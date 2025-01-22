Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.22.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Local business leader and philanthropist Tom Pepin announced this week that Tom Lee, a former state Senate President, has been tapped to head the Pepin Family Office, a new endeavor of the Pepin Family Foundation.

Lee will serve as CEO, overseeing strategic initiatives, guiding the family’s investment efforts, and helping shape the next chapter of its commitment to improving the Tampa Bay area.

“As we continue to build on our family’s financial and philanthropic endeavors, Tom Lee brings a focused and strategic approach to foster innovative partnerships and drive measurable change in our business and our community,” Pepin said. “As a close friend for several decades, I know Tom Lee also shares a deep understanding of family and community service that will help us achieve our altruistic goals.”

The Pepin Family Foundation supports and funds various charitable endeavors, including those related to health care, education, mental health and more.

As the new leader of the Pepin Family Office, Lee will collaborate closely with Tina Pepin, the executive director of the Pepin Family Foundation and Tom Pepin’s daughter, on new philanthropic endeavors.

Lee served as Senate President from 2004 until 2006 and represented parts of the Tampa Bay area in the Senate for 18 years. He will bring his vast knowledge of public policy, community engagement, and organizational leadership to the Pepin family’s mission.

“I have devoted much of my professional life to public service out of love for this community,” Lee said. “The Pepin Family and I share a deep commitment to preserving and enhancing our community’s quality of life for future generations. I am excited to join the Pepin Family as they continue to play a key role in the Tampa Bay business and philanthropic landscape.”

Democratic consulting firm Key Lime Strategies announced it has expanded its team.

John Etienne joined House Majority PAC as the digital director. The organization is dedicated to growing the Democratic caucus in the Florida House. In the same capacity, Etienne worked for former gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried’s 2022 campaign. The Florida native also served as a Senior Digital Media Adviser for Third Way and was a fellow at the American Civil Liberties Union.

Etienne’s campaign experience includes stints as Digital Organizing Director for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. In Minnesota, he worked as Deputy Digital Organizing Director for former President Joe Biden’s campaign, and before that worked on 2020 presidential campaigns in Florida and Iowa for U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Gabe Barrios also joined Key Lime as a Fundraising Associate. The Miami native previously worked with the International Rescue Committee. “A people person at Key Lime, he is a part of the fundraising program and uses his love for connecting with others to do precisely that with and for our clients,” reads a bio from Key Lime.

Also coming on as a Fundraising Associate, Izzy Connerly comes to the team from New Mexico. She has worked in the past on political efforts in St. Petersburg. She has developed expertise in graphic design, video editing and fundraising copy.

— TOP STORY —

“States sued to stop Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship order” via Matthew Cullen of The New York Times — President Trump’s new executive order denying birthright citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants is facing immediate legal challenges, with 22 states filing lawsuits in federal court.

These states argue the order violates the 14th Amendment, which has historically guaranteed citizenship to all individuals born on U.S. soil, including children of temporary legal residents, such as foreign students.

This legal action starts a protracted battle over the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The military’s involvement in border control also raises legal concerns.

Beyond immigration, Trump’s initial actions are having wide-ranging effects. Trade experts are grappling with potential tariff impacts, while the automotive industry is facing disruptions to electric vehicle plans and new restrictions in the wind energy sector. The breadth of these executive orders indicates a significant shift in national policies.

The controversial decisions prompted responses from religious leaders, with one bishop at an interfaith service imploring Trump for compassion for those feeling threatened, such as LGBTQ+ individuals, immigrants and refugees. Trump responded dismissively to the concerns, labeling the service as “not too exciting.”

These events highlight a pattern of sweeping change and swift action during Trump’s second term. They promise significant shifts in numerous aspects of American life and potentially trigger more disputes and challenges in the coming months. The implications of this vast array of actions in immigration, trade, and energy are not fully understood, and many have questioned their legal and societal impact.

This administration has now set a tone for change and a resistance to criticism.

— FIRST 100 DAYS —

“Trump’s executive orders already face pushback, legal challenges” via Cleve Wootson of The Washington Post — Within hours of his second inauguration, Trump signed nearly 100 executive orders, sparking immediate legal challenges. Trump framed the actions as “the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense,” aiming to deliver on campaign promises like border security and limited gender recognition. Critics swiftly filed lawsuits challenging these actions. A historian called it an “executive-order shock-and-awe campaign” to show he’s back and will deliver aggressively. Even if temporary, these orders are designed to pressure opponents, showcasing Trump’s vision even amid legal battles.

“GOP Senate resistance hits Trump over Jan. 6 pardons” via Justin Green of Axios — A small core of Senate Republicans — including former GOP leader Mitch McConnell — has denounced Trump’s near-blanket pardon of Jan 6 rioters. These voices will be a distinct minority on Capitol Hill. Many Republicans are in lock-step with Trump, even over an issue as personal to lawmakers as Jan. 6. McConnell told Semafor, “No one should excuse violence. And particularly violence against police officers.” Sen. Thom Tillis said: “I’ve got concerns with any pardons for people who did any harm to police officers. Full stop. And I’ve also got serious concerns with all of the pardons by Biden.”

