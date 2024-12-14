Takeaways from Tallahassee — O Florida Tannenbaum

Start spinning that Vince Guaraldi Trio album because “Christmas Time is Here.”

It’s the time of year when you are reminded how short the original “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Charlie Brown” TV movies are.

From family to family, home to home, Christmas decorations can be different. Some set up a toy train track, others little Christmas towns, while some place a Nativity scene. But one decoration is a staple for most, assuming they have the space: The Christmas tree.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson understands the importance of the Christmas spirit.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, Simpson brought some holiday cheer this week by presenting Florida-grown Christmas trees to the offices of Gov. Ron DeSantis, CFO Jimmy Patronis, House Speaker Daniel Perez, and Senate President Ben Albritton.

“Florida-grown Christmas trees bring a special touch of home to the holiday season, and we’re proud to continue this tradition at the Florida Capitol. I want to thank Bavarian Christmas Tree Farm and the Camacho family for providing these beautiful trees that represent the hard work and dedication of Florida’s growers,” Simpson said.

“Many of our growers have faced significant challenges from recent storms, and now more than ever, it’s important to support local growers. By choosing a Florida-grown Christmas tree, you’re not only celebrating the season but also helping to sustain Florida agriculture.”

The trees provided by Bavarian Christmas Tree Farm, a local Tallahassee business, will be displayed in the Capitol throughout December.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

Flip: State Rep. Susan Valdés is switching political parties, dumping Democrats in favor of the GOP. Valdés announced her switch in a post on X. The move came less than a week after Valdés lost a bid to chair the Hillsborough County Democratic Party. Now, Valdés said she “will not waste” her final two years in office — this is her final term before term limits bar her from running for re-election. In a lengthy statement, Valdés lamented that the Democratic caucus’ “leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community” and claimed that she had been ignored. Her party change is effective immediately.

Charges dropped: The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office won’t pursue felony charges against former Rep. Carolina Amesty. The decision came just over a month after Amesty’s single term in the House ended. A grand jury indicted Amesty on four felony counts, including forgery, uttering forgery, false acknowledgment or certification by a notary public, and notarizing her own signature on a wrongly notarized document. Midday Sunday, State Attorney Andrew Bain’s office filed a brief nullifying any prosecution of Amesty on any of the four felony charges. On Monday morning, all bonds in the case were discharged. No reason for the decision was outlined.

New record: Tourists spent more money in Florida in 2023 than they ever have before, according to the latest tourism report from the state. DeSantis’ office announced that tourists spent $131 billion in the state last year. That figure is a 5% jump over 2022, the previous high watermark. While more tourism dollars were spent in Florida last year, that also meant more tax revenue generated for the state due to all that money flowing from visitors to the Sunshine State. An estimated $36.9 billion was generated in tax revenue from tourism spending. That revenue came from multiple levels of taxation on tourism dollars, including local, state, and federal tax revenue.

Farewell: VISIT FLORIDA leader Dana Young is retiring after six years of running the state’s official tourism marketing organization. Young, the longest-serving agency head in the DeSantis administration, plans to remain the organization’s president and CEO until her replacement is appointed and onboarded, according to a press release. Young said the job was the best she’s ever had, and she is grateful to DeSantis for the opportunity to lead the organization.

R&R: Keeping up with tradition, DeSantis went into “DeSanta Claus” mode and gifted government workers extra paid days off. State employees can spend more time celebrating before and after Christmas Day and on New Year’s Eve. That’s in addition to regular office closures during the holidays. The extra days off: Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

— New record —

Undoubtedly, hundreds of words pop up in one’s head when the noun “Florida” is uttered in a shaky, fearful voice. Beaches, Disney, Meth, Miami. The options are numerous and thanks to Florida man, they’re also often creative.

However, two words always make their way to the table: “tourist” and “tourism.”

And as the months get colder and colder for our friends up north, the highs of 70 in South Beach are ever so tempting — and if one has ever been to South Beach during the December-to-February stretch, it’s hard to want to be anywhere else. And that sentiment is backed by data.

According to VISIT FLORIDA, Florida had record-breaking visitation numbers in 2023. $131 billion was spent in the state by tourists, an increase of 5% from 2022, with an additional $36.9 billion spent in local, state and federal tax revenue.

