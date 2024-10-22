Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.22.24

Good Tuesday morning.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Future of Florida Forum tackled education, infrastructure and workforce development on Monday, and today’s agenda is equally ambitious.

The second and final day of the event will tackle the other three “pillars” of the Chamber’s plan to grow Florida into a top 10 global economy by 2030: economic development, business climate and competitiveness and quality of life.

The Day Two speaker list features multiple top officials, such as Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who will delve into property insurance issues, and House Speaker Paul Renner, who will speak with Chamber EVP Frank Walker about how Florida can build the best business climate in the state.

The event will conclude with closing remarks from Mark Wilson. The longtime Florida Chamber President and CEO has long said if Florida were a stock, it’d be a buy.

He beat that drum again on Monday but cautioned, “That doesn’t mean there’s not some things we have to pay close attention to.”

He added, “We talked about population. We’re growing by 750 (people) a day, but we’re also losing people in some key age brackets. And what can we do about the cost of living in Florida? What can we do to keep this momentum going so we don’t literally go the way of New York, California and Illinois?”

View the entire Future of Florida Forum agenda here.

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the Sunshine State today to boost Florida Democrats’ get-out-the-vote efforts in South Florida.

Pelosi, whose second four-year stint as Speaker ended in 2023, is set to headline a Women’s GOTV Breakfast in Miami with Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and a slate of women running for office up and down the ballot in Miami-Dade.

Other notables in the lineup include Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, School Board Member and CD 27 nominee Lucia Baez-Geller, HD 113 candidate Jackie Kellogg, and Miami-Dade Clerk candidate Annette Taddeo.

Location details for the 11 a.m. event unlock with an RSVP.

FDP will also hold early voting kickoff events in Duval and Hillsborough, albeit without Speaker Emerita.

The Jax event stars DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and will be held at the Carolina Chicken on Soutel Drive beginning at 11 a.m.

Fried, meanwhile, will pull a double, heading from the morning event in Miami to a 6:30 p.m. GOTV kickoff in Tampa at the Casa Kamala on N. Dale Mabry. Co-stars include Puerto Rico Democratic Party Chair Luis Dávilla Pernas and U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

—@Nick_Field90: While every football game features a dozen 'Kamala is for they/them' ads, she now leads by two on jobs and cut Trump's lead on grocery/gas costs to two. Just an incredible fumble by Wiles, LaCivita and Co.

—@TheRickWilson: Trump is showing slippage with <checks notes> non-college white voters. It's going swimmingly.

—@ScottFist: We went to early vote today at the Alafaya Library in Orange County, and based on the length and speed of the line, we estimated it to be at least two hours. Someone came out to say the UCF line was much shorter, so we bailed and voted there. About 15

—@SteveSchale: Remember, the earlier you vote, the faster the mail, texts, calls, door knocks, etc., all end.

—@NateMonroeTU: DeSantis, in his fevered anti-abortion campaign, seems determined to violate the entire First Amendment. Let's see: Speech? Check. Press? Check. Petition? Big check. Religion? Getting warmer! The last thing we're waiting on is his "state guard" swooping in to blow up a protest.

—@MarcACaputo: Why is Miami City Hall sited on Dinner Key? Because that's where the politicians feast on taxpayers, It would be more apt just to rename Dinner Key "Den of Thieves Key."

—@TroMcManus: Today is my first day with The Dallas Morning News as the Dallas County government accountability reporter. Please send any tips to: [email protected] I loved my 9 years at the Tampa Bay Times, but now I’m looking forward to digging into Texas journalism.

—@RayneFQ: So easy to universalize personal experience into cultural critique … just caught myself thinking, “Interesting how pumpkin carving is falling out of style,” and then remembered I’m 23 and live alone in an apartment.

“Lawyers for Ron DeSantis wrote threatening letters to TV stations, former health department attorney says” via Jeff Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — John Wilson, the former general counsel for the health department, said in an affidavit filed in federal court in North Florida that the Governor’s top lawyers ordered him to send the letters under his name and on behalf of the department.

“I did not draft the letters or participate in any discussions about the letters,” Wilson said.

The affidavit was filed on Monday in a lawsuit brought against the health department by Floridians Protecting Freedom, the organization sponsoring the abortion rights measure, Amendment 4.

Last week, a judge blocked any legal action by the state health department as the suit proceeds.

The health department letters targeted a 30-second TV spot featuring a woman named Caroline, who shared her difficulties as a pregnant woman who needed an abortion to receive life-extending treatment after learning she had terminal brain cancer.

The letters said the department would seek criminal charges against the TV stations for spreading lies about Florida’s six-week abortion ban. According to the lawsuit, at least one station — WINK-TV in Fort Myers — stopped airing the ad after receiving the letter.

Wilson resigned on Oct. 10 rather than send out more threatening letters to other TV stations at the direction of General Counsel Ryan Newman and Deputy General Counsel Jed Doty.

“A man is nothing without his conscience. It has become clear in recent days that I cannot join you on the road that lies before the agency,” he said in his resignation letter.

The suit names Wilson and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who oversees the health department, but in light of Wilson’s affidavit, the group asked the court to dismiss Wilson from the suit.

“Kamala Harris, Donald Trump locked in dead heat in seven-state poll; some voters still deciding” via Scott Clement, Emily Guskin, Dan Keating and Dan Balz of The Washington Post — A Washington Post-Schar School poll of more than 5,000 registered voters, conducted in the first half of October, finds 47% who say they will definitely or probably support Harris while 47% say they will definitely or probably support Trump. Among likely voters, 49% support Harris and 48% back Trump. Trump’s support has changed little from the 48% he received in a Spring survey of six key states using the same methodology, but Harris’s standing is six percentage points higher than the 41% support registered for Joe Biden, who was then a candidate. The new results show changes among this group of voters compared with the first survey conducted last Spring. About three-quarters of battleground-state voters say they will definitely vote for Harris or Trump (74%). That’s up from 58% who were committed to Biden or Trump this Spring.

“U.S. presidential campaign fundraising hits record highs in days before election” via Diego Mendoza of Semafor — Harris is soundly beating Trump in fundraising, campaign finance records show, even as the two presidential candidates remain deadlocked in polls ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Trump will likely rely on big-money donors to outside groups supporting his candidacy. Harris’ campaign raised a record-breaking $1 billion in the three months after announcing her candidacy — the fastest any candidate has raised so much — including $222 million raised in September alone. Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, got $63 million in donations in September, according to records released by the Federal Election Commission Sunday. The margin by which Harris’ campaign outspent Trump last month was nearly identical to the margin she outraised him, according to The New York Times.

“Trump keeps calling Harris ‘stupid,’ offending many voters” via Ashley Parker of The Washington Post — “Crooked Joe Biden became mentally impaired — sad — but Lyin’ Kamala Harris, honestly, I believe she was born that way,” he said, mispronouncing the Democratic presidential nominee’s name as the crowd chuckled. “There’s something wrong with Kamala, and I just don’t know what it is, but there is definitely something missing.” Ten minutes later, he offered an even blunter assessment, warning that the nation’s immigration system was being mismanaged by “stupid people like Kamala.” “She’s a stupid person,” he said, adding again, as if for emphasis: “Stupid person.” Since Harris emerged on the top of the Democratic ticket in July, Trump has repeatedly attacked her intelligence — deriding her as “dumb,” “mentally unfit,” “slow,” “stupid,” and an “extremely low IQ person,” among other similar pejoratives.

“Marco Rubio says Trump, Rick Scott just need to keep Miami-Dade close to win statewide” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “I think they will win Miami-Dade County, but they don’t even have to,” Rubio said on Clay & Buck. The Senator urged listeners to “remember that this is the county where Democrats used to run up these huge margins to make it competitive statewide.” “If it’s even close, it’s going to be, you know, a very good night for us in Florida,” Rubio said, noting that Scott “spends a lot of time in South Florida” and has “a lot of friends” and a “very strong coalition” behind him. “It’s not just what he’s done in the Senate. It’s what he did before as Governor. The people remember. He’s always present, he’s always around, he’s always engaged,” Rubio said.

“Many Florida counties’ elections websites were temporarily down on first day of presidential early voting” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With early voting underway for the presidential election, many Florida counties’ elections websites were down Monday or had intermittent outages. People going to several counties’ Supervisor of Elections websites got the same page, apparently run by the vendor who handles websites for most Florida supervisors of elections offices. Those included the elections websites for Broward County, browardvotes.gov, and Palm Beach County, votepalmbeach.gov. “Florida Supervisors of Elections,” a webpage stated at the top. “The website is under heavy load at this time.” If some users waited long enough, 20 to 30 minutes in one case, the county elections office webpages would open. Others continued to get the generic page.

Rick Scott votes early alongside Newt Gingrich, Kathleen Passidomo — U.S. Sen. Scott cast his ballot early in Naples on Monday alongside Senate President Passidomo and former U.S. House Speaker Gingrich. After pulling the lever, the three Republicans delivered remarks encouraging Floridians to head to the polls early if they plan to vote in person or to send their ballots soon if they plan to vote by mail. During a radio interview later in the day, Scott urged Florida voters not to delay, saying, “Look at these storms we’ve had, and what if we have another storm Nov. 4? What’s going to happen? You don’t want to take a chance.”

