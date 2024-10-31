October 31, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

4 Florida cities ranked among the best towns to visit for Halloween

Drew DixonOctober 31, 20243min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Dan Backer: Scary question — does America spend more on elections or Halloween candy?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.31.24

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Poetic justice’: Ron DeSantis says ‘blundering’ Joe Biden undercut Kamala Harris’ closing argument

disney-world-main-street-halloween-decor-WDWHALLOWEEN0822-9ac8612c4b614eafba30bc161771b8ac
Miami was ranked as the third-best city in America to visit for Halloween celebrations, according to WalletHub.

When it comes to celebrating Halloween, several Florida cities are among the tops in America to celebrate the spooky season.

A new study by WalletHub, a personal financial management website, concluded that four Florida cities are among the top 25 in the U.S. on the list of “Best Cities for Halloween in 2024.” Miami was ranked the third-best city in the country for the observance of the scary holiday.

“It has a very high number of pumpkin patches and Halloween party supply stores per capita. It also has the ninth-most Halloween costume stores and ninth-most candy stores per capita, making it easy to grab all of the essentials for the holiday,” WalletHub analysts said.

“Miami also has plenty of places to go trick-or-treating, with the sixth-highest population density in the nation. It’s the sixth-most walkable city, too. Teens who have aged out of trick-or-treating can benefit from the fact that Miami has the 14th-most amusement parks and ninth-most movie theaters per capita. And for adults who want to party, Miami has the 13th-most bars and clubs per capita.”

WalletHub researchers compared 100 U.S. cities to determine the best Halloween destinations in the country. They factored in several elements including trick-or-treat friendliness, Halloween fun and weather, among other factors, to determine a Halloween score to compile the list.

Miami scored a 60.77 to earn its third-place ranking.

The best city for celebrating Halloween was New York City with a score of 71.3, followed closely by Jersey City, New Jersey, coming in second with a score of 63.45.

Other Florida cities that fared well on the best places to visit for Halloween included Hialeah at 14th, Orlando at 16th and Tampa at 23rd. Hialeah was ranked first in the country for percentage of trick-or-treat stops on Halloween.

Much further down on the overall list was St. Petersburg ranked 85th followed closely by Jacksonville at 86th.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDan Backer: Scary question — does America spend more on elections or Halloween candy?

One comment

  • White Spiteful Devil Rapist Trump

    October 31, 2024 at 6:21 am

    Having Musk and Kennedy being a part of the federal government, should scare two certified sociopath Google Musk Hardship Google Trump Kennedy Healthcare

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories