Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.31.24

Multiple times in the past few days, someone mentioned that they had forgotten entirely about Halloween this year.

The Crescent Heights neighborhood’s Facebook page announced earlier this month that it was canceling its trademark block party due to debris lingering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton and some residents still struggling to rebuild after catastrophic devastation.

To be clear, grace should be shown to anyone who has suffered or is still suffering from either (or both) hurricanes, and anyone unable to participate this year, either at all or in a more limited capacity, gets an absolute pass.

But I cannot emphasize this enough: We need Halloween. Our kids — big and small — need Halloween.

We need sugary candy, a good jump scare, a neighborhood stroll on a not-so-random Thursday.

We need Monster Mash, scary movies and skeleton-themed snacks.

We need a beer with a neighbor and smiles from tired parents who are glad their kids are experiencing something normal and fun.

We ALL need normality … and fun.

The past month has been brutal for us all. While some have had it worse — way worse in some cases — our Tampa Bay community is tired. We are beaten down and exasperated. We’re heartbroken by our own losses or losses surrounding us that touch our hearts. We’ve been schlepping debris for what feels like weeks on end, and when we’re not putting our own flood-ravaged or wind-battered homes back together, we’re helping our neighbors.

We’re showing the best in humanity at a time when polarization seems to overwhelm.

And even though we’ve all seen the best in our neighbors through this tragic process, we need a distraction from the debris piles and photos of hollow walls that have become a trademark of flood damage. We need a break from insurance adjusters and the sound of chainsaws. We need a reminder that life in this community is full of fun.

Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch has always been excited about Halloween, and even though I personally tend to groan when he asks — I take myself too seriously sometimes — his staff makes sure to have some fun with Halloween-themed stories for our readers, who, at this point in the year, usually need the lighthearted touch.

One year, I penned a snarky post poking fun at safety recommendations from the state that included, among other obvious tips, to make sure your kid remembers their name. Another year, I speculated about the unspoken battle between Historic Old Northeast and Crescent Heights for the most Halloween-y Halloween.

It’s been hard to get into the Halloween spirit this year. And that Crescent Heights announcement is a stark reminder that Halloween will be different this year, no matter how much we need or want it.

But while some folks might not be able to take the 10-foot skeleton out of storage or set up an elaborate zombie-themed yard display, it’s been exciting to see those people who are doing their best to un-dead Halloween this year.

Take the house near Old Northeast and Crescent Heights, which made its yard a “St. Pete Strong” display, with plastic skeletons posed in various positions; it’s a true post-hurricane theme. Skeleton parts are strewn about, and a skeleton worker picks up the pieces. Another skeleton appears to have been blown into a tree.

Along Grand Central this past weekend, businesses did a great job of setting up for the annual block party, complete with plenty of Beetlejuice references, including the menacing sandworms. You hate ‘em, right? I hate ‘em myself.

And in Historic Old Northeast, hosts went ahead with their October Porch Party, an adults-only extravaganza that included “floor-to-ceiling haunting Halloween decorations.”

So this year, I hope you all will take time to put down the power tools and yard gloves and hit the streets with your kids for some good old-fashioned trick-or-treating. Wear the costume. Eat the candy (sorry, “check” the candy). Jump out of the coffin. And kids … have so much fun. Take that pillowcase out of the closet and fill it to the brim, whether you’re 5 or 15.

On Nov. 1, I want social media to be flooded with pictures of smiling Disney Princesses, ghouls and goblins, tiny ghosts, witches and vampires with sticky fingers and sugar highs. I want to see grown-ups having fun. I want to see normal — if just for a moment.

Healing is so much easier when we take an excuse for a break. The past several weeks have been scary, but Halloween doesn’t need to be.

Now, here are some Halloween reads to get you in the spirit:

💀 — Wanna know who’s behind your Halloween faves?: From the Florida Retail Federation banking on big Halloween sales this year to dentists who will treat the inevitable rash of sugar-induced cavities, almost every industry that touches the spookiest day of the year has at least a lobby or two behind it. And don’t forget about Florida’s sugar industry; it’s one of the most represented in the state. Read all about the major players here.

— Florida’s creepiest haunted house is in Ybor City: Made-for-Halloween haunted houses are fun, but Ybor City’s The Cuban Club is the real deal. It made the Orlando Sentinel’s list of each state’s creepiest haunted digs. There have been more than a few deaths at the historic building, and people claim the spirits of those who died, including an actor who reportedly killed himself onstage and an 8-year-old boy who drowned in a pool where the cantina now sits, never left.

🎃 — ErmaGOURD!: That’s a really big pumpkin. The 51st Annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off winner went to Minnesota horticulture teacher Travis Gienger with his 2,471-pound behemoth. It’s the second year in a row that Gienger has taken the crown, but this year’s pumpkin fell 8 pounds short of the world record he set with last year’s winning pumpkin.

🎃 — Tales from a professional pumpkin carver: Did you know there’s a market for professional pumpkin carving? We didn’t either, but now we know it can cost you up to $5,000. According to The New York Times, Adam Bierton carves dozens each Fall, even though he’s actually allergic to them. To find out what goes into carving like a pro (lemon juice is one unlikely tool of the trade), check out this handy Q&A about a service you didn’t know you needed.

👺 — Mask up, but watch those peepers: The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Florida Society of Ophthalmology are advising individuals planning to dress up for Halloween to be careful on the eyes … their own, that is. The groups warn that costume contact lenses that aren’t properly fitted can cause eye damage by scratching a person’s cornea if not worn properly. Eye injury or discomfort is also possible with makeup around the eyes, which can irritate. If your costume must include contact lenses, the groups suggest not keeping them in for more than 4-5 hours and not sharing lenses or makeup with others.

🥚 Deviled eggs, made even spookier: Looking for a Halloween party snack that will wow your guests? Look no further than this skully, spider-webby deviled egg. Made just like regular deviled eggs, with the help of a little green food coloring, silicone skull molds, and cracked shells, you’ll have a treat that looks like a trick. Catch the recipe here.

— Rock out with your ghoul out: Want to get into the Halloween spirit with some good tunes? WaPo’s got you covered. Their list of the Top 50 Halloween songs of all time includes classics like the ominous melody from Phantom of the Opera and Jack Hylton’s 1929 song Bogey Wail. The 90s make a cameo with none other than the Cranberries’ smash hit Zombie. Venturing into a more modern territory, queue up Imagine Dragons’ “Monster” or Kanye West’s song by the same name. Scroll down for the No. 1 spot. No spoilers here.

😱 — Who doesn’t love a jump scare?: The New York Times has ranked the scariest of the scary movies and landed on the Top 25, most of them classics. From John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” a splatter-gore film filled with what the Times describes as “oppressive dread,” to the original 1976 version of “Carrie,” well-known for its — quite literally — splashy scene in which the main character is covered in blood, the list is a one-stop-shop for spooky movie planning to get anyone through Halloween. Read the whole list here.

