Florida insurance claims from Hurricanes Helene and Milton surpass $5B

The tab for insurance claims filed due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton has now exceeded $5 billion.

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) reports a new total of $5.033 billion in claims as a result of Helene, which plowed into the Big Bend area on Sept. 26, and Milton, which hit the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9.

The latest figure was released by the OIR this week, and it’s up over the Nov. 8 insurance claim sum of $4.775 billion, an increase of more than $258 million.

The OIR has established a Catastrophic Claims Data and Reporting website that tracks the number of insurance claims and estimated dollar amounts in damage that have been filed in Florida. The OIR uses the Insurance Regulation Filing System to compile estimates and dollar costs for lost property estimates.

Milton alone has racked up $3.043 billion in claims, up from the Nov. 8 mark of $3.038 billion, an increase by $5 million. It also marks a decrease in the pace of insurance claims filed due to the storm that hit in October.

There are now a total of 285,311 total insurance claims filed in the state attributed to Milton, up by only about 2,000 claims from the Nov. 8 figure of 283,398. Out of those, 226,878 are residential property claims and 10,919 are commercial property claims.

Helene’s price tag for insurance claims has climbed to $1.99 billion, up from the Nov. 8 amount of $1.737 billion, an increase of more than $250 million.

Helene has totaled 135,505 insurance claims in the state, up from the Nov. 8 number of 133,099. The storm struck in September before moving north and ravaging parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee. That number has jumped

Out of the claims related to Helene, 60,843 were claims for residential property damage and 4,342 were for commercial property claims.