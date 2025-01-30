Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.30.25

Good Thursday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, FAA says” via The Associated Press — A mid-air collision occurred Wednesday at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., involving a passenger jet and a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter. The American Airlines jet, carrying 60 passengers and four crew, crashed into the Potomac River while on approach. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. EST, prompting a massive search-and-rescue operation. No immediate word on casualties has been released. The FAA reports the jet departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was preparing to land when the collision happened. All airport operations are suspended until 5 a.m. Friday. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

On Wednesday, Florida’s new U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody advocated for Pam Bondi’s confirmation as U.S. Attorney General at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting,

As the now-former Florida Attorney General, Moody lauded her predecessor’s prosecutorial record and personal integrity. She praised Bondi’s bipartisan approach, citing battles against large corporations and her commitment to victims.

“Pam Bondi … has never been persuaded by those who might hold power. She is driven by her insatiable desire to protect people and preserve justice,” Moody said at the meeting.

She said Bondi “never compromised her integrity, prosecutorial independence, or fidelity to the rule of law.”

Moody credited Bondi for holding lenders accountable after the housing market crash and her work combating the opioid crisis and human trafficking. She also noted Bondi’s personal touch, attending crime scenes and advocating for victims.

“Pam Bondi will make the greatest United States Attorney General,” Moody concluded, referencing a note Bondi gave her. Moody asserted that Bondi’s leadership will restore trust in the justice system and the Department of Justice, noting that Bondi’s “insatiable desire to protect people and preserve justice” will drive her actions.

To watch Moody’s speech, please click the image below:

Javier Estevez has been appointed Political and Legislative Director at Sierra Club Florida.

Estevez has been at Sierra Club Florida since 2022, previously serving as the Operations & Legislative Coordinator, where he worked to advance the organization’s environmental advocacy efforts across the state.

“As a Florida native, I deeply understand the urgency of protecting our state’s natural environment. Now more than ever, we must unite individuals, organizations, and policymakers who share our vision for a sustainable future,” Estevez said.

“I am committed to championing the environmental issues that matter the most, and contributing to Sierra Club Florida’s mission of building a better, brighter future for our state.”

In his new role, Estevez aims to build a dynamic and inclusive political program that engages with all those dedicated to protecting Florida’s environment, natural resources, and wildlife. Sierra Club Florida said his leadership will reinforce the organization’s long-standing legacy of advocacy and progress on critical environmental issues.

“We are thrilled to welcome Javier Estevez as Sierra Club Florida’s Political and Legislative Director. As our state enters a pivotal political era, building strong legislative partnerships and coalitions is more important than ever,” Sierra Club Florida Chapter Director Susannah Randolph said.

“Javier’s wealth of experience and strategic expertise make him an invaluable asset in this role, and we are excited to see him elevate Sierra Club Florida’s political program to new heights under his leadership.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JDVance: In their own way, both Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. represent parts of the new coalition in our party. To say they’re unwelcome in the cabinet is to insult those new voters. To reject their confirmation is to reject the idea that President (Donald) Trump decides his cabinet.

—@GovRonDeSantis: Squishing out on illegal immigration — when we have unique momentum for robust enforcement and mass removal of illegal aliens — is the worst vote I’ve ever seen members of the Legislature take. Just a complete abandonment of the voters who sent them there in the first place on the most salient issue of the day.

—@VoteRandyFine: (to Christina Pushaw): Thanks for reminding me we need to hold that Oversight Committee meeting on what you do and the rest of Team #RinoRon do all day to justify your six-figure taxpayer checks other than play on social media. Keep your calendar free February 11. Tell your colleagues too.

—@MDixon55: Appears the longtime DeSantis social media strategy might be coming under some scrutiny Beyond this, @JuanPorrasFL yesterday suggested lawmakers might look at whether taxpayer dollars are used to fund campaign-style social media campaigns that have been attacking Florida Republicans

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Florida reading, math scores fall to lowest mark in more than 20 years on nation’s report card” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida students’ performance on national reading tests declined significantly in 2024.

These results mirror a national trend of continuing academic struggles since the COVID-19 pandemic. Eighth grade reading scores in Florida reached their lowest point in over 25 years. Middle schoolers also posted the state’s lowest math scores in two decades. Fourth grade reading scores fell to their worst level since 2003.

Fourth grade math scores remained similar to 2022 but still fell short of pre-pandemic performance.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) data shows a national trend of academic setbacks following school closures.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz expressed “surprise and dismay” at the results. Diaz questioned the “methodology” of the 2024 NAEP and called for changes. NAEP scores, known as “the nation’s report card,” indicated overall academic struggles.

Diaz argued that the test did not account for private school scholarships and may have been impacted by computer and internet issues. He advocated for changes to “make NAEP great once again” and supported abolishing the U.S. Department of Education. National data revealed that the number of students scoring below “basic” was the largest in two decades. The percentage of eighth graders nationally reading below the “basic” level was also the largest ever seen.

A growing achievement gap between high and low-performing students was also recorded. Racial achievement gaps also persisted, with Black and Hispanic students scoring lower than their White and Asian counterparts. Carr attributed the low performance partly to student absenteeism.