— Best Halloween TV episodes this century: Every series has ‘em — the episodes that will air as viewers prepare to celebrate one of the nation’s most beloved (and scariest) holidays. From animated spooks with a laugh on BoJack Horseman to superhero drama on WandaVision, AVClub rounds up the best binge-worthy Halloween episodes to catch after the porch lights go off. Pro-tip: Don’t miss Community’s take on the classic zombie apocalypse thriller, repurposed for the community college crowd.

👻 — Salem Halloween = spooky Mardi Gras: Known for its tragic witch trials, Salem knows how to throw a Halloween party. So much so that tourists flock to New England to celebrate what some now describe as the region’s very own Mardi Gras (of sorts). Throughout October, town officials expected some 1.2 million visitors, who dress up, party … and spend money. Approximately 30% of the town’s tourism revenue comes from Halloween-related spending. Read more here.

🏚 — England does haunted houses: The tales are aplenty — the screaming man, the watercress lady, the legend of the highwayman — and they’re all part of a spooky town about 50 miles southeast of London called Pluckley. Those are just a few of the dozen (or so) spirits believed to have haunted the town’s St. Nichols Church, the local graveyard and pubs. Now, a Halloween cottage industry has emerged, with visitors pouring in by the thousands. But like any haunting, not everyone is excited about it. Read more here.

🎊 — Where do the Halloween stores go when it’s not, well, Halloween? — Most of us, at least those in the Tampa Bay area, have seen the Spirit Halloween memes showing the infamous seasonal megastore that occupies shuttered buildings mockingly taking over the now-roofless Tropicana Field. While that’s obviously not real, it begs a pretty great question: What do these businesses do the rest of the year? Quartz answers, noting a series of critical strategies, such as understanding market needs, stocking items strategically and, of course, using shuttered big box stores temporarily for super cheap rent. Read more here.

🌽 — Why so much hate for candy corn? Candy Corn is the candy Americans love to dis — they’re the Comic Sans of confections. But not everyone loathes the buttery, sugary treats. One woman in Mississippi collects them (A LOT), while another in Maine uses the festive candies to inspire an actual wardrobe. The collector swears candy corn, “Don’t go bad.” The candy corn wearer just really likes the way they look. She admits a “weird, waxy texture” but is undeterred. More here.

It’s been a while since power trios like Cream, Rush, or ZZ Top were cranking out classics. And it may be a while longer. In the meantime, three lawmakers are taking it upon themselves to keep the rock ‘n’ roll spirit alive.

On Election Day, Rep. Taylor Yarkosky will shred guitar alongside Rep. Joel Rudman — better known as “Doc Rock” in some circles — while Chip LaMarca will hold down the drum rhythm section.

The name — House of Rock.

As with any worthwhile band, there’s a cool origin story. According to legend, House of Rock was born from the “Heavy Metal caucus” Rudman launched during the 2023 Legislative Session.

After hosting a successful night of rock ‘n’ roll in Tallahassee, Yarkosky was in — not because he gets a kick out of being under the limelight (well, he may), but because music has the potential to “unite people from all walks of life.”

“Let the music make us one,” said Yarkosky, reflecting his vision for the band. “We want people to put their differences aside and create a space where everyone can come together and enjoy the songs we all know and love.”

House of Rock expects backup from a “talented cast of musicians” across Florida.” Those in the Process will probably recognize the names even if they don’t own any of the LPs.

They include former Florida House general counsel David Axelman, who gigged with a band or two in his day. Rudman’s son, Evan, will do a stint on drums, while Yarkosky’s Legislative Aide, Chloe Davis, will take the mic.

“We are all working hard serving our communities,” said Rep. Chip LaMarca, who will host House of Rock at his Election Night watch party. “House of Rock is a new, fun way to bring awareness to important causes and use rock ‘n roll to bring people together.”

This isn’t House of Rock’s first rodeo: They played Rep. Keith Truenow’s Victory Night celebration, earning a rave review from the soon-to-be Senator.

“House of Rock brought incredible energy to our event. They were awesome, and everyone had a great night. I can’t wait to see what else they have in store,” Truenow said.

House of Rock’s set list includes over 50 classic rock, country and party rock songs and promises to create an interactive atmosphere for guests. Also, they wouldn’t mind playing more shows if you need a power trio for your next event.

More info is available at HouseOfRock.live or by emailing [email protected].

—@RealDonaldTrump: While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States. I am proud to lead the biggest, broadest and most important political coalition in American history. We are welcoming historic numbers of Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. It is my desire to be the President of all the people.

—@JacobRubashki: The presidential is so close and all-consuming that I think people are underrating the absolute chaos that could be a House split 218-217 in either direction.

—@BrianStelter: “Jump ball.” “Coin flip.” “Toss up.” “Dead heat.” “Deadlocked.” On TV and online, political reporters and analysts are running out of ways to say the presidential race is effectively tied. But they have to keep repeating it.

—@Baseballot: Reporters: Try not to say that election results are “delayed” in states where they take a long time. Often, like in Arizona, that’s just how long it takes to count everything — there’s nothing unusual about it.

—@SteveSchale: We all have a role on this here hellsite and mine is to point out the problems with Q poll. Once again they show movement where the only movement is their sample. PA poll weighed to their mid-Oct sample shows no change. But of course, they float their sample and show movement

—@Doc_rudman: Upon my return to Tallahassee, I will file a bill to clean Florida voter rolls of noncitizens exactly like Virginia’s program. Count on it.

—@Kathleen4SWFL: Yesterday @meganramba marked 5 years of service to the Senate! As my Director of Scheduling, she always knows where I am! (Although, I’m pretty sure she’s tracking my iPhone …) Congrats Megan!

“Florida voters excited about election, early voting and mail-in ballot numbers show” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — As of Wednesday, about 700,000 more voters have already taken advantage of voting by mail and voting early this year compared to 2022, when a combined total of 5.06 million voted before Election Day. Florida has about 16 million registered voters.

“For right now, it seems like early voting is somewhat comparable to what it should be in a presidential election,” said Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

Floridians are voting in one of the most contentious presidential elections in history as they decide between Harris and former President Donald Trump and also weighing in on the controversial state issues of legalizing weed and restoring abortion rights.

In early voting, Republicans outnumbered Democrats 1.7 million to 904,000. Democrats, meanwhile, held a slim margin over Republicans in mail-in ballots, 991,859 to 842,443.

“It’s not shocking that Republicans have led on early voting since they have nearly 1 million more registered voters, and Trump is very popular with the Republican base,” Jewett said.