“Florida can’t be beat. I’m proud of this new record set for the state,” DeSantis said of the numbers.

Some highlights of the 2023 data include: Domestic visitors spent $116.1 billion and international tourists spent $14.9 billion; for every dollar spent by a tourist, the Florida economy retained 97 cents of it; visitors, on average, spent $359 million a day in the state; tourism is responsible for 9.5% of all jobs in Florida; and tourism activity in the state results in, on average, $1,910 saved in taxes per household in Florida.

“These incredible achievements reflect the dedication of our tourism partners and the unwavering appeal of Florida as the top destination in the world,” said VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young.

The consensus is in: Millions upon millions of people want to come to the Sunshine State to see if what everyone says (good, bad or in between) is true.

— How the Grinches WON’T steal Christmas —

The holidays are here, which means a few things: In-laws fighting, horrible political takes at dinner, crappy “coffee house” covers of Christmas classics on the radio and, of course, gift-giving.

The art of gift-giving can be the most satisfying element of the holidays. Does anything beat seeing the face of a loved one open the perfect gift from you? Well, what if that gift never makes it to them? With the emergence of online shopping and retailers dominating our spending habits, it’s been easier than ever for “porch pirates” to yoink gifts from under your tree.

“Porch pirates” are individuals who steal packages off doorsteps. And unless you have a home security system, these thieves can get away with their Grinchy behavior scot-free. In fact, last year alone, over $12 billion worth of packages were stolen from consumers’ doorsteps nationwide.

Attorney General Ashley Moody remixed one of her holiday go-tos this week with a new “think twice before you buy” video about combating porch pirates.

“Leading up to Christmas last year, we saw an astonishing number of emboldened porch pirates snatching packages from doorsteps nationwide. To get ahead of this trend, I worked with lawmakers to strengthen state laws against porch piracy. But even with stronger laws in place to deter these crimes, Floridians need to take extra precautions to protect home deliveries,” said Moody.

To protect your gifts this year, AG Moody offers the following advice: Schedule deliveries for when you know you’ll be home or ask a neighbor to bring them inside; if ordering from a local retailer, considering having the package delivered to the store; install security cameras such as a “Ring” to get alerted when people arrive to your doorstep; and opt in to tracking details for your packages.

— Stinky Money —

Everybody poops. There’s even a book about it. It’s a stinky subject, but it is important in city and state planning.

Many water and wastewater treatment centers across the country eliminate the contaminants from wastewater to return the water to the water cycle. But could these facilities be operating more efficiently? Well, according to Agriculture Commissioner Simpson, the answer is yes.

This week, Simpson announced the launch of the “Water and Wastewater Treatment Facility Energy Efficiency Program,” which has a $5 million grant that will fund eligible publicly owned water and wastewater treatment facilities across rural Florida.

“We’re excited to launch the Water and Wastewater Treatment Facility Energy Efficiency Program, which is about more than just improving energy efficiency — it’s about supporting Floridians where it matters most,” Simpson said.

“By investing in rural counties, we are ensuring that our water and wastewater treatment facilities are not only more energy efficient but also more cost-effective. These upgrades will reduce operating expenses, which helps local governments better serve their communities and keep utility costs manageable for Florida families.”

The grants range from $250,000 to $750,000 and will help implement energy-saving technology such as energy-efficient lights, pumps, boilers, blowers and nutrient recovery. The grant opened Dec. 9 and closes Feb. 7.

— Home on the Range —

Ask any Floridian, and they’ll agree: The state has seen a lot of change in recent years.

As people continue flocking to the Sunshine State, the development that has occurred in untouched areas is shocking.

But what makes Florida particularly special is its rural areas, which are also crucial for our economy and farmers.

Simpson has made it his mission to preserve these working lands and announced that his department has secured deals to preserve two more Florida family farms through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The program purchases the development rights to agricultural properties, which in turn prevents the future development of the land while allowing agriculture operations to continue producing commodities such as food, timber, and more.

The Adams Farm is a diversified row crop, cattle, and timber farm located in Walton and Holmes counties. Members of the Adams family have worked on the farm since the 1890s.

The other farm is the Triple S Ranch, a property in Citrus County that operates in various capacities, including raising whitetail deer and a parcel sporting a diverse ecology ranging from cypress swamps to sandhills.

“We’re proud to announce today more partnerships to permanently preserve working Florida farmland through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. By protecting working agricultural operations like Adams Farm and Triple S Ranch, we’re ensuring that agriculture continues to thrive as a cornerstone of Florida’s economy while conserving the natural landscapes that make our state special,” Simpson said.

Created in 2001, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program aims to recognize that working agricultural lands are essential to Florida’s economic future. This Legislative Session, Commissioner Simpson helped to secure $100 million for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and another $100 million each fiscal year, with the goal to support the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including the acquisition of conservation easements under the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

— Simpson breaks ground —

If it isn’t abundantly clear at this point, Simpson had quite a busy week, but this last update from the Commish is big.

Many of us wish we had some sort of upgrade at the office, whether that’s a nicer work computer or a less annoying co-worker.

This week, FDACS employees just got one step closer to having one of their long-term wishes granted.

Simpson, Senate President Ben Albritton, Sen. Corey Simon and Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey celebrated the groundbreaking for FDACS’ new state-of-the-art facility at Conner Complex in Tallahassee.

The 256,000-square-foot facility will be completed in late 2027, saving taxpayers $70 million-plus over the next 30 years.

“The new facility is more than just a building — it’s a symbol of FDACS’ commitment to Florida’s agricultural community and consumers. With spaces to facilitate training, collaboration, and emergency response, the facility will serve as a hub for our mission to support and promote Florida agriculture, protect the environment, safeguard consumers, ensure the safety and wholesomeness of food, and so much more,” said Simpson.

Tallahassee locals will surely love the construction site’s sights and sounds for the next three years. Good luck to all the FDACS employees trying to work from home in 2027 when they just built a new building for you.

—The week in appointments —

Construction Industry Licensing Board — DeSantis this week appointed Nick Burgess, Wayne Mayo and Steve Richmond and reappointed Donald Cesarone, Jonathan Cook, Fred Kobie, Rachelle Wood and Brian Zettle to the Construction Industry Licensing Board. Burgess is the executive director for AdventHealth Pasco County Foundations. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of South Florida. Mayo is the president and founder of Southern Standard Construction. He attended the University of Texas at Arlington. Richmond is the founder of Projetech. He earned his associate degree from Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. Cesarone is the CEO of Lucas Lagoons Construction. He attended Broward College and North Texas State University. Cook is the vice president of CINCH Underground. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Thomas University. Kobie is the president of Kobie Kooling and Kobie Inspection Services. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Kennedy Western University. Wood is the president and contractor for Dolphin Sheet Metal. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida. Zettle is a partner and consultant at Boyette Zettle. Zettle earned his bachelor’s in building construction from the University of North Florida.

Commission for Independent Education — DeSantis appointed Joseph Battista and Nelson Caballero and reappointed Jeff Cross, Troy Stefano and Burton “Tra” Williams III to the Commission. Battista is the vice president of Workforce, Career, and Professional Education at Valencia College. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and his master’s in finance from St. Joseph’s University. Caballero is the vice president of the South Florida Institute of Technology. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida International University. Cross is the online president and senior vice president of Operations for Herzing University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University Fullerton and his MBA from Webster University. Stefano is a professor of theological studies at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, president and founder of Health Co-pilot AI, and president of Stefano Consulting. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from St. Thomas University, his master’s degree in theological studies from the University of Notre Dame and his doctorate from the University of Notre Dame. Williams is the president and owner of FleetForce Truck Driver Training. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.

— The Starry Night —

Aim for the stars. Or, in this case, maybe draw for them?

This week, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announced the start of the “2025 Florida Space Art Contest.” Students across Florida from grades K-5 are encouraged to submit a piece of art inspired by this year’s theme: “Liftoff! Florida’s Spaceship of the Future.”

To participate, students must submit an original two-dimensional piece of art based on the theme. The submissions will be split into two groups, K-2 and grades 3-5.

Six masterpieces from both groups will be chosen, resulting in 12 lucky finalists (and their plus ones) getting invited to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The best part? The two lucky grand prize winners (one from each group) will have their artwork launched into space on an upcoming mission.