“‘Make NAEP great once again’: Florida disputes 2024 national academic report performance” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Education Commissioner Diaz expressed “surprise and dismay” at the state’s low scores on the NAEP. Diaz called on the Trump administration to overhaul NAEP, which he said failed to represent Florida’s “educational landscape” accurately. In a memo to the U.S. Department of Education, Diaz proposed reforms and reiterated his support for Trump’s belief that the department should be abolished, saying that “the job of educating students should rest solely with the states.” He urged acting Secretary of Education Denise Carter and incoming Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to “make NAEP great once again.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Ron DeSantis says he will veto immigration bill in clash with lawmakers” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — DeSantis promised on Wednesday to veto legislation that would toughen immigration enforcement in the state and blasted fellow Republicans for not going far enough after they took the rare step of defying him. He indicated that he would ask lawmakers to try again — but only after giving their constituents time to protest their bill. “What I think people are sick of is the treachery,” Mr. DeSantis said on Wednesday in Fort Myers, during the second appearance of the day in which he castigated his fellow Republicans. “When the people are animated on an issue, these representatives will listen.”

“DeSantis accused of lacking will to communicate over illegal immigration” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — Speaker Daniel Perez says a Republican revolt against DeSantis is brewing due to communication failures on immigration policy. Perez claims the Governor’s office has refused dialogue on a bill he calls “less conservative and weaker” than the one the Legislature passed. Perez asserts, “The Governor’s office has sent a proposal that they are not willing to have a conversation on unless it only includes their proposal.” Republican lawmakers have long quietly complained that DeSantis prioritizes his political ambitions. Perez states DeSantis “lacked the will to communicate,” saying, “There has been a lack of communication.” DeSantis is expected to veto the legislative measure, which could lead to another Special Session.

“New Florida House Speaker defends bucking DeSantis over immigration legislation” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Two weeks ago, Perez landed at the airport in Tallahassee and was greeted by a voicemail from DeSantis, who had called to let him know that he was planning to beckon lawmakers back to the Capitol to create new laws to help the Trump administration carry out a sweeping deportation program. “I called him and he did not answer,” Perez said. “And he did not call me back.” Eight minutes later, the Governor announced that he would call a Special Session for Jan. 27 — launching a nationally-watched fight among Florida Republicans over immigration and how best to respond to Trump’s attempt to identify and deport immigrants who are in the country illegally.

“Randy Fine trashes ‘big government’ DeSantis, urges colleagues to ignore Governor’s ‘troll army’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Fine, a vocal DeSantis critic, drove to Brevard County amid a DeSantis news conference, scoffing at the expense and lack of invite. Fine, a participant in the Governor-snubbing Special Session, dismissed DeSantis’ online attacks as “just smoke,” citing his own Primary win. Fine believes DeSantis’ political influence is waning, noting his failed FAU bid and poor presidential performance. “There is this claim of power that doesn’t exist,” Fine remarked, highlighting DeSantis’ lack of control. Fine sees DeSantis as a “big government liberal” whose Special Sessions squander resources. DeSantis’ office declined to comment, but his spokesperson has taken aim at legislative leaders online.

“As Florida Republicans war with one another, Jason Pizzo said Democrats may need to broker the solution” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democrats headed into this legislative term in smaller numbers than any time in state history. But an explosive rhetorical civil war between Republican legislative leaders and the Governor may have granted the minority caucus a rare bit of leverage. In the wake of DeSantis’ threatened veto of an immigration bill lawmakers passed Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Pizzo plans to introduce his own legislation on immigration he says will tackle the actual problems caused by criminals who entered the country illegally. “An overwhelming majority of us is not opposed to assisting the federal government in the deportation of criminal aliens,” he said.

“‘A letdown’: Florida Democrats slam passage of ‘expensive,’ ‘cruel’ TRUMP Act” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Nikki Fried and other state Democrat leaders have called out Republicans over the passing of a new immigration bill that puts a pinpoint focus on Trump‘s immigration agenda of deporting undocumented immigrants. In a statement, Fried said Florida Republicans had “lost their damn minds” and are doing nothing more than pulling “another political stunt.” “What started as just another political stunt from Ron has turned into an out-of-control reality TV show that is going to have drastic consequences for immigrants in Florida,” she said. “Floridians deserve real solutions to our broken immigration system, not rushed bills cooked up overnight that will hurt workers, businesses, and our economy.”

“Miami lawmakers once protected in-state tuition for so-called Dreamers. No longer.” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times — Trump slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the U.S. central bank, saying they “failed to stop the problem they created with Inflation” and have done a “terrible job on Bank Regulation.” Trump delivered the broadside on Truth Social two hours after the Fed opted to maintain a key interest rate at its current level. Last week, Trump said he would “demand that interest rates drop immediately.” Powell stressed the importance of the central bank’s independence from outside influence, and newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed that view. But Trump — who appointed Powell in 2018 but soon soured on the pick — has questioned the long-standing tradition of Fed independence, saying he believes the President should get a say on interest rate decisions.

Meanwhile … “Meg Weinberger booted from hotel room for voting against DeSantis on immigration” via Javier Manjarres of The Floridian — Amid a feud over the illegal immigration Special Session between DeSantis, House Speaker Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton, Trump-endorsed Rep. Meg Weinberger was kicked out of her hotel room at the Governor’s Inn. The establishment’s owners told her she had to leave immediately because she voted against DeSantis’ immigration proposal. Cooler heads prevailed within an hour or so, and Weinberger was ultimately allowed to stay.

— 100 DAYS —

“Donald Trump starts second term with higher approval than in 2017, poll shows” via Ali Bianco of POLITICO — Days into his second administration, 46% of voters approve of the job Trump is doing, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll — a 10-point bump from the university’s January 2017 poll where he had 36% approval. The President’s disapproval rating sits at 43%. Eleven percent of voters did not give an opinion. The poll also brought ominous signs for a Democratic Party still trying to find its footing in the second Trump era. Just 31% of voters have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Party, while 57% have an unfavorable opinion, the lowest since Quinnipiac started asking that question.

“With sweeping orders, Trump aims to control race teaching, boost school choice” via Laura Meckler, Susan Svrluga, Hannah Natanson and Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post —Trump signed three executive orders aimed at reshaping education. One seeks to end “indoctrination” by tying federal funding to curriculum alignment with his views, particularly on race and gender. Another promotes school choice through vouchers, potentially diverting public funds to private schools. A third order targets universities, threatening to revoke visas of foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, framed as combating antisemitism. These actions, met with both support and criticism, test the limits of presidential power and could face legal challenges. Critics argue Trump is forcing his ideology on schools while supporters see it as parental empowerment.

“Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal spending, reversing course” via Jeff Stein and Tony Romm of The Washington Post — On Wednesday, the White House budget office rescinded an order freezing federal grants after the administration’s move to halt spending earlier this week provoked a backlash. In the memo distributed to federal agencies, Matthew J. Vaeth, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, states that OMB memorandum M-25-13 “is rescinded.” That order, issued Monday, instructed federal agencies to “temporarily pause all activities related to obligations or disbursement of all federal financial assistance.”

“Trump went for shock and awe. Now he’s mopping up.” via Lisa Kashinsky and Liz Crampton of POLITICO — It didn’t take long for Trump’s second White House to end up in cleanup mode. Trump’s budget office has rescinded his proposed freeze on large swathes of federal aid, capping off a whirlwind 48 hours in which the President’s push to rein in spending sowed chaos across levels of government that administration officials were left scrambling to contain. White House officials had already issued a flurry of statements and memos attempting to clarify which assistance programs would be affected amid outcry over potential disruptions to public health care benefits and other services for the elderly and low-income people.

“Trump says he’ll hold undocumented immigrants at Guantánamo Bay” via Sareen Habeshian and Russell Contreras of Axios — Trump announced he’ll open a Guantánamo Bay detention center for up to 30,000 undocumented immigrants, saying, “We have 30,000 beds in Guantánamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people.” This announcement came as he signed the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants accused of certain crimes. Despite 15 existing prisoners, a separate facility will hold immigrants. This move comes with a high cost: mass detention is the most significant expense in the deportation process. Currently, ICE detains roughly 38,000 immigrants, and a 3.7 million case backlog could lead to lengthy detentions.

—“DeSantis ready to help Trump deportations to Gitmo” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“White House says Trump funding freeze remains in effect despite rescinding OMB memo” via Dan Mangan and Kevin Breuninger of CNBC — Despite rescinding the controversial memo, the White House asserts a “federal funding freeze” remains in effect, stating it is merely ending “confusion” caused by a court injunction. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt insisted, “This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze,” emphasizing that the freeze ensures funds align with Trump’s executive orders. However, this action has been met with claims of further confusion, with New York Attorney General Letitia James calling it “just more confusion and chaos.” Critics worry about the impact on communities, with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore highlighting “unrestrained chaos and contradictory guidance” and demanding adherence to constitutional spending.

—“Another judge is preparing to block Trump’s spending freeze, despite White House cleanup” via Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. struggles to answer questions on Medicare and Medicaid at confirmation hearing” via Amanda Seitz of The Associated Press — In a contentious confirmation hearing to become America’s top health official, Kennedy struggled to answer questions about Medicare and Medicaid, programs that affect tens of millions of Americans, or to provide details about how he would work to drive down health care costs. Kennedy needs backing from nearly all Republicans to land the job. One key vote from Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician who heads up a Committee Kennedy will sit before on Thursday, appeared uncertain. Kennedy had no answers for Cassidy’s questions about Medicaid reform. Republicans have said they might need to make deep cuts to Medicaid to fund Trump’s proposals. After Cassidy pressed him, Kennedy replied, “I don’t have a broad proposal for dismantling the program.”

“Trump’s retribution continues with the removal of Mark Milley’s security detail” via Eric Schmitt and Helene Cooper of The New York Times — A decision by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to remove Gen. Milley’s security detail has raised the alarm as Trump seeks retribution against his perceived enemies at home. Milley was among the Trump Defense officials in 2019 who were put on Iran’s retaliatory kill list after the killing of Qassim Suleimani, the nation’s most powerful commander at the time. “I would encourage the President to revisit this,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican and the Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “It’s possible that these people could be targeted by Iranian assassins in public where innocent bystanders could be injured. … This could have a chilling effect on the people around the President right now, on giving him the advice that he needs to carry out his decisions.”