But Orange County is one of a handful of outliers where more Democrats than Republicans have voted early, with 72,246 Democrats casting ballots so far compared to 61,332 Republicans. The same is true in Alachua, Broward and Leon counties, where, as in Orange, there are more registered Democrats than Republicans, and more Democrats have voted early.

“Dems see signs for optimism in gender gap in early vote” via Megan Messerly and Jessica Piper of POLITICO — There’s a new kind of gender gap in the 2024 Election: Women are voting early in huge numbers, far outpacing men. It’s giving anxious Democrats — who see female voters as key to a Harris victory — newfound hope heading into the campaign’s final week. Across battlegrounds, there is a 10-point gender gap in early voting so far: Women account for roughly 55% of the early vote, while men are around 45%, according to a POLITICO analysis of early vote data in several key states. The implications for next week’s election results are unclear; among registered Republicans, women are voting early more than men, too.

“Donald Trump’s New York rally reflects a party where hate speech has become mainstream” via Hannah Allam and Sarah Ellison of The Washington Post — Hate speech was woven through the fiery words and crude jokes of Trump’s rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden, an event that analysts say showcased how bigoted language has infused the Trump campaign and the messaging of many Republicans. The event featured Trump allies who demonized immigrants — especially Latinos and Muslims — along with a comedian who called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage,” referenced watermelons in a racist stereotype and invoked the antisemitic trope that Jewish people are stingy with money. At least two headliners — Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump, Jr. — echoed the far-right great replacement conspiracy theory that imagines the end of the White race through an engineered replacement by non-White populations imported into the country. The ideology has inspired mass shooters who have killed Latinos, Jews and Black people.

“Trump hammers Kamala Harris on Joe Biden’s ‘garbage’ comment” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — Trump blasted comments made a day earlier by Biden that appeared to call supporters of the former President “garbage.” It’s the latest turn in a back-and-forth over heated race-based rhetoric that has taken center stage less than a week before Election Day. “Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters,” Trump said. “He called them ‘garbage,’ and they mean it, even though, without question, my supporters are far higher quality than crooked Joe, lyin’ Kamala.” “My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans. You just can’t,” he added.

“New pro-Harris ad reaches out to Christian voters” via Rachel Bade and Eugene Daniels of POLITICO — Vote Common Good has a new ad narrated by Julia Roberts aimed at urging Christian women to back Harris — even if they have to keep it a secret from their husbands. Roberts calls the voting booth “the one place in America where women still have a right to choose. … What happens in the booth stays in the booth.” The progressive evangelical group is putting six figures behind a digital spend.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Harris and Tim Walz” via The Associated Press — In a lengthy post on the social platform X, the former Republican Governor of California said he “hates” politics more than ever, is not happy with either political party and would prefer to “tune out.” But, he said, he is endorsing Harris and Walz because “I will always be an American before I am a Republican.” Schwarzenegger harshly criticized Trump for rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential vote. “(R)ejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets,” he said. “To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America … a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious.”

“Trump’s political director breaks down the final sprint to Election Day” via Shelby Talcott of Semafor — Semafor spoke with James Blair, Trump’s political director, on Tuesday ahead of the former President’s rally in Allentown: So do the public polls match what you’re seeing in your internal polling? “That’s probably an impossible question to answer specifically because there’s such a wide range of public polls and quality, but what I would say is that we have seen a consistently strong position for Trump. We’re continuing to fight.” Obviously, this Puerto Rico [comedian] story has been in the news for a few days now. Have you seen anything in the early reaction or the early data that makes you worried about this situation? “I think that is a new cherry-picked narrative for them. First of all, let’s establish what’s true: Trump didn’t say anything. It’s a manufactured hoax based on a joke from a comedian that the campaign already said doesn’t represent our views. The fact that they’re manufacturing that hoax and narrative tells you exactly about where they think things are.”

“Former Republican candidate charged with stealing election ballots” via Joe Schoeder of WFLA — A former Republican candidate running for an Indiana seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with stealing several election ballots during a recent voting machine test. Larry L. Savage Jr., a candidate in the Republican 5th District Primary held earlier this year, was arrested Tuesday morning by Madison County authorities and charged with destroying/misplacing a ballot and theft. He has since been released on a $500 cash bond. The charges filed against Savage, a 51-year-old Anderson resident and precinct Committee member, stem from an incident on Oct. 3 in which two election ballots went missing at the Madison County Government Center during testing of the local voting machines.

“Filipino voters could be key to swaying Nevada for Republicans” via Anumita Kaur of The Washington Post — As the Asian American population grows across the nation, especially in Nevada, where it represents nearly 12% of the electorate, Republicans have launched an aggressive effort to sway this traditionally Democratic voting base. In Nevada, that appeal has included a specific focus on Filipinos, who make up 45% of the Asian American population in the state. The push is critical in this swing state, where Harris leads by less than one percentage point. AsiansMAGA, a political action committee, purchased 20 billboards this month throughout the Las Vegas area, declaring: “Economy safety peace,” followed by “Asian Americans for Trump.”

“A million Floridians would be kicked out under Trump’s mass deportation plans, report says” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — As many as one in 20 Floridians, a million people, could be expelled from the country under a mass deportation plan that is a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign. The American Immigration Council, based in Washington D.C., put numbers to Trump’s sweeping plan to deport 13.3 million undocumented or otherwise removable immigrants in the United States should he return to the White House. The immigration advocacy think tank found that the policy would be economically devastating for Florida, one of the states with the largest foreign-born populations and the country overall. A one-time mass deportation campaign to expel millions from the country would cost at minimum $315 billion, the researchers found. But the group emphasized that this was a conservative estimate and that the ramifications would go far beyond the cost of the operation, which Trump has said would involve detention camps.

“Ron DeSantis’ war on ballot measures ignites fury in Florida: ‘This is still a democracy’” via Gary Fineout and Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — DeSantis is using every lever at his disposal to defeat two November ballot measures that would legalize cannabis and restore access to abortions in Florida. The all-encompassing effort has drawn in state agencies ranging from the one that oversees elections to the one that builds roads. The Republican Governor and his administration have openly campaigned against the amendments during events organized by his official office. And they’ve spent taxpayer money on ads warning voters about the dangers of marijuana and pushing back on the abortion amendment, which would overturn the state’s six-week ban.

“Latest recreational pot ad spotlights support from Harris, Trump” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — With Election Day closing in, divides between the presidential candidates are being emphasized, and it’s easy to think they agree on nothing. But the Smart & Safe Florida campaign is reminding people that recreational pot brings the candidates together. The latest ad from the campaign behind Amendment 3, “No Matter,” features Harris supporting the legalization of marijuana broadly and Trump specifically endorsing Florida’s marijuana measure. “Donald Trump and Kamala Harris don’t agree on much, but they both agree on decriminalizing marijuana,” a narrator states. It then shows a Harris interview from September, when she discussed the issue with the “All The Smoke” podcast.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Happening today — Smart & Safe Florida will host a news conference on the youth safety benefits of passing Amendment 3. Featured speakers include Republican Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith, Dr. Barry Gordon, Dr. David Berger and CannaMoms CEO Moriah Barnhart: Noon ET, Zoom registration here.

