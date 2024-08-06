‘The right candidate to defeat Anna Paulina Luna’: EMILYs List backs Whitney Fox in CD 13 Democratic Primary

The nation’s largest resource for women in politics is endorsing Whitney Fox in her bid for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

In doing so, EMILY’s List has chosen Fox over other Democratic women in the race, including Sabrina Bousbar and Liz Dahan. Two men are also running — John Liccione and Mark Weinkrantz.

Fox is competing in the Democratic Primary for her party’s nomination to take on Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who EMILY’s List describes as an anti-abortion extremist. In its endorsement, the group gave a nod to Fox’s previous job as Communications Director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

“Whitney Fox is a strong community advocate and EMILYs List is proud to endorse her for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. She has worked to provide access to safe, reliable and affordable transportation, and she is committed to enduring freedom and equality for all,” the group offered in a statement about its endorsement.

“We are confident in her ability to fight for our reproductive rights against anti-abortion extremists and we know she is the right candidate to defeat Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. EMILYs List is thrilled to support her in this election, as a key seat to regain Democratic control in the U.S. House.”

The endorsement, announced Tuesday, comes after Fox landed a coveted recommendation from the Tampa Bay Times. The paper described her as “a natural on the campaign trail and comfortable in the public eye.” The editorial board wrote that Fox “appears to have the personal fortitude to hold up under what will likely be a withering General Election campaign.”

Before that, Fox earned an endorsement from former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who served in Congress as a pragmatist who often worked across the aisle to bring home policies, resources and other accomplishments for her constituents in a deeply divided congress. In her endorsement, Murphy said Fox was also a pragmatist.

“When I was in Congress, I worked with presidents (Donald) Trump and (Joe) Biden to get results for Central Florida, because my job was to work with whomever it takes to get results. And Whitney will do the same,” she wrote in mid-July.

Fox has earned endorsements from well over 50 current and former elected officials, community leaders, advocacy groups and others, including a recent endorsement from U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and another from SEIU Florida.

She also recently secured support from Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Other backers include U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz; state Rep. Lindsay Cross; state Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Margaret Good and Adam Hattersley; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus, among others.

Fox is also outraising her Democratic opponents. Her total fundraising to date comes to nearly $743,000.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary victorious will have a big challenge ahead. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists it as an R+6 district.

But while the outlet lists CD 13 as “likely Republican,” it is one of only three congressional races in Florida classified as competitive. The other two are listed as “likely Democrat” — Florida’s 9th Congressional District represented by Darren Soto and Florida’s 23rd Congressional District represented by Jared Moskowitz, both incumbent Democrats not facing Primary challenges.