Anti-A3 ad says legal pot will send kids to the ER — A new ad from the committee opposing the recreational marijuana amendment features a California emergency room doctor who said legalization led to a spike in child ER visits for “marijuana poisoning” in her state. The physician pinned the blame on edible THC products that resemble candy, adding that small children who eat them by mistake “seize up” and “some end up on a ventilator.” … “There’s not much we can do, there’s no antidote, we just hope their brain recovers,” she adds before urging Florida voters not to make the “same mistake” as California.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Happening today — Smart & Safe Florida will host a series of product safety-focused events at Trulieve stores around the state this week, featuring Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers: 10 a.m., Trulieve Semoran Dispensary, 6655 S Semoran Blvd., Orlando; 12:30 p.m., Trulieve Tampa Dispensary (TDM2), 319 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa; 3:30 p.m., Trulieve Jacksonville Dispensary (Arrowhead), 10339 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville.

What Kim Rivers is reading — “The rare bipartisan issue in this year’s election: Recreational weed” via Dean Seal of The Wall Street Journal

What Rivers may also be reading — “What Floridians can learn about Virginia’s ‘confusing’ marijuana system ahead of Amendment 3 vote” via Hatzel Vela of NBC Miami

“Amendment 4 raises $17M in political donations in a week” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In a battle with the state over whether to expand abortion rights, the political committee backing Amendment 4 continues to reach new highs in donations. Floridians Protecting Freedom (FPF) collected about $17.2 million during one week, the group reported in the Oct. 5-11 campaign finance report. FPF also spent about $14.3 million during that same week. Three multimillion-dollar donations beefed up the weekly fundraising numbers, although most donors give small amounts. More than 3,100 people gave $100 or less. The New Venture Fund — the biggest donor — gave about $9.5 million, followed by $5 million from The Fairness Project and about $2.3 million from the Hopewell Fund.

“Catholics for Choice airs pro-Amendment 4 ads on Spanish-language radio” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — With just weeks remaining until a hotly contested November election, a Washington, D.C.-based pro-choice Catholic advocacy group has placed new advertisements on Spanish-language radio stations in Florida urging Hispanic voters to support Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Catholics for Choice spent $26,000 to feature the advertisements on Actualidad Radio in Miami and iHeart Radio affiliates in Orlando. The advertisements star Dr. Cecilia Grande, a South Miami gynecologist and a devout Catholic who supports Amendment 4. In the ad, Grande says Florida’s current six-week abortion ban conflicts with medical ethics and conscience.

“Tony Dungy urges Florida voters to carefully read pro-abortion Amendment 4: ‘Don’t be deceived’” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Dungy, former NFL coach and national spokesperson for All Pro Dad, urged Floridians to “carefully read” pro-abortion Amendment 4 before voting and not to be “deceived.” “Amendment 4 was strategically written to be vague and deceptive, giving voters little information about its sweeping impact,” Dungy said. Dungy explained the language of the amendment, which begins with “no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability.” He noted that it does not state when a fetus is viable. “Is it 12 weeks? 24 weeks? 36 weeks? It doesn’t say,” Dungy said. “Under Amendment 4, viability is not defined in law or determined by doctors, but decided by health care providers, which could include employees of abortion clinics who are not doctors.” “The bottom line is, if Amendment 4 passes, there would be no time limit allowing for late-term abortions when science says that the baby can feel pain,” he said.

Happening today — Florida Physicians Against Amendment 4 will join Gov. DeSantis in a news conference to speak out on the dangers the amendment presents to women and children in the state: 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Parish Hall 5752 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville; 1:15 p.m., The Grove, 5835 Citrus Village Blvd., Winter Garden. Livestream here: twitter.com/RonDeSantis. RSVP with Prudence Robertson at [email protected].

“DNC makes five-figure ad buy targeting Haitian voters in Florida” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Democratic National Committee today will launch its first-ever campaign targeting Haitian American voters. A five-figure ad buy will include print, digital and social media ads in Florida, the state with the highest concentration of Haitians nationwide. “This historic investment from the Democrats is just another pivotal step in our mission to engage with the large, diverse voting blocs that will help decide this election, and we are doing so by meeting Haitian voters where they are to provide vital information about voting in this election,” said DNC Chair Harrison.