“Hillary Clinton is coming to Tampa to canvass and phone bank for Harris” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing — Clinton is set to be in Tampa this weekend for a matinee book talk supporting her new release, “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love and Liberty.” Before that, however, the former Secretary of State and First Lady will spend the morning with Tampa-based Harris-Walz supporters as they canvas and phone bank in the election’s final days. The location of the event is being kept private. Still, there’s a link to sign up and join Clinton for the event happening 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Other Democrats on the 2024 ballot will also be on-site, including Congresswoman Kathy Castor, Rep. Susan Valdes, and Hillsborough County Commission candidate Sean Shaw.

“Florida GOP files complaint against ‘Yes on 4’ committee for violating text messaging laws” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — The Republican Party of Florida lodged a formal complaint with the Florida Elections Commission against the pro-abortion political committee known as “Floridians Protecting Freedom, Inc.,” which advocates for Amendment 4, for allegedly violating Florida law. The complaint accused the “Yes on 4” committee of violating state laws governing political text messaging. “Just because they use ‘freedom’ in their name does not mean they are free to violate the law, yet that is what Floridians Protecting Freedom, Inc. has been doing by sending repeated text messages without proper disclosures as required under Florida statute,” Florida GOP Chair Evan Power said.

“New ads lean on faith, belief in God to back initiative protecting abortion rights” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A new ad is playing to people’s faith to appeal for the Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative. Faith in Public Life Action announced it was launching the digital campaign in the final days before the Nov. 5 election and with early voting already underway. “My faith tells me that God wants us to treat our neighbors with compassion. For me that means voting ‘yes’ on 4 in this election,” one of the ads says. “My faith tells me we can’t let legislators limit our family’s options for health care.” Another commercial centers around trusting God and being thankful for the medical community to help people make health care decisions. The group said it is spending $17,000 to air the ads on YouTube in the Tampa-St. Petersburg, Orlando-Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Tallahassee media markets.

To watch the ads, please click the images below:

and

“The race between Anna Paulina Luna and Whitney Fox is closer than most expected, apparently even to the GOP” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A poll came out last week showing Republican U.S. Rep. Luna locked in a dead heat against Democratic challenger Fox in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Before that, a poll from the same outfit, St. Pete Polls, found Fox actually leading Luna by 4 percentage points. While that poll came as a shock and has been an outlier, there is no denying that things are closer than most would have predicted in an R+6 district. Don’t believe polls? How about fundraising? Fox has been consistently outraising Luna in each fundraising period this year.

“Neal Dunn braces for Democratic challenger Yen Bailey in race for GOP-leaning CD 2” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Republican Dunn intends to hold on to his seat against Democratic challenger Bailey. Dunn represents Florida’s 2nd Congressional District in Northwest Florida, which covers a big chunk of terrain encompassing 15 counties from the Big Bend area into the Panhandle. While much of the district is rural and home to a traditionally conservative population, there is the catch that Tallahassee could throw a more centrist or even left-leaning voting bloc into consideration. But the 71-year-old Dunn, who is also a surgeon and a U.S. Army veteran, is campaigning to be re-elected to a fifth term, and he does enjoy an advantage, given the majority of registered Republicans in the district.

“Joe Kaufman hopes rising red tide will deliver long shot win against Jared Moskowitz in CD 23” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican counterterrorism expert Kaufman hopes to flip one of Florida’s most consistently blue districts red this year. It’s a long-shot bid. The incumbent in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Moskowitz, is well-known to voters, has a deep history of public service, carries a far larger war chest, and has a knack for going viral online. Then there’s the district’s composition, which has shifted redder in recent years but still leans Democratic by 6.5 percentage points despite a GOP advantage of more than 1 million voters statewide. Both candidates are nearing their mid-40s. Both are Jewish and staunch supporters of Israel, a plus among the district’s disproportionately large Jewish population.

“Blaise Ingoglia faces Democrat Marilyn Holleran in SD 11” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Sen. Ingoglia’s path to Senate District 11 began two years ago against a Green Party candidate, whom he dispatched with 75% of the vote. This year, his opponent is a Democrat, but the race looks nearly as lopsided. Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, is seeking re-election against Holleran, a retired U.S. diplomat from Hudson. On paper, it’s not close. Ingoglia is a past House member, former Chair of the Republican Party of Florida and confidant to DeSantis. Ingoglia also has a mountain of campaign cash at his disposal. He’s considered a conservative champion among leading state Republicans.

“Incumbent Chase Tramont faces challenge Kelly Anne Smith in HD 30” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Rep. Tramont is defending his House District 30 seat against Smith, a 46-year-old gender studies professor at Stetson University. The district covers southeast Volusia and northern Brevard counties, where Republicans have a nearly 24-percentage-point voter registration advantage over Democrats. Tramont, a 44-year-old pastor at Oceanway Church in New Smyrna Beach and former history teacher, was first elected in 2022. He supports tax dollars being used for private schools, legalizing the open display of weapons and outlawing abortion. Tramont co-sponsored a law that goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, banning children under age 14 from social media accounts and requiring age verification to visit sexually explicit websites.

“Lindsay Cross faces Ed Montanari in a race that puts Democrats on the defense” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — House District 60, nestled within the city of St. Petersburg, is one of the rare opportunities across the state for Republicans to grow their supermajority further. And the party believes they have the right man for the job in Montanari. But getting past incumbent Democratic state Rep. Cross won’t be easy, and Montanari faces several significant obstacles. He’s running against a popular incumbent, and the district still favors Democrats. Montanari, a current St. Pete City Council member term-limited out of office this year, is the type of candidate GOP strategists imagine for a district like HD 60. It’s blue, but not blue enough to be out of reach.

“Bradenton-area HD 71 election features Republican lawmaker vs. political newcomer” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — In the House District 71 race, a first-time candidate is challenging an incumbent seeking to serve his fourth term. Incumbent Rep. Will Robinson, a Bradenton Republican, will face Democratic challenger Adriaan DeVilliers after both were unopposed in the Primary. The candidates have differing backgrounds and competing visions for HD 71, which includes parts of Palmetto, Bradenton, the barrier islands and Sarasota. Robinson, a third-generation Bradenton resident and Manatee County native, said he is running for re-election because he loves his home and wants to see it continue thriving under his leadership.

