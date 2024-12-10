Last Call for 12.10.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Goodwill thrift stores offer a sustainable retail model, boosting jobs, economic development and community support for needy residents.

That’s according to a new report from Florida TaxWatch entitled “More Than A Store: The Fiscal and Economic Impacts of Goodwill in Florida.” Goodwill is known for its retail stores, which sell gently used donated items for a fraction of their original value.

However, the nonprofit organization does a whole lot more than offer fun thrifting experiences. It also trains people for careers in various industries, such as banking, information technology and health care. Goodwill also provides other critical services to help at-risk individuals be successful, including English language training, additional education and access to transportation and child care.

“The Florida Goodwill Association provides several impactful initiatives that help stimulate economic and workforce development by providing employment opportunities for individuals who often have barriers to entering the workforce through traditional means,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro said.

“These programs have a direct impact on Florida’s communities and economy and an estimated $1.2 billion in economic output value for 2023. Moreover, these Goodwill programs add tremendous dignity to the lives of the clients and communities they serve. They are truly more than a store.”

According to the report, Goodwill had an estimated economic impact of $1.2 billion in Florida in 2023. The organization contributed about $652 million to Florida’s GDP and added $127 million in personal income growth for Floridians.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“She has done more for our state and industry than we could ever measure, guiding us through challenging times with unwavering determination and leading the way to record-breaking visitation.”

— VISIT FLORIDA Chair John Lai, saluting retiring CEO Dana Young.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

After years of service, exiting VISIT FLORIDA CEO Dana Young deserves an ice-cold Florida Sunset.

Shake up some Record-Breakers for the raft of researchers at the University of South Florida, who boasted $738 million in research funding in fiscal year 2024.

It’s not exactly Studio 1A, but former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz still gets a Prime Thyme for landing a primo spot on OAN’s nightly lineup.

Tune In

FAU meets Jacksonville

Florida Atlantic hosts Jacksonville in an all-Sunshine State matchup in Boca Raton (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+) in the first meeting between the two programs in a decade.

The Owls (5-5) are scheduled to face another team from Florida for the third straight game. FAU lost to FGCU on Nov. 30 80-78 on a last-second shot before rebounding to beat Florida International 88-77 on Wednesday.

Kaleb Glenn leads FAU in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per game while making nearly 42% of his three-point attempts. The Owls have featured a balanced scoring attack this season, with eight players averaging eight points per game or more.

Following tonight’s game, FAU faces Texas State on Saturday and then #21 Michigan State on Dec. 21 before American Athletic Conference play begins.

Jacksonville (5-4) has won four of their last six games, including an 88-67 victory over Florida Tech on Thursday. Six players have led the Dolphins in scoring in nine games and only two average double figures. Guard Robert McCray V leads at 15.8 points per game, with backcourt mate Zach Bell at 10.9 points per game.

After tonight, the Dolphins have two more games before beginning Atlantic Sun Conference play, including a Dec. 21 matchup with UCF in Orlando.

