November 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida insurance claims from Hurricanes Helene and Milton surpass $5B
Delegation members tell the Department of Agriculture to hurry up with hurricane relief.

Drew DixonNovember 20, 20243min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott promises Senators will ‘show up’ to vote on Judges after Ron DeSantis’ criticism

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Cancer beware: Tampa General to bring world’s most precise robotic surgical technology to Florida

HeadlinesSouth Florida

A ‘transformative gift’: Jeff Bezos donates $5M to Miami-Dade Homeless Trust

milton st. petersburg
Most of the increase is related to Helene.

The tab for insurance claims filed due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton has now exceeded $5 billion.

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) reports a new total of $5.033 billion in claims as a result of Helene, which plowed into the Big Bend area on Sept. 26, and Milton, which hit the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9.

The latest figure was released by the OIR this week, and it’s up over the Nov. 8 insurance claim sum of $4.775 billion, an increase of more than $258 million.

The OIR has established a Catastrophic Claims Data and Reporting website that tracks the number of insurance claims and estimated dollar amounts in damage that have been filed in Florida. The OIR uses the Insurance Regulation Filing System to compile estimates and dollar costs for lost property estimates.

Milton alone has racked up $3.043 billion in claims, up from the Nov. 8 mark of $3.038 billion, an increase by $5 million. It also marks a decrease in the pace of insurance claims filed due to the storm that hit in October.

There are now a total of 285,311 total insurance claims filed in the state attributed to Milton, up by only about 2,000 claims from the Nov. 8 figure of 283,398. Out of those, 226,878 are residential property claims and 10,919 are commercial property claims.

Helene’s price tag for insurance claims has climbed to $1.99 billion, up from the Nov. 8 amount of $1.737 billion, an increase of more than $250 million.

Helene has totaled 135,505 insurance claims in the state, up from the Nov. 8 number of 133,099. The storm struck in September before moving north and ravaging parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee. That number has jumped

Out of the claims related to Helene, 60,843 were claims for residential property damage and 4,342 were for commercial property claims.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPolitical fireworks go off as Orange County debates Glen Gilzean spending

nextRon DeSantis warns California to fix its election administration processes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories