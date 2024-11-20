Ron DeSantis warns California to fix its election administration processes

Make California Florida?

That’s what Gov. Ron DeSantis advises for the Golden State amid its ongoing, glacially paced vote count after the election 15 days ago, and implications for the slim Republican majority in the U.S. House.

“California is still ‘counting’ votes — and there are two congressional races where the leads enjoyed by GOP incumbents have been either eliminated or dramatically reduced long after Election Day. It is possible that Republicans lose one or both of these seats — making the House majority razor thin,” DeSantis remarked.

Current projections show the Republican Party with 218 elected Representatives, a six-seat lead over Democrats and good for a simple majority as is. However, in California, one Democrat and one Republican each have 50.1% of the vote, with some ballots still outstanding.

The Governor also commented on Secretary of State Cord Byrd talking to Arizona officials about how Florida counts votes quickly, urging California to follow the Sunshine State’s example.

“California’s election system is a disgrace and the state should follow Arizona’s lead, recognize the need for an overhaul and enact transparent reforms,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis rarely misses an opportunity to chastise California amid a yearslong rivalry with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Earlier this Fall, he said University of Miami football players had to battle ambient weed smoke when playing at Cal Berkeley.

He also has routinely carped about crap on the streets of a particular major city.

“We’re here in the once great city of San Francisco,” he said during a campaign video. “We came in here, and we saw people defecating on the street. We saw people using heroin. We saw people smoking crack cocaine.”

During remarks in Long Beach as he ran for President last year, DeSantis depicted a public safety crisis in the Golden State, saying Californians are leery of wearing jewels while shopping because they could get stolen.

“My wife and I have run into four or five people that reported that they’ve been mugged in the last year in different parts of Southern California,” DeSantis said.

He also sent a flight of cross-border migrants to the state last year, defending that move by saying that it was a sanctuary jurisdiction.