“Over the last three years, Florida’s students have shown their overwhelming support and excitement for space through this art contest. This year’s theme gives students creative control to engineer the spaceship of tomorrow. Florida’s rich history of rocket ships and astronauts helped put the first man on the moon, and in the near future, we’ll see others travel to deep space and one day land on Mars. Florida serves as the launch capital of the world, and we are seeing rockets launch at an incredible rate. I am excited to see the innovative and futuristic designs our young artists will bring to life,” said Nuñez.

All artwork must be received by 5 p.m. on May 23.

— The FGCC always wins —

Good or bad, right or wrong, gambling appears to be bigger than ever, especially with the emergence of legal online gambling.

At this point, any Floridian who tunes in to live sports can recite Post Malone’s praise of the Hard Rock app. And one can’t even boot up the ESPN app without seeing odds and lines.

But gambling can be a tricky vice, and doubly so when bettors throw their chips down in an unsanctioned casino.

Last week, the Florida Gaming Control Commission, alongside local law enforcement in Brevard and Volusia county, shut down five illegal casinos and seized illegal gambling machines from two establishments, once again affirming the FGCC’s dedication to the wellness of Floridians and their money … even if those Floridians are determined to spend it on one more pull of the slot machine.

“The cooperative relationships developed between the Florida Gaming Control Commission and our partner law enforcement agencies are essential to fulfill our mission, and these efforts are making an impact. Through innovative strategies, enhanced resources, and collaboration, these partnerships reflect our dedication to fostering trust and accountability while effectively addressing public safety concerns related to illicit gambling locations,” said acting FGCC Executive Director Ross Marshman.

FGCC and BCSO executed search warrants for five illegal casinos in the county, seizing more than 500 illegal gambling machines and $845,000. Separately, FGCC and the Port Orange Police Department addressed concerns about two area businesses and seized more than $6,000 and 19 illegal slot and gaming machines.

It already sucks losing money on a fair-and-square bet. Remove the guardrails, and gaming can morph into a fancier and more roundabout way to get robbed. For the gamblers who need to hear it: the odds aren’t ever in your favor.

But if they seem way too out-of-whack, the right thing to do is to tell the FGCC so they can double-check that everything is aboveboard.

—Champions —

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it’s good to celebrate the villagers helping with our children throughout the state every once in a while.

Last weekend, The Children’s Movement of Florida announced Sen. Erin Grall and Rep. Dana Trabulsy as the first-ever recipients of the “Early Childhood Champion Award.”

The heartfelt event took place Dec. 8 in Orlando, and The Movement board member Toni Jennings, a two-time Senate President and Florida’s first woman Lt. Governor, presented the award.

“Sen. Grall and Rep. Trabulsy recognize that increasing per-child investments is one critical way to raise the quality of early learning programs, increase compensation for early learning teachers, and expand parent choice — benefiting not only children and families, but also the state’s workforce and economy. Their commitment is a model of the legislative collaboration we’ll need to make continued progress,” said Madeleine Thakur, president and CEO of The Movement.

Some highlights from this year’s early learning budget that Trabulsy and Grall help secure include a $46.4 million increase in funding for school readiness rates; the creation of school readiness plus, a program that extends child care subsidies for families; a 3% bump in the VPK budget; and $1.7 billion put toward early learning, an increase of $100 million year-over-year.

— Veterans on veterans roundtable —

The holiday season can be challenging for many people. Seasonal depression can take over during the winter months and with less sunlight, constant reminders of family and love, and memories of the Christmas’ past, it can be overwhelming.

For our veterans, who already go through so much, this time of year can be even more challenging than usual. On Dec. 17, the Florida Commission on the Status of Women (FCSW) will hold two roundtable discussions to provide Florida veterans and their families opportunities to speak on issues that affect them. Both will be held in Room 412 of the Knott Building.

The specific topics are “The Journey of Mental Health and Support,” “Financial Resilience,” and “Career Development for Veterans.”