“Poll: Florida’s 13th Congressional District dead even” via Dave Trotter of Voting Trend — In good news for Democrats, Democratic challenger Whitney Fox is in a dead even race with Republican incumbent Anna Paulina Luna in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. In our recent poll conducted by St. Pete Polls, both Fox and Luna have 45.9%, with 8.2% undecided. This district, explicitly drawn to have a Republican represent Pinellas by excluding most of St. Petersburg, would deal the Republicans a significant blow if Fox prevailed and would be an early sign on Election Night that Democrats could have a strong night nationwide. Fox has strong support from Democrats but also wins 15% of Republicans.

— “Anna Paulina Luna’s campaign dismisses new poll showing a tie with Whitney Fox in CD-13 race” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix

“Insurance, abortion, workers’ rights top issues in HD 36 race” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Rep. Rachel Plakon — a conservative Republican first elected two years ago — faces a challenge from Democrat Kelley Diona Miller in the Nov. 5 election for House District 36, an area becoming increasingly competitive politically. Stretching across most of north Seminole County, the district includes the communities of Lake Mary, Sanford and Geneva. And it had long been a primarily red district. But since last August, Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 800 of the 127,636 registered voters. About 38,600 voters are registered without a party affiliation. Both Lake Mary residents, Plakon and Miller agree that protecting Seminole’s rural boundary — mostly east of the Econlockhatchee River and Lake Jesup, where development densities are restricted — is imperative.

“GOP mailers attack ex-Disney exec Leonard Spencer for employers’ policies, but censor Disney name” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A series of negative mailers criticized Leonard Spencer for actions taken by Disney while he was an executive there. But all manage to avoid — or conspicuously erase — any direct mention of the company. The criticisms come as Spencer, a Gotha Democrat, seeks to unseat Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty in House District 45. Spencer worked for The Walt Disney Co. for 16 years, including four years as finance manager and more than seven years as director of supplier diversity and sustainability. The mailers criticize Spencer for his work on the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative, which DeSantis has tried to drive out of Florida public and private institutions.

“John Snyder faces Alberto Hernandez in race focused on property insurance rates” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Seeking a third term representing House District 86, incumbent Republican Snyder is facing a challenge from political newcomer Hernandez, the Democratic nominee. In pre-election interviews, both candidates focused on Florida’s insurance market, which has seen rates skyrocket and providers leave the state in recent years. “I need to make sure that my constituents are saving money. I need to make sure that they have a high standard of living, and in Florida, that needs to be done by bringing down homeowners insurance costs,” said Hernandez, 29. For Snyder, 37, that issue is one he has tried to focus on in his time in office.

“After Hurricane Milton’s wrath, experts see a reshaping of Florida tourism” via Christina Jelski of Travel Weekly — The most immediate impact will be along the state’s Gulf Coast, where many small, independent hospitality businesses face a long and uncertain road to recovery. “People are still surveying the impact,” said Arthur Huang, an associate professor with the University of Central Florida’s Rosen College of Hospitality Management. “But we do expect to see potential long-term damage to places like the Gulf Coast, where it may take a while for some attractions, beaches and infrastructure to come back.” Hurricane Helene landed near Perry on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 storm. Less than two weeks later, on Oct. 9, Milton landed as a Category 3 near Siesta Key in Sarasota County, bringing more destruction to areas already reeling from Helene’s impact.

“Political engagement among Floridians is pretty mediocre, new study finds” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida has often been central to U.S. politics in recent decades. But in general, Floridians are not especially politically active. A personal financial management website. Researchers ranked all 50 states regarding their political engagement among residents, and Florida is just about in the middle of the pack. Florida was ranked 28th. That’s surprising for a state that saw the 2000 Presidential Election come down to Palm Beach County, and the same county now being the adopted home of Trump. Florida’s general political activity score came in at 46.65, well short of the most politically engaged state in the country. Maryland topped the list with a political engagement score of 73.35.

“Florida congressional delegation makes bipartisan call for more flexibility from FEMA on storm debris collection” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A bipartisan group of 13 U.S. Representatives from Florida, along with U.S. Sens. Rubio and Scott, is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for more flexibility on debris collection and removal, as well as for assurances about reimbursements to local governments. “Many of these local governments need FEMA to implement precedented emergency policy flexibilities to facilitate a seamless federal response,” the letter to Biden reads. FEMA typically requires prior approval for debris removal, demolition and waste disposal. The letter notes that “FEMA has previously issued disaster-specific guidance to inform local communities on how they can remain in compliance with regulations and remain eligible for reimbursement.” The letter also acknowledges guidance and waivers FEMA has already provided related to distinguishing between damage from Helene and Milton.

