge in Trump case” via Henry Rogers of the Daily Caller — Gaetz sent a letter to the Chief Judge of the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Cecilia Altonaga, after reports of potential pressure to Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over Trump’s classified-documents case. “The New York Times recently reported that multiple individuals report that potentially unethical pressure was brought to bear upon Judge Aileen Cannon in your district (‘Judge in Trump Documents Case Rejected Suggestions to Step Aside,’ June 20, 2024). Specifically, multiple anonymous sources note that two judges have publicized their attempts to convince Judge Cannon to step aside in the Trump classified-documents case,” Gaetz wrote in the letter. “The timing (apparently well into the litigation) and the fact that the New York Times has described this effort as ‘extraordinary’ do warrant at least a reach out from Congress.”

“Several Haitian migrants found at exclusive Florida Keys gated community, feds say” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — A day after almost 120 people from Haiti arrived in Key West on a migrant sailboat, a small group of Haitians landed on the shores of a gated community about 120 miles away at the opposite end of the Florida Keys. Thursday night, around 8:15 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of three men walking within the Ocean Reef Club, an exclusive neighborhood and resort located at the northern portion of Key Largo, the agency confirmed to the Herald. The men told deputies they arrived on a boat from Haiti, said Adam Linhardt, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. As is policy, once the situation is confirmed to be a migrant landing, the sheriff’s office waits for U.S. Border Patrol agents to arrive, then turns the case over to them.

“Environment and property insurance among Islamorada’s priorities for lawmakers in 2025” via Zack Woltanski of Keys Weekly — The Islamorada Village Council hosted a workshop to review legislative priorities for an upcoming 2025 Session in Tallahassee. Held June 11, the gathering established a consensus surrounding key public policy issues to be expressed to lobbyists and the Legislature while also providing Council members and the community a succinct overview of the legislative advocacy process. The evening’s keynote speaker was Village Manager Rob Cole, who emphasized the importance of maintaining county-state relationships. Mayor Buddy Pinder emphasized the need for strong relationships between the local officials and Representatives.

“‘A shift in our narrative’: FIU takes its place with the top Florida universities” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — Florida International University officially entered what’s considered the major leagues in Florida higher education on Friday by gaining preeminent status, rising to the level of the University of Florida, Florida State University and the University of South Florida. Most importantly, the breakthrough comes with $25 million in additional state funding. “We’re very, very exciting because everybody had a part in reaching this goal,” said Kenneth Jessell, FIU’s president. “We will be celebrating with the community in the early Fall when everybody is back on campus.” The Florida Board of Governors, a 17-member body that oversees and manages the 12 public universities in the state, designated FIU as a “preeminent state research university” for the first time ever during its Summer meeting in Orlando.

“A newspaper beat a libel lawsuit filed by a politician — using a law that some politicians want to weaken” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Earlier this year, Carolina Amesty sued the Orlando Sentinel. Amesty claimed that the newspaper had defamed her. But she pretty quickly backed down after the Sentinel invoked a long-standing state law meant to stop powerful people from filing flimsy lawsuits just to silence speech they don’t like. The episode is an example of how Florida deters what are commonly known as “SLAPP” suits — “Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation” — a type of suit that can be filed against everyone from neighborhood activists fighting a toxic landfill to a news and comedy show exposing coal industry corruption. Over the past three years, Republicans in Tallahassee, ranging from DeSantis to certain state legislators, have proposed changes that would sabotage Florida’s anti-SLAPP laws. None of their proposals have passed so far.

“Blue-green algae toxin reported in Lake George; Volusia health department issues warning” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — People should be cautious when visiting Lake George or the surrounding area because of blue-green algae toxins. The department issued a health alert after a water sample taken on Wednesday tested positive for the harmful toxin, according to a news release from the department. The toxins were found in the lake’s center, a large body of water that is partly in northwest Volusia County and partly in Putnam County. “Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments,” according to the health department. “A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors. Blue-green algae blooms can also appear as scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water in various colors.”