Confirmed speakers and moderators include Nuñez, CFO Patronis, U.S. Army veteran and state Sen. Jay Collins, Executive Director of Florida Department of Veterans Affairs and USMC veteran James Hartsell, FCSW Executive Director Diana Roman, FCSW Commissioner & Public Policy Comm. Chair Belinda Keiser, and President of Northeast Florida Women Veterans and USAF veteran Deloris Quaranta.

The event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to ask questions. RVSP here.

— Sole speaker —

The Department of Legal Affairs held a hearing regarding a new rule related to a Nicotine Dispensing Device Directory.

Jennifer Cunnigham, Regional Director of State Government Affairs at JUUL Labs — the company that produces vape products — was the sole commenter during the public comment portion of the hearing.

She spoke in support of Florida’s efforts to create this directory and gave JUUL’s support for the rule.

The Nicotine Dispensing Device Directory helps Florida monitor and regulate the sale of vaping products, ensuring they are only sold to individuals who are legally allowed to purchase them per state and federal regulations.

The Nicotine Dispensing Device Directory was established as part of broader efforts in Florida and other states to combat the growing use of e-cigarettes and vaping products, particularly among young people.

Many states have enacted similar laws and databases as part of a nationwide effort to regulate the tobacco and nicotine industries more effectively.

More information on the directory can be found on the Department of Legal Affairs website. The text of Rule 2-4.001 is available here.

— Fore! —

Some special students will be getting special tutoring on how to hit the links in North Florida.

The First Tee program in Tallahassee is partnering with AcadeMe School, an alternative kindergarten through eighth grade school for children with special needs, to give golf lessons to more than a dozen students.

The hands-on golf instruction is specifically geared toward young students with specific challenges. The program will offer access to those kids who might usually be overlooked.

“Students are challenged physically and mentally during their First Tee classes,” said Meredith Carroll, school founder. “The combination of mind, body and whole person skills attained are essential to living a successful and independent life. Students are learning to adapt and overcome.

Carroll said the students feel “safe, loved, seen and valued.”

The First Tee School Program is a national effort that has served more than 10,0000 elementary schools nationwide. The Tallahassee chapter has already introduced golf to an estimated 4,000 children.

— Bloody … Anchovies? —

Pick your poison. It’s a command that elicits a different answer from everyone.

A rum person? Maybe a Rum and Coke is your go-to. Tequila? You might be down for a frozen lime margarita (aka an Adult Icee). And there’s nothing wrong with being basic and ordering a beer.

But for our readers who are big vodka fans, this could be troublesome for you … especially with in-laws and family time on the horizon.

Borsari Food Co. this week announced a recall of “Bloody Mary Mix” due to a possible undeclared allergen. The allergen in question? Fish. Anchovy, to be specific.

It isn’t unheard of to drop the butt of every pizza joke into a Bloody Mary, but once the tin is cracked, the clock starts ticking. Wait too long, and you’ve got a surefire vomit-inducing cocktail.

Soy was also another potential allergen in the Borsari Food Co product. So, if anyone you know is thinking about making Bloody Marys this holiday season, be a good friend and tell them to make literally anything else. If they insist on Bloody Marys, double-check that mix label.

Come to think of it, a bottle of Borsari would be an amazing (and devious) way to that Christmas party lingerer with a fish or soy allergy to GTFO.

— A Ray of unanimous support —

It’s no secret that Democrats across the nation had a “como se dice” — crappy 2024 Election. Losing the presidency, House and Senate at the national level, and here in Florida Amendments 3 and 4 failed to reach the 60% vote margin needed to pass.

But Leon County was a blue dot in a sea of red this year. And that blue dot marches on.

This week, Leon County Democrats met online to pick their leaders. Ryan Ray, the current aide to City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and an outspoken voice in the local progressive movement this election cycle, was re-elected without opposition as the Chair of the Leon County Democratic Executive Committee.

Moderate and conservative Democrats criticized Ray for allegedly taking sides in City Commission races this cycle, although the topic wasn’t broached in the meeting.

John Hedrick, a longtime DEC member and former Chair, announced that he would challenge Ray for the position, but ultimately took his hat out of the race before votes were cast.

“Humbled by the unanimous support from my Tallahassee friends and so many strong democrats across Florida. We will turn this strength and unity among Leon Democrats into even more positive grassroots Democratic change on behalf of working families. Our approach worked well, and I’m looking forward to growing even more in another term as Chair,” Ray said.