“Ahead of election, White House proposes free over-the-counter birth control” via Rachel Roubein and McKenzie Beard of The Washington Post — In July 2023, the FDA approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the United States. But there was a catch: The medication was not free for most people. The White House is now proposing to broaden access to free birth control covered by private health insurance plans — a bid that surfaces one of Democrats’ most potent issues just over two weeks before Election Day, my colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson and I report. The administration is unveiling a proposed rule today that would mandate private health plans cover over-the-counter birth control — including daily pills, emergency contraceptives and condoms — without a prescription and at no cost.

“D.C. hotels are nearly sold out for inauguration, even before Election Day” via Tribune News Service — This may be a “sensationally unpredictable” U.S. election season, but travelers confidently bet they’ll see their candidate’s hand on the Bible on Inauguration Day. In this case, they’re not just ponying up for the usual gambling that happens around major events — it’s big-ticket travel to Washington, D.C., that they’re splurging on, particularly for the week leading up to Jan. 20, 2025, when either Harris or Trump will be sworn in. At least five months ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration, a majority of the city’s luxury hotels appear to be entirely sold out, showing their reservation calendars blocked out for dates ranging from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21. Only a handful have remaining availability — at gangbuster prices, even for entry-level rooms.

Happening today — Former State Senator and candidate for Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Annette Taddeo, will kick off the first week of early voting with members of the Colombian American community: 4 p.m., Kendall Branch Library, 9101 SW 97th Avenue, Miami. RSVP to Claire VanSusteren, (352) 281-9056.

“Downtown plan, Three Corners, lagoon health are key issues for Vero Beach Council candidates” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Three issues dominate the contest for Vero Beach City Council: downtown revitalization, the Three Corners project and health of the Indian River Lagoon. Five candidates are running for three seats in the Nov. 5 election. Incumbents John Carroll and Linda Moore are seeking re-election against Aaron Vos and former Council members Ken Daige, Brian Heady. The winners will be elected to two-year terms. Council members are paid $1,128.75 monthly; the Mayor receives $1,365 monthly. Carroll was a key player in disqualifying SuDa, Crec Capital, and Madison Marquette in April as a waterfront Three Corners project developer. SuDa violated the bid rules set down by the city.

“PSL PD top cop, former corrections deputy run to be next St. Lucie County Sheriff” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — For the county’s next Sheriff, voters are choosing between a veteran law enforcement leader with extensive management experience and a former corrections deputy who said he plans to be “a Sheriff for the people.” Richard Del Toro, a Republican, became Acting Chief of the Port St. Lucie Police Department in 2023 after having served since 2012 as an assistant chief. He joined the agency in 1999 and has had assignments including road patrol, the special investigations division, internal affairs, and the SWAT team. Running as a Democrat in the Nov. 5 election is Steven Giordano, who said he is a Realtor and investor and owns a small business in the construction field.

“Newcomer challenges 44-year incumbent for SLC Elections Supervisor” via Laurie K. Blandford of Treasure Coast Newspapers — It’s the last run before retirement for Gertrude Walker after 44 years as the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections. And it’s the first run for Jennifer Frey, another opponent throughout many elections insisting it’s time for a change. The two candidates will face off in the Nov. 5 General Election. Walker is a Democrat who faced no opposition for a Primary. Frey is a Republican who barely won her Primary. However, the position is nonpartisan. Here’s who they are, how they’re campaigning and their views about making a change.

“Lagoon health is top priority for Sebastian City Council candidates” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — While City Council incumbents Ed Dodd and Kelly Dixon have clashed with former Council member Damien Gilliams in the past, all three agree that the health of the Indian River Lagoon is the most important issue facing the city in the Nov. 5 election. Two City Council seats are up for election, with the winners serving two-year terms. “It has been shown time and time again that the citizens of Sebastian care about the environment and the lagoon,” Dixon said. “Before anything, the citizens want us to make the lagoon the priority.” Dixon, Dodd and Gilliams agree securing state and federal grants for lagoon work are key to lightening the financial load on taxpayers.

“Orlando’s price tag for downtown parks and two-way streets: $750m” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando’s ambitious plans to reshape downtown with two-way streets, more parks, shade and other amenities come with a price tag of three-quarters of a billion dollars, an official revealed Monday. City Commissioners heard details of the plan Monday, first sketched by Mayor Buddy Dyer in his State of Downtown speech last week. It is formally called the DTO Action Plan, using an acronym for Downtown Orlando. After the hourlong presentation, David Barilla, who oversees the downtown Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), a special taxing district expected to fund the plan, said it would likely cost around $750 million to accomplish the 14 listed goals. These include creating parks at 30 S. Orange Ave. and Lake Lucerne and making traffic two-way on Orange Ave., Rosalind Ave., and Magnolia Ave.