“The GOP’s stunning response to Trump pardoning those who assaulted police” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — When the idea of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants first circulated, the pushback from Republican Senators was pretty swift. And even the few who entertained the idea drew a line at pardoning the violent ones. But now that Trump has gone there and granted clemency to every Jan. 6 defendant — including those who assaulted police — the response from Republicans has been strikingly muted. And some are even giving Trump a nod of approval, a remarkable episode showing how he gradually lures his party to vouch for the previously unthinkable.

“Trump defends pardons for rioters and suggests Proud Boys could have place in politics” via Michelle L. Price and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press — Trump defended his decision to grant clemency to people convicted of assaulting police officers during the 2021 attack on the Capitol and suggested there could be a place in U.S. politics for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, extremist groups whose leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy against the U.S. When pressed by a reporter about the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and whether there was a place for them in politics, Trump said, “Well, we have to see. They’ve been given a pardon. I thought their sentences were ridiculous and excessive.”

“Trump’s Coast Guard to deploy assets to Florida coast to stop migrant invasion Joe Biden tolerated” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Following Trump’s arrival in the White House, the U.S. Coast Guard announced a radical shift in border policy, deploying assets to Florida and other maritime borders to deter a potential influx of migrants from Haiti and Cuba. This action comes amid concerns over increased migration and recent military activity involving Cuba and Russia. Florida has been shouldering the burden of Haitian migration, prompting Gov. DeSantis to deploy state resources, including the National Guard, to the Southern coast. As Admiral Kevin Lunday stated, “The U.S. Coast Guard is the world’s premier maritime law enforcement agency, vital to protecting America’s maritime borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty.” This surge in Coast Guard presence reflects a more assertive approach to border security under the new administration.

“Trump administration ousts Coast Guard top officer” via Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post — The Trump administration has ousted the Coast Guard’s top admiral, according to a message to the service’s members, in what could be the first of several changes to military leadership under the new Commander in Chief. Adm. Linda Fagan, who in 2022 became the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. military, was relieved of her duties as commandant by Benjamine Huffman, Trump’s Interim Homeland Security Secretary. Huffman’s message does not provide a reason for the decision. The position has been held for generations for about four years each. “She served a long and illustrious career, and I thank her for her service to our nation,” it says.

“Trump says he pardoned Silk Road mastermind, a promise he’d made to Libertarian Party” via Meryl Kornfield of The Washington Post — Trump said he granted a pardon of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht — a campaign promise Trump had made to libertarian voters. In a post on his Truth Social platform, the President said signing the pardon was his “pleasure” and called the sentence Ulbricht was serving “ridiculous.” Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after being convicted on seven counts, including conspiracy and money laundering, connected to the anonymous marketplace website he created being used to sell illegal drugs. The party’s Chair, Angela McArdle, had told The Washington Post on Monday that she had been in touch with Trump’s aides about the pardon and was told that the President would keep his promise.

“Trump’s proposed tariff agency raises questions and confusion, for experts” via Ana Swanson of The New York Times — Trump has promised to generate a “massive” amount of revenue with tariffs on foreign products, an amount so big that the President said he would create a new agency — the External Revenue Service — to handle collecting the money. “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” Trump said in his inaugural address, reiterating a promise to create the agency. “It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our Treasury coming from foreign sources.” Much about the new agency remains unclear, including how it would differ from the government’s current operations.

“Justin Trudeau says Canada will respond to U.S. tariffs as Ontario’s premier says Trump ‘declared war’” via The Associated Press — Canada’s outgoing prime minister and the leader of the country’s oil-rich province of Alberta are both confident Canada can avoid the 25% tariffs Trump says he will impose on Feb. 1. Trudeau and Danielle Smith will argue that Canada is the energy superpower that has the oil and critical minerals that America needs to feed what Trump vows will be a booming U.S. economy. But Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, the manufacturing hub of Canada, said a trade war is 100% coming. Trump “declared an economic war on Canada,” Ford said. “And we are going to use every tool in our toolbox to defend our economy.”

“Trump returns Cuba to terror sponsor list, again reversing Biden’s policy” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — On his first day back in office, Trump reinstated Cuba as a federally recognized state sponsor of terrorism, reversing an executive order by his White House predecessor to lift the designation from the island nation. The move came amid a flurry of actions Trump took Monday after being sworn in as the 47th United States President. Unlike other orders to declare a national emergency at the Southern border and delay a ban on the TikTok social media app, Trump did not offer a statement to accompany his decision on Cuba. But it drew swift censure from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who called it “an act of arrogance” and a “fraudulent designation.”

“Trump to announce multibillion-dollar investment in AI infrastructure” via Alfred Ng and Eugene Daniels of POLITICO — The Trump administration is pushing its technology agenda forward with a multibillion-dollar private sector partnership to boost U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure. According to a White House official, the “Stargate” initiative will be announced today and involves companies including OpenAI, Softbank and Oracle. This move highlights the administration’s focus on AI development and the critical data centers and energy infrastructure that enable it. This investment aims to solidify America’s position as a leader in AI.

“Marco Rubio oversees halt to foreign aid and meets with Asian diplomats on Day One” via Edward Wong of The New York Times — Rubio began his tenure as Secretary of State, emphasizing a foreign policy centered on U.S. interests, stating his mission is “to ensure that our foreign policy is centered on one thing, and that is the advancement of our national interests.” Immediately, the State Department halted foreign aid disbursement following a Trump executive order, impacting global programs. Rubio met with Indo-Pacific counterparts, aligning with Trump’s focus. He stressed the need for rapid action due to a changing world. While acknowledging the need for change, Rubio assured diplomats the changes weren’t meant to be destructive.

“Rubio wants State Department to be ‘centerpiece’ of all foreign relations conversations” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — In his first remarks before his new agency, Secretary of State Rubio told State Department employees the agency must always put America first. “In our republic, the voters decide the course of our nation, both domestically and abroad, and they have elected Donald J. Trump as our President — when it comes to foreign policy on a very clear mission,” Rubio said in a speech to employees. “And that mission is to ensure that our foreign policy is centered on one thing, and that is the advancement of our national interest, which they have clearly defined through his campaign as anything that makes us stronger or safer or more prosperous.”

“Justice Dept. removes senior career officials from key positions” via Perry Stein and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post — The Trump administration has removed or reassigned several top career officials in the Justice Department’s national security and criminal divisions. At least 15 experienced career staffers across several divisions were removed from their positions and reassigned, a sign that the new President and his aides plan to carry out their promises to dramatically reshape the agency, including to focus more on immigration enforcement. To skirt legal protections afforded to career staffers, many officials were transferred to other positions inside Justice, where they would likely have less influence on the department’s big decisions. The officials must decide whether to stay in their new assignment or leave the agency.

— FLA. IN D.C. —

“Ashley Moody sworn into Senate seat following Rubio’s departure” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Moody was sworn in as Florida’s junior U.S. Senator after serving as Attorney General for six years. Moody stated, “Serving as Florida’s Attorney General is a tremendous honor,” highlighting her office’s accomplishments. Gov. DeSantis appointed Moody, citing her record of fighting for conservative principles, notably choosing her over Trump’s preference of Lara Trump. Moody, closely aligned with DeSantis, often defended his policies and took legal action against the Biden administration. She now looks forward to her new role as a Senator for Florida, a position she will have to vie for in a 2026 Election.

“Moody ‘living out of hotels and suitcases’ but embracing role as Senator in Trump era” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s political shuffle has catapulted Attorney General Ashley Moody to the U.S. Senate, replacing Marco Rubio. Before her swearing-in, Moody shared her swift transition with a national audience. “I found out last Wednesday night that Gov. Ron DeSantis was going to appoint me to the Senate… I cannot tell you how excited I am,” she said on “America Reports,” noting her family’s rapid relocation. Moody supports Trump’s agenda, including border security measures, stating, “We have a Commander in Chief back in the White House that puts prosperity and safety for Americans first.” She criticized Biden’s immigration policies, claiming they led to “releasing people who had been arrested on serious felonies… back into the communities,” emphasizing Trump’s commitment to reversing those policies.

“Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons free several Florida figures serving sentences for Capitol riot” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Pardons issued by Trump included several men convicted of orchestrating the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, including multiple Floridians. Perhaps Trump’s most controversial first-day executive order included pardoning and commuting sentences for several people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol that aimed to disrupt the certification of Biden’s 2020 victory. Trump commuted the sentences of several members of Florida’s chapter of the Oath Keepers: Kelly Meggs, Joseph Hackett, Kenneth Harrelson and David Moerschel. Meggs, head of the Florida chapter, had been sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to the Military Times, on charges of seditious conspiracy.

First in Sunburn — Democrats blast Trump plans to ‘screw over’ Florida seniors — Florida Democrats accuse Trump of prioritizing his own and wealthy interests over those of Floridians, citing his association with billionaires and a controversial cryptocurrency venture. They argue his policies are designed to benefit the affluent while harming average citizens. Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director Abhi Rahman asserts Trump has a history of threatening vital benefits, mainly through “Project 2025,” which he says aims to dismantle Social Security, impacting nearly 5 million Floridians. Rahman also criticizes Trump’s past attempts to cut Medicare and Medicaid and his actions on prescription costs. The DNC concludes with a promise to protect Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other essential programs for Floridians.

