Last Call for 1.15.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate held confirmation hearings for a half-dozen Cabinet appointees, including Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Besides a brief interruption from protesters in the crowd, Rubio’s hearing went off without a hitch. Having served in the Senate for 15 years, Rubio is a known quantity to his colleagues, and he is expected to get the green light quickly — Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said it could be official as soon as Monday.

Unlike some of President-elect Donald Trump’s other picks, his selection of Rubio for Secretary of State generated little controversy.

Likewise, it’s expected that many Democrats will give the Florida Republican their vote. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said he was happy Rubio was the nominee, noting their work together over the years and that Rubio was “extremely well prepared.”

Bondi’s first hearing was more contentious. Democrats grilled her throughout on various statements Trump has made about the Department of Justice, and whether a Bondi-run DOJ would be truly independent.

Bondi said there will be no political prosecutions from the Justice Department under her watch, nor will there be an “enemies’ list,” as she brushed aside questions about potential targets of Trump’s retribution.

“I am not going to answer hypotheticals. No one has been prejudged or not, nor will anyone be prejudged if I am confirmed,” Bondi said in response to Hawaii U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, who pressed Bondi on whether she would consider pressing charges against Special Counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor who brought two federal cases against Trump.

“I get bilingual protesters.”

— U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, after a Spanish-speaking protester disrupted his confirmation hearing.

Heat dealing with distractions on long road trip

The Miami Heat conclude a six-game road trip with their second consecutive game in Los Angeles tonight as they face the Lakers (10 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Network-Sun).

The Heat (20-18) saw a three-game winning streak snapped on Monday in a loss to the Clippers. Miami guard Tyler Herro scored 32 points for the second consecutive road game in the loss.

Miami continues to deal with the drama surrounding forward Jimmy Butler, who reportedly told Heat president Pat Riley once again that he wants to be traded. Butler allegedly told Riley that he would not sign a new deal. Butler’s seven-game team suspension ends tonight. He was suspended for “detrimental conduct” before the team departed on a six-game road trip that ends tonight.

The Heat are seventh in the Eastern Conference as the midway point of the season approaches. If the season ended today, Miami would have to play its way into the playoffs.

The Lakers (20-17) are in a similar position in the Western Conference, half a game out of the top six thanks to a recent three-game losing streak. LeBron James is dealing with a foot injury but is listed as probable for tonight’s game. James scored 29 points and dished out eight assists in a 134-93 loss to his former team on Dec. 4.

