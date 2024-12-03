Last Call for 12.3.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over. Now it’s GivingTuesday — the perfect opportunity to use the cash you saved scrounging deals to support a good cause.

Among the worthy charities is the Early Learning Recovery Fund.

The fund, jointly founded by the Florida Chamber Foundation and the Children’s Movement of Florida earlier this year, is focused on helping early learning programs impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to the Chamber and Children’s Movement, more than 1,500 child care providers and family child care homes in Florida sustained damage that threatened their operation following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The fund will distribute money to child care providers and family child care homes to cover reopening costs, replace lost or damaged educational materials and support child care workers.

The 2024 Florida Early Learning Recovery Fund is administered in partnership with Florida’s Early Learning Coalitions, which is distributing grants to child care providers and family child care homes in the most heavily impacted areas.

The grants prioritize reopening efforts in communities with the highest levels of poverty and child care deserts, where access to early learning is already limited.

To watch the video, please click the image below:

Evening Reads

—“The 21 key lines from Karine Jean-Pierre’s ‘pardon’ news conference” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—”Why Republicans might oppose Donald Trump’s push to undo Joe Biden’s triumphs” via Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Madeleine Ngo of The New York Times

—“Crackpot vs. The Machine: Will RFK Jr. target America’s health care scams?” via Andrew Perez of Rolling Stone

—”RFK Jr. is in the wrong agency” via Nicholas Florko of The Atlantic

—“Kash Patel has an enemies list centered on grievance” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post

—”Usha Vance is a ‘powerful’ voice in JD’s ear. What will she say?” via Jesús Rodríguez and Kara Voght of The Washington Post

—“Democrats’ risk-aversion helped to re-elect Trump” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin

—”A gambling underworld: Illegal casinos thrive in Florida despite raids” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”The billionaire, his mystery wife and college football’s wildest recruiting saga” via Rachel Bachman, Laine Higgins and Tom Dotan of The Wall Street Journal

—”The perils of trying to optimize your morality” via Sigal Samuel of Vox

Quote of the Day

“Just understand this isn’t your father’s DOJ. This is an institution run amok. You are going to ruffle feathers. People are going to be upset when you do the right thing, but take that as positive feedback.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, offering his two cents to Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Yes, we know he doesn’t drink … but if he did, Donald Trump would get an Avenue to celebrate a newly renamed thoroughfare in Miami-Dade.

Pour a DOGE for U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who became the first Democrat to join the Delivering on Outstanding Government Efficiency.

Jeff Witt gets an Exit Strategy for reading the room and clearing the way for the President-elect’s pick in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Bulls welcome Hatters to Tampa

USF hosts Stetson in an all-Sunshine State nonconference matchup (7 p.m. ESPN+).

USF (4-3) is coming off a 73-72 win over Wright State in the third-place game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. Jayden Reid hit the game-winning shot with 0.4 seconds to play for the Bulls. USF has won four of five games after starting the season with losses against Florida and the College of Charleston.

Jamille Reynolds leads the Bulls, averaging 12.2 points per game. He is one of four Bulls averaging double digits this season. The USF lineup was fluid early in the season, with only Brandon Stroud starting all seven games.

The Bulls season has been played with heavy hearts after the unexpected death of head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim in October. Abdur-Rahim was undergoing a medical procedure when he died due to complications, according to the school.

Stetson (1-6) opened the season with a win before losing six straight, including their last game, Nov. 23 against LaSalle. Stetson has four players averaging double figures, including guard Abramo Canka, who leads at 11.7 points per contest.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.