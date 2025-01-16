Naples conservative Jack Lombardi considers run for Byron Donalds seat

Former Illinois Republican congressional candidate and entrepreneur Jack Lombardi is considering running for Florida’s 19th Congressional District, depending on whether U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds seeks re-election.

Donalds, who represents Southwest Florida, is rumored to be considering a run for Governor to replace the term-limited Ron DeSantis. Recent speculation suggests Donalds may have confirmed his intentions, reportedly telling people at a state Republican Party meeting that he is running.

Lombardi, who moved to Florida from Illinois, cited high taxes, increasing crime, and a “woke agenda” in schools as reasons for his relocation. He was particularly drawn to Florida’s education system, where he believes “wokeism has been banned” and students are taught “common sense values and lessons.”

His move to Naples was also motivated by his desire to be closer to his parents as his father’s health declined. He now sees the CD 19 as his home and a prime location for raising a family and operating a business.

Described as a “strong conservative advocate,” Lombardi has opposed special interests and the establishment to prevent a “woke agenda.” He also fought against Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID policies.

“Like thousands, I see Florida as a land of opportunity and freedom,” Lombardi said while praising Donalds for championing conservative values in Congress, saying that the incumbent, “along with other members of the Florida delegation, have worked to see that America embraces the values and policies of the ‘Free State’ of Florida.”

“Should Byron decide not to seek re-election,” he said, “it is essential that the 19th District have a proven conservative representing it in Congress and supporting the Trump agenda. I would definitely consider being that person.”

Lombardi’s entrepreneurial background includes starting his first business, Lombardi Trucking, at the age of 22. He is married to Sharon Lombardi and has three children: Jack III, Summer, and Joy.