— FLA IN D.C. —

“Senate Committee advances Trump’s pick for AG” via Hailey Fuchs of POLITICO — Bondi, who represented the President during his first impeachment trial, was voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning in a party-line, 12-10 vote. The former Florida Attorney General is expected to be confirmed on the Senate floor. Her confirmation hearing earlier this month went fairly smoothly — so much so that Democrats repeatedly attacked Trump’s pick to run the FBI, Kash Patel. He was not even in the room and will have his own confirmation hearing on Thursday morning. Democrats have acknowledged Bondi’s qualifications, even as they questioned her role in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 Election and her staunch loyalty to the new President.

— STATEWIDE —

“Health insurance for state employees could struggle to remain solvent if premiums not increased” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A new report from Florida TaxWatch has detailed how the state could face significant deficits if it does not increase the premiums paid by state employees for health insurance. Florida offers comprehensive health benefits through the State Group Insurance Program (SGIP), available to current and former state employees, their spouses, children, dependents, and retirees. State employees receiving health benefits pay a fixed monthly premium. The report notes that the financial outlooks adopted at the beginning of the fiscal year (FY) 2023-2024 showed an estimated cash balance of $574.1 million. Revenues — which include employee premiums — were estimated at $3.085 billion. However, the expenses incurred through claims topped an estimated $3.336 billion, an operating loss of $250.4 million.

“Florida’s citrus outlook remains bleak, but new science offers hope” via Teghan Simonton of Phys Org — Florida orange growers face another record-low harvest, with production expected to be 90% lower than 30 years ago. Climate challenges, disease, and recent storms are crippling the industry. Citrus greening continues to spread despite research efforts toward a genetically modified tree. One major producer, Alico Inc., is abandoning citrus entirely, citing unprofitability. Smaller growers remain committed, but the industry is shrinking. “We’ve explored all available options to restore our citrus operations to profitability, but the long-term production trend and the cost needed to combat citrus greening disease no longer supports our expectations for a recovery,” said Alico’s CEO, highlighting the dire situation.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“‘Not a buyout’: Attorneys and unions urge federal workers not to resign” via Andrea Hsu of NPR — Federal employee unions and attorneys are urging government workers not to accept an offer from the Trump administration to resign from their jobs by Feb. 6 and be paid through the end of September. “This ‘fork’ thing is not a buyout,” said Jim Eisenmann, a partner with Alden Law Group who represents federal employees, referring to the “Fork in the Road” subject line that accompanied an email sent to federal workers Tuesday. “It’s not based on any law or regulation or anything really other than an idea they cooked up to get federal employees out of the government.”

“DOJ drops criminal proceedings against Trump co-defendants in classified records case” via The Associated Press — The Justice Department dropped all charges against Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, Trump’s co-defendants in the classified documents case. This ends their legal peril after a judge initially dismissed the case due to an argument that Special Counsel Jack Smith was illegally appointed. Though Smith’s case against Trump ended after his election win, the appeal against Nauta and De Oliveira remained until Wednesday. Prosecutors withdrew the appeal, formally ending the case. The DOJ had pledged not to release Smith’s report while proceedings were ongoing; however, Democrats now seek its release to evaluate Kash Patel’s nomination to be FBI Director.

“‘Powerless and angry’: Venezuelans react to rollback of deportation protections” via Verónica Egui Brito and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — The Trump administration’s decision to rescind a Joe Biden-era extension of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans has ignited fear in Florida, the heart of the Venezuelan community in the United States. “I feel powerless and angry that I can’t help my family. This is a country of immigrants. Why are they attacking us? My family has committed no crime,” said B. Diaz, a Venezuelan who asked that her full name not be used out of concern for her family’s safety. “They’re tearing us apart.” Diaz’s family members, who arrived in South Florida with immigration parole and received TPS status in 2023, are among the more than half a million Venezuelans in the U.S. who are approved beneficiaries of the program. The federal program confers temporary deportation protections and work permits for people already in the U.S. who hail from certain countries in turmoil.



— ELECTIONS —

“DeSantis distant third in 2028 GOP presidential preference poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A recent survey indicates that DeSantis is not a front-runner in a hypothetical 2028 Presidential Race, garnering only 8% support. He trails significantly behind Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump, Jr. Other potential candidates, including Marco Rubio, also poll low. This aligns with previous polling data that places DeSantis far behind Vance. While DeSantis has been ambiguous about his future political aspirations, he has suggested he’s open to future opportunities, particularly referencing support from his past backers. His current policy disputes in Florida could impact his national standing, especially as he competes for votes with Vance.

“Byron Donalds holds massive lead in poll on gubernatorial contenders” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A new poll shows that U.S. Rep. Donalds has a massive advantage over other prospective candidates for Florida Governor. Victory Insights, a firm with an office in Naples, found that more than 31% of likely Florida Republican Primary voters prefer Donalds when pitted against three other contenders. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez comes in a distant second with 4% support. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson polls at 3%. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shows with just 1%. The polling lands as Donalds, a Naples Republican, takes steps to build a likely gubernatorial campaign, including bringing on several prominent consultants who previously worked with Trump.

