January 25, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

After Hegseth vote, Rick Scott takes another shot at Mitch McConnell

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 25, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNew Administration

Pete Hegseth confirmed as Defense Secretary; JD Vance casts deciding vote

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis takes national stage at March for Life rally but misrepresents heartbeat bill history

HeadlinesInfluence

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Hell hath frozen over

335fad18-ac82-42c8-968b-d6437086d506-McConnell_Scott_2up
The feud continues.

Friday night brought a Florida Senator a chance to say “I told you so” when it comes to a Kentucky colleague.

Sen. Rick Scott noted after Mitch McConnell joined two other Republicans in voting against Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary that the former caucus leader “doesn’t support Donald Trump and he doesn’t support an America First agenda. He never has. It’s why I ran against him for Leader and why I’ll continue to fight for President Trump and his agenda.”

McConnell joined Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, moderates from Maine and Alaska respectively, in creating what would have been a tie had Vice President JD Vance not broken it, in his first such vote as President of the Senate.

Scott says he “knew President Trump made the right choice nominating” Hegseth, who he called a “qualified combat veteran who cares about our troops and will do an incredible job as our Secretary of Defense.”

Meanwhile, the feud continues between Scott and the man he tried to depose as Republican leader back in 2022 even as McConnell is not in power now.

Though Scott ultimately won re-election by the most resounding margin in his political career, polling showed a tighter race. Days before Election Day, the Naples Republican wasn’t shy about noting that McConnell, who controlled a GOP Super PAC, did “nothing” to help him.

“As a matter of fact, with less than two weeks left in a race, he attacks Donald Trump, a Republican nominee, and attacks me when I’m in a competitive race. The two competitive races in the Senate are Ted Cruz’s and my race, and he attacks me and then doesn’t support me financially, and he’s got this gigantic super PAC. So, this is about his power, not about making sure we get a Republican majority.”

McConnell’s memoir blames Scott for losing the Senate majority in 2022, when Republicans were talking up a red wave and Scott was predicting as many as 55 seats could be won.

“I don’t think Rick makes a very good victim,” McConnell said. “I think he did a poor job of running the (Senate campaign) committee.”

During that 2022 cycle, McConnell voiced concerns about “candidate quality” that Scott dismissed.

After the Midterm Elections, when Scott’s promise to flip the Senate Republican went unfulfilled, the Senator mustered just 10 votes in a failed leadership challenge.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPete Hegseth confirmed as Defense Secretary; JD Vance casts deciding vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories