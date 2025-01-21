Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.21.25

Good Tuesday morning.

For your radar — “Wind chills 55 below; snow and ice in Florida: Extreme cold invading U.S.” via John Bacon and Jorge Ortiz of USA Today — A significant winter storm will impact the South this week, including parts of Florida. Freeze warnings are in effect along the Gulf Coast and northern Florida, with a potential for a “rare, significant winter storm.” Heavy snow is expected along and north of the Interstate 10 corridor, with sleet and freezing rain in areas like Tallahassee. Tallahassee could see a dusting of snow and ice, which may lead to travel issues and power outages. Florida’s capital city and Big Bend region are bracing for impacts, with school and university closures already announced in Tallahassee.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of winter weather” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida due to a severe winter storm expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to North Florida. “Hazardous driving conditions will exist Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, especially over bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces …” he stated in his order, which also refers to the “Gulf of America.” State offices in 34 counties, including Tallahassee, will close on Wednesday. The National Guard and Florida Guard have been activated to respond, with state transportation mobilizing snow plows and de-icing equipment. Winter storm warnings are in effect from Pensacola to Jacksonville, with Tallahassee possibly seeing 1-2 inches of snow.

“Senate confirms Marco Rubio to lead Donald Trump’s State Department” via Stef W. Kight and Stephen Neukam of Axios — The Senate unanimously confirmed Rubio as Secretary of State, a key role in enacting President Trump’s foreign policy promises, from ending the Ukraine war to countering China. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee also unanimously recommended his confirmation, with Democrats expediting the process. Rubio, a Senator since 2011, opposed normalizing relations with Cuba and is a China hawk. DeSantis appointed Ashley Moody as Rubio’s Senate replacement. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be a significant challenge. Rubio has called for Ukraine to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

Spotted — At the Inaugural Reception celebrating The Southern Group’s new D.C. office, founding partners Danny Diaz-Balart and Chase Kroll hosted a crowd that included Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Addison McDowell, Tripp and Jenn Baird, Adam Bolek, Edgar Castro, Rachel Cone, Brian Darling, Brandon Dermody, Nelson Díaz, Mary Esrtime-Irvin, Kevin Hoffman, Brett James, James Kahrs, Neil McCabe, Jessey Niyongabo, Beau Rothschild, Michael and Pamela Rubin, Jason Saine, Sheela VanHoose and Crystal Wagar.

More spotteds — From the exclusive Vice Presidential Inaugural Dinner for VIPs and top-tier bundlers: Slater Bayliss, Courtney Coppola, Jared Rosenstein, Bill Rubin, and Justin Sayfie.

Even more spotted — At “Florida 47” — the Continental Strategy’s pre-Inauguration Reception: Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón, Trump attorney and Continental lawyers Chris Kise and Jesus Suarez, James Blair, Tony Fabrizio, Chris LaCivita, Caroline Wiles, Katie Wiles, and Susie Wiles. At the Greenberg Traurig D.C. party: Sens. Rick Scott and John Cornyn of Texas, Rep. Jennifer Canady, and nearly all the Florida legislators in town.

Morning must-read — “From ‘I’ the President to ‘We’ the people: Analyzing 69 inaugurations & addresses” via Karen Cyphers of Decyphered Substack — Since 1789, the U.S. has had 69 presidential inaugurations, with Trump being the second President, after Grover Cleveland, to win nonconsecutive terms. Inaugurations are most often on Mondays at the U.S. Capitol, with East Portico being the most common spot. Chief Justices of the Supreme Court have administered 87% of the oaths, with John Marshall holding the record at nine. Inaugural addresses average 2,324 words, but Trump’s second was longer than his first. Presidents have increasingly favored “we” over “I” over time; while Trump used “I” more than he did in his 2017 speech, the overall balance of his address was on “we.”

Tweet, tweet:

—Tim_Cook: @Congratulations to President: @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance on Inauguration Day. We look forward to working with the administration to drive continued innovation and jobs for future growth across our great nation.

—@LasVegasLocally: Dana White being seated behind all the former U.S. Presidents is the funniest part of the inauguration.

—@MurphyMike: Some Tory eye rolls in Canada during Trump’s speech. The “Revolution in Common Sense” line is a shameless rip-off of former Ontario Premier Mike Harris’ Common Sense Revolution campaign in ‘95. Trump staff have been leaking the original phrase but clearly did a last-minute twist on it to avoid plagiarism criticism.

—@KatieWiles0303: “Women have always been the strong ones of the world.” — CC Watching @SusieWiles today and my heart could burst. The embodiment of grace, poise, and power. Congratulations, Mom

—@GovGoneWild: Last Legislative Session, with the help of @GovRonDeSantis and House and Senate leadership, I passed a resolution asking the Federal government to designate drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations so we can cripple them where it matters: their bank accounts. It’s happening.

—@MeghanMcCain: I can’t explain it, but it feels like there’s no fight left in Democrats. Like none of them. They’re all just rolling over to Republican supermajority in politics and culture.

—@stephen_neukam: CSPAN is great. Caller just called into the inauguration coverage to complain about the CFP committee leaving Alabama out of the playoff

— TOP STORY —

“Trump says ‘America’s decline is over’ as he returns to office” via Peter Baker of The New York Times — Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking a significant return to power. The inauguration, moved indoors due to cold weather, occurred in the Capitol Rotunda, where Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered the oath of office.

James David Vance was sworn in as Vice President moments earlier by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In his 29-minute Inaugural Address, Trump declared, “The golden age of America begins right now.” He described his election as “a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal.” He promised to “give people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom.”

“From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”

Like his 2017 address, Trump depicted the nation as being in a state of decline, requiring his leadership to revive it.

However, this time, he focused on specific policies, promising a “national emergency at the border,” the deployment of the military, the elimination of DEI programs, renaming the “Gulf of Mexico” as “Gulf of America,” and “take back” the Panama Canal.

Trump intends to implement his agenda quickly. This includes a crackdown on immigration, tariffs on trade partners, and pardons for supporters involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Notably, Trump, at 78, is the oldest person ever inaugurated as President. Vance, at 40, is the third-youngest Vice President. After losing a re-election bid, Trump is the second President to reclaim the White House.

According to Maggie Haberman, Trump said that JD Vance and Melania Trump had convinced him to tone down his speech, with Vance saying, “ … you didn’t hold back.”

All living former Presidents were present, but none attended the inaugural luncheon. During the ceremony, Trump also praised Speaker Mike Johnson, noting his role in Johnson’s win. He even joked with an overflow room of attendees that they were a “younger, far more beautiful audience than I just spoke to.”

Lisa Lerer reported on the family’s return to Washington with an increased understanding of “how to wield their soft power.” Melania Trump stated in a Fox News interview, “This time, I have everything, I have the plans.” Charles Kushner and Massad Boulos are also taking on roles in the administration.

Though his older children will mostly not work in the White House, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s financial ties will likely be questioned.

After the ceremony, the Trumps and the Bidens were seen walking across the plaza together. As Trump whispered to Joe Biden before his departure, the crowd at Capital One Arena began singing, “Hey hey hey, goodbye.”

—”Trump promises ‘golden age of America’” via Paul McLeary of POLITICO

— “Trump claims he was ‘saved by God’ in thundering, dark inaugural address” via Eric Lutz of Vanity Fair

— INAUGURATION —

“Trump issues pardons for participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol” via Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian and Michelle Price of The Associated Press — President Trump, after being sworn in, pardoned approximately 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters, calling them “hostages.” He signed executive orders to boost border security, designate drug cartels as terrorist groups, and shrink the government. Trump joked about a note from Biden but didn’t open the envelope. At a rally, he signed more orders, rescinded Biden’s directives, and tossed pens into the crowd, declaring, “We won, we won, but now the work begins.” Trump, who overcame impeachments and assassination attempts to regain office, promised to “reverse a horrible betrayal.” Trump said, “From this moment on, America’s decline is over.”

—”Polk County’s eight Jan. 6 defendants get their pardons from Trump. Here’s a look at their cases” via The Ledger of Lakeland

“Trump signs executive actions, including ordering federal workers back to office” via The Washington Post — President Trump signed executive actions to revoke Biden policies, freeze regulations, return federal workers to in-person work, address the cost of living, withdraw from the Paris agreement, and preserve records from past prosecutions. He pledged to “put America first,” declaring, “The golden age of America begins right now.” He also suggested the U.S. would “expand our territory.” Trump said the Armed Forces have “played a long and well-established role” in securing U.S. borders “against threats of invasion.” He directed the Defense Secretary to deliver a plan within 10 days that assigns U.S. Northern Command, which oversees operations in North America, to “seal the borders and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the United States.” The order calls for the mission to be “steady-state,” implying it could endure for some time.

“How Trump got ready for his close-up” via Johnathan Lemire of The Atlantic — Trump’s second inauguration moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda due to cold, and he held a rally in the Capital One Arena, displaying his political power and showmanship. Trump’s speech emphasized his election as a “mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal.” He utilized the indoor setting to control the pageantry and create a State of the Union-like feel. Seating arrangements at the Capitol highlighted those closest to him, with tech billionaires and GOP donors getting prime spots. Trump’s focus on imagery extended even to his official portraits, replicating his mug shot. As Trump stated, “It was so beautiful in there today that maybe we should do it every four years.”

“‘Hopeful,’ ‘Concerned’: How Americans felt about Trump’s speech” via Scott Clement, Emily Guskin, Eric Lau, Dan Keating, Garland Potts, and Hannah Good of The Washington Post — Following Trump’s inauguration, The Washington Post surveyed Americans’ reactions. Many expressed strong feelings, from “hopeful” to “disgusted.” Bradley felt Trump used the speech for “personal grievances,” while Harper believed he would “make America great again.” Regarding Trump’s ability, opinions varied widely, with some, like Joretta, saying, “He didn’t do good the first time,” and others, like William, stating, “The world did not burn down.” Regarding taking back the Panama Canal, Ed called it “stupid,” while Mike thought the U.S. needed “more control.” On gender, Allyson supported Trump’s stance, noting, “It is confusing to keep up with the pronouns,” while Olivia saw a “contradiction.” Many, including Rita, felt Trump’s energy policies were “moving backward.” Americans were divided on Trump’s immigration plans and whether his election was a mandate. Overall, opinions on Trump’s presidency range from “very pessimistic” to “very optimistic.”

—”MAGA fan traveled 2,700 miles to D.C. — but is forced to watch Trump inauguration on iPad” via Housnia Shams of The Express

“Trump vows to reinstate unvaccinated military” via Paul McLeary of POLITICO — Trump announced that service members who were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine will be reinstated with back pay. He stated that these members were “unjustly expelled” for objecting to the mandate and vowed to act this week. Approximately 8,000 troops were discharged for not complying with the mandate, which was in effect from August 2021 to January 2023, though some exemptions were made for medical or religious reasons.

—“Trump promises health actions starting this week” via Daniel Payne of POLITICO

“Trump pledges to send astronauts to Mars” via Sam Ogozalek of POLITICO — Trump declared … that the U.S. will send astronauts to Mars to plant the “stars and stripes,” a goal championed by Elon Musk, who attended the speech. Trump stated, “We will pursue our Manifest Destiny into the stars,” without further details. This announcement aligns with Musk’s vision of colonizing Mars and his call to prioritize U.S. space efforts toward the red planet rather than the moon. Musk, a major Trump ally and donor, has previously described Mars colonization as “life insurance on life” and stated, “We’re going straight to Mars,” calling the moon “a distraction.” Neither NASA nor SpaceX have yet commented on the announcement.

NIA Inauguration Day spot praises Donald Trump — Political action committee National Interest Action is airing a 30-second ad in the D.C. market praising Trump and saying the nation “has an opportunity to make America bold, prosperous and free.” It continues, “Make us proud of the red, white and blue. Our allies and partners should trust us and know we have their backs. The axis of aggressors should fear us. Our strength creates peace, and peace leads to prosperity.”

“Trump shuts down migrant entry app, signaling the start of his border crackdown.” via Hamed Aleaziz of The New York Times — The Trump administration abruptly shut down the CBP One app, a Biden-era program that allowed migrants to schedule appointments for legal entry into the U.S., signaling a crackdown at the southern border. The program, which enabled 1,450 daily appointments, was immediately terminated, and “existing appointments have been canceled,” according to a website announcement. Over 900,000 migrants have used the app since early 2023. The move came despite former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas saying, “I would say that the model that we have built … is the model that should be sustained.” Critics, like Vice President Vance, considered the app a tool that facilitated “illegal immigration.” Approximately 300,000 migrants are estimated to be in Mexico awaiting use of the app when it was terminated, according to a former DHS official.

“Trump to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico,’ end parole for Latin American, Haitian migrants” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Trump, in his second term, signed executive orders reinstating “Remain in Mexico,” suspending refugee resettlements, and ending a parole program that allowed migrants legal entry. He also canceled the CBP One app, which was used for migrant appointments, and stopped “advanced” parole authorizations for certain nationals. During his inauguration, Trump vowed to halt illegal entry, send troops to the border, and designate drug cartels as terrorist groups. He stated that “all illegal entry will immediately be halted.” These actions continue his anti-immigration policies since his 2016 campaign and follow Biden’s reversal of many such policies during his term.

Heritage Action runs ads in Pennsylvania, California urging Cabinet confirmations — Heritage Action has purchased a media flight in Pennsylvania urging lawmakers to confirm Trump’s Cabinet nominees. The ad paints the past four years as a dystopian nightmare and asserts “there is no time to waste on Washington games” before urging Senators to “confirm Trump’s Cabinet now.”

“Trump ends CBP One, a Joe Biden-era border app that gave legal entry to nearly 1 million migrants” via The Associated Press — The Trump administration Monday ended the use of a border app called CBP One that has allowed nearly 1 million people to enter the United States with eligibility to work legally. A notice on the Customs and Border Protection website Monday, just after Trump was sworn in, let users know that the app that had been used to allow migrants to schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available. The notice said that existing appointments had been canceled. The move adheres to a promise Trump made during his campaign and will please critics who say it was an overly generous magnet for more people to come to Mexico’s border with the United States.

— FLORIDA AT THE INAUG —

“Florida’s takeover of Washington is only just beginning” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Florida’s influence is surging as Trump’s inauguration imports its policies and personnel into Washington. Rep. Byron Donalds called 2024 a “coming out party” for Florida, where “other states are looking to us.” The Florida GOP celebrated, with Rep. Kat Cammack joking, “We’re just doing Florida men and Florida women stuff.” Rep. Mike Haridopolos expects “less government, less taxes and more freedom.” Florida Republicans now consider Trump “one of their own,” and according to Chair Evan Power, the state has a “fighter ethos.” Alexander Pantinakis noted, “We are sort of a victim of our own success,” anticipating less national GOP support. He adds, “The word is out on Florida,” emphasizing their growing political power.

“Florida officials react to presidential inauguration of Trump” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott posted: “It’s a new day in America. We have a President who will PUT AMERICA FIRST and keep his promises on Day One!” U.S. Sen.-designate Moody, a Plant City Republican, posted: “Today, our nation enters a bold new era of leadership under President Donald Trump. Excited to get to work reversing four years of unlawful and reckless policies that made Americans less safe and READY to help President Trump put America First.”

“Rick Scott takes Venezuela’s ‘rightful President’ to Trump swearing-in” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s soon-to-be senior Senator attended Trump’s inauguration alongside Venezuela’s President-elect Edmundo González. González was the Unitary Platform coalition candidate who replaced Maria Corina Machado when she was barred from running against Nicolás Maduro. The Biden State Department acknowledged González as the leading vote-getter. Despite the prior administration’s call for democracy, Sen. Scott hopes the new Trump administration will bring changes in dealing with Maduro. Scott said González was elected by Venezuelans under Machado’s leadership and represents a “beacon of hope” for those oppressed by Maduro.

“Mike Waltz resigns from Congress for National Security Adviser post under Trump” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Waltz is officially a former Congressman. The St. Johns County Republican, who has represented Northeast Florida in Congress since 2019, resigned from office ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration Monday. In November, Trump tapped Waltz, a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran, to serve as his National Security Adviser. A race to determine Waltz’s successor is underway. Ahead of the inauguration, Waltz posted a picture on X of himself, incoming Department of Government Efficiency co-lead Musk and fellow veteran Julia Nesheiwat — the latter of whom served in appointed roles under Trump and DeSantis — at St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C.

“Susie Wiles has her own team of deputies” via Sophia Cai, Irie Sentner and Ben Johansen of POLITICO — Trump Chief of Staff Wiles faces the challenge of balancing Trump’s showmanship with his ambitious agenda. Wiles’s key deputies include Robert Gabriel, her policy adviser. James Blair, a White House deputy chief, handles political and legislative affairs, ensuring MAGA loyalists fill key roles. Taylor Budowich, also a deputy chief, manages communications and Cabinet affairs, working with Stephen Miller on policy. Both Blair and Budowich have worked with Wiles previously. Cameron Sadler, a former RNC staffer, serves as her executive assistant.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Biden pardons five members of his family in final minutes in office” via Michael Shear of The New York Times — In his final moments as President, Biden issued pardons for five family members, citing fear of politically motivated attacks from incoming President Trump, rather than their wrongdoing. He stated the attacks were “motivated solely by a desire to hurt me.” Those pardoned include his brother, James B. Biden, his wife, his sister and her husband, and another brother. The move, announced minutes before Trump’s inauguration, underscored the deep mistrust between the two leaders and raised questions about Biden’s belief in the rule of law. Biden also commuted Leonard Peltier’s sentence, citing his age, health, and support from various groups, and pardoned two Democratic politicians.

“Biden issues preemptive pardons for Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, Jan. 6 Committee and others” via Irie Sentner, Kyle Cheney, Nicholas Wu, and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — Biden issued the pardons to former public health official Fauci and former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley. He also pardoned the members and staff of the House Special Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection, as well as officers from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police who testified before the Committee. Trump has verbally attacked all the latest pardon recipients, and many of his allies have called for them to face criminal charges.

—”Left off Biden’s list of pardons: Jack Smith” via Erica Orden of POLITICO

“DeSantis on Biden pardoning Fauci, Milley, J6 Committee: ‘The swamp protects its own’” via Amer Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis criticized President Biden’s preemptive pardons for Dr. Fauci, Gen. Milley, and members of the Jan. 6 Committee, saying, “One of Biden’s greatest abuses of power was the forcing of mRNA shots by executive fiat (which Florida successfully blocked). Now, on his way out the door, Biden pardons the chief henchman of that and so many other abuses. The swamp protects its own.” Biden stated those pardoned “served our nation with honor and distinction” and do not deserve politically motivated prosecutions. Biden said even investigations can damage reputations, although he said they did “nothing wrong.”

“Playbook for 2025: How Trump administration could affect COVID-era SBA loan forgiveness” via Andy Medici of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Some small-business owners are hopeful Trump’s second administration might take action on forgiving COVID-era loans for small businesses. About 4 million COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loans were doled out from 2020 to 2022. Since then, the Small Business Administration has been forced to charge off tens of billions of dollars in loans while another $30 billion is sitting in hardship programs. A report from the 12 Federal Reserve Banks found many business owners with COVID EIDL loans are caught in a vicious cycle of a growing debt load and poorer financial performance.

“More than a century after mail fraud conviction, Marcus Garvey gets presidential pardon” via Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — For over a century, civil rights leader Garvey was demonized, misunderstood and left to the interpretations of the history books after being convicted of mail fraud in 1923 and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a federal court in the United States. Now, the Jamaican-born Black nationalist who led the largest economic and social mass movement of Blacks in the U.S. and hailed as the “Negro Moses” has finally found justice. It came Sunday on the last full day of Biden’s presidency. Biden posthumously pardoned Garvey, closing a frustrating chapter of a decades-long campaign by civil rights activists, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, stewards of Black and Caribbean history, and Garvey’s son, Dr. Julius Garvey, to properly reframe the legacy of the man who preached self-determination and economic empowerment among the African diaspora.

“Meet the new (acting) Secretary of Defense” via Jack Detsch and Paul McLeary of POLITICO — Robert Salesses, a Marine Corps veteran and long-serving career official, will serve as acting Defense Secretary while Pete Hegseth awaits Senate confirmation, according to sources familiar with the move. Salesses, currently the deputy head of the Washington Headquarters Service, has held multiple Pentagon roles across four administrations. He assumes the top position as Biden administration officials depart and Trump is sworn in. Senate Republicans aim to quickly advance Hegseth’s nomination through the Senate Armed Services Committee, potentially as early as Monday night, followed by a full Senate vote later in the week. Sources requested anonymity due to the unannounced nature of the plans.

“Trump taps longtime immigration official as acting Attorney General” via Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — Trump has chosen James McHenry, an immigration enforcement lawyer, as acting Attorney General. McHenry, previously overseeing immigration judges at the DOJ, will serve until Pam Bondi’s confirmation. McHenry was appointed to head the Executive Office of Immigration Review in 2017 by Jeff Sessions after starting at DOJ in 2003. He has served as a senior lawyer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Homeland Security. Emil Bove will act as deputy Attorney General, and his colleague Todd Blanche is awaiting Senate confirmation. The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to consider Bondi’s nomination, but a final confirmation could take weeks.

“Vivek Ramaswamy will leave DOGE” via Holly Otterbein and Adam Wren of POLITICO — Ramaswamy is leaving his role at Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) to run for Governor of Ohio, according to a source close to him. This move clears the way for Musk to lead DOGE. Ramaswamy’s exit follows him “irking some Republicans,” according to the article, as well as a failed attempt to secure a vacant Senate seat. Ramaswamy also met with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to fill the Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect Vance, but he was passed over. A source close to Ramaswamy said he expects to kick off his gubernatorial bid soon.

“TikTok engineered its shutdown to get saved. But Trump’s solution may fall short.” via David Sanger of The New York Times — TikTok’s temporary shutdown led to a political maneuver where the company praised Trump for his intervention with a notice saying, “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office.” Trump then declared he would “fix it,” proposing a 50/50 “joint venture” between ByteDance and an American entity. While the solution’s national security implications are unclear, it allowed Trump to position himself as the savior of the app and, as he declared, “I had a slightly good experience, wouldn’t you say?” The notice on TikTok when the app was restored read, “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”

— STATEWIDE —

“Senate, House meetings canceled before frigid weather hits Tallahassee” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers won’t have to brave snow flurries and freezing temperatures in Tallahassee this week. Senators and House members are now expected to return to the Capitol on Jan. 27. Senate President Ben Albritton announced that out of “an abundance of caution,” Senate offices will close Wednesday, and 20 Senate Committee meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are also canceled. House Speaker Daniel Perez confirmed identical cancellations had been made for the House and 20 meetings its members were to have this week. “Weather forecasts predicting snow and ice in Tallahassee on Tuesday night and into Wednesday have not improved over the weekend, and schools in Tallahassee are closed on Wednesday in anticipation of severe winter weather. I am concerned with Senators, staff, and visitors being out on the roads traveling to and around the Tallahassee area in these conditions,” Albritton said in a memo.

“Jennifer Bradley files bill to revert school start time rules” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Sen. Bradley has filed a bill to undo a state law mandating later start times for middle and high schools. Under the current rules set to go into effect next year, a middle school can’t begin earlier than 8 a.m. High schools can start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Elementary schools have no start time requirement. Bradley’s legislation (SB 296) would end those limits, allowing schools to start earlier. Some school officials are expressing concerns about how to manage busing under later start times. The Legislature passed the new start time rules in 2023 (HB 733), which are set to go into effect July 1, 2026.

“Barbara Sharief files ‘Patterson’s Law’ to help parents disprove false child abuse claims” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The story of a South Florida couple whose children were taken away by the state three years ago is now the inspiration for legislation by freshman Sen. Sharief. Sharief, a Broward County Democrat, filed SB 304, titled “Patterson’s Law,” to guarantee parents the right to request examinations from a licensed physician in the event of suspected child abuse. Under current Florida law, Sharief’s office said there is no such recourse for families to disprove abuse allegations once a state welfare agency determines there are physical symptoms present, regardless of whether there is a valid, medically provable explanation. The measure is named for Michael and Tasha Patterson and their twin sons, whom the Department of Children and Families (DCF) took into custody and haven’t returned after broken bones the boys suffered raised alarms during an emergency room visit.

“FAU study: Expanding CRNA scope-of-practice won’t boost health care access” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A research paper by Florida Atlantic University professors adds a wrinkle to the annual scope-of-practice battle between certified registered nurse anesthetists and physician anesthesiologists. The paper focuses on “opt-out” provisions, which allow patients — typically those in rural areas — who may not be able to get speedy care from a physician anesthesiologist to be treated by a CRNA who a physician doesn’t supervise after they are informed of the potential risks. Lead author Scott Feyereisen, Ph. D., examined hospital data from 2010 through 2021 and found no meaningful increase in access to anesthesia care in areas with “opt-out” provisions.

— ELECTIONS —

“Three Republican candidates file for 2026 Sarasota County’s HD 74 race” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Venice Mayor Nick Pachota filed to run in 2026 for the Republican nomination for the House District 74 seat in a bid to succeed Rep. James Buchanan, who is aspiring to succeed Sen. Joe Gruters in 2026. Pachota, 41, joins an early field that includes fellow Republicans Chris Felder and Les Nichols. HD 74 covers much of Sarasota County east of Interstate 75, from University Parkway south to North Port. Buchanan, Chair of the House Commerce Committee, faces term limits in 2026 in the House and filed earlier this month to run for the Senate District 22 seat, with Gruters, a former Republican Party of Florida Chair, running for state Chief Financial Officer.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘What is he going to do for us?’ Miami’s Black residents consider next Trump presidency” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — The rainy Thursday before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday muralist Marvin Weeks stood outside a building along NW 18th Avenue painting a mural of the man for whom the holiday is named. Weeks has been working on the mural throughout the week to have it ready for the Monday holiday, which this year coincides with President-elect Trump’s inauguration ceremony. The mural, he said, was part of efforts to reimagine Liberty City, using Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as the “connectable link.” “We’re trying to create activities through the arts and entertainment to bring back a sense of quality of life on this Boulevard, which we think is a jewel and should be emphasized, to connect the community,” he said. The timing of the mural comes as hundreds are expected to descend on the Liberty City streets to honor Martin Luther King Jr. during the city’s annual parade.

“Trump inauguration expected to boost Palm Beach County tourism anew” via Anne Geggis of the Palm Beach Post — Not counting the effects of COVID, the most significant jump in year-over-year Palm Beach County hotel taxes over the past 15 years happened the same year that Trump rode down a golden escalator to announce his run for the White House. Professor Peter Ricci, a professor and director of the Department of Marketing-Hospitality Management at Florida Atlantic University, says it’s no coincidence. He’s not the only one calling the influence of having a President officially residing in this area the “Trump Bump.” Ricci and others are expecting 2025 is going to be a banner year. “You cannot deny the local impacts of Trump winning the presidential election,” Ricci said.

“Judge dismisses Alex Díaz de la Portilla ‘shakedown’ lawsuit, citing legislative immunity” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing former Miami City Commissioner Díaz de la Portilla of orchestrating a “shakedown” scheme by pressuring the longtime operator of the Rickenbacker Marina to take on the Commissioner’s associate as a business partner in exchange for the Commissioner’s vote on a redevelopment deal. The ruling marks the second legal victory for Díaz de la Portilla in the past two months as he tees up a possible run for Miami Mayor. In November, the Broward State Attorney’s Office dismissed a criminal corruption case against Díaz de la Portilla, clearing him of the charges just weeks before the case was set to go to trial. The lawsuit dismissed Thursday, involving different allegations, was filed by lobbyist Manuel Prieguez.

“FAU names three finalists in search for a new President — two academics and a former legislator” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — Florida Atlantic University has named three finalists in its long-delayed search for a new leader. The Boca Raton university announced its presidential search committee had selected two veteran university administrators and a former state legislator for further interviews and campus visits. The finalists are Michael Hartline, Dean of Florida State University’s College of Business; Adam Hasner, former Republican Majority Leader in the Florida House and now an executive vice president for The Geo Group, a private prison company; and John Volin, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Maine. All three candidates are expected to conduct public forums on campus early next month and interview with the university’s Board of Trustees.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Former state Rep. Carolina Amesty charged with stealing COVID relief funds” via Skyler Swisher and Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — U.S. prosecutors are charging former state Rep. Amesty with stealing from the federal government’s COVID relief funds, the latest humiliating turn in the career of a woman once viewed as a rising star in the Florida GOP. The 30-year-old Windermere Republican obtained $122,000 by fraudulently applying for pandemic relief funds in the name of two businesses, according to a criminal complaint. She faces two counts of theft of government property, each of which carries a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, officials said. The federal charges are the second round of criminal complaints against Amesty, who in November became the only Republican state lawmaker in Florida to lose office amid a red wave of voting.

“Grady Judd says Polk County deputies won’t knock on doors to round up undocumented residents” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Trump’s pledge to direct mass deportations raises the question of how law-enforcement agencies might help carry out his plan. Though the federal government is responsible for enforcing immigration laws, some law-enforcement leaders across the country have signaled their eagerness to assist in rounding up undocumented immigrants to be deported. Polk County Sheriff Judd is an outspoken supporter of Trump, and he regularly warns about what he considers the threats presented by “illegal aliens” and what he calls an open southern border. But Judd said that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will not change its policies on enforcing immigration laws.

“Judge Belvin Perry Jr. out as Bethune-Cookman Board Chair; trustees deny student demands” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Despite students calling for their ouster, Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) trustees Pete Gamble and Jeff Branch were elected Chair and Vice Chair in a reorganization vote. Gamble, a 1969 graduate of B-CU and former Director of the Daytona Beach Housing Authority, is one of five trustees at the center of students’ anger after the Board failed to elevate the Acting President, William Berry, to the permanent job, despite a search committee vote recommending him for the job. Gamble, who has been Vice Chair for several years, pushes out Perry, the retired Orlando Judge who, as Chair, helped B-CU avoid shutting its doors during a time when finances were upside-down, accreditation was in jeopardy and student enrollment was declining.

— LOCAL: TB —

“For the first time in decades, Hillsborough County has a new public defender” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Not since 1993 has there been a changing of the guard at the Hillsborough Public Defender’s Office. So, the scene inside the county’s largest courtroom earlier this month had the flair of history as Lisa McLean raised a hand and took the oath to support and defend the Constitution. The swearing-in was the culmination of what McLean, for years, had thought might be in her future. She was elected last August to lead the office that provides legal representation to criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers. Her swearing-in made her succession to Julianne Holt, who retired after more than 30 years as public defender, official.

“Biden grants clemency for Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who is imprisoned an hour north of Tampa” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing — Nearly two years after activists stood outside Tampa’s federal courthouse and called on him to grant clemency for Peltier, Biden—being sworn out of office as this news breaks—has done just that. With just minutes left in his time in office, Biden granted clemency to Peltier, the 80-year-old Indigenous activist who has been incarcerated for nearly half a century after a controversial conviction that is internationally recognized as one of the most corrupt court proceedings in American history. Peltier, wrongfully imprisoned at Coleman Correctional Institution, approximately 70 miles north of Tampa, was convicted of killing three FBI agents.

“Hundreds of volunteers help Feeding Tampa Bay during their first MLK Day of Service” via JJ Burton of ABC Action News — Feeding Tampa Bay took a different approach to honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his day, hosting their first MLK Day of Service. More than 750 people showed up to help hundreds of thousands of people across Tampa Bay. Some volunteers, like Bryce Hayes, came out with their families. For him and other volunteers, it was the best way to celebrate the day this man is all about, Martin Luther King Jr. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., volunteers helped sort food in the warehouse, packed meals, stocked, and helped families shop in the market. Some volunteers cooked or served in the bistro. Volunteer and Board member Chris Cascaes said it’s not lost on him how all their work will help hundreds of thousands across Tampa Bay.