— STATEWIDE —

“Gulf of America? DeSantis quickly adopts new name in weather emergency order” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald — Trump moved quickly during his first day in office to formally change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America,’ and DeSantis has already adopted the rebranding in Florida. On Monday, Trump signed a slew of executive orders, and among them was the order to rename the Gulf of Mexico — something he’d promised weeks earlier to do and teased during his inaugural address. That same day, DeSantis sent out his own declaration, adopting the change in language in an emergency order about extreme weather arriving Tuesday in the northern reaches of Florida. Trump still faces international headwinds in his effort to take over the international body of water lexically, but DeSantis wasted no time adopting Trump’s new name for the Gulf. The order declared, “An area of low pressure moving across the Gulf of America, interacting with Arctic air, will bring widespread impactful Winter weather to North Florida beginning Tuesday…”

“DeSantis: ‘Believe it or not, in the state of Florida, we’re mobilizing snowplows’” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida might make history this week, with DeSantis saying the northern part of the state could get 6 inches of snow in a worst-case scenario during the upcoming Winter storm. The state is preparing for snow, sleet, and extreme cold temperatures hitting Tallahassee and North Florida late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow, but DeSantis warned some areas could get up to 6 inches — which would break records.

“DeSantis says he’s a dog biting at ankles when it comes to Special Session and immigration reform” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis compared himself to a dog biting people’s ankles as the Governor continued to pressure lawmakers to return for a Special Session to crack down on illegal immigration. “I am not just going to let go. We are going to get this done,” DeSantis said as he has faced opposition from Republican leaders over returning to Tallahassee early. DeSantis made the remarks Tuesday during a media question-and-answer session following his statements on emergency preparedness for the upcoming Winter storm. DeSantis said, “It’s fine” for legislators to argue, “We’re not going to let the Governor drive the train or all this other stuff.”

“Florida gaming officials, cops argue current laws not enough to reduce illegal gambling” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — While law enforcement and Florida gaming officials have been able to bust illegal gambling rackets in some counties, those same law enforcement experts say current state laws don’t go far enough to thwart outlaw operations. Florida Gaming Control Commission officials joined prosecutors and other members of law enforcement to testify before the House Industries and Professional Activities Subcommittee, decrying current anti-gambling laws. They say current statutes don’t deter illegal gaming. “There’s only so much money to go around. If a dollar does not go to a licensed facility or a tribal facility, it’s going into a criminal’s pocket. It’s as simple as that,” said Ross Marshman, Acting Executive Director of the Gaming Control Commission.

— OTHER D.C. MATTERS —

“Senate panel advances Scott Bessent nomination” via Michael Stratford of POLITICO — Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary won bipartisan support as his nomination cleared a Senate Committee. The Senate Finance Committee voted 16-11 to advance Bessent’s nomination, clearing the way for a Senate floor vote in the coming days. Two Democrats — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire — joined the Committee’s Republicans in supporting Bessent for the top economic job in Trump’s Cabinet. If Bessent is confirmed, as expected, he’ll be at the center of Trump’s agenda of extending tax cuts, imposing sweeping tariffs and rolling back financial regulations. He will also inherit looming fiscal cliffs in the coming months.

“Democrats press VA Secretary nominee on abortion, Project 2025” via Ben Leonard of POLITICO — Abortion politics took center stage at the confirmation hearing for Trump’s pick to run the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). VA Secretary nominee Doug Collins, a former Republican Congressman from Georgia, was asked more than once by Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Democrats whether he would roll back a Biden administration rule allowing the agency to provide abortion counseling and, in some cases, the procedure itself. The previous administration put that policy in place to protect reproductive health services in the VA following the 2022 Supreme Court decision striking down the constitutional right to an abortion. Republicans have slammed the rule, however.

“Pete Hegseth ex-sister-in-law tells Senators he was ‘abusive’ to second wife” via Karoun Demirjian and Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times — An ex-sister-in-law of Pete Hegseth’s submitted a sworn statement to Senators that accused Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, of being so “abusive” toward his second wife that she once hid in a closet from him and had a safe word to call for help if she needed to get away from him. Senators were reviewing the affidavit from Danielle Dietrich Hegseth, the former wife of Pete Hegseth’s brother, which describes “erratic and aggressive” behavior by Pete Hegseth that caused his second wife to fear for her safety. The affidavit also asserts that he frequently drank to excess both in public and private, including on one occasion she witnessed when he was wearing his military uniform.

“Mike Waltz flip-flops on TikTok ban despite past criticism of Chinese ‘spyware’” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Trump’s reversal on the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok has led to dramatic 180-degree turns from Republican supporters, most prominently by his national security adviser Waltz. During his first term, Trump initiated an effort to ban TikTok in the United States unless it was sold. However, shortly after he was inaugurated on Monday, Trump signed an executive order to delay the enforcement of the TikTok ban — which became law after it passed Congress and was signed by Biden — for 75 days. He said he wants the app to continue to operate in the U.S. and invited Shou Chew, the CEO of TikTok owner ByteDance, to his inauguration. Waltz backed Trump in his decision to keep TikTok alive, saying Trump “will put measures in place to keep TikTok from going dark.”

“E.U. tells Trump’s America: We have other options” via Nicholas Vinocur and Sarah Wheaton of POLITICO — Instead of seeking favor, the E.U., under Ursula von der Leyen, is positioning itself as an economic power, contrasting itself with the U.S. under Trump’s “America First” approach. Von der Leyen emphasized the E.U.’s strengths, boasting a “huge single market… and an unshakeable commitment to the rule of law,” during a speech at Davos. While avoiding direct criticism of Trump, she highlighted Europe’s commitment to the Paris climate pact and a rule-based trading system. Von der Leyen promoted alliances, seeking partnerships beyond traditional allies. Her address aimed to inspire confidence in Europe’s ability to reform and lead globally.

“Here’s what will get more expensive from 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods” via Elisabeth Buchwald of CNN — Trump announced a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods, set to begin Feb. 1. These tariffs, affecting major trade partners accounting for 30% of U.S. imports, could increase prices for American consumers. Items impacted include cars, car parts, oil, gas and various food and beverage products. The auto industry, heavily reliant on Mexican production, faces significant cost increases. Gas prices could rise substantially, especially in the Midwest and Rockies. Food imports, including avocados, beer, and tequila, would become more expensive as retailers pass higher costs to consumers.

“A heavy favorite emerges in the race to lead the Democratic Party” via Reid J. Epstein of The New York Times — Ken Martin, one of the front-runners to lead the Democratic National Committee, said he had support from 200 members of the party, a level of backing that is close to what he needs to clinch victory. If that support holds for Martin, the Chair of the Minnesota Democrats, he would be just 25 votes short of the number necessary to win the party elections on Feb. 1. “I’m honored to have gained the support of leaders from across the country,” Martin said. “Our campaign is gaining momentum and we’re going to continue to work hard for people’s votes.”

“Bill Nelson pens letter to next NASA head as KSC’s Janet Petro becomes interim leader” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — NASA Administrator Nelson departs, with KSC Director Petro taking interim leadership, as Trump’s nominee awaits confirmation. In a farewell letter, Nelson emphasized space’s unifying power: “There is a special power that space has, that NASA has, to bring together the nations of the Earth.” He urged his successor to trust NASA’s workforce, highlighting the agency’s nonpartisan mission. Nelson also underscored the importance of the Artemis missions and NASA’s role in inspiring future generations, stating that leadership is “merely temporary steward[ship]” of an extraordinary space agency.

— ELECTIONS —

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Which Florida congressional district has the highest household income? It’s not where you — or Trump — might guess” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It’s home to Trump and his billionaire neighbors in Palm Beach. Still, Florida’s 22nd Congressional District isn’t among the districts with the highest earnings in the country. It’s not even close. About half the nation’s 435 congressional districts have higher median household incomes. And CD 22, entirely within Palm Beach County, isn’t even among the top in the state or South Florida. The highest median income in South Florida is in the Broward-Palm Beach County 23rd Congressional District, including the Atlantic coast from Fort Lauderdale north through Boca Raton and upscale Parkland in the west. The median income in the 23rd District, represented by U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, is $80,179.

“‘No longer the silent majority’: Trump supporters celebrate inauguration in West Palm” via Hannah Phillips of The Palm Beach Post — No amount of rain could dampen the mood inside a Trump inauguration watch party near the President’s Mar-a-Lago estate. More than 100 people crammed into Lynora’s Italian Restaurant in downtown West Palm Beach, their eyes and phones trained on three televisions above the bar showing Monday’s ceremonies. The crowd that gathered responded in unison. They cheered at the denunciation of more than two genders and quieted at the promise of prosperity for those of every race, religion, color and creed. They delighted at the cutaway shots of Elon Musk and conservative political TV and radio host Laura Ingraham. They booed those that featured former President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Three finalists for FAU president include FSU dean, former House Majority Leader” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida Atlantic University has narrowed its presidential search to three finalists: Michael Hartline, Adam Hasner, and John Volin, after a troubled process. Public forums will be held in February. The search was rebooted following a prior suspension due to inappropriate candidate questionnaires and Sunshine Law violations. Hartline is dean of FSU’s business college, Hasner is a former state House leader and executive at a private prison company, and Volin is a University of Maine provost who previously worked at FAU. Stacy Volnick has served as interim president since John Kelly’s 2022 departure. This is FAU’s second attempt to fill the position.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Sixteen Orlando-area J6 rioters among Floridians pardoned by Trump” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Trump’s sweeping clemency order impacted at least 16 Central Floridians involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Among those pardoned were Proud Boys and former police officers Kevin and Nathaniel Tuck, who were set to serve time in prison, though their lawyer confirmed they would not. Local Proud Boys leader Arthur Jackman also had his case dismissed. While Trump’s move was expected, it contradicted earlier messaging from his team. The order also commuted sentences for 14 others, including Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs and Enrique Tarrio, who were released Tuesday.

“‘Sedition panda’ Jesse Rumson receives clemency from Trump” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Rumson, known for his panda costume at the Capitol riot, received a pardon from Trump, avoiding jail time. Rumson, a Citrus County resident, faced charges for assaulting police on Jan. 6. While he anticipated clemency, he was uncertain until the official order came. His arrest sparked local controversy, impacting Sheriff Mike Prendergast’s re-election and launching Rumson into local politics. Though convicted, his sentencing was delayed. Rumson believes the Jan. 6 defendants were “entrapped,” and though he failed his campaign for County Commission, Rumson intends to keep his case in the courts, relying on a claim from the Governor.

“Historic Black church vandalized with spray-painted racial epithet ahead of MLK Day” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A historic Black church and one-room schoolhouse in Seminole County that was in the process of being renovated was vandalized by someone who spray-painted a racial epithet on the side of the building. “Whoever did this committed a ‘hate crime’ by placing the symbols and speech on a church,” the Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum wrote. The damage at the nearly century-old church was done over the weekend just before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Sheriff’s report said.

“Brevard legislative delegation meeting canceled due to scheduling conflicts in Tallahassee” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Scheduling conflicts have forced the cancellation of the Brevard County Legislative Delegation meeting planned for Jan. 29 at Cocoa City Hall. House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican who chairs the seven-member, all-Republican Brevard delegation, said a new date for the delegation meeting has not been set. After the Jan. 29 meeting had been scheduled, DeSantis on Jan. 13 called for a Special Session of the Legislature, beginning Jan. 27 and running as long as Jan. 31. DeSantis said the Special Session would cover legislation and appropriations related to combating illegal immigration, condominium regulation, agricultural relief in response to natural disasters, replenishing the My Safe Florida Home program and the citizens’ initiative petition process.

— LOCAL: TB —

“U.S. trustee to seize $120M from St. Pete nonprofit exec accused of embezzlement” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A judge ordered disgraced financier Leo Govoni to repay $88 million he embezzled from a local nonprofit, the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration. The ruling authorizes a clawback of funds, plus $32.3 million in interest, after a decadelong scheme. The whereabouts of the stolen money remain unclear, and Govoni faces an FBI investigation, which has impacted over 1,500 disabled individuals’ trust accounts. While Govoni disputes the exact amount, a forensic audit placed the total at $120 million. Trust accounts were transferred to a new administrator as the nonprofit was closed.

“‘Sedition panda’ Jesse Rumson receives clemency from Trump” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — The panda man is free. Rumson, awaiting sentencing for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, will no longer have jail in his future. Rumson, of Lecanto, was among the 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants that Trump either pardoned or granted clemency to. Rumson said he expected clemency but wasn’t sure Trump would deliver. “He was teasing it but never went all the way,” Rumson said. “Finally, he signed the order, and they posted it on the White House website.”

“Locally crafted bill would outlaw wakes on flooded streets” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg officials and local legislators have partnered to mitigate the number of vehicles that push floodwaters into otherwise dry homes. A homegrown bill would circumvent state preemption and allow local governments to regulate vehicle speeds on flooded roads. The proposed legislation would also enable law enforcement to cite drivers who create a wake – small waves – of stormwater. City Council members and administrators discussed the initiative at a Jan. 16 Committee meeting. Amber Boulding, emergency management director, noted flooding is now a citywide problem that occurs without a named storm.

“Tampa selected as site for 2029 College Football Playoff National Championship” via Brett McMurphy of Action Network — Tampa was chosen by the College Football Playoff to replace Dallas as host for the 2029 national title game. Dallas had previously been selected to host the CFP championship game on Jan. 22, 2029, but couldn’t because of scheduling conflicts. Tampa, Phoenix, and Houston were previously selected as backup sites to host a future national title game if the CFP’s originally selected cities were not available. The other future national title sites remain Las Vegas (Jan. 25, 2027), New Orleans (Jan. 24, 2028) and Miami (Jan. 21, 2030). An official announcement of the 2027-30 CFP national title sites is expected within the next few months. Miami will host next season’s title game on Jan. 19, 2026, the final year of the original 12-year College Football Playoff contract.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Prosecutors ask to drop Yulee man’s Capitol riot case after Trump pardon” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Following President Trump’s sweeping Jan. 6 pardons, federal prosecutors initiated the process to drop charges against those awaiting trial, beginning with a Nassau County defendant. Trump directed the Acting Attorney General to dismiss all pending indictments “with prejudice” and to ensure the immediate release of convicted individuals. While some releases occurred swiftly, the Bureau of Prisons website still listed some inmates as detained on Tuesday, though some previously imprisoned leaders of the riot were released. The pardon effectively ends prosecution for those charged and halts the imprisonment of those still awaiting sentencing.

“Nate Monroe takes over The Tributary, promises ‘high‑impact journalism’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Award-winning Florida columnist Monroe departs the USA Today Network on January 27th to become executive editor of The Tributary, succeeding Andrew Pantazi. Monroe, known for impactful reporting at The Florida Times-Union, seeks to revitalize in-depth journalism, citing the appeal of “getting back to being able to take some time and do high-impact journalism.” He envisions expanding The Tributary statewide, partnering with corporate media to reach “nontraditional audiences,” and offering free content for smaller papers. Monroe emphasizes a focus on “government accountability” and “telling stories that newspapers have not been able to tell,” irrespective of political affiliation, but acknowledges that scrutiny may disproportionately fall on the GOP given its current control of state government, emphasizing that “Those problems don’t have a political party.”