“Orlando delays annexation of sprawling Deseret Ranch acreage” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Rushing against an election clock, Orlando’s City Council delayed until the last possible day an expected vote to add more than 80 square miles of ranch land to the city’s eastern flank. The closely watched Deseret Ranch annexation, which sailed through an initial marathon meeting earlier this month, is now scheduled for Nov. 4, the day before Election Day. City officials are trying to complete the annexation before Orange County voters consider amending the county charter to make such annexations more difficult – which could put it in jeopardy altogether. Mayor Dyer said that the delay was needed as the city and landowner Farmland Reserve, a subsidiary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hammer out details of the annexation agreement.

“Too hot at Disney World? Some fear climate change’s impact in Orlando” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — To understand climate change’s effect on the Most Magical Place on Earth, Florida Politics spent months obtaining public records, including 911 calls, from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the governing body providing emergency services for Walt Disney World. May’s average daily high temperature was 92 degrees, with an average heat index of about 94 degrees. On the hottest days of May, when temperatures soared to 97 degrees, the heat index made it feel closer to 107 degrees outside. “May 2024 was definitely above average as it was the highest averaged daytime maximum temperature for the Orlando International Airport on record,” according to the regional climatologist Sandra Rayne.

“Orange County schools hope for another ‘yes’ vote on half-cent sales tax” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orange County School Board’s half-cent sales tax is up for a 10-year renewal this Fall, an effort to continue a program that has renovated 136 old schools and built 65 new ones since it began more than 20 years ago. First approved in 2002, the half-cent sales tax brings in about $350 million per year that the School District uses to replace aging roofs and air conditioning units, update technology and security, rebuild old campuses, and construct new schools in fast-growing areas such as Apopka, Horizon West and Lake Nona. In April, the Orange County School Board voted unanimously to put the half-cent sales tax on the Nov. 5 ballot for renewal.

“Sanford runoff election pits two political newcomers” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — As Milton brought more than 9 inches of rain in Sanford this month, the city’s wastewater treatment plant malfunctioned and roughly 500,000 gallons of partially treated sewage flowed into Mills Creek and eventually Lake Monroe. The snafu followed another malfunction last January at the same treatment plant on West Seminole Boulevard. That one had a far worse impact, with more than 13 million gallons of partially treated sewage reaching the lake. Those spills are evidence of why Sanford needs to continue its plans to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure, according to the two candidates — Claudia Thomas and Tara Waisanen — who are vying for the District 4 seat on the City Commission.

“Volusia County School Board candidates outline priorities as early voting begins” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Volusia County School Board’s District 2 and 4 seats are up for election next month. Krista Goodrich and Cassie Gonyer are running for District 2, which covers the greater Daytona Beach area, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, South Daytona and a portion of Port Orange. The seat is currently held by Anita Burnette, who did not run for re-election. In District 4 — which includes all of Holly Hill, Ormond Beach, Ormond-by-the-Sea, the northwest section of Daytona Beach and the area surrounding DeLeon Springs — incumbent Carl Persis is running against Donna Brosemer for his third term on the School Board.

“Melbourne’s Mayor race features incumbent, former Mayor and longtime resident” via Michelle Spitzer of Florida Today — The current Mayor, a former Mayor and a longtime city resident who previously ran for the mayoral position are all vying to lead Melbourne. Melbourne residents will go to the polls to select between incumbent Mayor Paul Alfrey, Kathy Meehan, Melbourne’s Mayor from 2012 to 2020, and Realtor Hazel Buggs. Melbourne voters will also vote on City Council members in Districts 1, 3, and 5. Meehan, owner of her family’s more than 100-year-old business, Meehans’ Office Supplies, stepped down as Mayor in 2020 due to term limits. Because Meehan has not held office since 2020, she can run for Mayor again, according to the City Charter.

“Orlando hospital worker fatally broke newborn’s neck — and facility tried to hide it, suit says” via Julia Marnin of the Miami Herald — The parents of Jahxy Peets, a baby girl who was born prematurely and died months later, are suing an Orlando hospital, saying the facility tried to hide how their daughter’s neck was broken in the NICU. After Gianna Lopera gave birth to Jahxy at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, she was intubated and admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit in June 2022, according to the lawsuit filed in Orange County. Jahxy was 24 weeks old when she was born. A health care provider at the hospital is accused of breaking Jahxy’s neck when handling her about two weeks later, then returning Jahxy to her incubator with a broken neck without alerting staff, the complaint says.

