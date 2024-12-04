Personnel note: Alex Garcia joins Continental Strategy as Partner

Longtime GOP operative Alex Garcia, a former Deputy Political Director of President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, is the newest Partner at Continental Strategy.

The government relations firm — which boasts offices across Florida, Washington, D.C., and Latin America — announced the move with a trio of laudatory statements from politicos familiar with Garcia’s talents.

One came from former state lawmaker and U.S. Ambassador Carlos Trujillo, the President and founder of Continental Strategy, who confirmed Garcia will be working to further develop the firm’s presence in Washington.

“Alex’s tenacity and expertise,” Truillo said, “will be invaluable in navigating the shifting political landscape in the coming months and years to come. He is highly qualified to strategize and execute on a wide variety of client issues and will be a dynamic addition to the Continental team.”

Chris LaCivita, Co-Campaign Manager of the Trump campaign, said Garcia was a “valuable asset” in the successful effort to return Trump to the White House and will soon deliver great results for his new professional home.

“I am confident that he will be the same for Continental Strategy, bringing a profound level of competence and dedication to the job,” he said. “He elevates any team he is a part of and I look forward to seeing the sure success he will have in his new role.”

Garcia served as Deputy Political Director for the Trump campaign, leading electoral pushes in Florida, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire and New Mexico. He also served as the campaign’s Coalitions Director, overseeing targeted outreach efforts in Latino, African American and faith communities across the country.

Further, Garcia worked as the Regional Political Director of Florida for Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee that included the Trump campaign, Republican National Committee (RNC) and state GOP organizations.

Over the past decade, Garcia worked on numerous federal- and state-level campaigns in an array of roles. Among them: Deputy State Director for the RNC’s Florida Victory program from 2014 to 2016; Chief of Staff to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, where he oversaw the Florida Department of Health and Space Florida, among other administrative duties; and four years as a legislative aide in the Florida Legislature.

He joins Continental Strategy after nearly three years as Vice President of Push Digital Group, a Republican data, fundraising, advertising and public affairs firm with offices in Washington, D.C., and South Carolina.

James Blair, the Political Director for the Trump Campaign and RNC whom the President-elect tapped last month to serve as his Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs, called Garcia “an outstanding person” who was integral to Trump’s 2024 political operation.

“Everybody who meets Alex becomes his friend,” he said. “His deep and long-term relationships in the top-ranks of President Trump’s White House and the Trump Administration broadly will serve him well in his new ventures and we wish him great success.”

The announcement of Garcia as Partner follows two other major moves by Continental Strategy. The firm appointed former Marco Rubio Chief of Staff Alberto Martinez as Washington Managing Partner and named Katie Wiles, the former Director of Communications for ex-Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and daughter of Trump’s incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, as Director of the firm’s Jacksonville and Washington offices.

Trujillo won four straight terms in the Florida House, serving until March 2018, when Trump chose him to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States. He launched Continental Strategy in 2022. Within its first full year of operation, it became (and remains) a Top 15 firm in Florida.