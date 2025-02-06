February 6, 2025
Personnel note: Avail Strategies launches Jax office led by Lauren Key

Drew WilsonFebruary 6, 2025

'Lauren’s leadership and community-focused approach make her an exceptional fit for Avail Strategies.'

Government relations and consulting firm Avail Strategies is expanding into Northeast Florida with the addition of Lauren Key as principal.

Based in Jacksonville, Key will oversee operations focused on both local and state government, furthering the firm’s commitment to enhancing its service capabilities across the state.

Key, a former City Councilwoman for Neptune Beach, brings extensive knowledge of government operations and a strong network of relationships at both state and local levels. Avail Strategies said her experience will put the firm in prime position to serve startups, nonprofits, and established businesses across several industries.

“Lauren’s leadership and community-focused approach make her an exceptional fit for Avail Strategies,” said Heath Beach, co-founder and CEO of the firm. “Her connections across both the public and private sectors will significantly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service and strategic counsel to our clients.”

Dennis Beach, co-founder and strategic advisor, added, “In addition to her experience, Lauren brings a robust network built on trust and shared goals. Her deep ties in the community will be instrumental as we strive to provide outstanding service and strategic insights to our clients at both local and state levels.”

Key holds an undergraduate degree from Auburn University and has a background in marketing. She was elected to the Neptune Beach City Council in December 2020.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