“MLB ‘hopeful’ of Rays finding interim home in the Tampa Bay area” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — Major League Baseball’s initial preference is to keep the Rays playing in the Tampa Bay area pending full assessment of the damage to Tropicana Field caused by Milton. Discussions and decisions to address that issue will follow official evaluations of the damage and estimates on the cost/insurance coverage and timeline to do repairs — including replacing the roof — on the stadium that is slated to be demolished after the 2027 season as the Rays move into a planned new stadium on an adjacent site.

“Debris removal continues in St. Pete ahead of FEMA’s 90-day deadline” via Sara Filips of WFLA — Debris removal remains ongoing around Tampa Bay after Helene and Milton caused significant damage to the area. The City of St. Petersburg shared a video on Monday of debris cleanup in Snell Isle. An excavator is seen lifting garbage into a truck. “Debris pick up pic of the day! We’re working hard to clean up this city – seven days a week,” the City of St. Petersburg said on Monday. Last week, FEMA gave the city of Tampa a 90-day deadline to clear an estimated 1 million cubic yards of storm debris. According to Mayor Jane Castor, they said if Tampa can clear it out within three months, they will cover 100% of the collection costs.

—“St. Pete launches debris collection map” via Garrett Phillips of WFLA

“After back-to-back hurricanes, rebuilding on the barrier islands will be costly” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — As people seek to patch things up following two brutal hurricanes, some property owners are looking at the possibility of a costly rebuild. The federal government requires property owners in a flood zone to raise their homes to a certain height if the repair cost exceeds 50% of the value of the building (not the land). The rule is meant to avoid repetitive losses and boost the long-term livability of older structures, often not up to current building codes. Elevating a home can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Although not explicitly referring to the 50% rule, DeSantis criticized government intervention in rebuilding during a news conference in St. Petersburg on Oct. 11.

“Hurricanes delay construction at Tampa Bay Seawater Desalination facility” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Construction at the Tampa Bay Seawater Desalination facility has been delayed following the back-to-back arrival of Helene and Milton. The plant is co-located with the Big Bend Power Plant in Apollo Beach and provides up to 10% of the region’s water supply. In November 2023, the plant abruptly closed after the rack framework supporting the osmosis pressure valves failed. The equipment experienced corrosion due to seawater and salt air. A two-phase repair project was approved in May 2023, with phase one completed in September 2023.

“Port Tampa Bay to expand following $22M grant from federal government” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Expansion is on the way for Port Tampa Bay with the help of $22 million in federal funds going to the transportation and logistics hub on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved the grant to the port. The money will be used to expand a berth area in the East Port “Omniport.” The expansion will allow more diverse vessels to enter the area and offer a wider variety of cargo. “The East Port Omniport project will have a generational impact on our community (regarding) economic development. This specific project will create nearly 1,700 new jobs in the first year of operation, paying $143 million in personal income. Additionally, the project will pour nearly $100 million in business revenue, state and local taxes and local purchases,” said Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay CEO and president. “Port Tampa Bay is proud of our role as an economic driver and the support we bring to the community in terms of job creation.”

“‘A lot of interest’: Long lines reported in Leon County as early voting begins” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Voter enthusiasm appeared high throughout Leon County on Monday, the first day of early voting for the Nov. 5 General Election, with long lines reported at several polling sites. At the Northeast Branch library, cars filled the parking lot and backed out onto Thomasville Road, where law enforcement assisted with traffic. Queues also were reported at the Lake Jackson Community Center and elsewhere. Even campus sites saw a few students show up early. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, who was on hand at the packed Northeast library, encouraged people to find a less busy early voting site to cast their ballots, at least until crowds die down.

“Leon County extends Helene storm debris collection for unincorporated residents” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Debris pickup is set to continue as Leon County extends curbside collection for two more weeks for unincorporated residents. In a news release, the county said residents in unincorporated parts now have until Nov. 3 to collect storm debris caused by Helene, adding they should “bring any remaining debris to the curb for collection.” Storm debris began following Helene, which took a last-minute turn in its direct path to Tallahassee and ended up swerving to hit coastal areas of the Big Bend. While the damage was minimal here, the county began debris collection on Oct. 5 as the city worked to do the same.

“TFD rescue team returns to Tallahassee after rescuing hundreds in central Florida following Milton” via Brianna Shaw of WCTV — The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team is back in the Capital City after their deployment to central Florida in the wake of Milton. Chief Allen Willis said the rescue team, or Florida Task Force Seven, comprised 25 people. The team was one of eight statewide teams sent for air and water rescue operations. They used aircraft, UTVs and boats to get resources to the hardest-hit areas while checking in with residents to ensure everyone was accounted for. They were set up in Hernando County and the Brooksville area, where they were stationed for several days. Chief Willis also serves as the Chair of the Florida Association of Search and Rescue, overseeing all eight deployed teams. He says the biggest issues with Milton were the pre-landfall tornadoes and the flooding.