“Who will fill HD 72 seat? Manatee candidates make their pitches” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — An engineer and a former lawyer are set to face off in a political showdown for the vacant House District 72 seat. Republican William “Bill” Conerly and Democrat Lesa Miller seek to fill the seat left open by former Republican Rep. Tommy Gregory of Bradenton, who stepped down at the end of June to become the President of State College of Florida, replacing longtime leader Carol F. Probstfeld. Conerly, who emerged in August amid a crowded candidate field to secure the Republican nomination with 31% of the vote, believes his background as an engineer will give him the expertise to solve issues related to infrastructure, flooding, affordable housing and more.

“Fiona McFarland readies for rematch against Derek Reich in HD 73” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. McFarland faces a familiar opponent in House District 73: Osprey Democrat Reich. The Sarasota Republican handily defeated Reich in 2022 as Republicans overperformed statewide. But considering voters in HD 73 split more closely in the 2020 Presidential Election than in any seat in Florida, Reich hopes voters will be in a mood for change. “This humble teacher from Sarasota is the one to represent this community,” he said. McFarland, though, believes the community will reward her work over the last four years with another term in office. Over her first four years in the House, she helped craft significant policies in her first two terms in office, including data privacy and social media use by minors.

“Former city Mayor, Trump-endorsed nonprofit chief clash for open HD 94 seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A pair of markedly different candidates are competing for an open Florida House seat representing a western, largely agricultural swath of Palm Beach County. In the blue corner is Democrat Rachelle Litt, who served on the Palm Beach Gardens Council from 2017 to 2023, including as the city’s Mayor and Vice Mayor. Through Oct. 26, Litt had raised $247,400 and spent $199,000 on her campaign for House District 94. Her opponent in the red corner, Republican animal sanctuary executive Meg Weinberger, amassed and expended more than thrice that sum: $851,000 raised and $807,000 spent. Much of that went toward defeating three Republican Primary opponents, whom Weinberger soundly toppled with 48% of the vote.

“Hurricanes might mean Floridians get swamped again: With a car insurance increase” via Anne Geggis of the Palm Beach Post — The number of insurance claims on cars filed in Florida’s back-to-back hurricanes is approaching six figures: 91,975 filings for damaged passenger and commercial vehicles as of Monday, Oct. 28, data from the Office of Insurance Regulation shows. And although Milton’s property damage claims dwarf Helene’s, Helene’s auto claims are 70% greater than Milton’s, state figures show. Luckily for drivers, unlike most homeowner policies, car insurance covers flooding. However, the coverage that consumers find has limitations. Policies will cover the vehicle’s present value, not the replacement cost. Consumers are paid what their vehicle is worth, not the price of a new one.

“As gambling addiction surges, Florida’s hotline stops receiving funding from the state” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As calls from desperate gambling addicts flood in, Florida’s help line is operating without $2 million in funding from the Legislature, thanks to a dispute with the state Gambling Control Board, advocates say. The Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling, founded in 1988, has long stood as the leading gambling addiction prevention organization in the state, according to executive director Jennifer Kruse. The group’s help line, 1-888-ADMIT-IT, is advertised throughout Florida on lottery tickets, billboards and, now, the Hard Rock Bet app. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, a lifeline for gambling addicts in their worst moments that has become increasingly strained since online sports betting became fully operational last December. But a combination of factors culminating in a dispute with the Florida Gaming Control Commission has left the organization with half its staff and none of the $2 million in funding legislators approved in July of this year.

Oops — “Florida accidentally banned banks from doing business in Sunshine State” via Alexander Saeedy of The Wall Street Journal — Florida wanted to make investing in the state’s booming economy easier. For several weeks, the government accidentally made it illegal for most banks to sell investments there. For four weeks, banks weren’t allowed to sell securities such as corporate bonds or shares of private companies in the state because of a law that went into effect Oct. 1. The law sought to make it easier for startups and other companies to fundraise while ensuring that bad actors with a criminal record couldn’t take advantage of Floridians. But it wasn’t written as the Florida Legislature had intended. The law appeared to ban any bank that had been punished by the Securities and Exchange Commission or other authorities from selling a range of securities to investors.

Appointed — Cecil “Trey” Hightower as Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller; Amy Blackburn as Hernando County Tax Collector; Jason English as Santa Rosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller; Brad Embry as Okaloosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller; and Derek Barrs to the Flagler County School Board.

“Georgia-Florida football rivalry games moving to other neutral sites for 2026 and 2027” via Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald — Georgia football’s annual rivalry game with Florida has a new home for the two years while the series is displaced from Jacksonville due to major stadium renovations. Actually, it’s two new homes. The Bulldogs and Gators will play in 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and the game will move to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the 2027 game, a source confirmed. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported the news. “We’re excited about the opportunity to play in both Atlanta and Tampa, both great venues,” Florida coach Billy Napier said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

“Supreme Court allows Virginia to strike possible noncitizens from voting” via Ann E. Marimow, Justin Jouvenal and Gregory S. Schneider of The Washington Post — A divided Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for Virginia officials to remove about 1,600 people from the state’s voter registration rolls less than one week before the presidential election. Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the justices to intervene after two lower courts blocked his efforts to cancel the registrations of voters who could be noncitizens. Youngkin signed an order in August to expedite the removal of registered voters whose driver’s license applications indicated or suggested that they were not U.S. citizens. The Justice Department and civil rights groups opposed the effort, saying many being kicked off the rolls were eligible. They were targeted because of outdated or erroneous information.

“FBI investigated Disney World cyberattack after restaurant menus were changed” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A fired Disney World employee is accused of hacking into an online system and altering Disney World restaurant menus by changing fonts and prices, adding profanity and manipulating the food allergy warnings. The cyberattack caused at least $150,000 in damage and involved the FBI. Disney printed the wrong menus but realized the mistake in time. The menus were not sent to restaurants or distributed to the public. A criminal complaint against Michael Scheuer was filed last week in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division. He was arrested on Oct. 23. “The allegations acknowledge that no one was injured or harmed. I look forward to vigorously presenting my client’s side of the story,” Scheuer’s attorney, David Haas, said.

“Fort Lauderdale among 10 spookiest U.S. cities during Halloween season” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Some towns are spookier than others, and Fort Lauderdale can apparently create quite a fright. The South Florida metro area is apparently among the best U.S. cities for celebrating Halloween. FinanceBuzz, a wealth management website, compared 75 U.S. cities and measured criteria such as the availability of candy, Halloween-related events, haunted locations — both “real” and manufactured for amusement — and online search volume for Halloween-related items and other factors. Fort Lauderdale was ranked ninth and is the only Florida city to be ranked in the top 10 Halloween towns. Orlando came in at No. 17.

“‘I know police and she’s great’: Michael Bay endorses Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Bay, the blockbuster filmmaker behind Miami-based box office hits like the “Bad Boys” franchise and “Pain & Gain,” is backing Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff. Bay confirmed his support of Cordero-Stutz, a Republican, for the county’s top cop job in a video her campaign posted to Instagram. “This is a serious message,” he said. “As a Miami resident, I want you all to vote for Rosie, who is running for Sheriff. She’s been on the force for 28 years … and I know police and she’s great.” Bay then turned the camera on Cordero-Stutz, who summarized her career for viewers.

“Four rivals competing for Fort Lauderdale Commission seat in flood-prone District 4” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Warren Sturman, a longtime resident and cardiologist, scored a narrow victory in a crowded race for Fort Lauderdale Commission two years ago. Now he’s facing three challengers for the District 4 seat in the city’s Nov. 5 election: Kevin Cochrane, the software executive he narrowly defeated by 49 votes in 2022; Ted Inserra, a community activist and retired chef; and Ben Sorensen, an executive coach who held the District 4 seat before resigning two years into his term to make an unsuccessful run for Congress. Sturman has won key endorsements from both the police and fire unions. Sturman says he and his staff respond to every email and every complaint.

“Business owner battles ex-City Auditor for Fort Lauderdale Commission seat” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In one corner sits John Herbst, the ex-City Auditor who did not go quietly into the night, but instead ran for office and won a seat on the Fort Lauderdale Commission after being fired two years ago. In the other corner sits Norbert “Norby” Belz, a small-business owner and member of the City Parks Board making his first run for office. The two rivals are battling to represent the District 1 neighborhoods of northeastern Fort Lauderdale, a sprawling district that includes Palm Aire on the west, Galt Ocean Mile on the east, the Galleria Mall on the south, and Port Royale on the north.

“Alina Garcia, J.C. Planas vie to become Miami-Dade’s first voter-chosen Supervisor of Elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Next week, Miami-Dade will have its first voter-chosen Supervisor of Elections (SOE) in 66 years. There’s ample difference between the two candidates competing for the post. In one corner is Republican state Rep. Garcia, a longtime GOP operative now serving in her first elected term representing House District 115. She’s worked for decades on the campaigns and teams of some of Florida’s most well-known politicians and carries a far larger war chest than her opponent. She faces Democrat Planas, an elections and ethics lawyer who served four straight terms in the Florida House from 2002 to 2010 as a Republican. A decade after leaving office, he switched parties following Trump’s first impeachment.

“Miami-Dade County elections employee terminated after ballots found abandoned” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — The Miami-Dade County Elections Department terminated an employee after a box of election ballots was found on the side of the road in Cutler Bay. A video circulated this week of individuals coming across a box full of ballots and other documents. The individuals brought the box to the police station. The elections department said the incident was due to “human error.” The department said a worker forgot to lock the back of the truck and as they drove off, a sealed bin and bag full of already voted ballots from early voting fell out.

“‘Scary we’re dealing with this’: Concerns grow after voter intimidation arrest” via Luli Ortiz of CBS 12 — Tensions are high for election workers and candidates after the recent arrest of Nicholas Farley. Farley, a 30-year-old West Palm Beach resident, was taken into custody over the weekend for charges related to voter intimidation. Farley has been accused of yelling racial slurs and driving recklessly at early voters outside the Acreage Branch Library in Loxahatchee. Last Thursday, Lily Loudon, a volunteer for Republican candidate Meg Weinberger, experienced the encounter. “He [Farley] just yelled angrily at me. He just shouted a lot of antisemitic slurs. I’m assuming because of Meg Weinberger,” Loudon said. “The part that was scary wasn’t the verbal so much as when he came back and when he was driving threateningly, and I was worried that he may be armed,” Loudon added.

“Suspicious of voting systems, some Republicans demand ‘more secure’ option for early voting in Palm Beach County” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It’s an innovation that just a few years ago was so uncontroversial hardly anyone noticed: A voting system allowing people to move more quickly through early voting lines and reduce the chance of making a mistake that could invalidate a vote. The setup drew a universally positive response in comment cards filled out by Palm Beach County voters. Not anymore. In today’s era of increased distrust in how elections are run, especially on the political right, the ExpressVote system used for early voting in Palm Beach County since 2021 is suddenly controversial to some in 2024. The Palm Beach County Republican Party, in its email newsletter, urged voters to refuse an ExpressVote ballot at early voting and instead insist on a fill-in-the-oval ballot. The Republican Party asserted it’s a “more secure” option. The party’s nominee for running county elections is also attempting to create voter angst over ExpressVote, as are posts on social media.

“Miami Beach officials rescind ballot question on homeless tax. Votes on it won’t count” via Aaron Liebowitz of the Miami Herald — The Miami Beach City Commission voted Wednesday to rescind a question on the November ballot on whether to authorize a 1% food and beverage tax for homeless and domestic violence services, meaning votes on the measure and the results of the referendum won’t count. The vote was 4-3 to pull back the measure, with Mayor Steven Meiner casting the decisive vote. Meiner said he was “not pleased” to rescind the item with less than a week before the Nov. 5 election and after more than 20,000 Miami Beach residents have already cast their ballots. But he said he staunchly opposes the sales tax, which would have generated an estimated $10 million annually for the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and local domestic violence centers. “I do not believe this is in the best interest of our city,” Meiner said of the tax.

“Ex-Miami Mayor competes with property-assessing vet for Miami-Dade Property Appraiser job” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Property Appraiser Pedro Garcia is stepping down after over a decade of service. Competing to replace him is former Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado and Marisol Zenteno, a veteran property-appraising pro who has had eyes on Garcia’s job since at least 2020. Their contest comes amid skyrocketing property values, taxes, and insurance costs that persist despite numerous recent state and local measures to alleviate the area’s unaffordability. Accordingly, Regalado, a 76-year-old Republican former broadcast journalist who served in Miami city government for 21 years, placed affordability atop his list of campaign priorities. He said he’ll push state lawmakers to increase exemptions for seniors, veterans and low-income families while maintaining a commerce-friendly environment for businesses at home.

“Miami Beach officials rescind ballot question on homeless tax. Votes on it won’t count” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — The Miami Beach City Commission voted to rescind a question on the November ballot on whether to authorize a 1% food and beverage tax for homeless and domestic violence services, meaning votes on the measure and the results of the referendum won’t count. The vote was 4-3 to pull back the measure, with Mayor Steven Meiner casting the decisive vote. Meiner said he was “not pleased” to rescind the item less than a week before the Nov. 5 election and after more than 20,000 Miami Beach residents had already cast their ballots. But he said he staunchly opposes the sales tax.

“Spooky Awards 2024: Orlando’s best-dressed Halloween homes” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — As Halloween draws nearer, Central Floridians have been busy setting up fake tombstones, towering skeletons, pumpkins, cobwebs and all kinds of ghoulish garnishes on their front lawns and homes. Hurricane season caused some Orlando-area residents to pack up their hoard of decorations only to recreate their displays after storms passed. Still, the spirit of the spooky season prevailed despite the weather, leaving many homes that tell spellbinding stories with Halloween decor, each adding its own fiendish flair. For the Orlando Sentinel’s third Spooky Awards, we highlight 15 haunted homes that stand out during the 2024 Halloween season.