Ray was first elected Chair in 2022, winning 70% of the vote in a three-person race. Notable local leaders such as City Commissioners Matlow and Jack Porter, state Rep. Gallop Franklin, County Commissioner David O’Keefe, Property Appraiser Akin Akinyemi and First Chair of the state party Judy Mount all showed their support for Ray before the Monday meeting.

— First “First Gen” Network —

Colleges and universities all-around the nation hold a special spot in their alumni’s hearts.

Often, the love for a school is carried across generations by parents or grandparents and through academics, sporting events, or simple geography.

They say education is the key to success, and it is essential that students show a bond and connection to their university for networking reasons, but that can be harder for first-generation college students who don’t have the same connection to a school.

This year, Florida State University has established the “First-Generation Alumni Network,” an initiative to foster and grow the community of first-generation alumni to help ensure their success after graduation.

The network is a collaboration with the Center for Academic Retention and Enhancement (CARE), the Division of Undergraduate Studies, and the FSU Alumni Association to help the networking and success of soon-to-be alumni.

There are more than 30,000 first-generation FSU alumni; 25% of FSU undergrad students claim their parents do not have a bachelor’s degree. With the 17,000 alumni who participated in CARE, the initiative has the potential to be a strong networking opportunity for thousands of Noles across the nation.

“Our first-generation students bring incredible strength, ingenuity and resilience to Florida State, and we are committed to celebrating and empowering them at every stage of their journey. I’m grateful for all the alumni who are stepping up to mentor our students and share their experiences,” said Associate Provost and Dean of Undergraduate Studies Joe O’Shea.

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSanta Claus — Up arrow — Either Santa got new boots, or that’s the Governor doling out days off.

Jimmy Patronis — Up arrow — His first ad gets straight to the point: He’s Trump’s guy.

Wilton Simpson — Up arrow — Did John Morgan just sorta kinda endorse him for Governor?

Manny Diaz — Up arrow — Play ball, kids!

Danny Perez — Double up arrow — Abracadabra, the supermajority just got bigger.

Susan Valdes — Up arrow — Switching political parties is certainly an act of courage.

Fentrice Driskell — Down arrow — Lost another one!

Carolina Amesty — Crossways arrow — Off the hook, but an election too late.

Randy Fine, Joel Rudman — Down arrow — Their gun bills, in short: “Here, you throw this away for me.”

Jenn Bradley, Jason Pizzo — Up arrow — Dedication to good governance is rare, but the way they’re tackling the condo issue proves they have it.

Michelle Salzman — Up arrow — Slow down with all the good deeds, you’re making the rest of us look bad!

OPS employees — Down arrow — This Christmas, all they want is for someone to file a bill amending §110.131.

Surpluses — Crossways arrow — October showed another surplus month for state revenue but legislative leaders keep insisting the sky is falling.

P*ornhub — Crossways arrow — See you in the New Year … maybe.

Dana Young — Up arrow — There’s something to be said about going out on top.

Tina Descovich — Up arrow — Congrats, Madam Vice Chair.

Kathy Mears and Co. — Up arrow — FDACS’ new digs are on the way … but the team might be moving into the Governor’s Office by the time it’s built.

Alix Miller — Up arrow — The trucking industry is everywhere — yes, even on MIT’s campus.

Ryan Ray — Up arrow — He cruised to another term leading Leon Dems. Congrats, Mr. Chair.

Anthony Rodriguez — Up arrow — Kudos to the Chairman for sharing an action-oriented and unifying vision for Miami-Dade at his swearing in.

Anheuser Busch — Up arrow — Another $10M invested in the Jax brewery? We’ll cheers to that.

Goodwill — Up arrow — It’s not just a store, it’s an economic powerhouse!

Bears — Down arrow — Act III: Exit, pursued by a Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Manatees — Up arrow — More manatee babies sounds like a Christmas miracle!

Panthers — Down arrow — Slow down, people.

Stephanie Smith — Up arrow — The best person in The Process is now the proud mother of an FSU grad. Congrats to her and TJ!

Loranne Ausley — Prayer hands — One day at a time. We’re rooting for you.