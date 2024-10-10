Gov. DeSantis denies impact of global warming while surveying Milton damage

Hurricane Milton’s wreckage extended far beyond the eye of the storm, as record tornado activity south of Interstate 4 showed Wednesday night.

And first responders weren’t spared.

Addressing media at the wind-wrecked St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted “major tornadoes” in Fort Pierce, including one nearby with five fatalities.

“We’re surveying some of the damage done on the east coast of Florida,” DeSantis said, with the Governor adding St. Lucie had “the most tornado damage” he saw during this storm.

Despite the massive onslaught of tornadoes from this late-season storm, DeSantis noted that it is “kind of normal” with each storm and “to be expected” that with “every hurricane we have a lot of tornadoes spun off,” as “things churn off with these weather systems.”

And climate change or global warming?

Nothing to do with it, said DeSantis, who signed legislation stripping the term climate change from state law just this year.

“I think you can go back and find tornadoes for all of human history for sure,” DeSantis contended. He then reviewed historically bad storms to suggest there’s no discernible trend and that critics are reductive and alarmist, yet said this season reminds him most of the 2004 hurricane season that saw four storms criss-cross the state.

“I just think people should put this in perspective. They try to take different things that happen with tropical weather and act like it’s something. There’s nothing new under the sun. You know, this is something that the state has dealt with for its entire history and it’s something that we will continue to deal with,” the Governor counseled.

As a presidential candidate, DeSantis flirted with acknowledging a more nuanced reality at times.

The Des Moines Register reported that DeSantis admitted human activity is one of a “variety of factors” driving the earth’s warming — a fact reporter Katie Akin notes that he’s been reluctant to admit.

“DeSantis’ own stance has changed: During the first GOP presidential debate, he did not raise his hand when candidates were asked if human activities are warming the planet. But in the Dec. 9 interview with the Register, DeSantis said he does believe human activities are a factor in the changing climate,” Akin observed.

That said, as DeSantis completed his doomed Iowa campaign, he made sport after that interview ran of hecklers concerned with climate change, suggesting that belief was transitory and intended for a certain audience.

Indeed, one needs a scorecard to track DeSantis’ positions, which shift like Florida’s coastline during storm surge events.

Moving back into 2024, DeSantis also rejected on Thursday the idea that people can “control the weather,” saying “he would do 78 and sunny year round” before saying that “precedent throughout history,” rather than human activity like carbon emissions, determines storm activity.

“This is on both sides. You kind of have some people think government can do this and then others think it’s all because of fossil fuels. The reality is, is what we see. There’s precedent for all this in history like it is hurricane season. You are going to have tropical weather,” DeSantis said.