Ron DeSantis warns California to fix its election administration processes

Make California Florida?
That’s what Gov. Ron DeSantis advises for the Golden State amid its ongoing, glacially paced vote count after the election 15 days ago, and implications for the slim Republican majority in the U.S. House.
“California is still ‘counting’ votes — and there are two congressional races where the leads enjoyed by GOP incumbents have been either eliminated or dramatically reduced long after Election Day. It is possible that Republicans lose one or both of these seats — making the House majority razor thin,” DeSantis remarked.
Current projections show the Republican Party with 218 elected Representatives, a six-seat lead over Democrats and good for a simple majority as is. However, in California, one Democrat and one Republican each have 50.1% of the vote, with some ballots still outstanding.
The Governor also commented on Secretary of State Cord Byrd talking to Arizona officials about how Florida counts votes quickly, urging California to follow the Sunshine State’s example.
“California’s election system is a disgrace and the state should follow Arizona’s lead, recognize the need for an overhaul and enact transparent reforms,” DeSantis added.
DeSantis rarely misses an opportunity to chastise California amid a yearslong rivalry with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Earlier this Fall, he said University of Miami football players had to battle ambient weed smoke when playing at Cal Berkeley.
He also has routinely carped about crap on the streets of a particular major city.
“We’re here in the once great city of San Francisco,” he said during a campaign video. “We came in here, and we saw people defecating on the street. We saw people using heroin. We saw people smoking crack cocaine.”
During remarks in Long Beach as he ran for President last year, DeSantis depicted a public safety crisis in the Golden State, saying Californians are leery of wearing jewels while shopping because they could get stolen.
“My wife and I have run into four or five people that reported that they’ve been mugged in the last year in different parts of Southern California,” DeSantis said.
He also sent a flight of cross-border migrants to the state last year, defending that move by saying that it was a sanctuary jurisdiction.
5 comments
The Cat In The MAGA Hat
November 20, 2024 at 10:41 am
California got more people than Florida,he ought to fix his own ass, before complain about others, Alaska,Maine and Iowa and Pennsylvania still have outstanding ballots,the Democrats are poise to get both Republicans seats
Red Storm
November 20, 2024 at 10:57 am
People’s Republik of Kalifornia. Land of politicians like Newsom, Pelosi, Harris, Waters, Gascon, Garcetti, Schiff, and many others. No wonder that place is phucked up.
JD
November 20, 2024 at 11:24 am
Had they run Newsom against Trump, the election would have been different.
And it’s still got the biggest economy of any state. It could break off the USA and be just fine. Florida would need FEMA’s money just to deal with the man made climate changed hurricanes.
White Spiteful Demon
November 20, 2024 at 11:41 am
I beg the difference, Trump is the worst POS ever elected President and American is seeing sign , before he assume office,he incompetent and inept,placing billionaires that got interest that benefits from his corruption
White Spiteful Demon
November 20, 2024 at 11:37 am
Florida,homes of felon and rapist Trump,Pedophile Gaetz Fraudster Rick Scott,Loser Desantis