“Seeking deterrence: School Board member files defamation suit over 2022 campaign texts” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Lisa Miller, who overcame false claims during the 2022 campaign to earn another term on the Polk County School Board, has filed a defamation lawsuit against two candidates and their political consultant. Miller filed the civil suit on June 12, naming as defendants her 2022 opponent, Jill Sessions, a candidate in another district, Terry Clark, and James Earl Dunn Jr., a Texas-based consultant who worked on their campaigns. Miller seeks damages of more than $50,000. The suit centers on anonymous text messages sent in June and July of 2022, falsely claiming that she and her husband, Robert Miller, were under criminal investigation.

“Polk Commissioners again consider ordinance eliminating public notices in newspapers” via Paul Nutcher of the Lakeland Ledger — Another hearing has been set in Bartow by the County Commission for an ordinance to eliminate a long-standing requirement that public notices and legal ads concerning county decision-making appear in newspapers. An ordinance under consideration by the Commissioners on Tuesday would change the requirement and require the notices to be published on a publicly accessible website run by the county. Online publication would be in lieu of newspaper publication as it is now required by Polk County ordinances and other policies, the agenda items say. In September, a majority of the Commission voted against the ordinance after members of the public and newspaper publishers opposed the change.

What Michelle Schorsch is reading — “UCF receives final OK on proposed football stadium expansion” via Matt Muschel of the Orlando Sentinel — UCF successfully has cleared its final hurdle on the $88 million expansion of Roth Tower at FBC Mortgage Stadium. On Friday, the state’s Board of Governors approved the proposal, which is set to begin construction after this upcoming football season. The expansion is Phase II of a new football campus proposed by UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir in 2021. Phase I features building the Sharon and Marc Hagle Gateway, which will serve as an additional entryway to the football stadium. The area will feature McNamara Cove, a recovery river and hydrotherapy pool, and the Taylor A. Gerring Football Center, a two-story stand-alone football operations building. The renovations to Roth Tower will include expanding the existing structure by approximately 58,000 square feet, allowing UCF to build 1,236 club seats, 34 loge boxes, 34 skybays and 25 luxury suites.

“Villager headed to prison after stealing golf cart from church parking lot” via Villages News — A Villager is headed to prison after stealing a golf cart from a church parking lot. Mark Muldoon, 60, was sentenced to three years in state prison this week after pleading no contest to a charge of theft of a motor vehicle in Sumter County Court. Muldoon is accused of stealing a silver 2019 Onward Club Car golf cart on the evening of Sept. 16 at Fairway Christian Church on County Road 466. It had been driven there by a member of the church who was attending a worship service. Muldoon, a Chicago native who lives in the Escandido Villas, has a long troubled history here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. This past 2023, Muldoon was armed with a broom when he allegedly caused a laceration to a man’s head.

“Supreme Court obstruction ruling impacts Tampa Bay Capitol rioters” via Ty Russell of WFLA — The Tampa Bay area has the most Jan. 6 rioters charged per capita in the United States, and some may be impacted by Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling about an obstruction-related charge. Tampa lawyer Patrick Leduc represented Paul Hodgkins after the Capitol riot in 2021. He’s the Tampa man who took a selfie in the Senate chambers. He was charged, pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding, and sentenced to eight months in jail.

“Pinellas officers track where people sleep outside ahead of DeSantis law” via Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County law enforcement agencies are getting a head start on complying with a state law that will criminalize sleeping outside in public spaces starting in October. For more than two months, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has led a multiagency effort to track where people are sleeping outside and the number of people at each location, according to an agency document obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. The Sheriff’s Office said the agency wants to ensure jurisdictions throughout Pinellas are ready to observe the law. A spokesperson said officers and social workers are using the list to approach homeless people to educate them and provide them with legal options.