“Northeast Florida colleges, schools announce shutdowns ahead of wild Winter storm” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Universities and colleges along the First Coast are starting to close in a domino effect before the Winter storm hitting Florida Tuesday into Wednesday. By Tuesday afternoon, the area’s three most prominent universities and colleges — Jacksonville University, the University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville — had called it quits for some operations starting late Tuesday or Wednesday. Edward Waters University just west of downtown Jacksonville, St. Johns River State College just south of Duval County and Flagler College in St. Augustine had not announced any closures as of late Tuesday afternoon.

—“These Northeast Florida schools are closing Wednesday due to Winter weather” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union

“Tallahassee power crews prepare for rare Winter storm; anticipate some impact” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — The City of Tallahassee has power crews ready to combat any snowstorm-related power outages. Mike Crow, Tallahassee’s assistant general manager of power delivery, said they are anticipating some effect from the rare weather but the extent of it is unknown at this time. “We have crews here on our system, and they’ll be on our system throughout the night,” he said. He added that crews will be ready to respond to damages immediately if conditions allow it. Recent forecasts have shown a greater possibility of snow more than ice, creating more favorable conditions for the power crews. The power grid is equipped to withstand icy and snowy conditions, but the main worry is about ice accumulation on the trees.

“Pensacola could break its 24-hour snowfall record set in 1895” via Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News-Journal — Pensacola is set to break its 24-hour snowfall record set more than 100 years ago as it awoke to subfreezing temperatures for the second day in a row. The National Weather Service placed northwest Florida under a Winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday, reporting that snow accumulations would total between 4 and 6 inches, with more than 6 inches possible in some isolated areas in the Southern portion of the warning area. “This storm has the potential to be historic for portions of the forecast area,” the NWS wrote in its 11 a.m. update. “Mobile’s 24-hour snowfall record being 6 inches, set in 1895 and Pensacola’s 24-hour snowfall record being 3 inches, set in 1895.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

Two southwest Floridians involved in Jan. 6 attack pardoned and commuted by Trump” via Olivia Jean of WINK News — Daniel Scott of Englewood and David Moerschel of Punta Gorda returned home to their families Tuesday morning after serving time in prison and being federally charged. Scott was found to be affiliated with right-wing extremist group Proud Boys. He plead guilty to assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers at the Capitol. Scott’s attorney told WINK News that he was released from a prison in Tampa around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and returned home around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Moerschel was found to be affiliated with the “Oath Keepers” and convicted of seditious conspiracy along with three other counts. He was inside the Capitol building for 12 minutes. His attorney, Scott Weinberg, told WINK News, “They woke him up and told him you are free to leave, which was a very exciting day.”

“Bradenton says wastewater plant spilled 1 million gallons of sewage in Manatee River” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — The city of Bradenton has reported another major release of sewage into the Manatee River as problems continue at its troubled wastewater plant. In a recent report, city staff said the plant experienced a “solids overload” on Jan. 10, prompting plant operators to bypass partially treated sewage into the Manatee River. According to the report, an estimated 450,000 gallons were released into the river before the bypass was closed on Jan. 11. The wastewater plant is a chronic source of pollution for the Manatee River, which led to a costly lawsuit that required Bradenton officials to meet strict water quality standards and spend about $8 million to upgrade the facility.

— TOP OPINION —

“Again? Carolina Amesty is the second Florida lawmaker accused of COVID fraud” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — The recent federal charges against former Florida legislator Amesty for alleged COVID-19 relief fraud highlight a pattern of questionable behavior and a lack of state-level accountability.

Amesty is the second Florida legislator to face federal charges for stealing relief funds, following former Rep. Joe Harding, who served time for similar offenses. This pattern is even more striking, considering Harding endorsed Amesty early in her political career and spoke about the importance of “integrity.”

Despite these issues, Florida’s state leaders, often vocal about being a “nation of laws,” have remained silent on the alleged crimes of their fellow lawmakers. The article notes that federal, not state, authorities pursued both cases of COVID relief fraud. Earlier investigations by the Orlando Sentinel revealed Amesty’s notarizing a fraudulent document for her family’s university and her attempt to secure $3 million in state funds based on a fabricated request, which state officials ignored.

While a grand jury brought charges against Amesty for the notarization issue, she settled the case without facing significant consequences. The state office responsible for enforcing notary laws abandoned its investigation once Amesty relinquished her notary license. Despite these scandals, Amesty only narrowly lost her re-election bid. The feds have also charged her with spending relief money on personal expenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s office refers to Amesty simply as a “Windermere woman,” suggesting a lack of deference to her former position and a pattern of state officials who have failed to hold her accountable.

DeSantis recently tweeted, “The swamp protects its own,” while complaining about a similar culture in Washington, D.C.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump is at the peak of his power. The question is for how long.” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — While past inaugurations marked new eras, Trump’s second felt different, cementing his GOP dominance after a Biden “intermission.” At his peak power, Trump faces a unique “lame-duck” paradox yet immediately enacted sweeping changes. “Here I am,” Trump declared, “The American people have spoken,” signaling his return. Republicans rallied around him while Democrats grappled with internal debates and new alliances. Trump’s actions sparked a mix of celebration and trepidation as many ponder the impact of his unique second “first term.”

“Time to admit it: Trump is a great President. He’s still trying to be a good one.” via John Harris of POLITICO Magazine — Trump’s second inauguration showcased both his supporters’ hopes and his opponents’ fears, solidifying his status as a major figure. He is no longer a fluke but a powerful force of history. While his opponents can no longer dismiss him, they can find strength in acknowledging his impact and developing stronger counterarguments. His rhetoric was bold and divisive. The question remains whether Trump can move past division to unite the country or if his second term will continue to polarize as he focuses on immigration, foreign policy and controversial educational curricula.

“Trump is withdrawing from the WHO. That’s a grave mistake.” via Richard Conniff and Lawrence Gostin for The Washington Post — Trump is moving to withdraw the U.S. from the WHO, a move criticized for its potential dangers. The withdrawal could hinder global disease control, increasing risks for Americans from outbreaks like Ebola and mpox and setting back polio eradication, which the WHO is heavily involved in. Cutting funding also endangers childhood immunization programs and reduces American access to critical data needed to combat emerging pandemics, such as H5N1 bird flu. Critics also warn that this would amplify China’s global health influence, harming global health.

“Neither euphoric nor despairing be. Trump too shall pass.” via George Will of The Washington Post — While some presidential inaugurals are remembered for eloquent phrases, Trump’s second was notably different. Unlike past speeches evoking unity or hope, he emphasized “corrupt” betrayals and a society “in complete disrepair,” positioning himself as a chosen savior. “This is somebody the American people voted for who reflects something deep and abiding about American culture,” said Stephen Kotkin, highlighting Trump’s appeal stemming from “pro wrestling, reality TV… and brazen lying.” The speech, perceived as inappropriate, mirrored State of the Union addresses, laden with self-praise, triggering strong reactions. This division reflects a nation increasingly fractured by political and cultural differences, where some recoil at Trump while others embrace his style.

“Sometimes a Nazi salute is a Nazi salute” via James Hibbard of The Hollywood Reporter — A fifth-grade incident highlighted to me the impact of the Nazi salute. While adults generally avoid it, Musk’s emphatic arm gesture at a Trump rally sparked debate. Though Musk said, “My heart goes out to you,” the salute and subsequent dismissal ignited controversy, with some interpreting it as intentional due to Musk’s far-right endorsements and a rise in racist content on X. Even if unintentional, communication responsibility lies with the speaker, whose actions can be misinterpreted, particularly for those supporting Trump. Musk’s gesture, regardless of intent, risks being perceived as a wink and nod.

“Amid ‘Dry January,’ Orlando and Miami ranked among the most ‘sober curious’ cities in America” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new study shows Orlando and Miami are among the country’s most “sober curious” cities. Slots Paradise, a wagering and gaming website, published the results of a new study looking at where people in the U.S. are seeking nonalcoholic drinks based on internet searches. The study was completed in November and is getting attention this “Dry January,” a cultural phenomenon where some people cut down on alcohol coming out of the holiday season. Orlando came in second for being the most sober curious city in the country, behind only Atlanta. Miami was ranked ninth. The study also found that Florida ranks among the top 20 states for patrons ordering nonalcoholic beverages.

“Razzie Awards: ‘Joker 2’ tops nominations; ‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis,’ ‘Reagan’ also among nominees” via Kimberly Nordyke of The Hollywood Reporter — Joker: Folie a Deux leads the Razzie Awards noms, which recognize the worst movies and performances of the year, with a total of seven mentions. Borderlands, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan followed with six noms apiece, it was announced Tuesday. Unfrosted landed with four noms, while The Crow nabbed two noms. Among the actors receiving mentions were Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga and Jon Voight, one of Trump’s newly appointed “Ambassadors to Hollywood,” who was nominated for his performances in a “near record” four films in one year.

“Flagler Sheriff recognizes boy, 7, who made life-saving call for mother” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A 7-year-old Palm Coast boy, along with longtime veterans of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, were honored Jan. 9 during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center in Bunnell. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly led the event, swearing in three new deputies, awarding certificates to personnel and deputies, and placing medals on some honorees. Deputies were recognized for helping in Taylor County after Hurricane Helene hit. And deputies and other personnel were also lauded for working to overcome the challenges and problems faced when the county’s 911 operation was hit with a total power outage during Hurricane Milton.