“Industry-backed Florida pot legalization campaign starts gathering petitions for 2026 rematch” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Two months failing to reach Florida’ 60% threshold to add language to Florida’s Constitution legalizing recreational cannabis, the group behind the push, Smart & Safe Florida, filed a new pot legalization initiative with additional language meant to address criticism DeSantis used against Amendment 3. The Committee is now mailing petitions to residents who supported last year’s effort as it campaigns for another chance to go before voters. A spokesperson for the campaign declined to comment on the petitions that began appearing in mailboxes this week. The measure must gather more than 891,000 petitions signed by voters and verified by county elections officials by Feb. 1 next year.”

“Joe Peduzzi launches Palm Beach County Commission bid with fleet of WPB endorsements” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Peduzzi, a West Palm Beach Commissioner, is running to replace Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss. “I look forward to bringing my experience and dedication to the County Commission to continue advocating for solutions that enhance public safety, protect our natural resources, and address pressing issues like affordable housing and homelessness,” said Peduzzi, a 54-year-old registered Democrat. He claimed endorsements from all five City Commission colleagues: Mayor Keith James and Commissioners Christy Fox, Cathleen Ward, Shalonda Warren and Christina Lambert, competing with Weiss for Palm Beach County Mayor.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“South Florida officials react to Trump’s plans to send undocumented immigrants to Guantánamo Bay” via Joan Murray of CBS News — Trump announced Wednesday that his administration plans to send thousands of undocumented immigrants to detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, a move that has drawn sharp reactions from South Florida officials and immigration advocates. Speaking at a signing ceremony for the Laken Riley Act, Trump called the detainees the “worst criminals” and said Guantánamo had “30,000 beds” available to hold them. The Laken Riley Act, the first bill Trump has signed into law since taking office last week, expands deportation powers for immigrants accused of crimes. Trump later issued a presidential memorandum outlining his administration’s approach to using Guantánamo for immigrant detention. Federal immigration officials say recent nationwide enforcement efforts have already led to more than 5,500 arrests, including many in South Florida.

“Miami archbishop’s message to Trump: ‘Migrants are not a problem’” via Gabriel Velasquez Neira of Fresh Take Florida — Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski criticizes Trump’s mass deportations, arguing, “Migrants are not a problem … These people represent an opportunity.” Wenski, overseeing a million Catholics, believes mass deportations harm the economy, contradicting Trump’s promises. He asserts that immigrants are essential for various industries. While acknowledging deportation challenges, he emphasizes legal aid by the Archdiocese and protects churches from unwarranted searches. Wenski calls on Congress for immigration reform and supports birthright citizenship. He views the current system as ill-suited, and challenges: “What’s the better policy solution — to have second-, third-generation migrants or first-generation, second-generation of Americans?”

“‘It’s disruptive’: South Florida business owners sound off on federal immigration directives” via Christina Vazquez of Local10 — small-business owners in South Florida are bracing for the impact of new federal directives, with some calling them “disruptive” and “distracting.” At a business summit in Miami, entrepreneurs voiced concerns over immigration policies, trade tariffs, and shifting government funding priorities — while the Small Business Administration sought to ease fears. The event, held in a HUBZone — a historically underutilized business district that qualifies for federal contract dollars — drew mixed reactions from attendees navigating the evolving business landscape under the Trump administration. Speaking to business owners, SBA Deputy Director Althea Harris advised against panic, emphasizing the importance of adapting to changes in Washington.

“‘A safe and secure environment’: South Florida school districts try to ease deportation fears” via Ari Odzer of NBC Miami — With the Trump administration ramping up deportations of undocumented immigrants, our local school districts are making sure schools know what to do if federal agents knock on their doors. There are procedures and laws in place to preserve the learning environment and to protect students. So far, there have been no ICE agents showing up at public schools in Broward or Miami-Dade to take undocumented kids away, but there is fear of that happening. “Yes, we’ve had questions from quite a few parents and questions from quite a few staff members, including our teachers and principals and assistant principals,” said Dr. Howard Hepburn, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. “My message to students and parents, we are a safe and secure environment for your students, we welcome them at our doors every day of the week.”

“A South Florida luxury condo project is planned for site where building collapse killed 98 people” via The Associated Press — A Dubai-based developer plans to build a 12-story luxury condominium project on the South Florida site where a building collapsed in 2021, killing 98 people. DAMAC International said Tuesday that it planned to build The Delmore on the site where the Champlain Towers South partially collapsed in Surfside, outside Miami, in June 2021. Construction has already started and the project is expected to be finished in 2029.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“White House memo on federal grants rescinded but for Central Florida nonprofits, confusion, concern continue” via Laverne McGee and Christie Zizo of The Associated Press — Dr. Marni Stahlman first heard about the memorandum from the White House Office of Management and Budget while watching late-night television. A guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” said memo M-25-13, “Temporary Pause of Agency Grant, Loan, and Other Financial Assistance Programs,” had been released, but nobody really knew about it. You can read the memo at the bottom of this story. “I didn’t really, quite frankly, digest the whole thing while that was happening at (midnight). But certainly, by about 9:15 the next morning, it was very clear as it started to trickle down through groups that I was associated with,” Stahlman said. While Stahlman’s Mental Health Association of Central Florida doesn’t rely on federal government funding, MHA works with a wide variety of groups that do, like the Primary Care Access Network, which helps uninsured patients, and the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida.