“Sarasota County damage estimate over $440M from Milton” via Elizabeth King of Business Observer Florida — Initial “windshield damage” estimates are in from Sarasota County staff members following Milton. They caution, however, that data may overlap with Helene, which hit the region on Sept. 26, almost two weeks before Milton made landfall on Oct. 9 near Siesta Key. Over 100 structures have been destroyed, with the estimated damage from Milton totaling more than $375 million in unincorporated Sarasota County. Municipalities within Sarasota County have reported some damage as well.

“‘Public safety will always be my No. 1 priority’: David Mulicka heads District 3 race” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Lee County District 3 race effectively narrowed to one candidate after Mulicka secured victory over his opponent Matthew Thornton in the Aug. 20 Republican Primary. Mulicka, a local business owner, will face write-in candidate Jake Cataldo in the General Election on Nov. 5. However, Cataldo’s status as a “ghost” candidate, who has not campaigned and whose name won’t appear on the ballot, means voters would need to write in his name — leaving Mulicka as the de facto candidate. Key issues in the race include managing growth, improving infrastructure and addressing affordable housing.

“Should Manatee County tourists pay more when visiting? Voters will decide in election” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — For the first time, Manatee County voters will have a say in increasing the fees tourists pay when they visit. The tourist development tax measure will be put to voters as a referendum question on November’s General Election ballot. It seeks a 1% increase in the tourism tax, estimated to yield an extra $8 million annually for the county. Previously, the decision to increase the tourism tax, also called the bed tax, rested with the Manatee County Commission. However, with changes to state law, Commissioners now only get to vote on whether to pose the question to voters in the General Election. On July 30, the Commission approved the ballot measure in a vote of 4-1.

“We haven’t heard the last of Donna Deegan’s ‘concentration camp’ gaffe” via A.G. Gancarski of Jax Today — As a member of a family whose name wasn’t exempted from the death rolls of the most famous concentration camps in history, I was struck by the Mayor’s comments in London about Trump and “concentration camps” she says he would install if he’s elected President. You’ve likely seen them by now, but to sum up, she said Trump would implement them for undocumented immigrants, putting “people in what would really amount to a concentration camp-type situation to round them out of the country.” She went on to double down twice. She told the Times Radio interviewer that Trump sought a “concentration of people that are in a camp.” Then she told Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that when “you flat out call a group of human beings animals and say they are poisoning the blood of our country, then promise to round them up in detention camps, what would lead anyone to believe that they would be treated humanely.”

“As attacks intensify, Trump becomes more popular” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — It’s hard to measure the intensity of negative media coverage of Trump, but it’s safe to say it is rising as Election Day approaches. What’s interesting to note is that in the face of unrelentingly negative coverage, at a high level now but negative for a long time, the public views Trump more favorably than it has since he entered politics. When it comes to favorability, Trump has been underwater forever. Now, less than three weeks before Election Day, Trump’s unfavorable rating exceeds his favorable rating by just seven points. “If you believe that Donald Trump has somehow become less popular over time, let me change your mind about that,” CNN analyst Harry Enten said recently. “In fact, he is more popular at this point in the campaign than he was at this point in the 2020 campaign or the 2016 campaign.”

“The chronically underestimated Harris” via Jim Geraghty of New Republic — There’s this nagging complication — if Harris is as stupid as her critics claim, why does she have the Democratic presidential nomination and a roughly 50–50 shot of being the first female President in U.S. history? Do you know how many ruthlessly ambitious Democratic men and women have desperately yearned to get where she is? How many smart, tough, shrewd, often underhanded and coldblooded pols have tried to claw their way up the greasy pole and fallen short? And somehow, this supposed dunce managed to do it? The record indicates that whatever Harris’ results are on an IQ test or other measure of intellect, she is particularly talented by another measuring stick, one that may be even more important in politics: She is exceptionally skilled at getting other people emotionally invested in her success.

“Disney names James Gorman as Board Chair, new CEO expected to be named in 2026” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter — The Walt Disney Co. is shaking up its boardroom, with former Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman set to become Chair of the Board of Directors early next year. Gorman succeeds Nike Executive Chair Mark Parker, who will exit the Board after nine years. In August, Gorman took over Disney’s succession planning committee, which is tasked with finding a successor to CEO Bob Iger, and in a statement, the executive said that finding the next chief executive is a “critical priority,” with Disney now targeting early 2026, giving the person ample time to learn from Iger before his contract expires at the end of that year.