“St. Petersburg to spend $628K on AquaFence flood barrier for downtown lift station” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Mayor Ken Welch has touted the need for agile resilience since back-to-back hurricanes decimated the area in September and October. St. Petersburg will now purchase a deployable flood wall and waterproof sewer infrastructure. City Council members unanimously approved the initiatives Thursday afternoon. Administrators plan to have a custom-manufactured AquaFence, an impermeable flood barrier, ready to protect a downtown lift station before hurricane season begins in June. The rapidly deployable FloodWall system made national headlines in September as it safeguarded Tampa General Hospital from Hurricane Helene’s 7-foot storm surge. Council member Brandi Gabbard noted she and her colleagues cheered when they heard the purchase request.

“St. Petersburg belatedly begins repairs at storm-damaged Albert Whitted Airport” via Mark Parker of the Tampa Bay Times — St. Petersburg will begin repairing Albert Whitted Airport more than three months after Hurricane Milton substantially damaged the publicly owned facility. City Council members unanimously approved a $1.2 million contract on Jan. 9 to commence a hangar demolition and removal project. Crews will start building the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg’s track, which runs through the municipal airport, in the coming weeks. Liam Hawkins, a pilot based at Albert Whitted, said unremoved storm debris nearly killed a colleague less than two weeks before the meeting. He noted recent wind gusts blew a twisted steel beam off a damaged hangar that almost struck a person standing next to an aircraft preparing for takeoff.

Who cares? — “Tampa’s Democratic Socialists of America host Saturday organizing fair” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay — While Trump’s inauguration sparked controversy, Tampa’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) offers an alternative. Following the election, DSA organizer Alec Wilcosky noted a 13% membership surge in Pinellas County, with “5,000 new members nationwide.” The Tampa chapter hosts an organizing fair this Saturday, showcasing how politics can affect change beyond voting. Over a dozen groups, including the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund and local tenant unions, will be present. The event promotes “mutual aid, anti-capitalistic organizations, or rights for workers and renters.” This fair provides a constructive outlet for those opposing Trump, offering a different path for political action. There is “no cover” for the event outside of Deviant Libation.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“The budget cliff is upon us” via A.G. Gancarski of Jax Today — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is using town halls to engage constituents on budget priorities, a savvy move to bypass the City Council. However, Jacksonville faces financial challenges, including reliance on reserves and potential deficits. As a “subsidiary government,” the city is also subject to state and federal policies. Deegan recently celebrated a $2.8 million federal grant for EV chargers. However, the city’s financial outlook is uncertain, with Trump now in office and Tallahassee signaling austerity measures. Facing a projected deficit, Florida must grapple with the end of federal COVID funds. The Mayor must now sell austerity to residents.

“Jacksonville is among the port cities waiting to see how Trump’s tariffs play out” via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union — JaxPort is monitoring Trump’s potential tariffs, including 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada and up to 60% from China, as they could significantly impact international trade. Trump says these tariffs will force other countries to combat illegal immigration and fentanyl flow and force U.S. manufacturing. Critics argue that tariffs lead to higher prices and trade wars. JaxPort experienced a 17% cargo volume increase at the end of 2024 as importers anticipated tariffs. JaxPort says its trade diversity will help weather economic uncertainty, noting Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth, accounts for half its container traffic.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“The Bay raises $3M in community co-investment to unlock $2M matching grant” via the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Following a yearlong challenge to the community, The Bay has raised $3 million in community co-investment to unlock a $2 million matching grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation, totaling $5 million in funding for the signature public park along Sarasota Bay in downtown Sarasota. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation, an anonymous donor, The Patterson Foundation, the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, and others have helped fuel park expansion and free park programming at The Bay. Funding will be used to support design and development of an expanded “Resilient Shoreline” as well as ongoing park operations, maintenance and free events and activities.

“Did Lee County taxpayers shell out north of $100K for Lee Sheriff’s children’s book?” via Kate Cimini Fort Myers News-Press — Under Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office paid more than $100,000 in taxpayer dollars to a consultant who wrote and published a children’s book advertising its Animal Cruelty Task Force — and the agency has not responded to repeated questions about the book’s cost to taxpayers, its distribution or its impact. The News-Press and Naples Daily News received a copy of the “Grace Birch” authored book in response to a public records request. According to the title page, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office published the book in 2023. Von Schnoodle LLC Consulting, the author’s company and a contractor with the sheriff’s office, was paid roughly $108,000 the year the book was published, public records show.

— TOP OPINION —

“By turns predictable and unhinged, inauguration tells a tale of two Trumps” via Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter — Comedian Nikki Glaser’s post-Golden Globes interview reflects a trend of performers blurring the lines between public and private moments, akin to Trump’s approach to his inauguration.

After a formal address in the Capitol Rotunda, Trump delivered a second, longer speech in Emancipation Hall, mocking those who praised his earlier remarks as “presidential.”

This secondary speech showcased his personality, featuring digressions, detours, and mentions of Steve Scalise’s blood transfusions. This second speech, where he gave his supporters the “A+ treatment,” was off-the-cuff as he meandered between topics.

The formal Rotunda inauguration, with its “Enduring Democracy” theme, was visually constrained compared to outdoor ceremonies, feeling more intimate, like a State of the Union.