“Seminole kicks in $500K to advance SunRail toward OIA, Universal” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Commissioners unanimously agreed to pitch in $500,000 for a $6 million study that would delve into the feasibility of the proposed Sunshine Corridor. This rail system would allow SunRail passengers to travel from airport gates to theme parks without using the area’s roads. “I fully support this,” said Seminole Commissioner Bob Dallari, a longtime advocate of the Sunshine Corridor. “I think it’s not only important but imperative that we do this.” When SunRail trains first rolled down the tracks more than a decade ago, supporters said the ultimate goal was connecting the train line — which runs 61 miles north and south through Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties — eastward to the airport, which handles more than 60 million passengers a year. At an estimated cost of $4.4 billion, the Sunshine Corridor would also extend westward to Universal Studios, the Orange County Convention Center, and Disney Springs.

“Killed Florida TV reporter’s parents claim his employer failed to provide for his safety in lawsuit” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — The parents of a local TV journalist who was fatally shot while reporting on a killing in Central Florida in 2023 have filed a negligence lawsuit against their son’s former employer, claiming the media company didn’t do enough to protect him. The parents of Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons filed the lawsuit Tuesday in state court in Orlando. It seeks monetary damages against Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, on behalf of the journalist’s estate. The lawsuit said Lyons wasn’t given any security or protective equipment even though he was at a crime scene where a woman had been shot, and the suspect was still at large. Spectrum said in an email Wednesday that the claims were unfounded and it would seek to have them dismissed.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Thousands of Pinellas beach residents are waiting to rebuild. Here’s why.” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Hurricane Helene hit more than 120 days ago. But in the 10 small towns that constitute Pinellas County’s barrier islands, many have learned in just the last few weeks whether they’ll even be able to rebuild their homes. Those next steps — scheduling work from overburdened contractors, not to mention city electrical and plumbing inspections — mean Adams is likely still months away from going home. But she had another reason to celebrate last week: her free stay at the Bilmar Beach Resort, sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was extended into February. City officials in St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island and Madeira Beach say they follow strict federal permitting guidelines to guarantee that residents will continue to get discounted rates from the National Flood Insurance Program. Rushing permits could raise costs for residents down the road, said Madeira Beach Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks.

“Tampa City Council once again denies condos on Bayshore synagogue site” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa City Council has struck down a third proposal from a Miami developer to build a condominium tower on Bayshore Boulevard. Tampa City Council on Tuesday voted 4-3 to reject the Related Group’s plan to build a 16-story, 38-unit residential condo on the site of a preschool owned by Congregation Rodeph Sholom. Council members Luis Viera, Gwen Henderson and Alan Clendenin dissented. The decision marks the latest chapter of a yearslong effort by both the developer and the synagogue to get a development approved in the face of opposition from South Tampa residents.

“Three Tampa Bay small businesses awarded Super Bowl tickets for hurricane relief efforts” via Ashley Suter of WFLA — The Glazer Family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers awarded three small businesses with tickets to Super Bowl LIX. The three businesses were recognized for their efforts following Hurricane Helene and Milton, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced. Tampa Bay Billboards, Gaston’s Culinary, and Duncan Real Estate were all nominated and awarded with the tickets. The local Chamber of Commerce was asked to nominate small-business owners who supported Tampa Bay after the hurricanes.

“HSN’s St. Pete campus closing after more than four decades in city: Parent company” via Katelyn Massarelli of Fox 13 — The Home Shopping Network (HSN) will be closing its campus in St. Petersburg after more than four decades in the city, the parent company announced Wednesday. Qurate Retail Group, which owns HSN and QVC, said it is consolidating its QVC U.S. and HSN operations into Studio Park in West Chester, Pennsylvania. It’s what led the company to decide to close the HSN campus in St. Pete. “The HSN brand will continue to be an integral part of Qurate Retail Group as we activate our growth strategy and position the company for sustained success moving forward,” said Stacy Bowe, HSN Brand and U.S. Merchandising president.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Former Jeb Bush staffer-turned-judge Bradford L. Thomas to retire” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — 1st District Court of Appeal Judge Thomas has announced his plans to retire from his position after a distinguished 20-year career. Appointed by Bush in 2005, Thomas served as a judge on the 1st District Court of Appeal for 20 years and as a chief judge from July 2017 to June 2019. Before being named to the bench, he served in Bush’s administration as the Public Safety Policy Coordinator in the Governor’s office. Thomas has also made some high-profile rulings in recent years. Thomas had disagreed and ultimately ruled against state lawyers working for DeSantis after they argued a Black-dominated congressional district in Northern Florida — Florida’s 5th Congressional District — was an illegal racial gerrymander.

