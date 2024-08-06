‘A true friend’: Florida Democratic Veterans Caucus endorses Debra Tendrich for HD 89

The Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida (DVCF) wants Debra Tendrich to represent House District 89.

This week, the DVCF confirmed its endorsement of Tendrich, one of two Democrats running to succeed term-limited Democratic Rep. David Silvers in HD 89.

“By your active support and devotion to this organization and to the well-being of veterans in this state, your willingness to learn about veteran issues, and your affirmation that you will work for the benefit of veterans upon your election, you have shown yourself to be a true friend of veterans,” DVCF President Danny Fuqua said in an Aug. 5 letter to Tendrich.

Tendrich, the founder and leader of the Eat Better Live Better nonprofit, also carries support from Florida for All, the Palm Beach County Democratic Black Caucus, MEDPAC, several unions and more than a dozen current and former elected officials.

She said she is “deeply honored” to include the DVCF to her list of supporters.

“I am committed to supporting veterans to ensure that their sacrifices are honored with concrete actions,” she said in a statement. “I will advocate for and champion policies that provide better support from health care, job opportunities, and housing solutions to ensure veterans receive the care and respect they deserve.”

Tendrich is competing in an Aug. 20 Democratic Primary against lawyer Destinie Baker Sutton. The winner will face Republican private school administrator Daniel Zapata in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Lately a toss-up district, HD 89 stretches east from Greenacres to Lake Worth Beach, north from Atlantis to Cloud Lake and contains Lake Clarke Shores and Palm Springs in Palm Beach County.

Its noteworthy landmarks include the Atlantis Country Club, Palm Beach County Park Airport, Palm Beach State College West Palm Beach Golf Course and the Trump International Golf Club.