Trump’s listing of executive actions, coupled with prolonged standing ovations, created a partisan atmosphere and a “Comic-Con” feel, with familiar promises, catchphrases, and leaked announcements. Trump began by saying, “The Golden Age of America begins right now,” as if announcing a sequel to “The Wall.”

“Is he going to talk about a reboot of drilling?” He actually used the phrase “Drill, baby drill.”

“Is he going to trot out his best-known catchphrases?” There was one point at which he referred to “winning like never before” twice in under three minutes. Wakanda forever, President Trump.

While a Comic-Con presentation might have had more celebrity cameos, Trump’s inauguration featured billionaires and an awkward attempt to have Carrie Underwood sing “America the Beautiful” a cappella due to musical accompaniment issues. Though Underwood wasn’t bad, the intended performance was never realized.

This contrasts with what Trump intentionally omitted from his Rotunda speech and mirrors Glaser’s unaired Golden Globes jokes.

— OPINIONS —

“My five takeaways from Trump’s inauguration speech” via Chris Cillizza of So What — Trump’s inauguration speech was “the only speech he is capable of delivering.” It was essentially a campaign speech, referencing his swing state wins and using familiar rhetoric. Trump criticized the Biden administration, presenting a bleak view of the country and casting himself as the savior. He invoked messianic language, stating, “I was saved to make America Great Again.” The speech then shifted to a “State of the Union” feel, listing executive orders, and the author says Trump showed his lack of oratory skill when reading from prepared remarks. When the speech called for, well, bigger rhetoric, Trump couldn’t fake his lack of engagement. He read through the stuff some speechwriter wrote for him with the trademark woodenness and lack of interest that anyone who has seen him try to stick to the prompter recognizes. Trump is a gifted performer. But he is no orator. He is never going to inspire with his words. That was driven home bluntly in his speech today.

“The broligarchs have a vision for the new Trump term. It’s darker than you think.” via Sigal Samuel of Vox — Tech billionaires’ support for Trump stems from an ideology beyond just tax cuts and regulations. It suggests these “broligarchs,” like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, are driven by a science fiction-inspired vision of themselves as “supermen,” as described by Brooke Harrington, who “reject constraint in all of its forms.” This ideology includes transhumanism, the use of technology to alter human biology, and the pursuit of immortality. These billionaires want to create “startup cities” where they are not subject to laws of democratic nations. Journalist Gil Duran says the goal is “to build power over the long-term by controlling money, politics, technology, and land,” aided by crypto and a post-truth world.

“The one thing Americans remember about Biden” via Ruth Igielnik and Christine Zhang of The New York Times — A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll reveals a divided view of Biden’s legacy as he leaves office. Partisan lines heavily influenced opinions, with Republicans focusing on Biden’s age and mental acuity, exemplified by the comment, “He usually didn’t have a clue what was going on around him.” Democrats, while sometimes critical of the economy, often praised his empathy. The economy was a central theme, with respondents citing “Gas prices skyrocketing” and “He worked hard for the middle class.” Other concerns included immigration and foreign policy, especially the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Some praised his pandemic recovery and legislative achievements like the “bipartisan jobs act.” A small group cited corruption, with one person saying, “Corruption to enrich him and his family.” Opinions on whether Biden left the country better or worse off were also split along partisan lines, although younger and minority groups were more likely to say worse off.

“Florida’s ‘homestead hostages’ hold the key to housing crisis relief” via Philip Levine for the Miami Herald — Florida’s homestead tax exemption, while beneficial, has created “homestead hostages”—homeowners reluctant to sell due to losing their capped property tax status. This disincentive freezes the housing market, impacting young couples, single mothers, and those facing rising condo fees. Empty nesters, for example, avoid downsizing, and missing opportunities for others. A proposed solution allows homeowners to transfer their tax benefit to a new home within 12 months, with a transfer fee offsetting potential revenue loss. This change would free up housing, boost the economy, and aid those facing insurance and condo crises. It would also increase state and local revenue through transaction fees and higher taxes on new non-exempt buyers. The measure should be welcomed by both Republicans and Democrats who support economic growth.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Central Florida volunteers pack a million meals during MLK Day of Service event” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — About 4,000 volunteers gathered at the Orange County Convention Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to pack meals for those affected by the recent wildfires in California as well as for those in need across Central Florida. Thousands worked across three shifts Monday to pack over a million meals as part of nonprofit U.S. Hunger’s second annual MLK Day of Service Million Meal Pack. On the other side of the nation, thousands of homes were destroyed by some of the most powerful and deadly wildfires in California’s history two weeks ago, forcing at one point over 200,000 to evacuate. The fires left thousands unhoused and relying on shelters. Rick Levy, 71, was among the volunteers packing food. Levy, a retired medical device manufacturer, is originally from New Jersey and moved to Central Florida several years ago.

“Guide to the 2025 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates in Tampa” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa’s Gasparilla, a pirate-themed event since 1904, draws 300,000+ to Bayshore Boulevard on Jan. 25. The day begins with a mock pirate “invasion” by the Jose Gasparilla ship, followed by a parade with over 120 units. Festivities include brunch, parade (2-6 p.m.), and live music. Safety is enhanced by increased law enforcement. Navigating the event requires planning for parking ($20 − $40) and designated alcohol zones. Attendees are advised to bring essentials and note spotty cell service. Reserved bleacher seating ($68+) offers the best loot.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to former Sen. Tom Lee, as well as Jon Costello, and former House candidate Bruno Portigliatti.