“There have been rumors of ICE raids around Northeast Florida. Here’s what we found out” via Scott Johnson of News4Jax — With Trump’s immigration crackdown underway, there have been numerous reports swirling around Northeast Florida regarding potential raids being enforced by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. One claim came from Jacksonville Immigration Attorney Rebecca Black who said, “Locally St. Johns County is already picking up non-licensed and undocumented immigrants. They’re calling CBP and putting them in jail and holding them.” News4JAX contacted the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, which responded in an email saying, “This is not accurate.” Deputies also said the sheriff’s office would follow up for more clarification.

“Voting rights groups decry dropped charges against machete-wielding Trump supporter” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Eighteen-year-old Donald Trump supporter Caleb Williams made local and national headlines last year after he was arrested for brandishing a machete at a Duval County polling site in an apparent effort to disturb Democratic voters. In court documents filed last week, Assistant State Attorney Octavius Holliday Jr. described the machete as one of several “tools” Williams and his friends had waved around and that while the teen’s actions were “ill-advised and perhaps zealous,” they did not “rise to the level of voter intimidation.” Five voting rights groups wholeheartedly disagree. Amy Keith, Director of Common Cause Florida, said Floridians living in the 4th Judicial Circuit deserve a better lead prosecutor. “The actions exhibited in this case caused fear and harm; and undoubtedly constitute voter intimidation. Across this country, the law is simple: It is your right to vote without intimidation,” she said.

“Leon County Commission votes against reallocating nearly $1.2M for affordable housing from road resurfacing” via Matt Hoffmann and Jamiya Coleman of WCTV — The Leon County Commission voted against a proposal Tuesday aimed at reallocating nearly $1.2 million a year for affordable housing. The vote during a County Commission Board meeting Tuesday comes after the Capital Area Justice Ministry called on County Commissioners in November to take the money allocated for a road improvement project and put it toward affordable housing instead. Under the nonprofit’s plan, the county would use the $1.2 million annually to purchase land with a developer. The county would then lease the land back to the developer under an agreement that the developer would set aside units for low-income residents.

“Jacksonville International Airport breaks travel record for second year in a row” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) achieved another record-breaking year, exceeding 7.6 million passengers in 2024, a 2.4% increase from 2023’s 7.45 million. This marks the second consecutive year JIA has shattered its passenger volume records, surpassing even the pre-pandemic high of 7.19 million in 2019. JAA CEO Mark VanLoh attributes the surge to the growing Northeast Florida region and its economy, prompting airlines to expand services at JAX with increased frequencies, destinations, and larger aircraft. JIA’s popularity extends beyond North Florida, attracting travelers from Southern Georgia and solidifying its role as a key regional transportation hub.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Sarasota County projects replacing overcrowded jail could cost up to $700 million” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County officials have begun to pound the drum on the need for a new jail facility, which they estimate could cost taxpayers as much as $700 million. The eye-popping figure led to some glum attitudes from Sarasota County Commissioners during a Tuesday meeting, as the daunting task of figuring out how to fund the gargantuan project loomed over the fiscal horizon. Maj. Brian Meinberg, the Courts and Corrections division commander with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, told Commissioners that Sarasota County has the second-most overcrowded jail in Florida, behind Pasco County. The facility has exceeded its inmate limit for more than a decade.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis gets punched in the face” via Rick Wilson of Rick Wilson’s Substack — There was a time when DeSantis, the man once hailed as “Donald Trump with brains,” seemed unstoppable.

He was “DeFuture,” a bilingual force capable of wooing millionaires and MAGA crowds alike.

DeSantis ascended to Florida’s governorship by masterfully appealing to Trump’s ego, a feat requiring moral flexibility.

Yet, this perceived invincibility masked a “weird little man behind the curtain,” one who removed officials and filled Boards with sycophants.

DeSantis wielded state power to wage culture wars, using the legislature as a rubber stamp for his 2024 Primary goals. They complied out of “sheer, quivering fear,” knowing DeSantis’s vengeful nature. He “borrowed Trump’s contempt for everyone” and demanded loyalty.

This week, that facade crumbled.

In a ham-fisted attempt to “out-Trump Trump” on immigration, DeSantis called a Special Session expecting the usual obedience, but instead, his “cowering minions” punched back.

The Legislature passed their watered-down bill, defying DeSantis’ will, proving that “strongmen … are unstoppable right until the instant they’re not.” Even a single boot removed from the neck allows opponents to emerge and fight back.

DeSantis’ fall serves as a cautionary tale. His perceived power evaporated the moment his colleagues refused to cower any longer, a lesson that “bullies are never more shocked than when their cowering minions stand up and punch back.” This point is also relevant to Trump’s current slide.

— OPINIONS —

“The Trump White House has no idea what the Trump White House just did” via Dana Milbank of The Washington Post — Trump’s “pause” on $3 trillion in federal funding plunged the nation into chaos, yet the White House, seemingly, had no plan. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed the media for “confusing” the public, while being unable to provide basic details about the freeze, including its duration or which programs were affected. Leavitt claimed that assistance going “directly to individuals” would be unaffected, contradicting that most such programs go through states. Despite promising transparency, Leavitt’s statements were riddled with contradictions, and she was forced to answer reporters’ basic questions with “I’ll check back on that and get back to you.” She also asserted that “President Trump has always been the hardest-working man in politics,” while simultaneously attacking the previous administration and making unsubstantiated claims about Trump’s power. While declaring that she would “commit to telling the truth,” Leavitt frequently contradicted herself and reality, and she pushed conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated claims. The administration’s actions, such as illegal firings and threats to allies, demonstrated a clear disregard for established norms and the rule of law.

“DEI will not be missed” via Bret Stephens of The New York Times — In December 2015, the Obama administration decided to allow women to serve in all combat roles. From the initial laudable goal, the military has been sliding toward something else: equality in outcomes. That is what today is usually meant by the word “equity,” at least in the context of diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI. All this raises the question of what a military is for. There’s no doubt the military has served to advance important moral and social values, never more so than in President Harry Truman’s 1948 order to desegregate the military or President Barack Obama’s 2010 decision to eliminate “don’t ask, don’t tell.” But those demands for equality did not require the Pentagon to lower standards or compromise lethality. The difference with DEI is that, almost inevitably, it does.

“Affirmative action for MAGA isn’t an upgrade over DEI” via David French of The New York Times — My guiding principles on race and justice are: the U.S. upheld legalized bigotry until 1964, and we have a moral responsibility to address its consequences. We can correct injustice without new discrimination and educate on history without stifling speech. Trump’s DEI bans are too broad; while some DEI practices are problematic, his orders block lawful efforts to increase the representation of marginalized groups and undermine civil rights law enforcement. While his order ends race-based preferences, it also bans diversity training and closes DEI offices; however, effective policies can be race-neutral. I’m concerned Trump’s orders could cripple Civil Rights Act enforcement, which requires an understanding of racial motivations and effects. While claiming to uphold the Civil Rights Act, Trump repealed protections against discrimination. Furthermore, Trump’s appointments, like Pete Hegseth, expose his actions as MAGA affirmative action, not a meritocracy.

“This is about more than RFK Jr.: A day for pseudoscience in Congress” via Nicholas Florko of The Atlantic — Shortly after birth, newborns in the U.S. receive a hepatitis B vaccine, without which kids are at risk of brutal and sometimes deadly liver conditions. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana knows a lot about that. Before entering Congress, he was a physician who was so affected by a patient’s liver failure from the virus that he spearheaded a campaign that vaccinated 36,000 kids. Cassidy will now play a significant role in determining the fate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for Health Secretary, who has said the hepatitis B vaccine is given to children because the pharmaceutical company Merck colluded with the government to get the shot recommended for kids after the drug’s target market — “prostitutes and male homosexuals” — weren’t interested in the shot.

“What’s the real cost of Florida’s Special Legislative Sessions?” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s Special Session is a “dumpster fire,” marked by GOP infighting and rushed, ill-conceived bills. While costing taxpayers $50,000 daily, the real damage lies in poorly vetted legislation. Special Sessions are often political theater or attempts to ram through policies, like this week’s immigration bill which was named the “TRUMP Act.” Lawmakers switched up the legislation after Trump weighed in, adding a half-billion dollars in spending and mandatory death penalty for certain crimes. This Session highlights that “only one person’s opinion really matters these days in Republican politics: Donald Trump.”

“Florida has a sex-trafficking problem. Let’s unite to combat it” via Lauren Book, The Miami Herald — The arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges of the Alexander brothers, Miami-Dade real estate moguls, is a stark reminder that human trafficking isn’t a distant issue; it’s a pervasive crime unfolding right here, in the shadows of our own South Florida community. As we observe National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, education and awareness are the first lines of defense. Parents, teachers and community members must stay informed and vigilant because traffickers thrive on silence and ignorance. Once you know the signs, engage in age-appropriate conversations with your network, including your children.

— ALOE —

“In an ‘impressive’ rescue, more than 1,200 sea turtles saved from cold Florida waters” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — As Floridians reveled in a rare snowfall last week with snowmen and sledding, a team of Florida wildlife experts was busy mounting a sweeping rescue just offshore of the Panhandle. In one of the state’s largest cold-water rescues over the past decade, biologists say they saved a whopping 1,200 stunned sea turtles from the frigid St. Joseph Bay area over five days. Images from local, state and federal rescuers show kayaks and truck beds filled with groggy turtles, unable to regulate their body temperature. Though lethargic from the cold, most sea turtles were alive and relocated to the Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City Beach. While some turtles required medical care, others only needed a quick warmup in one of the institute’s saltwater tanks before being released back into the wild. Roughly 100 turtles that were rescued have died.

“Mona Lisa’s roommates may be glad she’s moving out” via Chloe Veltman of NPR — If the other paintings in the room that houses the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris could talk, they might be whispering “good riddance!” to one another right now. That’s owing to French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement on Tuesday that the world’s most famous painting will be removed from the Salle des Etats, its long-standing home, and rehoused in its own space in the Louvre with a dedicated entrance. “This particular space, accessible independently from the rest of the museum, will allow ‘The Mona Lisa’ conditions of exhibition, presentation, and interpretation [it] deserves,” Macron said during the speech he gave standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s early 16th-century masterpiece.