“Growth, traffic, rural boundary top issues among candidates for vacant Oviedo Council seat” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Growth, traffic congestion and protecting Seminole County’s rural boundary are among the top issues for Darrell Lopez and Alan Ott — who are vying for a vacant seat on the Oviedo City Council. Council member Bob Pollack, who holds the Group III seat, opted not to seek re-election. Voters also will decide whether Oviedo should borrow tens of millions of dollars to build a larger police station, a ballot issue that failed last year. Lopez, head of Public Telephone Co. in Oviedo, may be a familiar name to longtime residents. In 2010 and 2016, he ran unsuccessfully for seats on the Council. In 2009, Lopez ran for Mayor but lost to Mary Lou Andrews.

“Daytona Beach Mayor fires back at county Chair over ‘campaign stunt’” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry blasted Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower on social media over Brower’s call for a development moratorium at a news conference this week. Brower gathered flooding victims in Daytona Beach as he called for the county and local governments to temporarily stop new development and apply new standards to address flooding issues. Henry described the news conference as a “stunt” in a social media post and called out Brower for not contacting him. “He showed up in our city to politicize the flooding issues rather than attempt to solve them,” Henry said in the post.

“Big developers and tourism bosses take sides in two key elections in Orlando” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — There probably aren’t many people with more riding on this year’s Orange County Commission elections than the developers of “Sustanee,” a sprawling housing subdivision that has been proposed for 1,800 acres of rural ranchlands on the county’s far-eastern fringe. There aren’t many people spending more money on those races, either. Records show a Texas-based development company behind Sustanee has in recent weeks donated at least $4,500 to a political committee that Steve Leary, a Republican former Mayor of Winter Park, has been using to attack Democrat Kelly Semrad, a university professor and environmental activist, in Orange County’s District 5 County Commission race. Semrad has been endorsed by outgoing Commissioner Emily Bonilla — who voted against Sustanee.

“What to expect on Halloween night in Tampa Bay” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — We’ve had enough scares to last a lifetime in the Tampa Bay area with back-to-back hurricanes, but Halloween is upon us, and it’s time for some fun. Since the day falls on a Thursday and many neighborhoods are strewn with storm debris, finding a safe space for kids to walk around and collect treats may be difficult. However, many neighborhoods, businesses, and city parks have risen to the challenge. Businesses and community organizations will be set up in England Brothers Park on Halloween night to hand out candy to kids of all ages. There will also be children’s activities and concessions for sale. Free. 6 p.m. Thursday. 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park.

“USFSP to offer post-storm trick-or-treat experience” via Ashley Morales of the St. Pete Catalyst — In the wake of recent hurricane damage, the University of South Florida St. Petersburg (USFSP) campus is offering a safe alternative for trick-or-treating this Halloween season. Event organizer Caryn Nesmith, Director of Community Relations at USFSP, said this is the third year the school has hosted Halloween Fest, which continues to grow yearly. “This was actually a student-led initiative in the first year,” Nesmith said. “We have two historic Victorian buildings on our campus, and the Judy Genshaft Honors College Student Council wanted to have a haunted house event with about 50 youth. They got 250 the first year.”

“St. Pete special needs trust with missing $100M to shut down, but FBI investigation looms” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Center For Special Needs Trust Administration is officially winding down, marking the end of a scandalous eight-month bankruptcy case alleging the nonprofit’s founder siphoned $100 million from its accounts. In a hearing on Oct. 29, a judge in the Middle District of Florida authorized the center’s trustee to close operations and transfer the remaining trusts it manages to a new administrator, CPT Institute Inc. Leo Govoni, the embattled St. Petersburg financier accused of taking the $100 million as a supposed loan, still may face criminal charges. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation and has sought information from potential victims.

“Storm impacts delay Rays stadium bond vote” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Pinellas County’s leadership postponed a supplemental bond resolution vote to help fund a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium due to team uncertainties in Hurricane Milton’s aftermath. County Commissioners voted 5-2 on July 30 to allocate $312.5 million in tourist development taxes to replace a now-roofless Tropicana Field with a new $1.37 billion ballpark. Administrator Barry Burton called Tuesday afternoon’s vote “horrible” timing as all stakeholders are still reeling from back-to-back hurricanes. The Commission’s concerns centered on where the Rays would spend the next three seasons after the Trop suffered extensive storm damage. Commissioner Chris Latvala motioned to delay the vote until the team answered that question, which could have jeopardized stadium plans and the surrounding $6.7 billion Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project.

“Can Tampa Bay fix the defense and end their losing streak?” via Garrett Phillips of WFLA — After a tough loss during Monday Night Football against the Ravens, Bucs coach Todd Bowles said communication needs to improve if the team wants to fix their defense. “The communication has got to be right, but we’ve got to straighten out the coverages and the run fits,” Bowles said. “If you miss one or two-run fits against those guys, they’re going to kill you.” Against the Falcons on Sunday, it sure didn’t look like the communication had been fixed. The defense has cast a shadow over the season. After a 3-1 start where no team scored more than 26 points against the Bucs, Tampa Bay has now allowed 27 points or more in each of their last four games. “It starts with me. It starts with the defensive coaches and it starts with the players. We’ve got to play better,” Bowles said. “We have to fix it. Nobody is coming to save us. We have to do a hell of a lot better job than we’re doing, and that starts with me.”

“Fort Walton Beach to close some roads on Halloween for trick-or-treat safety” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — To ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, Fort Walton Beach will close two roads to through traffic. The closures will affect parts of Brooks Street Southeast and Bay Drive Southeast from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Brooks Street will be closed from Waynel Circle east to Bay Drive, and the closure will continue on Bay Drive from Brooks Street north to Hollywood Boulevard. “These closures are in place to ensure a safer environment for families and children enjoying Halloween festivities. Safety during Halloween is crucial to ensure everyone has a fun, worry-free evening. Please use alternate routes during this time,” city officials said in a press release.

“Machete-wielding Donald Trump supporter menaces Democrat voters at Neptune Beach polling place” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — According to multiple reports, Caleb Williams showed up with a group of other Trump supporters before flashing an 18-inch machete at Harris supporters. No one was hurt in the incident. Duval Democrats were quick to condemn the election intimidation. “Violence and intimidation have no place in our democratic process. The Duval County Democratic Party stands with those who seek to express their views peacefully and without fear of reprisal,” posted Chair Daniel Henry in a statement on social media. “To say your piece is your First Amendment protected right, but that goes out the window the moment you raise a machete over your head in a threatening manner,” Neptune Beach Chief of Police Michael Key said to WJXT. “To say that I am disturbed is an understatement. I am mad that this happened in Neptune Beach.”