“Tampa’s planning director Stephen Benson resigns, joining exodus from Jane Castor administration” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer and Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Benson, who has led Tampa’s planning department for more than two and half years, has resigned from his post — the latest departure of a top official involved in real estate development from Mayor Castor’s administration. Benson resigned from his role on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Business Journal has learned. Economic development chief Nicole Travis announced her resignation from Castor’s administration in April, kicking off a wave of departures that now includes Benson and Alis Drumgo, who was Travis’ deputy administrator, and Erica Moody, community redevelopment agency director. “With immense pride, I reflect on the work we accomplished together and the positive difference our actions will continue to make in the lives of Tampa residents,” Benson wrote in his resignation letter to Drumgo. “Most of all, I am truly humbled by the trust, leadership and mentorship from you, and I hope we will have the opportunity to work together again in the future.”

“Thomas Hobbs, Brian McElfatrick appointed to Hillsborough Transit Board” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis has appointed two new members to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) authority in Hobbs and McElfatrick. HART is the public transit agency serving Hillsborough County. Its Board is staffed by political appointees from the Tampa City Council, Hillsborough County Commission, other cities that the agency serves, and the Governor. Hobbs is currently the Chief of Staff for Port Tampa Bay. A member of the Florida Army National Guard, Hobbs is also a member of the Propeller Club of Tampa Bay. This group promotes the maritime industry by connecting organizations and individuals through networking, education, fellowship and industry conversations.

“Ron Christaldi named Board Chair for Leadership Florida” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Christaldi, a business lawyer for Shumaker and a Tampa Bay community leader, has been named Board Chair for Leadership Florida for the 2024-25 year. As Chair, Christaldi will lead the statewide organization through ongoing efforts to drive progress and innovation throughout Florida. Created in 1982 by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Florida provides various education programs to develop leadership skills and a sense of statewide community through education, community service, speaker engagement, and other statewide activities, including visits to the state Capitol during Legislative Session. Christaldi views the Chair as an opportunity to build on his already robust community involvement.

“Apologizing for ‘predators,’ Duval Superintendent offers plan to tackle teacher misconduct” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Saying she was “deeply sorry that we did not better protect our students,” Duval County Schools Superintendent Dana Kriznar outlined proposals to increase safeguards against sexual misconduct by teachers she labeled “predators.” The 20-point plan is the School District’s most detailed response yet to concerns that overflowed following the March 2023 lewdness arrest of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher Jeffrey Clayton. He was sentenced this month to 10 years in prison. “What Clayton and others did should not happen in any school. Schools should be places of trust and of trustworthy adults,” Kriznar wrote in a message to Douglas Anderson families, saying new protections are being suggested “with the benefit of hindsight through ongoing investigations.”

“Duke Energy donates $70K to North Florida senior center as storm recovery continues” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Duke Energy Florida is donating $70,000 to the Jefferson County Senior Citizens Center in Monticello. The North Florida center serves nearly 50 seniors in person and provides in-home services to more than a dozen others. Donated funds will help the center recover after severe storms swept through North Florida, including the Tallahassee area and surrounding suburbs and exurbs, where Monticello is located. “The Florida Council on Aging is enormously grateful to Duke Energy for their ongoing partnership with our members, and especially so for this tremendously impactful donation to the seniors of Jefferson County,” Florida Council on Aging Executive Director Margaret Lynn Duggar said.

“Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lee County under a flood advisory as rains swamp area’s roads” via Amy Bennett Williams and Hannah Holmes of the Fort Myers News-Press — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Lee County Sunday afternoon, alerting residents to expect minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Radar showed bands of rain and thunderstorms passing through the area and some Fort Myers roads were flooded with knee-deep water. Video showed street flooding on Palm Beach Boulevard near Terry Park in Fort Myers; Fowler Street and spots along U.S. 41 in the city were also flooded. Several cars were flooded along Embers Parkway near Burnt Store Road in northwest Cape Coral.

“Southwest Florida invests billions in beach nourishment projects post-Hurricane Ian” via Asha Patel and Carolina Guzman of WINK — Are the billions of dollars spent on sand worth all of the big dump trucks rumbling through small island roads, giant excavators sitting on the beach and giant piles of sand and dirt laying right next to beach chairs? Since Hurricane Ian came to our shores, Southwest Florida has spent mountains of cash on mountains of sand. The end goal is to make the beach more enjoyable for people because some folks said it needs a lot of work, but that is the point of the Beach Nourishment project. Sanibel just wrapped up their project and officials there said every dollar is worth it. The sand on many beaches across Southwest Florida took a big hit after Hurricane Ian and because of that, many beaches had to truck in new sand.

“First-of-its-kind veterans’ service center planned” via Burt Saunders of the Fort Myers News-Press — Collier County is home to over 26,000 veterans. We owe our freedom and security to the men and women who were willing to risk their lives to protect us from all enemies, foreign and domestic. By providing veterans in Collier County with long-term nursing home care, rehabilitation services, and adult day health care services, along with the other supports and services that they have earned, the goal of making Collier County the most veteran-friendly county in Florida is closer to reality. This long-term care campus will be the first of its kind, offering a range of services never before proposed by the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) and going well beyond the traditional offerings of a nursing home. FDVA is so proud of this Collier County project that they have opted to rebrand the facility as a Veterans’ Long-Term Care Community.

—“Lee County celebrates local legend at annual Lizard Man Stomp festival” via WLTX

“What Biden could learn from Betty White about aging in public” via Michelle Cottle of The New York Times — Seeming “elderly” can conjure up thoughts of frailty and a fading spirit. White got old, but she never seemed elderly on TV. She never lost that twinkle in her eye or that wicked wit — both of which, honestly, today’s grim politics could use more of. And who among us wouldn’t still love to party with Paul McCartney or Willie Nelson?

Unfortunately for Biden, a huge chunk of Americans feel that he has tipped over the line from elder statesman to elderly statesman. That shift is hard to come back from. The debate stage will provide perhaps his biggest opportunity to prove himself, but TV appearances — especially extended, unscripted ones — are laden with peril as well.

Biden appears to take such matters seriously: He is keeping things firm, staying fit, dressing well. He is exceedingly fair, although, hey, at least his face is a color found in nature. But looks are less worrisome than seeming slow or confused on camera. Trump has the edge in this department. The guy is a raver, but people don’t automatically associate that with age or cognitive decline.

Striking the proper tone is tricky. Biden needs to convey energy and passion yet avoid looking like an over-caffeinated crank yelling about everything. When in doubt, humor is a good bet, telegraphing that he is comfortable in his own skin and still quick on his feet.

“The media establishment lays on the horn: Joe must go” via John Harris of POLITICO — During internal deliberations, advisers say, Biden seems acutely attuned to the views of aides and policy experts with Ivy League degrees and commentators from historically prestigious news organizations. There is also a well-earned sense of defiance. If those others are so swift and he’s so slow, how come he’s the guy who made it to the Senate at age 30, and is President a half-century later? Biden’s longtime mixed feelings about establishment worthies — and, in turn, their longtime mixed feelings about him — are indispensable context for the explosion of unsolicited advice the President is receiving about what to do in the wake of his flaccid performance in Thursday’s nationally televised debate against Trump. A fair question: Who cares what these guys think? But there is an undeniable answer: Biden does.

“What Biden owes his country if he stays in” via E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post — The cascade of demands on Biden to hang it up was thus inevitable, and his team would be foolish to resort to catcalls against hand-wringers and nervous nellies. People cannot unsee what they have already seen. Biden needs to own just how damaging that performance was. But with Biden apparently determined to tough it out, the President’s future will be settled by the polls. He should make a major commitment to doing all he can to strengthen the campaigns of Democratic House and Senate candidates, the most vulnerable of whom have more reason than anyone to worry about the electoral impact of a weakened Biden. He needs to use last week’s demonstration of the Supreme Court’s radical right-wing activism to underscore the long-term impact of the choices voters will be making this November. If Democrats lose both the Senate and the White House, the damage to the judiciary over a generation will be catastrophic.