“Joe Di Bartolomeo, Robert McCann seek District 5 election in Manatee. What are their policy ideas?” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Two candidates will go head-to-head for the District 5 seat on the Manatee County Commission. Republican candidate McCann and independent candidate Di Bartolomeo will seek to represent Lakewood Ranch and parts of East Bradenton. No Democrat is running in this race. In the August Primary, McCann defeated incumbent Manatee County Commissioner Raymond Turner, whom DeSantis appointed to the Board in 2023. McCann says top priorities include improving disaster management and flooding issues, promoting parks and recreation, responsible zoning and land use and protecting the environment. Di Bartolomeo says top priorities include improving quality of life issues like traffic and schools, ensuring that residents’ property rights get the same respect as developers’ and protecting the environment.

“Marco Island police union meets with City Manager about Chief, offers document of concerns” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Complaints and a request for the dismissal of Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano are in the hands of City Manager Mike McNees, who met with police union representatives. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95 submitted a 17-page document to McNees outlining the union’s concerns with Frazzano’s leadership after five years in the position. The document provided to Naples Daily News by the union detailed incidents it considers examples of Frazzano’s “lacking in integrity, respect, professionalism, and the overall direction in which she is leading the department.” “They gave us a 17-page document outlining things that she’s done in her tenure here, that they believe are either improper or for some reason questionable,” McNees said in a phone interview.

“The chronically online have stolen Halloween” via Kate Lindsay of The Atlantic — Many of this year’s most popular Halloween costumes make sense. One trend tracker’s list includes characters from Beetlejuice and Inside Out, thanks to the respective sequels that recently hit theaters. But at No. 2 sits a costume unlike the others: Raygun, the Australian dancer who went viral for her erratic moves during the Olympics earlier this year. Her green-and-yellow tracksuit outfit beat out pop-culture stalwarts such as Sabrina Carpenter, Minions and Wolverine. Raygun is not a monster, a book character, or any other traditional entertainment figure. She is, for all intents and purposes, a meme.

Halloween has been steadily succumbing to the chronically online for years now. As early as 2013, publications noted memes’ slow creep into the Halloween costume canon. A few years later, the undecided voter Ken Bone, who went viral during the October 2016 Presidential Debate for his distinctive name and Midwestern demeanor, somehow went even more viral when the lingerie company Yandy made a “Sexy Undecided Voter” costume. Surely, it couldn’t get any weirder than that. Instead, meme costumes not only persist; they have become even more online. Today, participating in Halloween can feel like being in a competition you did not enter — one that prioritizes social media attention over genuine, person-to-person interactions.

Costumes beyond classics, such as witches or skeletons, have long reflected pop culture; it is understandable that the rise of meme culture would show up at Halloween, too. But unlike traditional culture, which follows, say, the steady release of movies and TV shows, internet culture spirals in on itself.

“Final week farce: Trump Puerto Rico ‘garbage’ protest flops” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — In the last couple of days, several Democrats noted that Trump‘s first rally after his big Madison Square Garden event would take place in the majority-Hispanic city of Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night. That would give protesters a chance to take to the streets to denounce Trump over the words of an insult comic, “People of Puerto Rican descent in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, who number more than 450,000, have denounced the comedian’s comments,” POLITICO reported. “And some are planning to protest Trump’s rally Tuesday night in Allentown, which has one of the largest populations of Puerto Ricans in the state.” Let’s just say that the rhetoric can get a little heated in the final days of an election, even during uneventful protests.

“Mad at Puerto Rico joke, where were Florida Republicans when Trump attacked Haitians?” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Florida Republican officials were offended by a comedian’s racist and distasteful “joke” about Puerto Rico at Trump’s rally in New York City on Sunday. Miami’s U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said she was “disgusted” by Tony Hinchcliffe’s words, calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a former Miami-Dade County Mayor, said it was “completely classless.” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said the joke “bombed.” It’s a little too late for their outrage when those same Republicans continued to support and defend Trump as he accused immigrants of “poisoning the blood of our country,” among many other insults aimed at minority groups. Even more to the point here in South Florida, where were those officials when the former President repeated a baseless and repeatedly debunked claim on the debate stage that Haitians were eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio?

“Breaking: Sources say the story you’re reading isn’t real” via Sam Stein of The Bulwark — Rumor, innuendo, and fabricated stories have always been staples of politics, of course. But what stands out about the current wave of political falsehoods is how widely it can spread and how little capacity there is to guard against it. This is especially true in the Wild West of social media, Elon Musk’s X, where content moderation on matters of fact has been almost wholly outsourced to community notes. Because community note placement depends on Reddit-style upvoting to rate “helpfulness,” the feature appears open to bad-faith manipulation, provided you can coordinate a sufficient number of the app’s users. Verification for users has also been overhauled so that anyone who pays can get a blue checkmark, meaning there are fewer reliable indicators to help people determine at a glance which sources of information are more trustworthy. The result has been a steadily growing stream of fake shit being pumped into a sewer whose algorithm often sends the worst of it, shooting up through millions of people’s phones.

“‘SOULSHINE’: Dave Matthews Band, and some famous friends, to host hurricane relief concert in NYC” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Dave Matthews Band will host a star-studded hurricane relief and recovery concert — entitled “SOULSHINE” — at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 24. Proceeds from the concert will go to the SOULSHINE Concert Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation to benefit Habitat for Humanity’s 2024 Hurricane Recovery fund, as well as a variety of nonprofits on the ground in North Carolina and Florida where Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage from the Gulf Coast to the heights of Appalachia. Florida is also recovering from Hurricane Milton.

“First look: Figures from Epic Universe’s Monsters Unchained ride” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando has provided first looks at some of the monster figures coming to the Dark Universe section of Epic Universe, the theme park set to open next Spring. The new photography features the 9-foot-tall Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula, Wolf Man and the Creature from the Black Lagoon, each of which will be seen in the Dark Universe dark ride called Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment. In a press release, Universal said the attraction will have 14 of the “most ambitious and lifelike animated figures ever created.” Other fresh details revealed: The Frankenstein’s Monster figure weighs more than 800 pounds and will be seen walking in the attraction queue, set in Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s lab.

“Christmas is coming soon to Universal Orlando Resort” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Universal Orlando’s holiday parade and Hogwarts Castle nighttime shows are returning next month to help guests get in the mood for Christmas. The theme park announced that the festivities begin Nov. 22 and run until Dec. 31. “As part of admission to the theme parks, guests can enjoy a merry slate of festive experiences inspired by beloved characters and stories,” Universal Orlando said. The giant balloons and holiday floats at Universal Studios Florida are back at Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. “Capping off the picturesque parade is a special appearance by Santa Claus and the magnificent lighting of a grand 80-foot Christmas tree,” Universal said.