—”For God’s sake, withdraw” via Andrew Sullivan of The Weekly Dish

—”Someone needs to take Biden’s keys” via Franklin Foer of The Atlantic

“Family feud or dirty election tactics? The point seems to be to trick Miami-Dade voters” via the Miami Herald editorial board — House District 106, covering Miami Beach and other oceanside cities, is perhaps one of the most competitive legislative seats in Florida. Republican state Rep. Fabian Basabe pulled off a razor-thin victory in 2022 despite Democrats having usually represented the area. Now, a wild card has been thrown into the race. The aunt of Joe Saunders, Basabe’s Democratic opponent, has filed to run as an independent candidate under a name similar to her nephew, the Herald reported. Maureen Saunders Scott lives hundreds of miles away near Jacksonville. Yet she will appear on the ballot in district 106 as “Moe Saunders.” She signed an affidavit swearing she did not create the nickname to mislead voters, but the effects might be just that. Worse, Scott’s name will appear immediately below Saunders’ on the Nov. 5 ballot. How many voters could mistakenly choose “Moe” instead of “Joe?” Saunders has sued to prevent his aunt from appearing on the ballot. His lawsuit claims that she used to go by “Mo,” short for Maureen, but never “Moe” until now. She told the Herald she has “been Moe for over 40 years.”

“Python hunters need better education and regulation” via Brandon Rahe of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Python Program and its Python Challenge have garnered largely positive press over the years, with particular praise for the humane methods employed. However, a closer examination, informed by insights from former contractors, reveals poor leadership, inadequate participant education and critical issues undermining the program’s ethical standards. One significant concern is the inadequate education provided to participants regarding humane euthanasia methods. The FWC claims to ensure humane euthanasia methods during python hunts, but evidence from records requests suggests that many contractors and participants alike are not adequately trained. Records from past challenges indicate that large percentages of pythons were flagged for improper euthanasia. For example, many pythons have been found insufficiently pithed or even allegedly alive at check stations.

“‘We’ve seen kids jump, smile’: Florida Today reporter behind The Little Black Book Drive” via Mara Bellaby of Florida Today — Every week I try to use this column to tell you about our journalism and what you’ll find inside Sunday’s newspaper. Today, I am going to do something different: I’m going to talk about something that’s not directly work-related. But it’s worth sharing because it provides insight into the dedication and passion of the journalists on our team covering Brevard County. This is about The Little Black Book Drive, an effort to put new books on Black historical figures, science and technology, books by Black authors and more in the hands of Space Coast-area young people. The effort began in 2022 as Jeff Gallop (better known as reporter J.D. Gallop), his wife, former journalist Rolanda Hatcher-Gallop, and Lynda Hudson, a television and radio producer, began discussing how African Americans and other youth were struggling with reading, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“Above par” via Andrew Zucker of Air Mail — In Palm Beach, residents spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to join some of the country’s more expensive golf clubs, such as the Everglades, the Breakers, and Emerald Dunes. Valets park members’ Porsches as caddies set up their golf bags on the driving range. After the 18 holes are up, bartenders prepare members’ favorite drinks. While this grandiose service has long been the norm for the town’s moneyed golfers, a newly opened municipal course has become Palm Beach’s buzziest golf hangout. The Park, located in West Palm Beach and opened last April, costs a tiny fraction of the private clubs’ price of play. With only greens fees, West Palm Beach residents pay as little as $80, and out-of-state residents pay $220 per round. It has enticed golf-obsessed .1-percenters such as real estate mogul Barry Sternlicht, private-equity titan Henry Kravis, and Charles Schwab, who founded the eponymous brokerage firm, and the PGA. Tour golfers such as Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. In April, Barack Obama played a round at the Park.

Belated best wishes to Sen. Erin Grall, former Rep. Travis Cummings, Beth Babington, Carrie DiMuzio Madden, Kelly Mallette and Christian Ulvert. Also celebrating today is Scott Strepina.

